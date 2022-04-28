Today in High Prairie: April 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 29, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 – 4 p.m. Sheila Willis book signing at HP Museum.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

7-8 p.m. – Zumba in the Park at Cecil Thompson Park gazebo. Pre-register at [780] 625-3287.

7 p.m. – Free Retro Movie Night at Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 29, 2022

1818 – Alexander II, Tsar of Russia

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, US newspaper publisher

1899 – Duke Ellington, American bandleader

1907 – Fred Zinneman, From Here to Eternity director

1909 – Tom Ewell, The Seven Year Itch actor

1915 – Donald Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1925 – Danny Davis, Nashville Brass musician

1928 – Carl Gardner, Coasters vocalist

1930 – Jean Rochefort, Man on the Train actor

1933 – Willie Nelson, US country singer

1936 – April Stevens, Deep Purple vocalist

1938 – Klaus Voormann, Manfred Mann bassist

1943 – Duane Allen, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1943 – Ian Kershaw, Adolph Hitler biographer

1947 – Tommy James, Crimson & Clover singer

1951 – Dale Earnhardt, US auto racer

1952 – Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Too Close for Comfort actress

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, US comedian/actor

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek Voyager actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, Brady Bunch actress [Jan]

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Scarface actress

1958 – Marc Randolph, Co-founder of Netflix

1967 – Rachel Williams, Absolut Vodka model

1968 – Carnie Wilson, Wilson Phillips vocalist

1970 – Andre Agassi, US tennis pro

1970 – Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction actress

1981 – Alex Vincent, American actor

1986 – Renee Always, American Model

This Day in Local History – April 29, 2022

April 29, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing the opening of Lloyd’s Sales and Service, the local John Deere dealership, owner by Lloyd Rohloff and Bob Rohloff.

April 29, 1970: South Peace News prints a photo of the New Star Café, recently hit by vandals. Its broken windows and stucco pried off walls is described as an eyesore.

April 29, 1973: Tony Cherniak finds the body of 16-year-old Rose Badger, of Sucker Creek, on his farm. Police do not suspect foul play but an inquest is ordered for July 26.

April 29, 1984: High Prairie’s Dwayne Savill scores 62 to win first place at a rodeo held at Dave Sample’s ranch near Watino.

April 29, 1987: South Peace News reports Faust applies for isolated community status so they can enjoy the benefits of the Northern Living Allowance.

April 29, 1989: Harold Bellerose is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 29, 1994: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk celebrate the grand opening of UFA Petroleum Agency.

April 29, 1994: Gayleeanne Duane celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie Liquor Store.

April 29-30, 1994: AUPE members refuse to shop locally during Fight Back, a campaign designed to show merchants how much money government workers spend at local businesses.

April 29, 1995: Aero Aviation, the company which served High Prairie in 1993-34, is placed into receivership.

April 29, 1998: South Peace News advertises Peyre Chrysler has moved into its new building across from Peyre Farm Equipment.

April 29, 1999: William George Phillips, 49, is charged with kiddie porn and other sex charges from alleged incidents in the 1980s at the High Prairie Group Home.

April 29, 2000: Steve Ribar and Trish Laderoute are honoured as bowlers-of-the-year at the Enilda Mud Bowl annual banquet.

April 29, 2001: Enilda firefighters save the mobile home of Dave Reid after his porch burns. A faulty wood stove is blamed for the fire.

April 29, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School students raise $1,402 for the Ostermeier family, who lost their home from a fire March 15.

April 29, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement raises $15,000 for Elmer Anderson, who is suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.

April 29, 2006: The Peace Zone Badminton Tournament is held in High Prairie. Off to Provincials are E.W. Pratt High School students Shea Halaburda, Daniel Edwards, Lyndsey Greer, Darcy Charrois, Dakota Martin and Mario Dube. St. Andrew’s School sends Kalie Anderson, Dallas Chelick and Carmen Anderson.

April 29, 2008: Peter Keay is elected president of the High Prairie Fastball League at their organizational meeting.

April 29, 2009: Students in the Cosmetology class at E.W. Pratt High School hold a fashion show in the school’s gym. The makeup and hairdos are all done by students with clothing provided by local stores and students.

April 29, 2009: The Alberta government proposes 14 changes to entrances along Highway 2 in town as part of its Highway 2 repaving project.

April 29, 2009: Duane Nichols, Fern Welch and Louise Meyer chair a meeting at the Kisemanito Centre to attempt to form the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

April 29, 2010: A Greyhound spokesman from Cincinnati says they are trying to establish a new depot in High Prairie.

April 29, 2010: Cornerstone Development’s Joe Remai writes Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson asking for tax relief on its property north of E.W. Pratt High School. In his request, Remai calls the local economy “horrible”.

April 29, 2011: Freson Bros. IGA celebrates a grand re-opening after recent renovations.

April 29, 2012: The High Prairie Police Cadets hold their First Annual Drill Competition and Spring Jamboree at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 29, 2013: Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Northland School Division celebrate a sod turning for the settlement’s new school.

April 29, 2013: Joussard is ecstatic after the Alberta government announces a new school will be built in the hamlet.

April 29, 2015: South Peace News features the candidates in the May 5 Alberta election. Running in Lesser Slave Lake are Darryl Boisson for the Wildrose Party, Pearl Calahasen for the PCs and Danielle Larivee for the NDP.

April 29, 2017: Several E.W. Pratt High School students win medals at the zone badminton tournament. Brandon McNabb and Michael Ablog win Senior Men’s Doubles. Teammates Trista Calhoon and Katrina Reade win in Women’s Doubles; while Austin Doan and Taneille Crooks win silver in Senior Mixed Doubles.

April 29, 2019: Charles Edward Bleakley is sent to prison for five years. He appeared in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for sentencing on several charges after a high-speed chase and standoff with police near Kinuso March 8, 2017.

This Day in World History – April 29, 2022

1553 – Flemish woman introduces practice of starching linen into England.

1587 – Sir Frances Drake sails into Cadiz, Spain and sinks Spanish fleet.

1769 – James Watt’s patent for steam engine with separate condenser OKed.

1813 – First US rubber patent granted to Jacob F. Hummel.

1834 – Charles Darwin’s expedition sees top of the Andes Mountains.

1852 – First edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus published.

1903 – Limestone slides at Turtle Mountain kill nine in Frank, Alta.

1912 – 108F [42C] at Tuguegarao, Philippines [Oceania record].

1930 – North Sea floodgate at Ijmuiden [biggest in world] officially opens.

1930 – Telephone connection Britain-Australia goes into service.

1936 – First pro baseball game in Japan is played.

1945 – First food drop by RAF above Nazi-occupied Holland occurs.

1946 – 28 former Japanese leaders indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.

1957 – First military nuclear power plant dedicated in Virginia.

1961 – ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” debuts.

1965 – Australian government announces it will send troops to Vietnam.

1967 – “Respect” single released by Aretha Franklin.

1970 – US and South Vietnamese forces launch an incursion into Cambodia.

1975 – The Fall of Saigon occurs; US involvement in the war ends.

1976 – Minister Irene Vorrink begins fluoridating Dutch drinking water.

1981 – Peter Sutcliffe admits he is Yorkshire Ripper [murdered 13 women].

1986 – 800,000 books destroyed by fire in Los Angeles Central Library.

1990 – Wrecking cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Croatia declares independence.

1991 – Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing 139,000.

1992 – Jury acquits LA police officers of beating Rodney King, riots begin.

1994 – Last day of voting in first multi-racial elections in South Africa.

1995 – Longest sausage ever, at 28.77 miles, made in Kitchener, Ont.

2004 – Oldsmobile builds its final car ending 107 years of production.

2015 – German Measles is declared eradicated from North and South America.

2018 – Sweden confirms Swedish meatballs actually originated in Turkey.

2018 – Animated series “The Simpsons” surpasses “Gunsmoke” 635 episodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some gossip about a friend could reach your ears today, and it might seem a bit shocking at first. Money could be involved. However, do not accept what you hear at face value. Whoever got the rumour going is apt to be less concerned with the truth than serving a personal agenda. Call your friend and try to learn the facts without prying. They are probably far less dire than the gossip implies!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might find yourself the centre of attention. Friends could ask for some information they know you have. It might involve telling a story or giving practical advice. Whatever it is, you might find it difficult to explain without going into some pretty heavy detail. You can do it! Talk slowly and let what you have to say unfold on its own. Your audience will probably be rapt!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might take up some sort of occult study, such as astrology, numerology, or alchemy that seems like Greek to you at first. As a result, you could be tempted to abandon it. Do not! Once you get past the jargon, you will probably find it fascinating. Keep a dictionary handy, and do not worry if you have to go over something several times. You have the brains to do it. Now just put in the time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend might be in such a dour mood you wonder if this is the same person you know and love. During the day you might be tempted to try to analyze what is going on, but this is apt to raise more questions than answers. Probably this is a case of too many problems hitting your friend at once. Do not pry, but make sure your friend knows you are there if needed!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend or romantic partner might need your advice, and want to discuss a few things you do not really understand. This could concern this person’s job, which involves a lot of technicalities with which you are unfamiliar. Do not be afraid to stop occasionally and ask for an explanation. If you are going to be of any help, you have to have some idea of what this person is talking about!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might read a book on exercise or nutrition that seems a bit unsettling. According to the book, you are doing everything wrong! Remember what the author is probably outlining is a certain practice that worked for him or her. Everyone is different. Do not change your habits for practices that do not feel right. Consult a professional if you are still concerned. Such a person is more than capable of discerning what is right for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Memories and emotions welling up from the past might excite your creative impulses today. You may not quite be able to understand what all of this means, but the pictures should keep coming to you nonetheless. It might be a good idea to take some notes, even though you might not comprehend all you write. This may be more a process of releasing ancient traumas than creating great masterpieces, but even so, it is worth pursuing!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A subject you are researching, perhaps for a class or workshop, might prove more difficult than you expected. The resources you consult might be very scholarly and thus difficult to read. If you can not find anything comprehensible, try to rent or buy a video on the subject. It is more important to understand the material than force yourself to approach it in the accepted scholarly manner. It is also important that you enjoy it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A neighbour or relative might volunteer to help you with some chores around the house, but you could sense his or her heart is not in it. This person is probably thinking about things and just needs some kind words and a little advice. Just accept even though you have help, you will probably end up doing most of the work yourself. Offer what support you can, and think of it as good karma!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Paperwork involving money could be a real drag for you today. You will have to get it done, but you would rather be elsewhere. It might also seem a little confusing. If you get to it early and concentrate, you should finish it quickly and then get on to what you want to do. After a morning of intense, tedious work, you will probably be ready for some entertainment like a movie or sports event. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A contract of some kind, perhaps involving the home, might need some careful consideration today. You could find it a little difficult to understand, as it could be full of fine print and legalese. Do not be afraid to ask someone with a little more savvy to explain what you are trying to read. It is important you know all the ins and outs before signing anything, for your own peace of mind, if nothing else!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might pick up some rather disturbing thoughts from a friend, neighbour, or relative. This person could be upset over something and not communicating his or her feelings. It is not appropriate to try to coax this person into sharing with you now. They are not upset with you, but they might be if you push! Back off and let this person come to terms with the problem. Your friend will talk the time is right!