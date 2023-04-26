Today in High Prairie: April 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 27, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall. Bring lunch and your project.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Addictions Don’t Discriminate Exhibit at PR Sagitawa Friendship Gym.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 27, 2023

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal builder

1791 – Samuel Morse, Morse Code inventor

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, 18th US President

1840 – Edward Whymper, First to climb Matterhorn

1888 – Florence La Badie, Cinderella actress

1896 – Wallace Carothers, Nylon inventor

1900 – Walter Lantz, Woody Woodpecker’s creator

1911 – Colin Gordon, The Pink Panther actor

1919 – Walter Ritchie, Man’s Struggle sculptor

1922 – Jack Klugman, Odd Couple actor [Oscar]

1932 – Casey Kasem, Created American Top 40

1939 – Judy Carne, Laugh-In actress

1939 – Jerry Mercer, April Wine drummer

1947 – Herbie Murrell, Stylistics soul singer

1947 – Pete Ham, Badfinger vocalist

1948 – Kate Pierson, B-52’s vocalist/guitarist

1959 – Marco Pirroni, Adam & The Ants guitarist

1959 – Sheena Easton, For Your Eyes Only singer

1963 – Cali Timmins, Canadian actress, Ryan’s Hope

1973 – Andre Gower, Monster Squad actor

1979 – Will Boyd, Evanescence bass guitarist

1983 – Ari Graynor, The Sopranos actress

This Day in Local History – April 27, 2023

April 27, 1962: Peace River jeweler Bud Dennis is elected to carry to Socred banner in the June 18 federal election in the Peace River constituency.

April 27, 1969: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church observes the 60th anniversary of the church in High Prairie. G.A. Crawley, rector of the parish from 1940-46, attends and conducts the service.

April 27, 1971: Ralph Mann, High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler, presents a $250 cheque to the Hospital Auxiliary to help them purchase a blood gas analyzer.

April 27, 1983: High Prairie town council hears of a desperate need for apartments to curb the housing shortage.

April 27, 1983: South Peace News reports that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben announces swimmers at Winagami Lake Provincial Park will have to wait another year before the proposed breakwater is constructed.

April 27, 1984: Joussard’s new water treatment plant is turned on for the first time.

April 27, 1988: South Peace News reports Environment Minister Ken Kowalski announces a $450,000 water management plan for Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes.

April 27, 1989: About 750 fans attend Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace.

April 27-28, 1990: Al Hotson celebrates the grand opening of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 27, 1994: John Thomas Giroux, 53, of Driftpile dies after he is ejected from the vehicle he is a passenger in on Highway 750 two kilometres south of Grouard.

April 27, 1994: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 project to fix the beach problems at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie Fas Gas is robbed by a lone male carrying a large knife.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie town council drops taxes for the second straight year. Homeowners will save $49.76 for every $100,000 of assessment.

April 27, 2005: REAC opposes the M.D. of Big Lakes spraying program. REAC says the program is being more “aggressive” which they adamantly oppose.

April 27, 2006: The Big Meadow Community Hall Association donates $4,000 and Big Meadow Women’s Institute $1,000 for the second ice surface, gym facility.

April 27-28, 2010: Mock accidents are staged at the Sports Palace parking lot as part of PARTY program activities, designed to teach youth about the dangers of making bad choices.

April 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time High Prairie resident Anthony Lazaroff, who passes away at the age of 61 years after a long battle with several ailments.

April 27, 2011: Ever Green Ecological Services attends a High Prairie town council meeting to pitch the benefits of curbside recycling.

April 27, 2013: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its annual banquet. Bowlers of the year winners include Glen Laderoute and Laura Laderoute. Glen rolls a 350 while Laura rolls a 282; each received $1 per point as a prize.

April 27, 2013: Sisters Ashley and Cherie Friesen rescue a stranded horse from flood waters west of High Prairie.

April 27, 2013: Gift Lake Grade 9 students conclude an eight-day trip to Ottawa to learn about government and culture as part of Encounters With Canada.

April 27, 2016: South Peace News features Nicolet Agencies and its stuffed animal drive. An amazing 1,293 stuffed animals were collected during the drive. The toys were forwarded to Peace Country hospitals.

April 27, 2017: The High Prairie Business Support Network meets and hears that massive job loses once feared with the implementation of a higher minimum wage did not happen.

April 27, 2018: The HPSD Hand Games Tournament is held at Joussard. E.W. Pratt High School wins the Junior-Senior Division while the host Joussard School wins the Elementary Division. It’s the second straight year Joussard wins the title.

April 27, 2019: Carla Auger and Carl Willier win Bowler-of-the-Year awards at Enilda Mud Bowl’s annual banquet. “C” Section wins their 13th straight league title and the A Event Rolloff title.

This Day in World History – April 27, 2023

1296 – Battle of Dunbar: The Scots are defeated by Edward I of England.

1565 – First Spanish settlement in Philippines forms at Cebu City.

1667 – A blind John Milton sells copyright of Paradise Lost for 10 pounds.

1810 – Ludwig van Beethoven composes famous “Für Elise”.

1813 – Americans under General Pike capture Toronto; Pike is killed.

1865 – Steamboat “SS Sultana” explodes in the Mississippi River; 1,800 die.

1940 – Himmler orders establishment of Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

1945 – Italian partisans capture Benito Mussolini at Dongo.

1946 – First radar installed aboard a commercial ship.

1953 – Wrestler Freddie Blassie coins term “Pencil neck geek”.

1956 – Heavyweight champ, Rocky Marciano, retires undefeated.

1959 – Mao Zedong resigns after disastrous failure of Great Leap Forward.

1959 – The last Canadian missionary leaves the People’s Republic of China.

1960 – First atomic powered electric-drive submarine launched [Tullibee].

1961 – Sierra Leone declares independence from UK.

1967 – Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

1972 – Apollo 16 returns to Earth.

1981 – Paul McCartney’s solo rock band Wings disbands.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

1986 – Soviets order evacuation of Pripyat [Chernobyl nuclear disaster].

1989 – Beijing students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

1992 – Federal Republic of Yugoslavia proclaimed.

2005 – Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes its first flight.

2006 – Construction begins on Freedom Tower for new World Trade Center.

2018 – Historic Korean summit: leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in meet.

2018 – ABBA announces recording of first new songs since 1982.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, everyone will notice how attractive, articulate, and charming you are. This is an excellent time to invite friends over or go out with them. Romance should go particularly well. In the course of your conversations, you might become aware of some fascinating and useful information that sparks you on to new interests and possibly new opportunities. Hold onto them and take the next steps.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Whether or not you are artistic, inspiration for music, painting, writing, or other creative projects could come to you thick and fast today. Write down your ideas. There could be so many you may not be able to remember them all. You will definitely want to draw upon them later. At least one could involve a new business enterprise with a partner. Take notes and do your research.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A group activity could involve a number of people, including some close friends, who share your intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interests. A romantic partner could choose to attend this occasion with you. The conversation is likely to be so stimulating your mind could spin. Walk home if you can. You will want to clear your head so you can sleep.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might be in the public eye along with some close friends and perhaps a love partner. You may be giving a speech, leading a discussion group, or be the centre of attention at a party. You are likely to hold those around you spellbound, as your oratorical capabilities are very high. Enjoy the attention and make sure you give back what you get.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A new and exciting person, possibly someone from a distant state or foreign country, could come into your life today. You could spend hours talking. The conversation could make you aware of new fields of interest that you find fascinating. Whether or not you pursue this attraction depends on your situation, but at the very least you will enjoy yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some unusual dreams could have unexpected side effects. They could spark new ideas for creative projects or possible innovative concepts to advance your career or social life. They might clue you in to what is in the hearts and minds of those closest to you. Your dreams might say a lot about you. Write them down so you can analyze them. You might be surprised by what they bring to mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Social contact with new and exciting people, perhaps at a neighbourhood gathering, could bring intriguing information your way. You could learn about new fields that interest you. There is a possibility of a new potential romantic partner with whom you talk for hours. Whether or not you choose to pursue this depends on your situation. At least you will have fun today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Work might take up a lot of your time today, perhaps job related, perhaps chores around the house. Friends or family may join you, and their conversation could help relieve some of the tedium. Getting the tasks done could free up the rest of the day for socializing, perhaps getting together in the evening with a love partner.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Much of your day is likely to be spent in the company of family, close friends, and a current or potential love partner. Business partners could be involved. This should be a very pleasant, stimulating day for you. People you care about and enjoy will surround you. You are also likely to become more strongly bonded to a romantic partner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might decide to host a social event in your home, perhaps for friends and colleagues with whom you share intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interests. Dreams, astrology, or metaphysics could come up. This should be a congenial gathering. You are apt to bond closely with these people. At least one of them might be a potential romantic partner who finds you fascinating.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A large gathering, perhaps a festival of some kind, could take place in your neighbourhood today. You could choose to attend with some close friends and your romantic interest. This event could shake everyone up a bit. It could present information that is exciting but also a bit unsettling. It could provide you and your friends with conversation for several days.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Discussions with friends or colleagues about possible future business enterprises could find you taking notes. Your natural meticulousness should serve you well. It will be important to have accurate records to discuss later. Any new project begun now is likely to succeed, especially if writing, speaking, or another form of entertainment is involved. Do not worry about possible failure.