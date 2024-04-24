Today in High Prairie: April 25, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 25, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 25, 2024

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, Puritan protector of England

1769 – Marc Isambard Brunel, Thames Tunnel engineer

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian radio inventor

1912 – Gladys Presley, Mother of Elvis Presley

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, US jazz singer

1923 – Albert King, BB King & Friends musician

1923 – Melissa Hayden, Canadian ballerina

1925 – Kay E. Kuter, Green Acres actor

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, Harlem Globetrotter

1940 – Al Pacino, The Godfather actor

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, ABBA singer/producer

1945 – Stu Cook, CCR bassist

1946 – Talia Shire, Rocky actress [Adrienne]

1949 – Watermelon Slim, US blues musician

1952 – Vladislav Tretiak, Russian hockey great

1957 – Eric Bristow, 5-time world darts champ

1962- Adam Silver, NBA commissioner

1964 – Hank Azaria, Simpsons characters’ voices

1969 – Joe Buck, US sports broadcaster

1969 – Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones series actress

1976 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spur

1977 – Jonathan Angel, Saved By The Bell actor

1985 – Jonathan Halyalkar, Who’s the Boss actor

1989 – Michael van Gerwen, 3-time world darts champ

This Day in Local History – April 25, 2024

April 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports Mildred Shaw, 15, is in Grouard police barracks charged with eloping last November with Mr. Hunting.

April 25, 1970: About 120 High Prairie Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts participate in “Tidy up Their Town” as 75 bags of garbage are collected.

April 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Larry Marquardt is awarded the Alberta “C” Class 440 cc title at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association’s banquet in Edmonton.

April 25, 1975: Prairie River Natural Gas Co-op customers are told at a meeting at the Elks hall, “There will be gas in every home this fall, barring any hold-ups…”

April 25, 1977: The first meeting of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board is held. The newly-formed board is comprised of nine members from the I.D. and town of High Prairie including Howard Greer, Dave Heggie, Chuck Johnston, Howard Nordin, Claus Otto, Elgin Paish, Philip Rutter, Gwen Stout and Bill Vanderaegen.

April 25, 1983: The Alberta government announces that a 275-metre long breakwater will be built at Winagami Lake.

April 25, 1988: Chrysler vehicles begin arriving in town signalling the start of the Chrysler dealership.

April 25, 2001: High Prairie town council objects to a proposal from the M.D. of Lesser Slave River to siphon 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2006: George Edwin Nelson, a long-time farmer west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 78 years.

April 25, 2007: South Peace News features Prairie Vista Condominiums and the fact land clearing begins for the project.

April 25, 2007: High Prairie town council announces there will be little change in tax bills this year. However, they defer the extra tax for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex for one year, partly because of the coming fall election.

April 25, 2008: High Prairie RCMP rule a shooting death at Peavine to be accidental. Devin Lee Carifelle, 18, dies in the mishap.

April 25, 2009: Velva Harding donates $200,000 to the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society to replace the bleachers at the Agriplex. The donation is made at the indoor rodeo – an event which Tommy Harding dearly loved.

April 25, 2011: Fish and Wildlife begin a search for the owner of an abandoned ice shack on Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to increase taxes by a half-mill for homeowners and industry.

April 25, 2012: High Prairie town council passes a motion declaring mascot Dolly Wally the town’s official mascot. Council had already done the same over 20 years earlier on Feb. 12, 1992.

April 25, 2014: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its Seniors Bowling Banquet. The Pin Snappers win the Monday Afternoon League rolloff title and Grumpy Old Folks the Thursday Afternoon League rolloff title. The Happy Gang wins the Monday Afternoon League title and High Five the Thursday Afternoon League title.

April 25, 2015: Hazel Laboucan and Matthew Cunningham are named Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Banquet. The Fireballs win the A Event Rolloff title and the Monday 7-9 p.m. League title.

April 25, 2016: The High Prairie Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising campaign.

April 25, 2016: High Prairie town council debates whether or not to take from savings instead of implementing a modest tax hike of 2.78 per cent for business and residential owners.

April 25, 2016: Less than two weeks after unanimously deciding to scrap the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board, High Prairie town council rescinds its motion. Instead, council decides on a move to restructure the board.

April 25, 2018: Dreams of constructing an integrated college campus are officially shelved after HPSD rescinds a motion to offer land to Northern Lakes College for the project.

April 25, 2019: South Peace News sweeps Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Award nominations in the General Excellence, Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports in its circulation category.

This Day in World History – April 25, 2024

1507 – German cartographer Waldseemüller is first to use “America” on world map.

1644 – Last Ming Emperor Chongzhen hangs himself from a tree.

1684 – Patent is granted for thimble.

1719 – Daniel Defoe publishes “Robinson Crusoe”.

1792 – Guillotine is first used in France, executes Nicolas Pelletier.

1792 – “La Marseillaise”, later the national anthem of France, is composed.

1859 – Ground broken for Suez Canal.

1881 – 250,000 Germans petition to bar foreign Jews from entering Germany.

1945 – Soviet forces complete their encirclement of Berlin.

1945 – “Elbe Day” – US and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany.

1954 – Bell labs announce the first solar battery made from silicon.

1957 – First experimental sodium nuclear reactor operated.

1959 – St. Lawrence Seaway opens to shipping.

1960 – First submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS sub.

1961 – Mercury/Atlas rocket lifted off with an electronic mannequin.

1961 – Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit.

1962 – US Ranger spacecraft crash lands on moon.

1971 – About 200,000 anti-Vietnam War protesters march on Washington, D.C.

1972 – Hans-Werner Grosse glides 907.7 miles [1,461 km].

1975 – Portugal’s first free election since 1925.

1978 – Mascot Phillie Phanatic makes first appearance.

1983 – Yuri Andropov invites US schoolgirl Samantha Smith to Soviet Union.

1985 – West German Parliament rules it is illegal to deny the Holocaust.

1990 – Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by shuttle Discovery.

1993 – Russia elects Boris Yeltsin leader.

2015 – 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in Nepal kills 8,000.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 25, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – No doubt you are feeling attractive and passionate today. Do not be surprised if a former lover gets in touch with you to try and rekindle the old flame. The attention is flattering, to be sure, but you are unlikely to have any desire to pursue the relationship. You are happy with what you have right now. And as they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – As you get older, you are drawn more and more to spiritual matters. It is not so much you are embracing any particular religion, more that you are quite curious about the supernatural and some of the ancient arts. Take some time today to visit the library or bookstore and do some reading on the subject. You might want to form a study group with other like-minded individuals.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not hesitate to try something new today. If you have thought about joining a book club or taking a class, do it today! You are likely to meet some interesting people and enter a new social world. You might be tentative at first, but you will find the group warm, friendly, and eager for your input. You will talk like old friends by the end of the second meeting. This is just the infusion of fun you need!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are likely to feel optimistic and enthusiastic about life today. You might also feel especially sexy, a feeling you should definitely take advantage of! Why not plan a romantic evening with your loved one? Do not hesitate to talk about your travel dreams over dinner. You never know, he or she just might share your dream. Before you know it, the two of you could be winging your way to exotic lands.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is full of possibilities. You could fall in love at first sight, or at least meet someone who captures your interest! You should be feeling especially loving, passionate, and eager to devote yourself to a worthy cause or creative activity. Do not expect everything to fall into place right away. You could hit a few obstacles, but the ultimate result will be worth the bumps along the way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are looking beautiful and feeling passionate. If only your passions could be reciprocated! Even though there may not be anyone special in your life right now, that is no reason to not treat yourself well. Go out for a nice meal or, better yet, order take-out and dine at home, complete with music, candles, and your finest china. You should appreciate yourself even if no one else does at the moment.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This could be a frustrating day in the romance department. Communication is blocked at all levels. You are anxious to speak with your loved one, but simply can not reach him or her. Perhaps the phone system is malfunctioning or email is acting up. You feel as though the Universe is conspiring against you. Take heart. Your partner will contact you soon enough, and your reunion will be electric!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have certainly felt better than you do today. We will pause here while you go and fetch the Aspirin. The stomachache and headache are simply the result of recent overindulgence. Do not worry! You will be fit as a fiddle by tomorrow morning. Next time someone offers you multiple helpings of food or drink, however, you might want to consider politely declining!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could be feeling playful today. Your romantic partner will certainly appreciate your fun-loving mood. Why not plan a fun day together doing something other than your usual routine? Rather than dinner and a movie, how about lunch and a visit to a museum or art gallery? You have both been working very hard lately. Your relationship will benefit from an injection of spontaneity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not be surprised if you have a desire to redecorate. The celestial energies have put you in the mood to rearrange your house a bit. Take care to not go overboard. You have a tendency to turn little projects into big ones. For now, content yourself with buying some flowering plants and perhaps new area rugs and throw pillows. Leave the kitchen and bath renovations for later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be sure to answer all phone calls and open all letters and emails today. You are likely to receive some interesting news. You might get word from a former boss that you would be perfect for a new position opening up in his or her office. Or perhaps an old lover makes tentative inquiries about renewing old bonds. Your eyebrows will rise in surprise at least once during this day. Expect the unexpected!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Just as a watched pot never boils, so, too, do anxiously awaited cheques or letters refuse to arrive in the mail. Beyond double-checking that the person or company has your correct address, there is not much you can do but continue to wait. Trust that it will arrive shortly, and then your financial difficulties will be behind you.