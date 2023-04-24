Today in High Prairie: April 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 25, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Addictions Don’t Discriminate Exhibit at PR Sagitawa Friendship Gym.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 25, 2023

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, Puritan protector of England

1769 – Marc Isambard Brunel, Thames Tunnel engineer

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian radio inventor

1912 – Gladys Presley, Mother of Elvis Presley

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, US jazz singer

1923 – Albert King, BB King & Friends musician

1923 – Melissa Hayden, Canadian ballerina

1925 – Kay E. Kuter, Green Acres actor

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, Harlem Globetrotter

1940 – Al Pacino, The Godfather actor

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, ABBA singer/producer

1945 – Stu Cook, CCR bassist

1946 – Talia Shire, Rocky actress [Adrienne]

1949 – Watermelon Slim, US blues musician

1952 – Vladislav Tretiak, Russian hockey great

1957 – Eric Bristow, 5-time world darts champ

1962- Adam Silver, NBA commissioner

1964 – Hank Azaria, Simpsons characters’ voices

1969 – Joe Buck, US sports broadcaster

1969 – Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones series actress

1976 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spur

1977 – Jonathan Angel, Saved By The Bell actor

1985 – Jonathan Halyalkar, Who’s the Boss actor

1989 – Michael van Gerwen, 3-time world darts champ

This Day in Local History – April 25, 2023

April 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports Mildred Shaw, 15, is in Grouard police barracks charged with eloping last November with Mr. Hunting.

April 25, 1970: About 120 High Prairie Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts participate in “Tidy up Their Town” as 75 bags of garbage are collected.

April 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Larry Marquardt is awarded the Alberta “C” Class 440 cc title at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association’s banquet in Edmonton.

April 25, 1975: Prairie River Natural Gas Co-op customers are told at a meeting at the Elks hall, “There will be gas in every home this fall, barring any hold-ups…”

April 25, 1977: The first meeting of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board is held. The newly-formed board is comprised of nine members from the I.D. and town of High Prairie including Howard Greer, Dave Heggie, Chuck Johnston, Howard Nordin, Claus Otto, Elgin Paish, Philip Rutter, Gwen Stout and Bill Vanderaegen.

April 25, 1983: The Alberta government announces that a 275-metre long breakwater will be built at Winagami Lake.

April 25, 1988: Chrysler vehicles begin arriving in town signalling the start of the Chrysler dealership.

April 25, 2001: High Prairie town council objects to a proposal from the M.D. of Lesser Slave River to siphon 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2006: George Edwin Nelson, a long-time farmer west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 78 years.

April 25, 2007: South Peace News features Prairie Vista Condominiums and the fact land clearing begins for the project.

April 25, 2007: High Prairie town council announces there will be little change in tax bills this year. However, they defer the extra tax for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex for one year, partly because of the coming fall election.

April 25, 2008: High Prairie RCMP rule a shooting death at Peavine to be accidental. Devin Lee Carifelle, 18, dies in the mishap.

April 25, 2009: Velva Harding donates $200,000 to the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society to replace the bleachers at the Agriplex. The donation is made at the indoor rodeo – an event which Tommy Harding dearly loved.

April 25, 2011: Fish and Wildlife begin a search for the owner of an abandoned ice shack on Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to increase taxes by a half-mill for homeowners and industry.

April 25, 2012: High Prairie town council passes a motion declaring mascot Dolly Wally the town’s official mascot. Council had already done the same over 20 years earlier on Feb. 12, 1992.

April 25, 2014: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its Seniors Bowling Banquet. The Pin Snappers win the Monday Afternoon League rolloff title and Grumpy Old Folks the Thursday Afternoon League rolloff title. The Happy Gang wins the Monday Afternoon League title and High Five the Thursday Afternoon League title.

April 25, 2015: Hazel Laboucan and Matthew Cunningham are named Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Banquet. The Fireballs win the A Event Rolloff title and the Monday 7-9 p.m. League title.

April 25, 2016: The High Prairie Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising campaign.

April 25, 2016: High Prairie town council debates whether or not to take from savings instead of implementing a modest tax hike of 2.78 per cent for business and residential owners.

April 25, 2016: Less than two weeks after unanimously deciding to scrap the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board, High Prairie town council rescinds its motion. Instead, council decides on a move to restructure the board.

April 25, 2018: Dreams of constructing an integrated college campus are officially shelved after HPSD rescinds a motion to offer land to Northern Lakes College for the project.

April 25, 2019: South Peace News sweeps Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Award nominations in the General Excellence, Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports in its circulation category.

This Day in World History – April 25, 2023

1507 – German cartographer Waldseemüller is first to use “America” on world map.

1644 – Last Ming Emperor Chongzhen hangs himself from a tree.

1684 – Patent is granted for thimble.

1719 – Daniel Defoe publishes “Robinson Crusoe”.

1792 – Guillotine is first used in France, executes Nicolas Pelletier.

1792 – “La Marseillaise”, later the national anthem of France, is composed.

1859 – Ground broken for Suez Canal.

1881 – 250,000 Germans petition to bar foreign Jews from entering Germany.

1945 – Soviet forces complete their encirclement of Berlin.

1945 – “Elbe Day” – US and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany.

1954 – Bell labs announce the first solar battery made from silicon.

1957 – First experimental sodium nuclear reactor operated.

1959 – St. Lawrence Seaway opens to shipping.

1960 – First submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS sub.

1961 – Mercury/Atlas rocket lifted off with an electronic mannequin.

1961 – Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit.

1962 – US Ranger spacecraft crash lands on moon.

1971 – About 200,000 anti-Vietnam War protesters march on Washington, D.C.

1972 – Hans-Werner Grosse glides 907.7 miles [1,461 km].

1975 – Portugal’s first free election since 1925.

1978 – Mascot Phillie Phanatic makes first appearance.

1983 – Yuri Andropov invites US schoolgirl Samantha Smith to Soviet Union.

1985 – West German Parliament rules it is illegal to deny the Holocaust.

1990 – Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by shuttle Discovery.

1993 – Russia elects Boris Yeltsin leader.

2015 – 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in Nepal kills 8,000.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This will be a day rich in reflection. You are able to observe what is going around you while still retaining your distance. Other people’s ambitions will seem amusing to you as they play their parts more like caricatures than real people. Stepping back like this does you good. You should do it more often.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some long-awaited recognition could come your way today. You are finished with the hassles you have experienced recently and have now entered a calmer period. Those who could only criticize before can not find enough words to praise you. Take the compliments at face value. There is nothing wrong with being happy with yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a day of profound reflection ahead. While you may be tempted to think about how far you have come, your time would be better spent thinking about what the future holds. You have entered a period of rethinking your identity and objectives. These are not small things. You will need every ounce of energy at your disposal to make it through this time of transition.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This would be an ideal day to take extra good care of your body. Do not kid yourself that those back problems will just go away – ditto that pain in your knee. Pick up the phone and make that appointment with the physical therapist. It will not hurt you to set aside your ambition and responsibilities for one day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have recently modified the material aspects of your life. Was it sufficient to stop there? More profound changes might be in order. Take a look at what motivated you to create the life you live now. Pay special attention to the choices you have made in your professional life. Are you sure you are doing what you were meant to do? Are your talents being used to their fullest?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This will be a great day to meditate. You may be a bit dissatisfied with yourself because your various projects have yet to take form. You are impatient, but who wouldn’t be? This waiting period has lasted for about two months, but will soon end. The planets ask you to consider only what is essential. Do not allow yourself to start new projects based on anything superfluous.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is an excellent day, but be careful not to go overboard. You might be tempted to think that minor financial difficulties are already behind you. Alas, they are not. What you do today provides the blueprint for your future. Continued efforts to stabilize your behaviour will provide the future security you desire.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are in the home stretch now! Kiss your worries goodbye. Your efforts pay off in spades as people listen to your advice and bend over backward to please you. Although certain details in your love life still need ironing out, it is safe to coast for a while. You have spent months in this process of self-transformation and you deserve a little rest.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your life certainly seems to revolve around human contact. You are an outgoing, cheerful, engaging conversationalist who enjoys bringing people together, though lately you have been yearning to be alone. Do not ignore any urge you feel for solitude. Even though it is an unusual need for you, it is still a valid one.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sometimes friends become a person’s real family. Your friendships are deep and enduring. Many people are eager to give you help today, so why are you reluctant to receive it? Haven’t you been the one promoting the benefits of warm, sincere friendship? The day ahead makes you aware of your talents and reinforces just how important such friendships really are.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have made it over the hump. You have moved beyond the problems of the recent past and are entering a more peaceful phase. You will complete your projects at work, and your domestic life will be the picture of bliss and harmony. Enjoy this period of rest and relaxation. It will soon be followed by a period of intense longing requiring your total attention.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The outlook for today is excellent. The current alignment of the planets and the somewhat oppressive atmosphere of the past few days inspire you to change your surroundings and visit new places. Why not plan a little trip? All signs indicate now is the best time for such an adventure. If you delay, you will feel stuck in the same old routine again.