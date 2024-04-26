Today in High Prairie: April 27, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 27, 2024

5 p.m. – High Prairie Spring Rodeo at the HP Agriplex.

1 p.m. – Derby Dash Challenge Day at Nampa Public Schol gymnasium.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 27, 2024

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal builder

1791 – Samuel Morse, Morse Code inventor

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, 18th US President

1840 – Edward Whymper, First to climb Matterhorn

1888 – Florence La Badie, Cinderella actress

1896 – Wallace Carothers, Nylon inventor

1900 – Walter Lantz, Woody Woodpecker’s creator

1911 – Colin Gordon, The Pink Panther actor

1919 – Walter Ritchie, Man’s Struggle sculptor

1922 – Jack Klugman, Odd Couple actor [Oscar]

1932 – Casey Kasem, Created American Top 40

1939 – Judy Carne, Laugh-In actress

1939 – Jerry Mercer, April Wine drummer

1947 – Herbie Murrell, Stylistics soul singer

1947 – Pete Ham, Badfinger vocalist

1948 – Kate Pierson, B-52’s vocalist/guitarist

1959 – Marco Pirroni, Adam & The Ants guitarist

1959 – Sheena Easton, For Your Eyes Only singer

1963 – Cali Timmins, Canadian actress, Ryan’s Hope

1973 – Andre Gower, Monster Squad actor

1979 – Will Boyd, Evanescence bass guitarist

1983 – Ari Graynor, The Sopranos actress

This Day in Local History – April 27, 2024

April 27, 1962: Peace River jeweler Bud Dennis is elected to carry to Socred banner in the June 18 federal election in the Peace River constituency.

April 27, 1969: High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church observes the 60th anniversary of the church in High Prairie. G.A. Crawley, rector of the parish from 1940-46, attends and conducts the service.

April 27, 1971: Ralph Mann, High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler, presents a $250 cheque to the Hospital Auxiliary to help them purchase a blood gas analyzer.

April 27, 1983: High Prairie town council hears of a desperate need for apartments to curb the housing shortage.

April 27, 1983: South Peace News reports that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben announces swimmers at Winagami Lake Provincial Park will have to wait another year before the proposed breakwater is constructed.

April 27, 1984: Joussard’s new water treatment plant is turned on for the first time.

April 27, 1988: South Peace News reports Environment Minister Ken Kowalski announces a $450,000 water management plan for Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes.

April 27, 1989: About 750 fans attend Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace.

April 27-28, 1990: Al Hotson celebrates the grand opening of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 27, 1994: John Thomas Giroux, 53, of Driftpile dies after he is ejected from the vehicle he is a passenger in on Highway 750 two kilometres south of Grouard.

April 27, 1994: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 project to fix the beach problems at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie Fas Gas is robbed by a lone male carrying a large knife.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie town council drops taxes for the second straight year. Homeowners will save $49.76 for every $100,000 of assessment.

April 27, 2005: REAC opposes the M.D. of Big Lakes spraying program. REAC says the program is being more “aggressive” which they adamantly oppose.

April 27, 2006: The Big Meadow Community Hall Association donates $4,000 and Big Meadow Women’s Institute $1,000 for the second ice surface, gym facility.

April 27-28, 2010: Mock accidents are staged at the Sports Palace parking lot as part of PARTY program activities, designed to teach youth about the dangers of making bad choices.

April 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time High Prairie resident Anthony Lazaroff, who passes away at the age of 61 years after a long battle with several ailments.

April 27, 2011: Ever Green Ecological Services attends a High Prairie town council meeting to pitch the benefits of curbside recycling.

April 27, 2013: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its annual banquet. Bowlers of the year winners include Glen Laderoute and Laura Laderoute. Glen rolls a 350 while Laura rolls a 282; each received $1 per point as a prize.

April 27, 2013: Sisters Ashley and Cherie Friesen rescue a stranded horse from flood waters west of High Prairie.

April 27, 2013: Gift Lake Grade 9 students conclude an eight-day trip to Ottawa to learn about government and culture as part of Encounters With Canada.

April 27, 2016: South Peace News features Nicolet Agencies and its stuffed animal drive. An amazing 1,293 stuffed animals were collected during the drive. The toys were forwarded to Peace Country hospitals.

April 27, 2017: The High Prairie Business Support Network meets and hears that massive job loses once feared with the implementation of a higher minimum wage did not happen.

April 27, 2018: The HPSD Hand Games Tournament is held at Joussard. E.W. Pratt High School wins the Junior-Senior Division while the host Joussard School wins the Elementary Division. It’s the second straight year Joussard wins the title.

April 27, 2019: Carla Auger and Carl Willier win Bowler-of-the-Year awards at Enilda Mud Bowl’s annual banquet. “C” Section wins their 13th straight league title and the A Event Rolloff title.

This Day in World History – April 27, 2024

1296 – Battle of Dunbar: The Scots are defeated by Edward I of England.

1565 – First Spanish settlement in Philippines forms at Cebu City.

1667 – A blind John Milton sells copyright of Paradise Lost for 10 pounds.

1810 – Ludwig van Beethoven composes famous “Für Elise”.

1813 – Americans under General Pike capture Toronto; Pike is killed.

1865 – Steamboat “SS Sultana” explodes in the Mississippi River; 1,800 die.

1940 – Himmler orders establishment of Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

1945 – Italian partisans capture Benito Mussolini at Dongo.

1946 – First radar installed aboard a commercial ship.

1953 – Wrestler Freddie Blassie coins term “Pencil neck geek”.

1956 – Heavyweight champ, Rocky Marciano, retires undefeated.

1959 – Mao Zedong resigns after disastrous failure of Great Leap Forward.

1959 – The last Canadian missionary leaves the People’s Republic of China.

1960 – First atomic powered electric-drive submarine launched [Tullibee].

1961 – Sierra Leone declares independence from UK.

1967 – Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

1972 – Apollo 16 returns to Earth.

1981 – Paul McCartney’s solo rock band Wings disbands.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

1986 – Soviets order evacuation of Pripyat [Chernobyl nuclear disaster].

1989 – Beijing students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

1992 – Federal Republic of Yugoslavia proclaimed.

2005 – Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes its first flight.

2006 – Construction begins on Freedom Tower for new World Trade Center.

2018 – Historic Korean summit: leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in meet.

2018 – ABBA announces recording of first new songs since 1982.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 27, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some new ideas for expanding your horizons on some level could come to you today through an unexpected source, possibly even dreams or visions. If an idea does come through a dream or flash of insight, do not write it off as crazy. It probably warrants some careful consideration, if nothing else. Some research is definitely called for, and possibly consulting with people in the know. Think about it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Ideas for a new enterprise, which could be anything from a party to a vacation to a new business, could have you spending a lot of time on the phone today. You will need to consult with people who know about what you want to do and at least lay the groundwork for making solid arrangements. Some of what you hear may be confusing, but do not be afraid to ask for an explanation. Go to it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been thinking about getting fit by investing in some exercise equipment? If so, this might be the day to actually go out and get it. Do not be surprised if friends, relatives, and neighbours all want to come over and try it out. Health and fitness are very much on your mind right now, so you might also want to pick up some books on whatever discipline interests you the most.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your curiosity and creative energy may be stimulated today by information you receive from books, documentaries, or conversations with people familiar with the field you are exploring. As a result, you could come up with an innovative new project that keeps you and some colleagues busy for a long time. But do not worry – this enterprise should be full of surprises and therefore anything but tedious. Go to it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A female visitor could come to your door today with some interesting, useful information. It might involve anything from stock market trends to a forthcoming wedding to occult and metaphysical matters. Whatever it is, you will find it captivating, and might just sit and listen to your guest for quite a while. By the time she leaves, your mind may well be spinning. Take a walk to clear your head or you will be awake all night.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your relationships with just about everyone – friends, relatives, colleagues, and romantic partners – should be going very well. Your communication is good, and your ability to see the other person’s point of view is clearer than usual. This might be a bit disconcerting, as it could conflict with your viewpoint, but bear in mind you do not have to agree with others to learn from them. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Relations with colleagues on the job could be very cooperative today, probably because you are about to complete a project of some kind that could result in higher income for everyone. Communication should be open and honest, and for once you will probably be able to reach everyone you phone without having to leave any messages. Go with the flow and all should be completed successfully. Onward and upward!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Friendships and romantic bonds should provide a rich source of support and good companionship today. Conversation is likely to be light, covering general matters like current events and the weather, but this might be just what you need right now. Someone could introduce you to some new friends from far away who have some intriguing news of their own. This should prove a light, restful, and altogether very pleasant day. Enjoy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might find yourself hosting an impromptu social event, and more people could show up than you initially counted on. Do not worry about it, however. The party should be enjoyable for everyone even if the place is a bit crowded. Your visitors can look out for themselves. Among the unexpected guests might be an attractive, interesting person who could shape up to be a potential love partner. Relax and enjoy your day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A festival, rally, or other mass event could occur today in your community. It could centre on a social, ecological, or political issue. You could well decide to attend in the company of a romantic partner, and perhaps a group of friends, too. This event could prove exciting for you, although some of what you learn there might be unsettling. Take a notebook and plenty of pens. You will want to keep a record.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Career matters should be going very well for you today. A sudden change regarding your work could catapult you into a position you have been hoping to reach for a long time. A rise in income could result. You have worked hard and done very well, so what may seem a lucky break to others is actually the result of intense, determined effort on your part. Enjoy your success and make the most of it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A sudden desire to expand your horizons could have you and possibly a romantic partner considering returning to school, perhaps for an advanced degree. The school you are considering, however, might be located in another state or even a foreign country. Following through with your desire could require some careful planning. As a result, you and your beloved may have some intense conversations over the next few days.