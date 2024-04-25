Today in High Prairie: April 26, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 26, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 26, 2024

1785 – John James Audubon, US bird watcher and artist

1822 – Frederick Olmsted, Designed NY’s Central Park

1886 – Ma Rainey, “Mother of the Blues”

1894 – Rudolf Hess, German Deputy Fuhrer

1900 – Charles Richter, Developed Richter scale

1905 – Denis O’Dea, Treasure Island actor

1920 – Padu del Caribe, “Father of the Caribbean”

1922 – Jeanne Sauvé, French Canadian politician

1933 – Carol Burnett, Carol Burnett Show actress

1942 – Bobby Rydell, Bye Bye Birdie singer

1943 – Gary Wright, Dream Weaver singer

1960 – Roger Taylor, Duran Duran drummer

1971 – Jay DeMarcus, Rascal Flatts bassist

1979 – Ariane Moffatt, Quebec singer and songwriter

This Day in Local History – April 26, 2024

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Alberta government refuses the Village of Grouard’s plans for new boundaries telling them to keep the same boundaries as the village. Village council eventually agrees.

April 26, 1913: Engineer Mr. Murray tells the Grouard News that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go through Grouard.

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports a road is being constructed at the north end of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard from Sawridge.

April 26, 1969: An RCMP car driven by Const. W. Hindle hits a car driven by Mervin Innes while on patrol. Hindle was driving without headlights on when he hit Innes.

April 26, 1972: South Peace News criticizes MLA Dennis Barton in an editorial for not taking advantage of writing a column for the paper or airing his views on free air time provided by CKYL.

April 26, 1977: Over $1 million in damages occur after a fire at Buchanan Lumber.

April 26, 1978: South Peace News reports that Len Kruger is taking over as I.D. No. 17 manager and Don Powney is leaving as regional recreation consultant to take a job in Edmonton.

April 26, 1986: Judge Bernard Barker, 64, dies of a heart attack during a round of golf at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports CKYL will oppose an application from Nor-Net Communications to establish an AM feeder radio station called CKVH into town.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports Linda and Dave Tucker open Val’s Discount Furniture.

April 26, 1990: Cuts ‘n’ Shades celebrates its grand opening in the Trade-Winds Plaza with owners Tammy Roberts and Shannon Peever.

April 26, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides to refuse advertising from businesses in its community newsletters.

April 26, 2000: High Prairie town council reveals that the Whitefish Inn owes over $100,000 in back taxes to the Town of High Prairie.

April 26, 2001: Faust residents attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting to tell council they do not want White Swan Treatment Centre clients housed in their community.

April 26, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay $100,000 a year for three years to hire extra police officers to fight the local drug trade. Later in the day, High Prairie town council agrees to pay $35,000 annually to make the program a reality.

April 26, 2007: The NPHL holds its spring meeting and allows the re-entry of the Falher Pirates into the league.

April 26, 2008: Peavine teacher and High Prairie resident Theresa Doody competes in the FAME World Tour model and body building competition in Calgary.

April 26, 2010: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears it is very unlikely Wal-Mart would ever consider High Prairie for a store. Shane Posposil of Nichols Applied Management says the demographics are just not right for Wal-Mart to consider building a new store.

April 26, 2012: Gift Lake Metis Settlement chair Hector Lamouche passes away at the age of 50 years. The avid sportsmen was also one of the founders of the Lakeland Eagles.

April 26, 2012: Northland School Division holds its first elementary school spelling bee. St. Theresa School students in Wasbasca-Desmarais wins five of the six grades.

April 26, 2013: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society receives a $70,000 CFEP grant from the Alberta government to construct its proposed skateboard park.

April 26, 2014: Tony Belli is chosen as the Firefighter-of-the-Year by the department at its annual ball.

April 26, 2016: A man in medical distress drives his truck into a High Prairie west end apartment building at 5043-52 Avenue.

April 26, 2016: Big Lakes County passes its budget with the mill rate the same as in 2015. However, a slight rise in education and seniors’ housing means taxes will rise slightly, assuming assessment is equal to the previous year.

April 26, 2017: E.W. Pratt High School student Larkin Stokes wins the Alberta Premier’s Award.

April 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes $1.5 million from reserves in order to not raise taxes in 2017 after passing its $30.7 million budget.

April 26, 2018: Cleanup plans for the Faust Osmose site are presented to the public at a meeting in Faust by Alberta Environment and Parks, who promises the water in Lesser Slave Lake has not been affected.

April 26, 2019: A woman has her licence suspended after police catch her driving over 180 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr speed zone in High Prairie’s east end. Police do not release her name.

This Day in World History – April 26, 2024

1467 – Miraculous image in Our Lady of Good Counsel appear in Genazzano.

1514 – Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.

1677 – Emperor Leopold I forms University of Innsbruck.

1755 – First Russian university opens in Moscow.

1819 – Odd Fellows Lodge forms.

1828 – Russia declares war on Turkey to support Greece’s independence.

1841 – “Bombay Gazette” begins publishing on silk.

1913 – Sun Yet San calls for revolt against President Yuan Shikai in China.

1926 – Germany & Russia sign neutrality peace treaty.

1928 – Madame Tussaud’s waxwork exhibition reopens in London after fire.

1929 – First non-stop England to India flight lands.

1949 – Transjordan officially renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

1954 – Nationwide test of Salk anti-polio vaccine begins.

1956 – First modern container ship, the Ideal X, leaves New Jersey.

1962 – Ranger 4 crash lands on backside of moon.

1971 – It rains 15 inches in 24 hours at Bahia district of Brazil.

1971 – San Francisco lightship replaced by automatic buoy.

1977 – Opening of Studio 54 in New York, N.Y.

1980 – Iran begins scattering US hostages from US Embassy.

1980 – Longest jump by a jet boat is set at 120 feet.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain on South Georgia Island.

1986 – World’s worst nuclear disaster: fourth reactor at Chernobyl explodes.

1992 – “Growing Pains” final episode on ABC-TV.

1992 – “Who’s The Boss” final episode after 8 years on ABC-TV.

1992 – Alex Haley [Roots] wins 1992 Ellis Island Award, posthumously.

1993 – NBC announces Conan O’Brien to replace David Letterman.

1994 – First day of voting in first multi-racial elections in South Africa.

2015 – Nazarbayev re-elected President of Kazakhstan with 97.7% of vote.

2018 – “Golden State Killer” identified after 40 years as former police officer.

2018 – Comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 26, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Usually, you have pretty good powers of focus and concentration. However, today you might find these powers are flagging. Working could be difficult, and you could even find yourself dwelling on disappointments from your past. You might want to stop and try to figure out why these memories are coming up now. Releasing them could reset your concentration back to normal.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A strange person promoting himself or herself as a mind-reader of sorts could come onto the scene today. This person, however, is more mixed up than mindful. Therefore, take any predictions with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. Chances are good that none of them have any basis in reality. Trust your intuition. Your insights should be far more dependable than those of the so-called psychic.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your financial goals could seem vague and uncertain at this time. Perhaps you face a crossroads in your life as far as income goes, and you might not be sure which way to go. Or else you could be planning to make some purchases and have a hard time deciding which are most important. This probably is not the day to try to make any kind of decision. Wait a day or two.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A colleague’s motives could seem rather sinister today. This person has a definite agenda of his or her own that may not take into account the needs or feelings of anyone who could conceivably stand in the way. This person is not to be trusted. Do not excuse his or her behaviour. The best course of action now is to stay out of the way and protect yourself on all levels.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, doubts may crop up for you concerning certain spiritual concepts that you have embraced for a long time. Do not let this cause a crisis. It could just be a normal part of your inner growth. Instead, go back and read the old books that got you started, and then read some new ones and try to view the ideas from your current perspective. You could find they are not so doubtful after all.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some disturbing dreams could bring up doubts you may have about the motives of someone you consider a friend. This person might have been acting strangely, and you could be wondering about the future of your friendship. It is important to look at the symbols in the dreams and try to analyze what they are telling you. They might be indicating your friend, you, or both. Think about it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some underhanded and not altogether honest machinations could be happening at the workplace. You could be offended by it, and you could also worry if it threatens your job. Then you might also consider what you are doing there, if it is that sort of organization. These inner conflicts could signify the need to focus on the realities and discern exactly what you want to do. Then go for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you might feel a little out of sorts, and your concentration could be diminished. You might even have a little trouble focusing on your work. Do not worry about it. It is more mental than anything else, and it will pass. You might feel the need to drink coffee all day to stay alert. Try to exercise some restraint on this, since it could be counterproductive. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, doubts, uncertainties, and insecurities could plague a love relationship. Does your beloved share your passion? Is your friend being honest and open with you? Does this relationship have a future? The only way to get past this inner turmoil is to take one step at a time and take a good long look at the results of each step. Only in this way will your doubts be resolved one way or the other.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A member of your household could be going through some rough times, and as a result might become overly dependent on your moral and emotional support. This is flattering, but it could also be a drain on your energy. Carefully consider what you really need to say to your friend. Sometimes you have to hit a person over the head with the truth (figuratively speaking) in order to wake them up.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some blatantly untrue gossip could reach you today. When you think about it, you will see what you heard defies all logic and is actually rather ludicrous. However, the person who reports it to you could be so dynamic and persuasive that you believe it for a little while. Remember to check the facts in such situations. You will stay grounded in reality rather than get caught up in fantasy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, you could feel the need to work on your finances – pay bills, make deposits, and plan a budget for next month – but your heart will not be in it. Your mind is probably on more interesting projects. If you try to force it, you will be unable to concentrate, so it could be a waste of time. It will not hurt if you wait a few days. You should be in a more practical space by then.