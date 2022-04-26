Today in High Prairie: April 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 27, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Craft: Bunny and Chick Bites.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [5-11 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Paper Airplane Contest.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6-8 p.m. – Joussard Volunteer Appreciation at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6-8 – p.m. – Faust Community Appreciation at Faust Multicultural Gathering Place.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 27, 2022

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal builder

1791 – Samuel Morse, Morse Code inventor

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, 18th US President

1840 – Edward Whymper, First to climb Matterhorn

1888 – Florence La Badie, Cinderella actress

1896 – Wallace Carothers, Nylon inventor

1900 – Walter Lantz, Woody Woodpecker’s creator

1911 – Colin Gordon, The Pink Panther actor

1919 – Walter Ritchie, Man’s Struggle sculptor

1922 – Jack Klugman, Odd Couple actor [Oscar]

1932 – Casey Kasem, Created American Top 40

1939 – Judy Carne, Laugh-In actress

1939 – Jerry Mercer, April Wine drummer

1947 – Herbie Murrell, Stylistics soul singer

1947 – Pete Ham, Badfinger vocalist

1948 – Kate Pierson, B-52’s vocalist/guitarist

1959 – Marco Pirroni, Adam & The Ants guitarist

1959 – Sheena Easton, For Your Eyes Only singer

1963 – Cali Timmins, Canadian actress, Ryan’s Hope

1973 – Andre Gower, Monster Squad actor

1979 – Will Boyd, Evanescence bass guitarist

1983 – Ari Graynor, The Sopranos actress

This Day in Local History – April 27, 2022

April 27, 1962: Peace River jeweler Bud Dennis is elected to carry to Socred banner in the June 18 federal election in the Peace River constituency.

April 27, 1969: St. Mark’s Anglican Church observes the 60th anniversary of the church in High Prairie. G.A. Crawley, rector of the parish from 1940-46, attends and conducts the service.

April 27, 1971: Ralph Mann, High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler, presents a $250 cheque to the Hospital Auxiliary to help them purchase a blood gas analyzer.

April 27, 1971: The University of Alberta Mixed Choir performs at Prairie River School in High Prairie.

April 27, 1983: High Prairie town council hears of a desperate need for apartments to curb the housing shortage.

April 27, 1983: South Peace News reports that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben announces swimmers at Winagami Lake Provincial Park will have to wait another year before the proposed breakwater is constructed.

April 27, 1984: Joussard’s new water treatment plant is turned on for the first time.

April 27, 1988: South Peace News reports Environment Minister Ken Kowalski announces a $450,000 water management plan for Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes.

April 27, 1989: About 750 fans attend Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace arena.

April 27-28, 1990: Al Hotson celebrates the grand opening of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 27, 1994: John Thomas Giroux, 53, of Driftpile dies after he is ejected from the vehicle he is a passenger in on Highway 750 two kilometres south of Grouard.

April 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Craig Rederburg is back to coach the High Prairie Dolphins for another season.

April 27, 1994: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 project to fix the beach problems at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie Fas Gas is robbed by a lone male carrying a large knife.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie town council drops taxes for the second straight year. Homeowners will save $49.76 for every $100,000 of assessment.

April 27, 2005: REAC opposes the M.D. of Big Lakes spraying program. REAC says the program is being more “aggressive” which they adamantly oppose.

April 27, 2006: The Big Meadow Community Hall Association donates $4,000 and Big Meadow Women’s Institute $1,000 for the second ice surface, gym facility.

April 27-28, 2010: Mock accidents are staged at the Sports Palace parking lot as part of PARTY program activities, designed to teach youth about the dangers of making bad choices.

April 27, 2010: E.W. Pratt High School holds its annual Primavera Talent Show in the gym. Colton Young wins Best Single Performance; Elizabeth Potskin and Shilla Whang win Best Duo Performance.

April 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time High Prairie resident Anthony Lazaroff, who passes away at the age of 61 years after a long battle with several ailments.

April 27, 2011: Ever Green Ecological Services attends a High Prairie town council meeting to pitch the benefits of curbside recycling.

April 27, 2012: St. Andrew’s School hosts the sixth annual Holy Family Catholic Regional Hand Games Tournament. Manning teams win both the junior and senior high categories.

April 27, 2012: The Wannabees are crowned the 2011-12 senior’s bowling champions at the annual banquet at Enilda.

April 27, 2013: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its annual banquet. Bowlers of the year winners include Glen Laderoute and Laura Laderoute. Glen rolls a 350 while Laura rolls a 282; each received $1 per point as a prize.

April 27, 2013: Sisters Ashley and Cherie Friesen rescue a stranded horse from flood waters west of High Prairie.

April 27, 2013: Gift Lake Grade 9 students conclude an eight-day trip to Ottawa to learn about government and culture as part of Encounters With Canada.

April 27, 2015: Bishop Routhier School in Peavine hosts Northland School Division’s Regional Science Fair. Students from Wabasca St. Theresa School win seven categories; Gift Lake School three.

April 27, 2016: South Peace News features Nicolet Agencies and its stuffed animal drive. An amazing 1,293 stuffed animals were collected during the drive. The toys were forwarded to Peace Country hospitals.

April 27, 2016: Ruth Pratt is recognized for her 50 years of service to the High Prairie Royal Purple with a pin and certificate.

April 27, 2016: Big Lakes County writes the Alberta government demanding its promise be kept regarding the Peavine access road receiving a new layer of asphalt.

April 27, 2017: The High Prairie Business Support Network meets and hears that massive job loses once feared with the implementation of a higher minimum wage did not happen.

April 27, 2018: The HPSD Hand Games Tournament is held at Joussard. E.W. Pratt High School wins the Junior-Senior Division while the host Joussard School wins the Elementary Division. It’s the second straight year Joussard wins the title.

April 27, 2019: Carla Auger and Carl Willier win Bowler-of-the-Year awards at Enilda Mud Bowl’s annual banquet. “C” Section wins their 13th straight league title and the A Event Rolloff title.

This Day in World History – April 27, 2022

1296 – Battle of Dunbar: The Scots are defeated by Edward I of England.

1565 – First Spanish settlement in Philippines forms at Cebu City.

1667 – A blind John Milton sells copyright of Paradise Lost for 10 pounds.

1810 – Ludwig van Beethoven composes famous “Für Elise”.

1813 – Americans under General Pike capture Toronto; Pike is killed.

1865 – Steamboat “SS Sultana” explodes in the Mississippi River; 1,800 die.

1940 – Himmler orders establishment of Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

1945 – Italian partisans capture Benito Mussolini at Dongo.

1946 – First radar installed aboard a commercial ship.

1953 – Wrestler Freddie Blassie coins term “Pencil neck geek”.

1956 – Heavyweight champ, Rocky Marciano, retires undefeated.

1959 – Mao Zedong resigns after disastrous failure of Great Leap Forward.

1959 – The last Canadian missionary leaves the People’s Republic of China.

1960 – First atomic powered electric-drive submarine launched [Tullibee].

1961 – Sierra Leone declares independence from UK.

1967 – Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

1972 – Apollo 16 returns to Earth.

1981 – Paul McCartney’s solo rock band Wings disbands.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

1986 – Soviets order evacuation of Pripyat [Chernobyl nuclear disaster].

1989 – Beijing students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

1992 – Federal Republic of Yugoslavia proclaimed.

2005 – Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes its first flight.

2006 – Construction begins on Freedom Tower for new World Trade Center.

2018 – Historic Korean summit: leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in meet.

2018 – ABBA announces recording of first new songs since 1982.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could feel the need to work on your finances – pay bills, make deposits, and plan a budget for next month – but your heart will not be in it. Your mind is probably on more interesting projects. If you try to force it, you will be unable to concentrate, so it could be a waste of time. It will not hurt if you wait a few days. You should be in a more practical space by then!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Usually, you have pretty good powers of focus and concentration. However, today you might find these powers are flagging. Working could be difficult, and you could even find yourself dwelling on disappointments from your past. You might want to stop and try to figure out why these memories are coming up now. Releasing them could reset your concentration back to normal!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A strange person promoting himself or herself as a mind-reader of sorts could come onto the scene today. This person, however, is more mixed up than mindful. Therefore, take any predictions with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. Chances are good none of them have any basis in reality. Trust your intuition. Your insights should be far more dependable than those of the so-called psychic!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your financial goals could seem vague and uncertain at this time. Perhaps you face a crossroads in your life as far as income goes, and you might not be sure which way to go. Or else you could be planning to make some purchases and have a hard time deciding which are most important. This probably is not the day to try to make any kind of decision. Wait a day or two!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A colleague’s motives could seem rather sinister today. This person has a definite agenda of his or her own that may not take into account the needs or feelings of anyone who could conceivably stand in the way. This person is not to be trusted. Do not excuse his or her behaviour. The best course of action now is to stay out of the way and protect yourself on all levels!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today doubts may crop up for you concerning certain spiritual concepts you have embraced for a long time. Do not let this cause a crisis. It could just be a normal part of your inner growth. Instead, go back and read the old books that got you started, and then read some new ones and try to view the ideas from your current perspective. You could find they are not so doubtful after all!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some disturbing dreams could bring up doubts you may have about the motives of someone you consider a friend. This person might have been acting strangely, and you could be wondering about the future of your friendship. It is important to look at the symbols in the dreams and try to analyze what they are telling you. They might be indicating your friend, you, or both. Think about it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some underhanded and not altogether honest machinations could be happening at the workplace. You could be offended by it, and you could also worry if it threatens your job. Then you might also consider what you are doing there, if it is that sort of organization. These inner conflicts could signify the need to focus on the realities and discern exactly what you want to do. Then go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel a little out of sorts, and your concentration could be diminished. You might even have a little trouble focusing on your work. Do not worry about it. It is more mental than anything else, and it will pass. You might feel the need to drink coffee all day to stay alert. Try to exercise some restraint on this, since it could be counterproductive. Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today doubts, uncertainties, and insecurities could plague a love relationship. Does your beloved share your passion? Is your friend being honest and open with you? Does this relationship have a future? The only way to get past this inner turmoil is to take one step at a time and take a good long look at the results of each step. Only in this way will your doubts be resolved one way or the other!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A member of your household could be going through some rough times, and as a result might become overly dependent on your moral and emotional support. This is flattering, but it could also be a drain on your energy. Carefully consider what you really need to say to your friend. Sometimes you have to hit a person over the head with the truth [figuratively speaking] in order to wake them up!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some blatantly untrue gossip could reach you today. When you think about it, you will see what you heard defies all logic and is actually rather ludicrous. However, the person who reports it to you could be so dynamic and persuasive you believe it for a little while. Remember to check the facts in such situations. You will stay grounded in reality rather than get caught up in fantasy!