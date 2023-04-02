Today in High Prairie: April 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 3, 2023

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 3, 2023

1783 – Washington Irving, Legend Sleepy Hollow author

1885 – Bud Fisher, Mutt and Jeff cartoonist

1898 – Henry Luce, Time publisher

1904 – Sally Rand, American burlesque dancer

1921 – Robert Karvelas, Get Smart actor

1922 – Doris Day, American singer

1924 – Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront actor

1934 – Jane Goodall, Studied African chimps

1937 – Petunia Pig, Looney Tunes character

1938 – Jeff Barry, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1941 – Jan Berry, Jan and Dean singer

1942 – Billy Joe Royal, Down in the Boondocks singer

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1944 – Barry Pritchard, Fortunes guitarist

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1950 – Sally Thomsett, Man About the House actress

1958 – Alec Baldwin, Beetlejuice actor

1959 – David Hyde Pierce, Frasier actor

1961 – Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1965 – Nazia Hassan, South Asian “Queen of Pop”

1972 – Jennie Garth, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1973 – Jamie Bamber, Battlestar Galactica actor

This Day in Local History – April 3, 2023

April 3, 1915: Grouard Mayor Verner Maurice returns from Edmonton after meeting with Premier Sifton to try to get the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway branch line constructed to Grouard. An answer from Sifton is undecisive, but Maurice adds, “Mr. McArthur must build the railway anyhow.” MLA J.L. Cote says a branch line may be a forerunner of a line to Fort Vermilion. The railway charter granted in 1914 called for the work to be completed on Grouard’s branch line within two years and work to start within one year.

April 3, 1968: South Peace News reports that Larry Shaben is the new president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

April 3, 1970: The visiting Trochu Midgets blank High Prairie 5-0 in the first game of the Provincial championship series.

April 3, 1971: High Prairie hosts a boxing card. Seven local boxers win their bouts.

April 3, 1973: A polled Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie sells for the top dollar of $2,800 at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 3, 1975: Two youths are charged with manslaughter after the beating death of Theodore Mose Mearon, 52, at the Park Hotel. Mearon was robbed of a half case of beer in the incident.

April 3, 1975: Bill Hughes, High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president, reports that the highway signs at Clyde will be changed back to “High Prairie” from “Slave Lake”.

April 3, 1978: The Wabasca Bigstone Band takes over administering social assistance programs.

April 3, 1981: M&M Fireplace celebrates its grand opening in the Town and Country Mall.

April 3, 1981: The High Prairie Elks celebrate the grand opening of their newly-renovated hall.

April 3, 1985: RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is injured following a high-speed chase near Triangle. He suffers head cuts and his cruiser is destroyed.

April 3, 1985: E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named Grande Prairie College’s Female Athlete-of-the-Year at the Festival of Gold Banquet.

April 3, 1986: The hometown High Prairie Regals win their fourth straight NPHL title in six games as Harold Bellerose scores the winner in overtime to defeat the Manning Comets 4-3.

April 3, 1988: The High Prairie Thunderbirds defeat the Slave Lake Mudflaps 6-4 in the final to win the annual Easter Classic Recreation Hockey Tournament.

April 3, 1993: Prairie River Junior High School wins the team title at the High Prairie School Division Badminton Tournament in Slave Lake.

April 3, 1995: Freson IGA opens for 24 hours.

April 3, 2004: Derek Stout is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball.

April 3, 2006: A single woman from Grouard pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to theft under $5,000 after admitting to taking food from a Grande Prairie store to provide Christmas meals for her children.

April 3, 2008: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the sod turning of their new community hall. Two eagles soar overhead during the ceremony – a symbol of good luck.

April 3-4, 2009: “For What it’s Worth Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow” comes to High Prairie at the Legion Hall. Appraiser Arthur Clausen examines 107 items.

April 3, 2013: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce gives the green light to proceed with the popular Positive Policing Program for another year. The program “catches” people obeying traffic laws and following proper safety rules and rewards them with a prize.

April 3, 2014: Gordon Buchanan Enterprises sells its mill and gravel pit operations to West Fraser Timber Company, ending 58 years of operation by the Buchanan family in High Prairie.

April 3, 2014: Alvin Meneice is dealt a 29 cribbage hand. It’s the second time he has accomplished the rare feat. His first 29 hand was Jan. 6, 2011.

April 3, 2016: Grouard girls Neriah Auger and Shealynn Auger win gold medals at the 2016 Alberta Female Native Hockey Championships in Edmonton while playing for the Edmonton Hericanes.

April 3, 2017: Sheila Kaus starts her job as Big Lakes County ag fieldman.

April 3, 2017: A Fort Nelson, B.C. man is fined $390 in High Prairie provincial court after pleading guilty to spanking his daughter, 15, as a method of discipline.

April 3, 2017: High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board recreation director Lori Matthews fires award-winning indoor pool manager Ginger Petersen and her husband, Seth, with full support from the board. The Petersens won two awards as pool mangers in 2016: for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, and for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety, in the Municipalities Under 5,000 Population.

April 3, 2019: South Peace News reports on the filming of the documentary “Lake” on Lesser Slave Lake in March. The film is directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, daughter of Pearl Calahasen.

April 3, 2019: An election forum is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to give voters a chance to ask questions of the candidates. Attending were incumbent NDP MLA Danielle Larivee, Alberta Independence Party candidate Suzette Powder, Alberta Party candidate Vincent Rain, and United Conservative Party candidate Pat Rehn.

April 3, 2019: High Prairie Elementary School holds its annual Spell-a-Thon and raises over $12,000.

This Day in World History – April 3, 2023

1657 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell refuses crown.

1860 – Pony Express began between Missouri & California.

1868 – A Hawaiian surfs on highest wave ever: a 50-foot tidal wave.

1882 – American outlaw Jesse James [allegedly] is killed by Robert Ford at home.

1922 – Stalin appointed General Secretary of Russian Communist Party.

1925 – Great Britain goes back to gold standard.

1926 – Second flight of a liquid-fueled rocket by Robert Goddard.

1933 – First airplane flight over Mt. Everest occurs.

1941 – Churchill warns Stalin of German invasion.

1953 – American magazine “TV Guide” publishes its first issue.

1958 – Fidel Castro’s rebels attack Havana.

1960 – Elvis Presley records “Are You Lonesome Tonight.”

1964 – Beatles hold top six spots on Sydney Australia record charts.

1965 – First atomic powered spacecraft launched.

1966 – Soviet Luna 10 completes its first orbit of the moon.

1970 – Miriam Hargrave of England passes her drivers test on 40th attempt.

1973 – First portable cell phone call is made in New York City.

1975 – Bobby Fischer stripped of world chess title for refusing to defend.

1977 – Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg adopt summer time.

1981 – Arnie Boldt of Saskatchewan jumps 6’ 8.25,” with 1 leg.

1986 – US national debt hits $2 trillion.

1987 – Duchess of Windsor’s jewels auctioned for 31,380,197 pounds.

2006 – Steve Yzerman scores final NHL goal [692] vs Calgary Flames.

2008 – Mariah Carey overtakes Elvis Presley’s record of 17 No. 1 US hits.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be working on a large project that draws on your creative energy. In terms of long-term goals and dreams, this sort of project is right up your alley. Today you might hit a snag or some sort of emotional block that could make it hard for you to continue. Slow down and take a break. Do not get discouraged.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not be surprised if someone rubs you the wrong way today. It is likely that pressure has been building in other people’s minds for quite some time. They might have been afraid to share their feelings before simply because they were too intimidated to say anything that might cross you. The molten lava has finally gotten hot enough and the volcano is about to erupt.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is possible you have relied on your imagination to pull you out of tough situations lately. When the real world begins to get you down, you can always turn to your fantasy world. On this day, there is a stubborn blast of realism that might bring you down and keep you there. Unless you have prepared for this grounding force, you could have trouble lifting off again.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Relax and settle down today. Take some time to enjoy where you are and the people around you. There is a promise that you need to fulfill, and you should think about how you can honour it now. Do something for others instead of keeping the focus on you and your goals and ambitions. The more you invest in others now, the bigger the payoff you will receive from these actions in the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be faced with a difficult choice today in a particular area of your life. It is likely the dilemma stems from a desire to follow your creative, imaginative spirit, while another part of you feels held down to things more practical and grounded. See what you can do to combine the two forces and fuse them into one powerful manifestation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today a bubble of confusion clouds your reality, making it difficult to decide what to do next. Be careful you do not tie your stomach in knots from the tension created by your mental confusion. Problems with indigestion are likely now because of your worries over what your next step should be. Relax and go with the flow. Things will work out fine.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try not to be too swayed by your emotions today. You might get in trouble if you get carried away with a drama that does not pertain to you in any way. Your connection to other people’s feelings could draw you into a maelstrom. Keep in mind your imagination is your life raft. Do what you can to distance yourself from the emotional trauma that surrounds you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not doubt yourself today. You should be feeling quite strong, although inadequacy could sneak into the picture. This could be because you are having trouble understanding issues that are rather cloudy. Just because things are not clear does not mean they are not working out in your favour. As long as you remain confident that things will come out fine, they will.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are at a creative high point right now, so make sure to nurture this side of your being. It could be you are in danger of running into an obstacle. Try not to get discouraged. Instead, it may be best for you to reflect on what you have done in the past. Enjoy emotional stability today instead of letting your emotions jump around from one thing to the next.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are apt to be in a good mood today. The roller coaster of feelings you have been on is finally coming to a stable platform. Get off the ride and enjoy the comfort of solid ground. Take a walk and treat yourself to something you enjoy – ice cream or a new book. Deal with practical issues instead of getting lost in your imagination. You will sleep more soundly tonight if you do.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is important to be more sensitive toward other people’s feelings today. You may feel more vulnerable than usual. You should do what you can to keep from becoming a victim. Realize that harsh words coming your way now could be a reflection of the harsh words that you have dished out in the past. Ultimately, the events of today could be a good learning experience.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are likely to be very aware of things going on around you today, and you may internalize the opinions of others. Be careful about opening yourself up so much that you get hurt by someone’s offhand, unflattering comment. You will find the most comfort in tangible and stable things. Enjoy the material pleasures in life.