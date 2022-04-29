Today in High Prairie: April 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 30, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 30, 2022

1770 – David Thompson, English/Canadian explorer

1908 – Eve Arden, Our Miss Brooks actress

1921 – Roger Easton, GPS inventor

1923 – Al Lewis, The Munsters actor

1925 – Johnny Horton, Country singer

1926 – Cloris Leachman, Phyllis actress

1940 – Burt Young, Rocky actor

1943 – Bobby Vee, US pop singer

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, Unmarried Woman actress

1953 – Merrill Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1959 – Paul Gross, Due South actor

1975 – Johnny Galecki, Big Bang Theory actor

1981 – Kunal Nayyar, Big Bang Theory actor

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man actress

1982 – Cleo Higgins, Cleopatra actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman actress

This Day in Local History – April 30, 2022

April 30, 1968: A sod turning ceremony is held lo to mark construction of the $949,000 E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1969: High Prairie town council takes a full page ad in South Peace News asking the people of town to support their proposal to buy the gas utility system.

April 30, 1971: The Alberta Ballet Company performs at E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1971: Reg Morin works his last day at the High Prairie Post Office and moves to Barrhead to accept the job as postmaster.

April 30, 1975: It is reported that Kirk Boucher, 20, formerly of Faust, wins the Variety Division in the finals of the 1974-75 Search for Talent Show co-sponsored by CFRN-TV.

April 30, 1980: Retired High Prairie farmer Lucien Lizee, 70, wins $100,000 in the Western Express lottery.

April 30, 1983: Ron Rose is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 30, 1986: South Peace News reports Wapiti Aviation’s Class III licence is suspended.

April 30 1990: Philip and Diana Chung celebrate their purchase and the grand opening of Red Basket.

April 30, 1990: ForAlta Resources is fined $3,000 in court for failure to ensure health and safety of workers and failure to ensure work done on site was done by a competent worker. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 16, 1988 accident that claimed the lives of Patricia Greentree and Gwen Ward.

April 30, 1991: Aero Aviation Centre writes the I.D. council expressing an interest in providing air service to the town.

April 30, 1995: Marie Savill leaves her job as FCSS director to become one of two facilitators for children’s services in the region.

April 30, 1997: South Peace News reports Traci Hansen relocates Sign-o-Graphics to a new location across from the Toronto Dominion Bank.

April 30, 1999: Kozie’s Auction Mart ceases operation after the death of owner Stan Kozie Dec. 31, 1998.

April 30, 1999: Central Peace Distributors celebrates its grand opening with Jeff Hannem as manager.

April 30, 2001: Canada Post opens a new outlet in High Prairie at the old Boyt Building.

April 30, 2001: Bridge Crew member Floyd Nelson Laboucan asks a not-so-amused provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson if he’s tried hairspray or Listerine.

April 30, 2005: High Prairie’s Colette Larose, 16, is awarded Ringette Alberta’s Player of the Year award.

April 30, 2005: Four DVD players, a Panasonic audio/video player and Panasonic mini stereo system are stolen during a break-in at Basarab’s House of Furniture.

April 30, 2005: Doris Keay and Ralph Courtorielle are named Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet in Enilda.

April 30, 2006: The Alberta Forestry office in High Prairie is broken into. Vandals steal various electronic equipment.

April 30, 2007: Long-time Faust resident Frank Madsen dies at the age of 91 years. He operated a fur farm, worked in the lumber industry and farmed.

April 30, 2007: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul scolds the Town of High Prairie over a senseless dog control bylaw. “It seems a terrible shame to put everyone to that trouble,” says Judge Paul. Town CAO Larry Baran says council is rewriting the bylaw.

April 30, 2008: A tender is released by Peace Country Health for the groundwork of the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 30, 2008: Peavine’s Janis Cunningham joins the Edmonton Eskimos Cheerleading Team.

April 30, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Paul Charles Hartman at the age of 89 years. He was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things. His wife, Dorothy, passed away 59 days earlier.

April 30, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes suddenly closes the Mission Creek Bridge at Joussard citing unsafe conditions.

April 30, 2011: The High Prairie Fields store re-opens under the name of Field$ Dollar Depot.

April 30, 2011: Carla Auger and Stan Auger Jr. are honoured as the Bowlers-of-the-Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet at Enilda.

April 30, 2013: Braden Springer is named High Prairie Firefight-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighter’s Ball. Trevor Cisaroski receives the Fire Chief’s Award for outstanding service.

April 30, 2014: HPSD director of transportation Gordon Jessome retires.

April 30, 2016: Glenn Laderoute and Carla Auger are named Bowlers-of-the-Year as Enilda Mud Bowl holds its awards banquet. Laderotue rolled 328, Auger 333 to win the award, which pays $1 per point. “C” Section wins the A Event Rolloff title, The Laddies the B Event title.

This Day in World History – April 30, 2022

1483 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit until July 23, 1503.

1722 – Game of Billiards is mentioned in New England Courant.

1772 – John Clais patents first scale.

1803 – Louisiana Purchase Treaty signed $15 million; size of USA doubles.

1808 – First practical typewriter finished by Italian Pellegrini Turri.

1859 – Charles Dickens’ “A Tale Of Two Cities: is first published.

1859 – Paul Morphy returns from 10-month chess tour of Europe, retires.

1864 – New York becomes first state to charge a hunting license fee.

1904 – Ice cream cone makes its debut.

1916 – Germany passes Daylight Saving Time – first country in the world.

1939 – NBC/RCA first public TV demo with FDR at opening of NY World’s Fair.

1942 – First submarine built on Great Lakes launched.

1945 – Red Army opens attack on German Reichstag building in Berlin.

1945 – Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his new wife, Eva Braun.

1947 – Boulder Dam renamed in honor of Herbert Hoover.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head is first toy advertised on TV.

1961 – Premier Fidel Castro of Cuba receives Lenin-Peace Prize.

1967 – Ostankino Tower, highest free-standing structure in world, finished.

1970 – US troops invade Cambodia.

1975 – North Vietnamese troops capture Saigon, ending the Vietnam War.

1976 – Royal Canadian Mint opens a branch in Winnipeg.

1976 – “Silly Love Songs” single released by Wings – Song-of-the-Year.

1980 – Juliana, Queen of the Netherlands, abdicates.

1984 – 1,700 skiers participate in an alpine event at Are, Sweden.

1986 – Ashrita Furman peformed 8,341 somersaults over 12 miles.

1988 – Largest banana split ever, at 4.5 miles long, is made.

1989 – Critics Siskel & Ebert film their 500th TV movie-review show.

1989 – World Wide Web is first launched in the public domain.

1992 – 208th & final episode of “The Cosby Show” on NBC-TV.

1993 – World Wide Web source code is released, software available to all.

1995 – After 120 years the last 15 A & S department stores close.

1997 – 42 million watch Ellen DeGeneres publicly declare she is gay.

1997 – Big Ben clock stops at 12:11 p.m. for 54 minutes.

2009 – Chrysler automobile company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2009 – The United Kingdom formally ends combat operations in Iraq.

2013 – Willem-Alexander is first male Monarch of Netherlands in 123 years.

2018 – New species of water beetle named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

2018 – World’s oldest known spider, 43, dies, killed by a wasp sting.

2018 – Etienne Terrus art museum reveals half of its collection are fakes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is some probability you will want to escape from reality today. You are not anxious to face a situation that demands you commit yourself. Is this because you are afraid you lack the ability to assume this new responsibility? This is an honest-to-goodness chance to fulfill your dreams of success. There can be no question of evading it! Get busy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You face a day of some conflict. Nevertheless, the discord will prove quite useful. This is probably one of the best opportunities in recent weeks to become aware of some family matters. These matters may have been occurring behind your back for some time now. News about a bit of past personal history could surprise you, and perhaps even upset you for a short time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you admit you have made a mistake, people are more likely to forgive you. You have a confrontational day ahead. There is no doubt you are in a stationary position concerning your career. That may be crimping your style somewhat, financially speaking, but you will make better progress if you assume your responsibility and see your mistakes. However, do not be too critical of yourself! It is all part of the learning process!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have been wishing for some recognition and appreciation lately. Perhaps you had your eye on a promotion at work. The day ahead will show you which path will be the most productive. In order to succeed, you have to plan everything carefully and focus on one goal. You should be sure you have support for that goal. There is a long, hard climb ahead, but you are bound to make it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you happen to be training for a new trade, learning a new technique, or perhaps you are being evaluated after an internship period, you can expect these pursuits to conclude on a high note. You may have been somewhat afraid those in authority would frown upon your originality. On the contrary, it seems the people in charge appreciate it more than you know!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Although you might find the day ahead somewhat stressful, it is a key day in your professional evolution. Since you have lacked inspiration lately, you must not miss the opportunity you will be presented with today. You could find out about an internship in a new field, which may lead to a new passion or commitment. Expect to see a new wish for the future forming within you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today the celestial energy will be trying to teach you something, specifically, how to share with others. But first you must get to a place where you truly want to share something of yourself. Have you examined your tendency to run away? You seem to be afraid they will overwhelm you or that you will owe them something. This is not the case. Why not give other people a chance to get to know you?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s energy will be making you think only about your relationships. It is not easy to have relationships with others, as you may have noticed. The respective demands of each one in a relationship can be difficult to understand. Moreover, the demands of others can obscure your path or cause you to detour from it. Consider that the less we ask for in a relationship, the more flexible and deeper it becomes!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some of your demons may come back to haunt you today. You could find yourself battling some of those same old doubts and insecurities you thought you had left behind. Your desire for a higher standard of living will have you preoccupied with money concerns in the middle of the day. These concerns will pass, so take a deep breath and try not to worry too much!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It might seem like you no longer completely believe in what you are doing, perhaps because you have been going a little too quickly in your quest to get what you need. It is very possible your social life has slowed down a lot now – just when you decided to go full speed in this domain. Surprising what the astral energy can do, isn’t it? Do not get upset. You can not do a thing about it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s planetary energies will be very demanding. As you agonize over whether or not you are up to “standard,” the planets, in a very cheeky way, respond that you are not! That is because you are moving too quickly. The change in direction you are making at the moment is profound, yet you are trying to take it lightly. Dare to slow down and go deeper!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You seem to want to become old and wise before your time! Today’s aspects will take you by the hand and lead you back into the heat of the action, experiencing life in all its intensity. Yes, we know you are really afraid of all this. But if you do not get back into action, you will stay alone in your little corner. The world needs you. Do not stay at home!