Today in High Prairie: April 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 29, 2023

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Community Thrift Sale at Sunset House Community Hall.

5 p.m. – High Prairie Ag Society Spring Rodeo at HP Agriplex.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 29, 2023

1818 – Alexander II, Tsar of Russia

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, US newspaper publisher

1899 – Duke Ellington, American bandleader

1907 – Fred Zinneman, From Here to Eternity director

1909 – Tom Ewell, The Seven Year Itch actor

1915 – Donald Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1925 – Danny Davis, Nashville Brass musician

1928 – Carl Gardner, Coasters vocalist

1930 – Jean Rochefort, Man on the Train actor

1933 – Willie Nelson, US country singer

1936 – April Stevens, Deep Purple vocalist

1938 – Klaus Voormann, Manfred Mann bassist

1943 – Duane Allen, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1943 – Ian Kershaw, Adolph Hitler biographer

1947 – Tommy James, Crimson & Clover singer

1951 – Dale Earnhardt, US auto racer

1952 – Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Too Close for Comfort actress

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, US comedian/actor

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek Voyager actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, Brady Bunch actress [Jan]

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Scarface actress

1958 – Marc Randolph, Co-founder of Netflix

1967 – Rachel Williams, Absolut Vodka model

1968 – Carnie Wilson, Wilson Phillips vocalist

1970 – Andre Agassi, US tennis pro

1970 – Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction actress

1981 – Alex Vincent, American actor

1986 – Renee Always, American Model

This Day in Local History – April 29, 2023

April 29, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing the opening of Lloyd’s Sales and Service, the local John Deere dealership, owner by Lloyd Rohloff and Bob Rohloff.

April 29, 1970: South Peace News prints a photo of the New Star Café, recently hit by vandals. Its broken windows and stucco pried off walls is described as an eyesore.

April 29, 1973: Tony Cherniak finds the body of 16-year-old Rose Badger, of Sucker Creek, on his farm. Police do not suspect foul play but an inquest is ordered for July 26.

April 29, 1987: South Peace News reports Faust applies for isolated community status so they can enjoy the benefits of the Northern Living Allowance.

April 29, 1989: Harold Bellerose is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 29, 1994: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk celebrate the grand opening of UFA Petroleum Agency.

April 29, 1994: Gayleeanne Duane celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie Liquor Store.

April 29-30, 1994: AUPE members refuse to shop locally during Fight Back, a campaign designed to show merchants how much money government workers spend at local businesses.

April 29, 1995: Aero Aviation, the company which served High Prairie in 1993-94, is placed into receivership.

April 29, 1998: South Peace News advertises Peyre Chrysler has moved into its new building across from Peyre Farm Equipment.

April 29, 1999: William George Phillips, 49, is charged with kiddie porn and other sex charges from alleged incidents in the 1980s at the High Prairie Group Home.

April 29, 2001: Enilda firefighters save the mobile home of Dave Reid after his porch burns. A faulty wood stove is blamed for the fire.

April 29, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School students raise $1,402 for the Ostermeier family, who lost their home from a fire March 15.

April 29, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement raises $15,000 for Elmer Anderson, who is suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.

April 29, 2006: The Peace Zone Badminton Tournament is held in High Prairie. Off to Provincials are E.W. Pratt High School students Shea Halaburda, Daniel Edwards, Lyndsey Greer, Darcy Charrois, Dakota Martin and Mario Dube. St. Andrew’s School sends Kalie Anderson, Dallas Chelick and Carmen Anderson.

April 29, 2009: Students in the Cosmetology class at E.W. Pratt High School hold a fashion show in the school’s gym. The makeup and hairdos are all done by students with clothing provided by local stores and students.

April 29, 2009: Duane Nichols, Fern Welch and Louise Meyer chair a meeting at the Kisemanito Centre to attempt to form the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

April 29, 2010: A Greyhound spokesman from Cincinnati says they are trying to establish a new depot in High Prairie.

April 29, 2010: Cornerstone Development’s Joe Remai writes Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson asking for tax relief on its property north of E.W. Pratt High School. In his request, Remai calls the local economy “horrible”.

April 29, 2011: Freson Bros. IGA celebrates a grand re-opening after recent renovations.

April 29, 2012: The High Prairie Police Cadets hold their First Annual Drill Competition and Spring Jamboree at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 29, 2013: Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Northland School Division celebrate a sod turning for the settlement’s new school.

April 29, 2013: Joussard is ecstatic after the Alberta government announces a new school will be built in the hamlet.

April 29, 2015: South Peace News features the candidates in the May 5 Alberta election. Running in Lesser Slave Lake are Darryl Boisson for the Wildrose Party, Pearl Calahasen for the PCs and Danielle Larivee for the NDP.

April 29, 2017: Several E.W. Pratt High School students win medals at the zone badminton tournament. Brandon McNabb and Michael Ablog win Senior Men’s Doubles. Teammates Trista Calhoon and Katrina Reade win in Women’s Doubles; while Austin Doan and Taneille Crooks win silver in Senior Mixed Doubles.

This Day in World History – April 29, 2023

1553 – Flemish woman introduces practice of starching linen into England.

1587 – Sir Frances Drake sails into Cadiz, Spain and sinks Spanish fleet.

1769 – James Watt’s patent for steam engine with separate condenser OKed.

1813 – First US rubber patent granted to Jacob F. Hummel.

1834 – Charles Darwin’s expedition sees top of the Andes Mountains.

1852 – First edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus published.

1903 – Limestone slides at Turtle Mountain kill nine in Frank, Alta.

1912 – 108F [42C] at Tuguegarao, Philippines [Oceania record].

1930 – North Sea floodgate at Ijmuiden [biggest in world] officially opens.

1930 – Telephone connection Britain-Australia goes into service.

1936 – First pro baseball game in Japan is played.

1945 – First food drop by RAF above Nazi-occupied Holland occurs.

1946 – 28 former Japanese leaders indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.

1957 – First military nuclear power plant dedicated in Virginia.

1961 – ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” debuts.

1965 – Australian government announces it will send troops to Vietnam.

1967 – “Respect” single released by Aretha Franklin.

1970 – US and South Vietnamese forces launch an incursion into Cambodia.

1975 – The Fall of Saigon occurs; US involvement in the war ends.

1976 – Minister Irene Vorrink begins fluoridating Dutch drinking water.

1981 – Peter Sutcliffe admits he is Yorkshire Ripper [murdered 13 women].

1986 – 800,000 books destroyed by fire in Los Angeles Central Library.

1990 – Wrecking cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Croatia declares independence.

1991 – Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing 139,000.

1992 – Jury acquits LA police officers of beating Rodney King, riots begin.

1994 – Last day of voting in first multi-racial elections in South Africa.

1995 – Longest sausage ever, at 28.77 miles, made in Kitchener, Ont.

2004 – Oldsmobile builds its final car ending 107 years of production.

2015 – German Measles is declared eradicated from North and South America.

2018 – Sweden confirms Swedish meatballs actually originated in Turkey.

2018 – Animated series “The Simpsons” surpasses “Gunsmoke” 635 episodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some rather shocking news could come to you from a friend who lives far away. This probably will not affect you directly, as it most likely concerns the world economy, politics, or big business, but you still might worry about its long-term effects on society. You could discuss it with friends. You need to remain objective and see how the news develops. It might be less serious than it seems.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A dip in the stock market might cause you to worry about your own financial future. You may have some investments that could be temporarily negatively affected. Bear in mind such events do not necessarily reflect future trends. Take steps to create some kind of safety net if you wish, but do not assume the worst. The market could go back up tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might find some of your more ambitious plans finally seem to be paying off. You should be happy about this, but you might panic a bit, fearing that everything could crash at the last minute. Do not assume the worst and do not waste your energy worrying. Keep striving! You have gotten this far. With a little effort, all should go well.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have been doing some creative or job-related writing, today you might be tired, blocked, and unable to muster the energy to turn on the computer. You need to ask yourself how important it is to get it done today. It is far better to wait another day and do it well than grind out something that is not up to your standards. That could be counterproductive.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A project of some kind you have been working on could be going well, but today you might experience a sudden rush of inspiration that makes it a lot better than you originally envisioned. This could involve effort that seems intimidating at first, but the results should be worth it. Summon all your energy and determination and get to it. You will be very glad you did!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A family member could be experiencing business difficulties. Your sensitivity could cause you to feel their anxieties, too. You might want to make it clear to this person you are there for him or her, but you also need to be objective about the situation. Protect yourself psychically, perhaps by surrounding yourself with white light. It will not help your relative if you are stressed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend or relative could be ill, out of work, or otherwise beset by problems. You may want to do whatever you can to help out. This could be frustrating, but you will feel better for having done what you can. This person needs to face and deal with his or her responsibilities. They are out of your control to fix.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An unexpected expense, perhaps requiring repairs to the house or car, might take a chunk out of your bank account. This may be disheartening. You have worked hard for your money and now you might have to put some of your plans on hold. Still, you need to be philosophical about it. Take care of it and move on. You built up your bank account once and you can do it again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Career changes may be on the horizon. Although positive in the long run, the events leading up to the change may seem catastrophic. Your employer could go out of business or move too far away for you to commute. The secret here is not to panic. Accept the situation and move on. In the end, you will probably be glad that this happened. Success and good fortune are coming.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Premonitions today might be rather disturbing, and you might actually feel some fear because of them. Do not panic! Your intuitive abilities are not quite as sharp as usual. What you feel could be distorted or untrue. This does not mean you have lost it, either. Try to be objective about everything you pick up psychically. You will be glad you did.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Changes within a group you are affiliated with might profoundly affect you today. Perhaps the group is veering in a new direction that does not particularly interest you. You might need to re-evaluate your involvement. This could make you rather sad since you have grown fond of the people and will not want to lose them as friends. You need to think. Only you can decide what to do.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A scandal concerning a celebrity you admire could be in the news today. This might throw you for a loop. You might even suffer some disillusionment. Withhold judgment for the time being. Much of what you hear may be traced to gossip or misinformation. Shocking though it may be, you will want to hear the celebrity’s side of it. Only then can you form an objective opinion.