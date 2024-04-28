Today in High Prairie: April 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 29, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 29, 2024

1818 – Alexander II, Tsar of Russia

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, US newspaper publisher

1899 – Duke Ellington, American bandleader

1907 – Fred Zinneman, From Here to Eternity director

1909 – Tom Ewell, The Seven Year Itch actor

1915 – Donald Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1925 – Danny Davis, Nashville Brass musician

1928 – Carl Gardner, Coasters vocalist

1930 – Jean Rochefort, Man on the Train actor

1933 – Willie Nelson, US country singer

1936 – April Stevens, Deep Purple vocalist

1938 – Klaus Voormann, Manfred Mann bassist

1943 – Duane Allen, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1943 – Ian Kershaw, Adolph Hitler biographer

1947 – Tommy James, Crimson & Clover singer

1951 – Dale Earnhardt, US auto racer

1952 – Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Too Close for Comfort actress

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, US comedian/actor

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek Voyager actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, Brady Bunch actress [Jan]

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Scarface actress

1958 – Marc Randolph, Co-founder of Netflix

1967 – Rachel Williams, Absolut Vodka model

1968 – Carnie Wilson, Wilson Phillips vocalist

1970 – Andre Agassi, US tennis pro

1970 – Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction actress

1981 – Alex Vincent, American actor

1986 – Renee Always, American Model

This Day in Local History – April 29, 2024

April 29, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing the opening of Lloyd’s Sales and Service, the local John Deere dealership, owner by Lloyd Rohloff and Bob Rohloff.

April 29, 1970: South Peace News prints a photo of the New Star Café, recently hit by vandals. Its broken windows and stucco pried off walls is described as an eyesore.

April 29, 1973: Tony Cherniak finds the body of 16-year-old Rose Badger, of Sucker Creek, on his farm. Police do not suspect foul play but an inquest is ordered for July 26.

April 29, 1987: South Peace News reports Faust applies for isolated community status so they can enjoy the benefits of the Northern Living Allowance.

April 29, 1989: Harold Bellerose is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 29, 1994: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk celebrate the grand opening of UFA Petroleum Agency.

April 29, 1994: Gayleeanne Duane celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie Liquor Store.

April 29-30, 1994: AUPE members refuse to shop locally during Fight Back, a campaign designed to show merchants how much money government workers spend at local businesses.

April 29, 1995: Aero Aviation, the company which served High Prairie in 1993-94, is placed into receivership.

April 29, 1998: South Peace News advertises Peyre Chrysler has moved into its new building across from Peyre Farm Equipment.

April 29, 1999: William George Phillips, 49, is charged with kiddie porn and other sex charges from alleged incidents in the 1980s at the High Prairie Group Home.

April 29, 2001: Enilda firefighters save the mobile home of Dave Reid after his porch burns. A faulty wood stove is blamed for the fire.

April 29, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School students raise $1,402 for the Ostermeier family, who lost their home from a fire March 15.

April 29, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement raises $15,000 for Elmer Anderson, who is suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.

April 29, 2006: The Peace Zone Badminton Tournament is held in High Prairie. Off to Provincials are E.W. Pratt High School students Shea Halaburda, Daniel Edwards, Lyndsey Greer, Darcy Charrois, Dakota Martin and Mario Dube. St. Andrew’s School sends Kalie Anderson, Dallas Chelick and Carmen Anderson.

April 29, 2009: Students in the Cosmetology class at E.W. Pratt High School hold a fashion show in the school’s gym. The makeup and hairdos are all done by students with clothing provided by local stores and students.

April 29, 2009: Duane Nichols, Fern Welch and Louise Meyer chair a meeting at the Kisemanito Centre to attempt to form the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

April 29, 2010: A Greyhound spokesman from Cincinnati says they are trying to establish a new depot in High Prairie.

April 29, 2010: Cornerstone Development’s Joe Remai writes Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson asking for tax relief on its property north of E.W. Pratt High School. In his request, Remai calls the local economy “horrible”.

April 29, 2011: Freson Bros. IGA celebrates a grand re-opening after recent renovations.

April 29, 2012: The High Prairie Police Cadets hold their First Annual Drill Competition and Spring Jamboree at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 29, 2013: Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Northland School Division celebrate a sod turning for the settlement’s new school.

April 29, 2013: Joussard is ecstatic after the Alberta government announces a new school will be built in the hamlet.

April 29, 2015: South Peace News features the candidates in the May 5 Alberta election. Running in Lesser Slave Lake are Darryl Boisson for the Wildrose Party, Pearl Calahasen for the PCs and Danielle Larivee for the NDP.

April 29, 2017: Several E.W. Pratt High School students win medals at the zone badminton tournament. Brandon McNabb and Michael Ablog win Senior Men’s Doubles. Teammates Trista Calhoon and Katrina Reade win in Women’s Doubles; while Austin Doan and Taneille Crooks win silver in Senior Mixed Doubles.

This Day in World History – April 29, 2024

1553 – Flemish woman introduces practice of starching linen into England.

1587 – Sir Frances Drake sails into Cadiz, Spain and sinks Spanish fleet.

1769 – James Watt’s patent for steam engine with separate condenser OKed.

1813 – First US rubber patent granted to Jacob F. Hummel.

1834 – Charles Darwin’s expedition sees top of the Andes Mountains.

1852 – First edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus published.

1903 – Limestone slides at Turtle Mountain kill nine in Frank, Alta.

1912 – 108F [42C] at Tuguegarao, Philippines [Oceania record].

1930 – North Sea floodgate at Ijmuiden [biggest in world] officially opens.

1930 – Telephone connection Britain-Australia goes into service.

1936 – First pro baseball game in Japan is played.

1945 – First food drop by RAF above Nazi-occupied Holland occurs.

1946 – 28 former Japanese leaders indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.

1957 – First military nuclear power plant dedicated in Virginia.

1961 – ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” debuts.

1965 – Australian government announces it will send troops to Vietnam.

1967 – “Respect” single released by Aretha Franklin.

1970 – US and South Vietnamese forces launch an incursion into Cambodia.

1975 – The Fall of Saigon occurs; US involvement in the war ends.

1976 – Minister Irene Vorrink begins fluoridating Dutch drinking water.

1981 – Peter Sutcliffe admits he is Yorkshire Ripper [murdered 13 women].

1986 – 800,000 books destroyed by fire in Los Angeles Central Library.

1990 – Wrecking cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Croatia declares independence.

1991 – Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing 139,000.

1992 – Jury acquits LA police officers of beating Rodney King, riots begin.

1994 – Last day of voting in first multi-racial elections in South Africa.

1995 – Longest sausage ever, at 28.77 miles, made in Kitchener, Ont.

2004 – Oldsmobile builds its final car ending 107 years of production.

2015 – German Measles is declared eradicated from North and South America.

2018 – Sweden confirms Swedish meatballs actually originated in Turkey.

2018 – Animated series “The Simpsons” surpasses “Gunsmoke” 635 episodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You face a day of some conflict. Nevertheless, the discord will prove quite useful. This is probably one of the best opportunities in recent weeks to become aware of some family matters. These matters may have been occurring behind your back for some time now. News about a bit of past personal history could surprise you, and perhaps even upset you for a short time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you admit you have made a mistake, people are more likely to forgive you. You have a confrontational day ahead. There is no doubt you are in a stationary position concerning your career. That may be crimping your style somewhat, financially speaking, but you will make better progress if you assume your responsibility and see your mistakes. However, do not be too critical of yourself! It is all part of the learning process.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have been wishing for some recognition and appreciation lately. Perhaps you had your eye on a promotion at work. The day ahead will show you which path will be the most productive. In order to succeed, you have to plan everything carefully and focus on one goal. You should be sure you have support for that goal. There is a long, hard climb ahead, but you are bound to make it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you happen to be training for a new trade, learning a new technique, or perhaps you are being evaluated after an internship period, you can expect these pursuits to conclude on a high note. You may have been somewhat afraid that those in authority would frown upon your originality. On the contrary, it seems the people in charge appreciate it more than you know.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Although you might find the day ahead somewhat stressful, it is a key day in your professional evolution. Since you have lacked inspiration lately, you must not miss the opportunity you will be presented with today. You could find out about an internship in a new field, which may lead to a new passion or commitment. Expect to see a new wish for the future forming within you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today the celestial energy will be trying to teach you something, specifically, how to share with others. But first you must get to a place where you truly want to share something of yourself. Have you examined your tendency to run away? You seem to be afraid they will overwhelm you or you will owe them something. This is not the case, Virgo. Why not give other people a chance to get to know you?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today’s energy will be making you think only about your relationships. It is not easy to have relationships with others, as you may have noticed. The respective demands of each one in a relationship can be difficult to understand. Moreover, the demands of others can obscure your path or cause you to detour from it. Consider that the less we ask for in a relationship, the more flexible and deeper it becomes!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some of your demons may come back to haunt you today. You could find yourself battling some of those same old doubts and insecurities that you thought you had left behind. Your desire for a higher standard of living will have you preoccupied with money concerns in the middle of the day. These concerns will pass, so take a deep breath and try not to worry too much.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It might seem like you no longer completely believe in what you are doing, perhaps because you have been going a little too quickly in your quest to get what you need. It is very possible your social life has slowed down a lot now – just when you decided to go full speed in this domain. Surprising what the astral energy can do, isn’t it? Do not get upset. You can not do a thing about it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s planetary energies will be very demanding. As you agonize over whether or not you are up to “standard,” the planets, in a very cheeky way, respond you are not! That is because you are moving too quickly. The change in direction you are making at the moment is profound, yet you are trying to take it lightly. Dare to slow down and go deeper.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You seem to want to become old and wise before your time. Today’s aspects will take you by the hand and lead you back into the heat of the action, experiencing life in all its intensity. Yes, we know you are really afraid of all this. But if you do not get back into action, you will stay alone in your little corner. The world needs you. Do not stay at home!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is some probability you will want to escape from reality today. You are not anxious to face a situation that demands you commit yourself. Is this because you are afraid you lack the ability to assume this new responsibility? This is an honest-to-goodness chance to fulfill your dreams of success. There can be no question of evading it! Get busy!