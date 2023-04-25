Today in High Prairie: April 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 26, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Addictions Don’t Discriminate Exhibit at PR Sagitawa Friendship Gym.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders card games at the Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 26, 2023

1785 – John James Audubon, US bird watcher and artist

1822 – Frederick Olmsted, Designed NY’s Central Park

1886 – Ma Rainey, “Mother of the Blues”

1894 – Rudolf Hess, German Deputy Fuhrer

1900 – Charles Richter, Developed Richter scale

1905 – Denis O’Dea, Treasure Island actor

1920 – Padu del Caribe, “Father of the Caribbean”

1922 – Jeanne Sauvé, French Canadian politician

1933 – Carol Burnett, Carol Burnett Show actress

1942 – Bobby Rydell, Bye Bye Birdie singer

1943 – Gary Wright, Dream Weaver singer

1960 – Roger Taylor, Duran Duran drummer

1971 – Jay DeMarcus, Rascal Flatts bassist

1979 – Ariane Moffatt, Quebec singer and songwriter

This Day in Local History – April 26, 2023

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Alberta government refuses the Village of Grouard’s plans for new boundaries telling them to keep the same boundaries as the village. Village council eventually agrees.

April 26, 1913: Engineer Mr. Murray tells the Grouard News that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go through Grouard.

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports a road is being constructed at the north end of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard from Sawridge.

April 26, 1969: An RCMP car driven by Const. W. Hindle hits a car driven by Mervin Innes while on patrol. Hindle was driving without headlights on when he hit Innes.

April 26, 1972: South Peace News criticizes MLA Dennis Barton in an editorial for not taking advantage of writing a column for the paper or airing his views on free air time provided by CKYL.

April 26, 1977: Over $1 million in damages occur after a fire at Buchanan Lumber.

April 26, 1978: South Peace News reports that Len Kruger is taking over as I.D. No. 17 manager and Don Powney is leaving as regional recreation consultant to take a job in Edmonton.

April 26, 1986: Judge Bernard Barker, 64, dies of a heart attack during a round of golf at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports CKYL will oppose an application from Nor-Net Communications to establish an AM feeder radio station called CKVH into town.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports Linda and Dave Tucker open Val’s Discount Furniture.

April 26, 1990: Cuts ‘n’ Shades celebrates its grand opening in the Trade-Winds Plaza with owners Tammy Roberts and Shannon Peever.

April 26, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides to refuse advertising from businesses in its community newsletters.

April 26, 2000: High Prairie town council reveals that the Whitefish Inn owes over $100,000 in back taxes to the Town of High Prairie.

April 26, 2001: Faust residents attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting to tell council they do not want White Swan Treatment Centre clients housed in their community.

April 26, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay $100,000 a year for three years to hire extra police officers to fight the local drug trade. Later in the day, High Prairie town council agrees to pay $35,000 annually to make the program a reality.

April 26, 2007: The NPHL holds its spring meeting and allows the re-entry of the Falher Pirates into the league.

April 26, 2008: Peavine teacher and High Prairie resident Theresa Doody competes in the FAME World Tour model and body building competition in Calgary.

April 26, 2010: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears it is very unlikely Wal-Mart would ever consider High Prairie for a store. Shane Posposil of Nichols Applied Management says the demographics are just not right for Wal-Mart to consider building a new store.

April 26, 2012: Gift Lake Metis Settlement chair Hector Lamouche passes away at the age of 50 years. The avid sportsmen was also one of the founders of the Lakeland Eagles.

April 26, 2012: Northland School Division holds its first elementary school spelling bee. St. Theresa School students in Wasbasca-Desmarais wins five of the six grades.

April 26, 2013: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society receives a $70,000 CFEP grant from the Alberta government to construct its proposed skateboard park.

April 26, 2014: Tony Belli is chosen as the Firefighter-of-the-Year by the department at its annual ball.

April 26, 2016: A man in medical distress drives his truck into a High Prairie west end apartment building at 5043-52 Avenue.

April 26, 2016: Big Lakes County passes its budget with the mill rate the same as in 2015. However, a slight rise in education and seniors’ housing means taxes will rise slightly, assuming assessment is equal to the previous year.

April 26, 2017: E.W. Pratt High School student Larkin Stokes wins the Alberta Premier’s Award.

April 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes $1.5 million from reserves in order to not raise taxes in 2017 after passing its $30.7 million budget.

April 26, 2018: Cleanup plans for the Faust Osmose site are presented to the public at a meeting in Faust by Alberta Environment and Parks, who promises the water in Lesser Slave Lake has not been affected.

April 26, 2019: A woman has her licence suspended after police catch her driving over 180 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr speed zone in High Prairie’s east end. Police do not release her name.

This Day in World History – April 26, 2023

1467 – Miraculous image in Our Lady of Good Counsel appear in Genazzano.

1514 – Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.

1677 – Emperor Leopold I forms University of Innsbruck.

1755 – First Russian university opens in Moscow.

1819 – Odd Fellows Lodge forms.

1828 – Russia declares war on Turkey to support Greece’s independence.

1841 – “Bombay Gazette” begins publishing on silk.

1913 – Sun Yet San calls for revolt against President Yuan Shikai in China.

1926 – Germany & Russia sign neutrality peace treaty.

1928 – Madame Tussaud’s waxwork exhibition reopens in London after fire.

1929 – First non-stop England to India flight lands.

1949 – Transjordan officially renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

1954 – Nationwide test of Salk anti-polio vaccine begins.

1956 – First modern container ship, the Ideal X, leaves New Jersey.

1962 – Ranger 4 crash lands on backside of moon.

1971 – It rains 15 inches in 24 hours at Bahia district of Brazil.

1971 – San Francisco lightship replaced by automatic buoy.

1977 – Opening of Studio 54 in New York, N.Y.

1980 – Iran begins scattering US hostages from US Embassy.

1980 – Longest jump by a jet boat is set at 120 feet.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain on South Georgia Island.

1986 – World’s worst nuclear disaster: fourth reactor at Chernobyl explodes.

1992 – “Growing Pains” final episode on ABC-TV.

1992 – “Who’s The Boss” final episode after 8 years on ABC-TV.

1992 – Alex Haley [Roots] wins 1992 Ellis Island Award, posthumously.

1993 – NBC announces Conan O’Brien to replace David Letterman.

1994 – First day of voting in first multi-racial elections in South Africa.

2015 – Nazarbayev re-elected President of Kazakhstan with 97.7% of vote.

2018 – “Golden State Killer” identified after 40 years as former police officer.

2018 – Comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a moment to start being creative in your life and stop being afraid of not having any talent. Who is to say what talent is? And in the romance department, the love of your life might be right in front of you. Try lifting your eyes from the romance novels and look around. The perfect mate could be any number of people in your daily life. You just have to let yourself see.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be a bit unclear about your professional direction today. Your motivation has disappeared without warning. What happened? It may be you need to become involved in projects that have more universal resonance. Projects of a narrow scope that concern only your interests no longer hold your attention.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It could be that you see mirages, most notably in the environment around you. You may have the impression that people are lying to you or hiding something from you. Or it may be you are the one who lies about certain things or hides what you do. Why are you making things so complicated? Do not be afraid to express your feelings today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Hold tight to your money, because you may have some strange (though noble) impulses to give it away or spend a large amount on something completely useless. You should think about spending your money in a better way or, better yet, not at all. Why not consider donating some time rather than money to those in need?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is not a good day to sign contracts or make any substantial purchases. Go to the grocery store, by all means, but buy hamburger not tenderloin. Keep your money in a safe place and save your reserves. Do not negotiate anything today. No matter how good the offer sounds or how compelling the deal, just walk away.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you certain you can not modify your current situation? Are you a prisoner of a lifestyle that is not of your own making or that may be a throwback from the past? People have been asking you to take on too many responsibilities and this is what weighs you down. Do not be afraid to be alone and distance yourself from these situations. Learn to say no and make your own life!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The forecast for you is excellent. You can rely on today’s aspects to restore your confidence, which has been sorely tried in the past few days. The warrior of seduction within you can swagger forth, certain of conquest. However, do not go too far. Wait a few days for reality to dispel the cloud of ecstasy and you will be able to see the future more clearly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have some trouble communicating today. It is as though something is distorting your perception. Do not be surprised if, once evening comes, you feel like forgetting about all of your responsibilities and traveling to the other end of the world. Tomorrow you will see clearly again, but doubtless there are adventures in store for you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are radiant and glowing with happiness today. This is a refreshing change after the gloom and doom of the past few weeks. Apparently, the decisions you made worked out for the best. Or, even better, perhaps you are in love? In any case, it will be even easier than usual for you to communicate with others and share your joy. Let the good times roll!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your goal for the day seems to be to enchant your mate. There is no reason not to try. Indeed, today is excellent for love. But do not exaggerate your romantic wiles. Since the day’s aspects tend to distort your perception of things, you may be betrayed by what you see in the mirror. Be careful of what you do and how you do it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are in splendid shape today! Did a fairy godmother conjure away all the little difficulties of the past few weeks? Enjoy this moment of relief from your worries. As for your love life, some exciting opportunities may arise. Be on the lookout for them, and whatever you do, do not let them escape!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is certainly clear you have faith in your actions! You feel no fear or doubt as you progress toward your goals, cruising along on calm seas under clear skies. This new atmosphere is likely the product of your renewed commitment. Reward yourself for your accomplishments, by all means, but you should wait a few days before launching a full-fledged celebration.