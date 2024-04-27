Today in High Prairie: April 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 28, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free

Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 28, 2024

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, Dr. Kildare actor

1882 – Alberto Pirelli, Italian industrialist

1900 – Jan Hendrik Oort, Hypothesized “Oort Cloud”

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Schindler’s List inspiration

1916 – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian auto manufacturer

1917 – Robert Cornthwaite, War of the Worlds actor

1926 – Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird author

1930 – Carolyn Jones, Addams Family actress

1937 – Saddam Hussein, President of Iraq

1938 – Madge Sinclair, Trapper John actress

1947 – Marcia Strassman, Welcome Back Kotter actress

1950 – Jay Leno, Tonight Show host

1952 – Mary McDonnell, Independence Day actress

1955 – Edwin Jobson, Roxy Music violinist

1966 – John Daly, US pro golfer

1971 – Simbi Khali, Third Rock From the Sun actress

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress

1978 – Nate Richert, Sabrina actor [Harvey]

1981 – Jessica Alba, Sin City actress

1986 – George Nozuka, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – April 28, 2024

April 28, 1799: David Thompson is the first white man to see Lesser Slave Lake.

April 28, 1969: Alberta NDP Leader Grant Notley attends a meeting at Grouard. It is one of 12 meetings in 11 days held by Notley in the Peace.

April 28, 1971: High Prairie’s Earl Daley wins $10,000 playing bingo in Edmonton at the Edmonton Gardens.

April 28, 1971: An ad in South Peace News announces, “What the Hell, It’s now Jim’s Shell” recognizing Jim Kozie taking over the gas station.

April 28, 1971: South Peace News reports on the efforts of a cleanup in Faust. People in the hamlet wanted to rid the town of old cars. Volunteers counted 290 old cars in various yards and later organized a collection cleanup to beautify the community.

April 28, 1976: High Prairie Vic’s Super A celebrates its grand opening in new premises.

April 28, 1979: MLA Larry Shaben cuts the ribbon opening the High Prairie Youth Centre.

April 28, 1990: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen and Tourism Minister Don Sparrow are involved in a helicopter crash on Lesser Slave Lake one kilometer north of Joussard.

April 28, 1990: Darrell and Cindy Shewchuk celebrate the grand opening of Pro Hardware.

April 28, 1994: Karen and Lorne Perry celebrate the grand opening of Loonie Plus.

April 28, 1998: Vandals take golf carts and damage several greens causing an estimated $30,000 damage at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 28, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes considers a noise bylaw to curb loud parties in Enilda.

April 28, 1999: High Prairie town council endorses the recreation board’s bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 28, 2000: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a fatal hit and run at Sucker Creek which kills 65-year-old Roger Joseph Cardinal.

April 28, 2001: The Prairie River Raiders badminton team wins its third straight HPSD title and fourth in five years at Divisionals in Slave Lake. The team wins seven gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

April 28, 2001: Kinuso School students win six medals including four gold at the HPSD divisional badminton tournament in Slave Lake.

April 28, 2006: Thieves use a bolt cutter to steal a lawnmower and tiller from Home Hardware in High Prairie.

April 28, 2007: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach visits High Prairie. Hopes of a major announcement are dashed as the premier leaves with no good news.

April 28, 2009: The Edmonton Journal reports Gift Lake’s Tina L’Hirondelle, 39, is Alberta’s first death due to the H1N1 virus. However, Alberta Health Services does not confirm the report.

April 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to implement a curfew in the hamlet of Grouard.

April 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Ken Matthews says “it won’t be our fault” regarding the proposed hospital announcement. He adds he is “not happy” with the way meetings have gone regarding the project.

April 28, 2010: High Prairie town council hears just over 61,000 kg was recycled in the Recycling Centre by Recycle Plus in 2009.

April 28, 2012: A retirement dinner is held to honour Rod Berg, who worked at the Sports Palace for over 40 years.

April 28, 2016: A grass fire spreads near Highway 750 in Big Meadow. Dry conditions prompted the fire to spread after a teenage boy was welding and grass caught fire.

April 28, 2017: The St. Andrew’s School Howling Wolves win the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament at Manning. The team is coached by Jamie Chalifoux.

April 28, 2018: Area ladies make quilts for victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

April 28, 2018: The High Prairie Air Cadets host the Grande Prairie Zone Sports and Drill Competition.

April 28, 2019: St. Mark’s Anglican Church Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke is made a Canon of the Cathedral. He is the first such Honourary Lay Canon in the diocese.

This Day in World History – April 28, 2024

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founds Nichiren Buddhism.

1376 – English parliament demands supervision of royal spending.

1611 – Oldest existing university founded in Asia [Philippines].

1770 – British Captain James Cook lands at Botany Bay in Australia.

1789 – Fletcher Christian leads mutiny on HMS Bounty against William Bligh.

1848 – Slavery abolished in French colonies.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in New Mexico.

1902 – one-billionth minute since start of Gregorian Calendar at 10:40 a.m.

1920 – Azerbaijan SSR joins USSR [first time].

1937 – First animated cartoon electric sign displayed [New York].

1937 – First commercial flight across Pacific operated by Pan Am.

1942 – Nightly “dim-out” begins along US East Coast.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl aboard Kon-Tiki sails from Peru to Polynesia.

1949 – Former Philippine First Lady Aurora Quezon, 61, assassinated.

1952 – WW II Pacific peace treaty takes effect.

1956 – Last French troops leave Vietnam.

1958 – Vanguard TV-5 launched for Earth orbit [failed].

1965 – Lindsey Nelson broadcasts game at Houston Astrodome from a hanging gondola.

1965 – Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut at La Scala, Milan.

1967 – Muhammad Ali refuses induction into army & stripped of boxing title.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as president of France.

1983 – Argentine government declares all 15,000 to 30,000 missing persons dead.

1988 – Baltimore Orioles lose AL record 21 games in a row.

1989 – Argentina, hit by rocketing inflation, runs out of money.

1990 – “Chorus Line” closes in New York theater after 6,137 performances.

1992 – Brewers beat Blue Jays 22-2 with AL record 31 hits in 9 innings.

2001 – Millionaire Dennis Tito becomes the world’s first space tourist.

2004 – Shrek the sheep from New Zealand is first shorn; nets 60 lbs fleece.

2018 – Danny Devito Day declared in Jersey for Nov. 17.

2018 – Indian government announces power has now reached every Indian village.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might find yourself the centre of attention. Friends could ask for some information they know you have. It might involve telling a story or giving practical advice. Whatever it is, you might find it difficult to explain without going into some pretty heavy detail. You can do it! Talk slowly and let what you have to say unfold on its own. Your audience will probably be rapt.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might take up some sort of occult study, such as astrology, numerology, or alchemy that seems like Greek to you at first. As a result, you could be tempted to abandon it. Do not! Once you get past the jargon, you will probably find it fascinating. Keep a dictionary handy, and do not worry if you have to go over something several times. You have the brains to do it. Now just put in the time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A friend might be in such a dour mood you wonder if this is the same person you know and love. During the day you might be tempted to try to analyze what is going on, but this is apt to raise more questions than answers. Probably this is a case of too many problems hitting your friend at once. Do not pry, but make sure your friend knows you are there if needed.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend or romantic partner might need your advice, and want to discuss a few things you do not really understand. This could concern this person’s job, which involves a lot of technicalities with which you are unfamiliar. Do not be afraid to stop occasionally and ask for an explanation. If you are going to be of any help, you have to have some idea of what this person is talking about.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might read a book on exercise or nutrition that seems a bit unsettling. According to the book, you are doing everything wrong! Remember what the author is probably outlining is a certain practice that worked for him or her. Everyone is different. Do not change your habits for practices that do not feel right. Consult a professional if you are still concerned. Such a person is more than capable of discerning what is right for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Memories and emotions welling up from the past might excite your creative impulses today. You may not quite be able to understand what all of this means, but the pictures should keep coming to you nonetheless. It might be a good idea to take some notes, even though you might not comprehend all you write. This may be more a process of releasing ancient traumas than creating great masterpieces, but even so, it is worth pursuing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A subject you are researching, perhaps for a class or workshop, might prove more difficult than you expected. The resources you consult might be very scholarly and thus difficult to read. If you can not find anything comprehensible, try to rent or buy a video on the subject. It is more important to understand the material than force yourself to approach it in the accepted scholarly manner. It is also important that you enjoy it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A neighbour or relative might volunteer to help you with some chores around the house, but you could sense his or her heart is not in it. This person is probably thinking about things and just needs some kind words and a little advice. Just accept even though you have help, you will probably end up doing most of the work yourself. Offer what support you can, and think of it as good karma.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Paperwork involving money could be a real drag for you today. You will have to get it done, but you would rather be elsewhere. It might also seem a little confusing. If you get to it early and concentrate, you should finish it quickly and then get on to what you want to do. After a morning of intense, tedious work, you will probably be ready for some entertainment like a movie or sports event. Have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A contract of some kind, perhaps involving the home, might need some careful consideration today. You could find it a little difficult to understand, as it could be full of fine print and legalese. Do not be afraid to ask someone with a little more savvy to explain what you are trying to read. It is important you know all the ins and outs before signing anything, for your own peace of mind, if nothing else.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might pick up some rather disturbing thoughts from a friend, neighbour, or relative. This person could be upset over something and not communicating his or her feelings. It is not appropriate to try to coax this person into sharing with you now. They are not upset with you, but they might be if you push! Back off and let this person come to terms with the problem. Your friend will talk the time is right.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some gossip about a friend could reach your ears today, and it might seem a bit shocking at first. Money could be involved. However, do not accept what you hear at face value. Whoever got the rumour going is apt to be less concerned with the truth than serving a personal agenda. Call your friend and try to learn the facts without prying. They are probably far less dire than the gossip implies.