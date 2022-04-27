Today in High Prairie, April 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 28, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at the Homesteaders’ Hall. Bring lunch and a project!

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Play With Lego Time.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Paper Airplane Contest.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 28, 2022

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, Dr. Kildare actor

1882 – Alberto Pirelli, Italian industrialist

1900 – Jan Hendrik Oort, Hypothesized “Oort Cloud”

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Schindler’s List inspiration

1916 – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian auto manufacturer

1917 – Robert Cornthwaite, War of the Worlds actor

1926 – Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird author

1930 – Carolyn Jones, Addams Family actress

1937 – Saddam Hussein, President of Iraq

1938 – Madge Sinclair, Trapper John actress

1947 – Marcia Strassman, Welcome Back Kotter actress

1950 – Jay Leno, Tonight Show host

1952 – Mary McDonnell, Independence Day actress

1955 – Edwin Jobson, Roxy Music violinist

1966 – John Daly, US pro golfer

1971 – Simbi Khali, Third Rock From the Sun actress

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress

1978 – Nate Richert, Sabrina actor [Harvey]

1981 – Jessica Alba, Sin City actress

1986 – George Nozuka, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – April 28, 2022

April 28, 1799: David Thompson is the first white man to see Lesser Slave Lake.

April 28, 1969: Alberta NDP Leader Grant Notley attends a meeting at Grouard. It’s one of 12 meetings in 11 days held by Notley in the Peace.

April 28, 1971: High Prairie’s Earl Daley wins $10,000 playing bingo in Edmonton at the Edmonton Gardens.

April 28, 1971: An ad in South Peace News announces, “What the Hell, It’s now Jim’s Shell” recognizing Jim Kozie taking over the station.

April 28, 1971: South Peace News reports on the efforts of a cleanup in Faust. People in the hamlet wanted to rid the town of old cars. Volunteers counted 290 old cars in various yards and later organized a collection cleanup to beautify the town.

April 28, 1976: High Prairie Vic’s Super A celebrates its grand opening in new premises.

April 28, 1979: MLA Larry Shaben cuts the ribbon opening the High Prairie Youth Centre.

April 28, 1979: Ron Rose is officially presented with the NPHL MVP award at the High Prairie Regals annual awards banquet.

April 28, 1984: Ron Rose and Ray Black share the MVP award at the High Prairie Regals annual awards banquet.

April 28, 1990: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen and Tourism Minister Don Sparrow are involved in a helicopter crash on Lesser Slave Lake one kilometer north of Joussard.

April 28, 1990: Darrell and Cindy Shewchuk celebrate the grand opening of Pro Hardware.

April 28, 1990: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Kathy Chalifoux, 349; ladies’ high triple, Nancy Cloutier, 784; ladies’ high average, Shirley Neufeld, 207; men’s high single and triple, Alfred Supernault, 359 and 873; men’s high average, Stan Anderson, 229.

April 28, 1994: Karen and Lorne Perry celebrate the grand opening of Loonie Plus.

April 28, 1998: Vandals take golf carts and damage several greens causing an estimated $30,000 damage at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 28, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes considers a noise bylaw to curb loud parties in Enilda.

April 28, 1999: High Prairie town council endorses the recreation board’s bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 28, 2000: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a fatal hit and run at Sucker Creek which kills 65-year-old Roger Joseph Cardinal.

April 28, 2001: The Prairie River Raiders badminton team wins its third straight HPSD title and fourth in five years at Divisionals in Slave Lake. The team wins seven gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

April 28, 2001: Kinuso School students win six medals including four gold at the HPSD divisional badminton tournament in Slave Lake.

April 28, 2006: Thieves use a bolt cutter to steal a lawnmower and tiller from Home Hardware in High Prairie.

April 28, 2007: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach visits High Prairie. Hopes of a major announcement are dashed as the premier leaves with no good news.

April 28, 2009: The Edmonton Journal reports Gift Lake’s Tina L’Hirondelle, 39, is Alberta’s first death due to the H1N1 virus. However, Alberta Health Services does not confirm the report.

April 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to implement a curfew in the hamlet of Grouard.

April 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Ken Matthews says “it won’t be our fault” regarding the proposed hospital announcement. He adds he is “not happy” with the way meetings have gone regarding the project.

April 28, 2010: High Prairie town council hears just over 61,000 kg was recycled in the Recycling Centre by Recycle Plus in 2009.

April 28, 2010: The Whining Grannies are named the top team at the Enilda Mud Bowl Seniors Awards Banquet at the Enilda Hall.

April 28, 2012: Prairie River Junior High School wins the HPSD badminton title at Slave Lake. PRJH earns 23 points, one more than Donnelly G.P. Vanier.

April 28, 2012: Carla Auger and Stan Anderson are named Bowlers-of-the-Year at Enilda Mud Bowl’s annual banquet at Enilda.

April 28, 2012: A retirement dinner is held to honour Rod Berg, who worked at the Sports Palace for over 40 years.

April 28, 2015: Hans Janhsen passes away at the age of 84 years. He was a long-time farmer at High Prairie.

April 28, 2016: A grass fire spreads near Highway 750 in Big Meadow. Dry conditions prompted the fire to spread after a teenage boy was welding and grass caught fire.

April 28, 2017: The St. Andrew’s School Howling Wolves win the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament at Manning. The team is coached by Jamie Chalifoux.

April 28, 2017: Lisa Cunningham and Carl Willier are named Bowlers-of-the-Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet. The bowlers with the high singles during the year win the award and $1 per point. Cunningham’s score was 316; Willier’s score was 339. Glen Laderoute rolled a 341 but did not play enough games during the season to qualify for the award. The Chug-a-Lugs win the A Event Rolloff title.

April 28, 2018: Ladies make quilts for victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

April 28, 2018: The High Prairie Air Cadets host the Grande Prairie Zone Sports and Drill Competition.

April 28, 2019: St. Mark’s Anglican Church Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke is made a Canon of the Cathedral. He is the first such Honourary Lay Canon in the diocese.

This Day in World History – April 28, 2022

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founds Nichiren Buddhism.

1376 – English parliament demands supervision of royal spending.

1611 – Oldest existing university founded in Asia [Philippines].

1770 – British Captain James Cook lands at Botany Bay in Australia.

1789 – Fletcher Christian leads mutiny on HMS Bounty against William Bligh.

1848 – Slavery abolished in French colonies.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in New Mexico.

1902 – one-billionth minute since start of Gregorian Calendar at 10:40 a.m.

1920 – Azerbaijan SSR joins USSR [first time].

1937 – First animated cartoon electric sign displayed [New York].

1937 – First commercial flight across Pacific operated by Pan Am.

1942 – Nightly “dim-out” begins along US East Coast.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl aboard Kon-Tiki sails from Peru to Polynesia.

1949 – Former Philippine First Lady Aurora Quezon, 61, assassinated.

1952 – WW II Pacific peace treaty takes effect.

1956 – Last French troops leave Vietnam.

1958 – Vanguard TV-5 launched for Earth orbit [failed].

1965 – Lindsey Nelson broadcasts game at Houston Astrodome from a hanging gondola.

1965 – Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut at La Scala, Milan.

1967 – Muhammad Ali refuses induction into army & stripped of boxing title.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as president of France.

1983 – Argentine government declares all 15,000 to 30,000 missing persons dead.

1988 – Baltimore Orioles lose AL record 21 games in a row.

1989 – Argentina, hit by rocketing inflation, runs out of money.

1990 – “Chorus Line” closes in New York theater after 6,137 performances.

1992 – Brewers beat Blue Jays 22-2 with AL record 31 hits in 9 innings.

2001 – Millionaire Dennis Tito becomes the world’s first space tourist.

2004 – Shrek the sheep from New Zealand is first shorn; nets 60 lbs fleece.

2018 – Danny Devito Day declared in Jersey for Nov. 17.

2018 – Indian government announces power has now reached every Indian village.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A sudden desire to expand your horizons could have you and possibly a romantic partner considering returning to school, perhaps for an advanced degree. The school you are considering, however, might be located in another state or even a foreign country. Following through with your desire could require some careful planning. As a result, you and your beloved may have some intense conversations over the next few days!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some new ideas for expanding your horizons on some level could come to you today through an unexpected source, possibly even dreams or visions. If an idea does come through a dream or flash of insight, do not write it off as crazy. It probably warrants some careful consideration, if nothing else. Some research is definitely called for, and possibly consulting with people in the know. Think about it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ideas for a new enterprise, which could be anything from a party to a vacation to a new business, could have you spending a lot of time on the phone today. You will need to consult with people who know about what you want to do and at least lay the groundwork for making solid arrangements. Some of what you hear may be confusing, but do not be afraid to ask for an explanation. Go to it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been thinking about getting fit by investing in some exercise equipment? If so, this might be the day to actually go out and get it. Do not be surprised if friends, relatives, and neighbours all want to come over and try it out. Health and fitness are very much on your mind right now, so you might also want to pick up some books on whatever discipline interests you the most!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your curiosity and creative energy may be stimulated today by information you receive from books, documentaries, or conversations with people familiar with the field you are exploring. As a result, you could come up with an innovative new project that keeps you and some colleagues busy for a long time. But do not worry! This enterprise should be full of surprises and therefore anything but tedious. Go to it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A female visitor could come to your door today with some interesting, useful information. It might involve anything from stock market trends to a forthcoming wedding to occult and metaphysical matters. Whatever it is, you will find it captivating, and might just sit and listen to your guest for quite a while. By the time she leaves, your mind may well be spinning. Take a walk to clear your head or you will be awake all night!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your relationships with just about everyone including friends, relatives, colleagues, and romantic partners, should be going very well. Your communication is good, and your ability to see the other person’s point of view is clearer than usual. This might be a bit disconcerting, as it could conflict with your viewpoint, but bear in mind you do not have to agree with others to learn from them. Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Relations with colleagues on the job could be very cooperative today, probably because you are about to complete a project of some kind that could result in higher income for everyone. Communication should be open and honest, and for once you will probably be able to reach everyone you phone without having to leave any messages. Go with the flow and all should be completed successfully. Onward and upward!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friendships and romantic bonds should provide a rich source of support and good companionship today. Conversation is likely to be light, covering general matters like current events and the weather, but this might be just what you need right now. Someone could introduce you to some new friends from far away who have some intriguing news of their own. This should prove a light, restful, and altogether very pleasant day. Enjoy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might find yourself hosting an impromptu social event, and more people could show up than you initially counted on. Do not worry about it, however. The party should be enjoyable for everyone even if the place is a bit crowded. Your visitors can look out for themselves. Among the unexpected guests might be an attractive, interesting person who could shape up to be a potential love partner. Relax and enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A festival, rally, or other mass event could occur today in your community. It could centre on a social, ecological, or political issue. You could well decide to attend in the company of a romantic partner, and perhaps a group of friends, too. This event could prove exciting for you, although some of what you learn there might be unsettling. Take a notebook and plenty of pens. You will want to keep a record!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Career matters should be going very well for you today. A sudden change regarding your work could catapult you into a position you have been hoping to reach for a long time. A rise in income could result. You have worked hard and done very well, so what may seem a lucky break to others is actually the result of intense, determined effort on your part. Enjoy your success and make the most of it!