Today in High Prairie: April 28, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 28, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 28, 2023

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, Dr. Kildare actor

1882 – Alberto Pirelli, Italian industrialist

1900 – Jan Hendrik Oort, Hypothesized “Oort Cloud”

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Schindler’s List inspiration

1916 – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian auto manufacturer

1917 – Robert Cornthwaite, War of the Worlds actor

1926 – Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird author

1930 – Carolyn Jones, Addams Family actress

1937 – Saddam Hussein, President of Iraq

1938 – Madge Sinclair, Trapper John actress

1947 – Marcia Strassman, Welcome Back Kotter actress

1950 – Jay Leno, Tonight Show host

1952 – Mary McDonnell, Independence Day actress

1955 – Edwin Jobson, Roxy Music violinist

1966 – John Daly, US pro golfer

1971 – Simbi Khali, Third Rock From the Sun actress

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress

1978 – Nate Richert, Sabrina actor [Harvey]

1981 – Jessica Alba, Sin City actress

1986 – George Nozuka, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – April 28, 2023

April 28, 1799: David Thompson is the first white man to see Lesser Slave Lake.

April 28, 1969: Alberta NDP Leader Grant Notley attends a meeting at Grouard. It is one of 12 meetings in 11 days held by Notley in the Peace.

April 28, 1971: High Prairie’s Earl Daley wins $10,000 playing bingo in Edmonton at the Edmonton Gardens.

April 28, 1971: An ad in South Peace News announces, “What the Hell, It’s now Jim’s Shell” recognizing Jim Kozie taking over the gas station.

April 28, 1971: South Peace News reports on the efforts of a cleanup in Faust. People in the hamlet wanted to rid the town of old cars. Volunteers counted 290 old cars in various yards and later organized a collection cleanup to beautify the community.

April 28, 1976: High Prairie Vic’s Super A celebrates its grand opening in new premises.

April 28, 1979: MLA Larry Shaben cuts the ribbon opening the High Prairie Youth Centre.

April 28, 1990: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen and Tourism Minister Don Sparrow are involved in a helicopter crash on Lesser Slave Lake one kilometer north of Joussard.

April 28, 1990: Darrell and Cindy Shewchuk celebrate the grand opening of Pro Hardware.

April 28, 1994: Karen and Lorne Perry celebrate the grand opening of Loonie Plus.

April 28, 1998: Vandals take golf carts and damage several greens causing an estimated $30,000 damage at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 28, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes considers a noise bylaw to curb loud parties in Enilda.

April 28, 1999: High Prairie town council endorses the recreation board’s bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 28, 2000: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a fatal hit and run at Sucker Creek which kills 65-year-old Roger Joseph Cardinal.

April 28, 2001: The Prairie River Raiders badminton team wins its third straight HPSD title and fourth in five years at Divisionals in Slave Lake. The team wins seven gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

April 28, 2001: Kinuso School students win six medals including four gold at the HPSD divisional badminton tournament in Slave Lake.

April 28, 2006: Thieves use a bolt cutter to steal a lawnmower and tiller from Home Hardware in High Prairie.

April 28, 2007: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach visits High Prairie. Hopes of a major announcement are dashed as the premier leaves with no good news.

April 28, 2009: The Edmonton Journal reports Gift Lake’s Tina L’Hirondelle, 39, is Alberta’s first death due to the H1N1 virus. However, Alberta Health Services does not confirm the report.

April 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to implement a curfew in the hamlet of Grouard.

April 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Ken Matthews says “it won’t be our fault” regarding the proposed hospital announcement. He adds he is “not happy” with the way meetings have gone regarding the project.

April 28, 2010: High Prairie town council hears just over 61,000 kg was recycled in the Recycling Centre by Recycle Plus in 2009.

April 28, 2012: A retirement dinner is held to honour Rod Berg, who worked at the Sports Palace for over 40 years.

April 28, 2016: A grass fire spreads near Highway 750 in Big Meadow. Dry conditions prompted the fire to spread after a teenage boy was welding and grass caught fire.

April 28, 2017: The St. Andrew’s School Howling Wolves win the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament at Manning. The team is coached by Jamie Chalifoux.

April 28, 2018: Area ladies make quilts for victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

April 28, 2018: The High Prairie Air Cadets host the Grande Prairie Zone Sports and Drill Competition.

April 28, 2019: St. Mark’s Anglican Church Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke is made a Canon of the Cathedral. He is the first such Honourary Lay Canon in the diocese.

This Day in World History – April 28, 2023

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founds Nichiren Buddhism.

1376 – English parliament demands supervision of royal spending.

1611 – Oldest existing university founded in Asia [Philippines].

1770 – British Captain James Cook lands at Botany Bay in Australia.

1789 – Fletcher Christian leads mutiny on HMS Bounty against William Bligh.

1848 – Slavery abolished in French colonies.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in New Mexico.

1902 – one-billionth minute since start of Gregorian Calendar at 10:40 a.m.

1920 – Azerbaijan SSR joins USSR [first time].

1937 – First animated cartoon electric sign displayed [New York].

1937 – First commercial flight across Pacific operated by Pan Am.

1942 – Nightly “dim-out” begins along US East Coast.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl aboard Kon-Tiki sails from Peru to Polynesia.

1949 – Former Philippine First Lady Aurora Quezon, 61, assassinated.

1952 – WW II Pacific peace treaty takes effect.

1956 – Last French troops leave Vietnam.

1958 – Vanguard TV-5 launched for Earth orbit [failed].

1965 – Lindsey Nelson broadcasts game at Houston Astrodome from a hanging gondola.

1965 – Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut at La Scala, Milan.

1967 – Muhammad Ali refuses induction into army & stripped of boxing title.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as president of France.

1983 – Argentine government declares all 15,000 to 30,000 missing persons dead.

1988 – Baltimore Orioles lose AL record 21 games in a row.

1989 – Argentina, hit by rocketing inflation, runs out of money.

1990 – “Chorus Line” closes in New York theater after 6,137 performances.

1992 – Brewers beat Blue Jays 22-2 with AL record 31 hits in 9 innings.

2001 – Millionaire Dennis Tito becomes the world’s first space tourist.

2004 – Shrek the sheep from New Zealand is first shorn; nets 60 lbs fleece.

2018 – Danny Devito Day declared in Jersey for Nov. 17.

2018 – Indian government announces power has now reached every Indian village.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are looking great today! A current or potential love partner who lives nearby is likely to be all too aware of this. Your heightened sensuality should be very apparent! A long walk with your friend could involve conversation that brings you closer together. You might spend most of the evening together. Expect a lot of kissing and handholding – maybe more!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your aesthetic sense may increase, leading to the discovery of an artistic talent you may not have known you had. You could decide to develop this talent, possibly by enrolling in a class. A current or potential love partner might decide to come with you, creating a new venue for bringing you closer together. This should prove very exciting.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A social event, possibly involving a group you are affiliated with, could put you in touch with a lot of friendly, intriguing people who share your interests. Among them could be a potential romantic partner, or a current partner could accompany you to this event. Whichever it is, both of you are likely to feel good about the event and will probably want to see your new friends again.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be introduced to a celebrity you admire, probably a woman, perhaps at a lecture or book signing. This could make a profound difference in your life, as this person may inspire you. A romantic partner could meet her as well, and the two of you should have a lot to discuss over dinner. Relax and enjoy your evening. It could change your life in a very subtle way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A social event that involves the discussion of intellectual topics could occur today. You could decide to go with a love partner. You are likely to enjoy the gathering so much you may stay late into the night and then spend another hour or so discussing it with your partner. Afterward, anything could happen! In the future you will remember tonight as magical. Make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some intense communication could take place today between you and a love partner, possibly about your future together. It is likely to lead to some positive developments in your life, possibly including a move to the next level of commitment. If you are not involved now, a friend could introduce you to someone new, perhaps at a social gathering. Look your best throughout the day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may feel especially sensual and passionate. This is the perfect evening to schedule quality time with a current or potential love partner. You are probably looking and feeling attractive, and this fact is not likely to be lost on your friend. Scatter some pillows, add some flowers, put out some cheese, fruit, and white wine, and be prepared for anything!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A social event or gathering that involves work could put you in touch with interesting people, including a sexy potential love partner! Someone new on the scene could stir your blood like it has not been stirred in a long time. Whether or not you choose to pursue this attraction depends on your situation, but at least you will have some fun today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A new or long-term romantic relationship could be advanced to the next level of commitment. The chemistry between you is strong and you are compatible on several levels. Today you will experience passion like never before! Some intense but honest and very positive discussion about the relationship’s future is likely to take place, followed by an intimate encounter.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you should feel especially sensual. You will want to bask in the pleasure of being in love. A passionate encounter could occur at your home, probably after a wonderful meal you have prepared. You could have a frank discussion about the future of the relationship. You might decide to try living together if you do not already. Think carefully about it and do what feels right.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A warm, interesting phone call from a current or potential love partner could have you longing for this person’s company. You should have a lot to say to each other and so spend a lot of time on the phone. A meeting could be arranged, probably somewhere in your neighbourhood. Your chemistry is intense, so do not be surprised by the direction of this involvement.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected but welcome financial windfall could lead to some long-desired changes in your living situation. You may decide to move, or you could opt for a less drastic course of action, such as redecorating or remodeling. A household member could move out or someone new could move in. These are all very positive changes that will make a big difference in your life.