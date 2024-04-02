Today in High Prairie: April 3, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 3, 2024

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 3, 2024

1783 – Washington Irving, Legend Sleepy Hollow author

1885 – Bud Fisher, Mutt and Jeff cartoonist

1898 – Henry Luce, Time publisher

1904 – Sally Rand, American burlesque dancer

1921 – Robert Karvelas, Get Smart actor

1922 – Doris Day, American singer

1924 – Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront actor

1934 – Jane Goodall, Studied African chimps

1937 – Petunia Pig, Looney Tunes character

1938 – Jeff Barry, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1941 – Jan Berry, Jan and Dean singer

1942 – Billy Joe Royal, Down in the Boondocks singer

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1944 – Barry Pritchard, Fortunes guitarist

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1950 – Sally Thomsett, Man About the House actress

1958 – Alec Baldwin, Beetlejuice actor

1959 – David Hyde Pierce, Frasier actor

1961 – Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1965 – Nazia Hassan, South Asian “Queen of Pop”

1972 – Jennie Garth, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1973 – Jamie Bamber, Battlestar Galactica actor

This Day in Local History – April 3, 2024

April 3, 1915: Grouard Mayor Verner Maurice returns from Edmonton after meeting with Premier Sifton to try to get the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway branch line constructed to Grouard. An answer from Sifton is undecisive, but Maurice adds, “Mr. McArthur must build the railway anyhow.” MLA J.L. Cote says a branch line may be a forerunner of a line to Fort Vermilion. The railway charter granted in 1914 called for the work to be completed on Grouard’s branch line within two years and work to start within one year.

April 3, 1968: South Peace News reports that Larry Shaben is the new president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

April 3, 1970: The visiting Trochu Midgets blank High Prairie 5-0 in the first game of the Provincial championship series.

April 3, 1971: High Prairie hosts a boxing card. Seven local boxers win their bouts.

April 3, 1973: A polled Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie sells for the top dollar of $2,800 at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 3, 1975: Two youths are charged with manslaughter after the beating death of Theodore Mose Mearon, 52, at the Park Hotel. Mearon was robbed of a half case of beer in the incident.

April 3, 1975: Bill Hughes, High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president, reports that the highway signs at Clyde will be changed back to “High Prairie” from “Slave Lake”.

April 3, 1978: The Wabasca Bigstone Band takes over administering social assistance programs.

April 3, 1981: M&M Fireplace celebrates its grand opening in the Town and Country Mall.

April 3, 1981: The High Prairie Elks celebrate the grand opening of their newly-renovated hall.

April 3, 1985: RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is injured following a high-speed chase near Triangle. He suffers head cuts and his cruiser is destroyed.

April 3, 1985: E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named Grande Prairie College’s Female Athlete-of-the-Year at the Festival of Gold Banquet.

April 3, 1986: The hometown High Prairie Regals win their fourth straight NPHL title in six games as Harold Bellerose scores the winner in overtime to defeat the Manning Comets 4-3.

April 3, 1988: The High Prairie Thunderbirds defeat the Slave Lake Mudflaps 6-4 in the final to win the annual Easter Classic Recreation Hockey Tournament.

April 3, 1993: Prairie River Junior High School wins the team title at the High Prairie School Division Badminton Tournament in Slave Lake.

April 3, 1995: Freson IGA opens for 24 hours.

April 3, 2004: Derek Stout is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball.

April 3, 2006: A single woman from Grouard pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to theft under $5,000 after admitting to taking food from a Grande Prairie store to provide Christmas meals for her children.

April 3, 2008: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the sod turning of their new community hall. Two eagles soar overhead during the ceremony – a symbol of good luck.

April 3-4, 2009: “For What it’s Worth Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow” comes to High Prairie at the Legion Hall. Appraiser Arthur Clausen examines 107 items.

April 3, 2013: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce gives the green light to proceed with the popular Positive Policing Program for another year. The program “catches” people obeying traffic laws and following proper safety rules and rewards them with a prize.

April 3, 2014: Gordon Buchanan Enterprises sells its mill and gravel pit operations to West Fraser Timber Company, ending 58 years of operation by the Buchanan family in High Prairie.

April 3, 2014: Alvin Meneice is dealt a 29 cribbage hand. It’s the second time he has accomplished the rare feat. His first 29 hand was Jan. 6, 2011.

April 3, 2016: Grouard girls Neriah Auger and Shealynn Auger win gold medals at the 2016 Alberta Female Native Hockey Championships in Edmonton while playing for the Edmonton Hericanes.

April 3, 2017: Sheila Kaus starts her job as Big Lakes County ag fieldman.

April 3, 2017: A Fort Nelson, B.C. man is fined $390 in High Prairie provincial court after pleading guilty to spanking his daughter, 15, as a method of discipline.

April 3, 2017: High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board recreation director Lori Matthews fires award-winning indoor pool manager Ginger Petersen and her husband, Seth, with full support from the board. The Petersens won two awards as pool mangers in 2016: for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, and for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety, in the Municipalities Under 5,000 Population.

April 3, 2019: South Peace News reports on the filming of the documentary “Lake” on Lesser Slave Lake in March. The film is directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, daughter of Pearl Calahasen.

April 3, 2019: An election forum is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to give voters a chance to ask questions of the candidates. Attending were incumbent NDP MLA Danielle Larivee, Alberta Independence Party candidate Suzette Powder, Alberta Party candidate Vincent Rain, and United Conservative Party candidate Pat Rehn.

April 3, 2019: High Prairie Elementary School holds its annual Spell-a-Thon and raises over $12,000.

This Day in World History – April 3, 2024

1657 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell refuses crown.

1860 – Pony Express began between Missouri & California.

1868 – A Hawaiian surfs on highest wave ever: a 50-foot tidal wave.

1882 – American outlaw Jesse James [allegedly] is killed by Robert Ford at home.

1922 – Stalin appointed General Secretary of Russian Communist Party.

1925 – Great Britain goes back to gold standard.

1926 – Second flight of a liquid-fueled rocket by Robert Goddard.

1933 – First airplane flight over Mt. Everest occurs.

1941 – Churchill warns Stalin of German invasion.

1953 – American magazine “TV Guide” publishes its first issue.

1958 – Fidel Castro’s rebels attack Havana.

1960 – Elvis Presley records “Are You Lonesome Tonight.”

1964 – Beatles hold top six spots on Sydney Australia record charts.

1965 – First atomic powered spacecraft launched.

1966 – Soviet Luna 10 completes its first orbit of the moon.

1970 – Miriam Hargrave of England passes her drivers test on 40th attempt.

1973 – First portable cell phone call is made in New York City.

1975 – Bobby Fischer stripped of world chess title for refusing to defend.

1977 – Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg adopt summer time.

1981 – Arnie Boldt of Saskatchewan jumps 6’ 8.25,” with 1 leg.

1986 – US national debt hits $2 trillion.

1987 – Duchess of Windsor’s jewels auctioned for 31,380,197 pounds.

2006 – Steve Yzerman scores final NHL goal [692] vs Calgary Flames.

2008 – Mariah Carey overtakes Elvis Presley’s record of 17 No. 1 US hits.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 3, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – How hard you have to work to achieve your purposes! It is as though you carry around an overstuffed sandbag and each step requires a huge effort! This would be a good day to identify the source of the trouble. Ask if you are not sabotaging yourself and letting your subconscious resist the goals you have so deliberately set. You have a deep inner mystery to solve.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could have an urge to invent new things. You feel compelled to create something in the artistic, technical, or philosophical field. If only you would give yourself enough time to pursue these ideas! Today, realize that concentration is the key to accomplishment. Put away periodicals, computers, phones, and other such distractions and you might well be surprised by the wealth of inspiration that comes to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Generally, you come up with the perfect, witty answer one day too late. Impulse and intuition take a back seat to your excellent self-control. The day ahead presents one opportunity to let go of the inhibition that sometimes stymies you. Yield to your instincts a little and see what happens. A little more socializing would not hurt, either. You are certainly entitled to some fun now and then!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You think of yourself as fairly modern in your thinking, don’t you? But have you really been able to reject tradition entirely? Have you rid yourself of all the outmoded conventions that confined earlier generations? If not, today you will be inspired to revamp your role models and lighten your workload. Equality in the home is just as important as equality in the workplace.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is some likelihood of a slight career conflict. You might have to deal with a co-worker who steps on your toes or runs roughshod over your gentle nature. Defend yourself with your favourite weapons – silence, laughter, and perspective. Let your adversary tangle himself or herself in desperate attempts to justify their behaviour. Let your boss be the wise and discerning judge of the matter.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – For a few weeks now you have understood that each day brings its share of constraints. For example, today you could feel doubts about your physical appearance. Are you questioning your attractiveness or your ability to make an impression on someone special? Did you use bad judgment at some point, and you are now afraid you have hurt your reputation? A decision you make at the end of the day will relieve these anxieties.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a day to think about your private life. Expect to be particularly sensitive to all kinds of demands from those close to you. You have the power to create greater harmony at home, specifically in your relationship. Take stock of everyone’s desires and consider any limitations in fulfilling them. Even if the answers are not found today, it will be useful to simply ask the questions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today can be a relaxing day, provided you make the necessary effort to deal with material constraints. You would like nothing better than to spend much of the day planning fun activities for the future. But, alas, demands from your family, friends, or boss force you to concentrate on the here and now instead. Still, do not abandon your wonderfully pleasing ambitions altogether.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a lot on your mind today. Over the last three weeks you have analyzed your relationships on a deep and profound level. New people with attractive qualities could be tempting you to make a change. But is this a good time in your life to start up friendships or love relationships? Are you willing to accept the upheaval such changes would create? These are worthwhile questions to ask.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – After a few days that were a bit serious, today you awake with a light heart and boundless energy! Your capacity for seduction will be at its peak, so why not use it to your advantage? The men and women at work, in particular, will yield to your wishes today. Your influence extends to all levels of the organization. If you have been thinking about asking your boss for a raise, do it today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you have children, you could be feeling a bit overworked and overwhelmed. If you do not have children, perhaps the constraints and demands of your professional life are weighing heavily on your mind. Do not worry – these feelings shall pass. Expect an opportunity to get free of the ties that bind. Even though it will only be a temporary respite, take advantage of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Feeling grumpy lately? Do not fret, because your bad mood will not last. This attitude is unlike you. Co-workers notice your change in personality but still treat you with consideration and respect. You are fortunate to be able to draw upon a considerable wealth of kindness and good karma that you have built up over the years. Your friends and loved ones treat your mood as an aberration, which is exactly what it is.