Today in High Prairie: April 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Falher.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6 p.m. – Gospel Sing at HP Church of the Nazarene. Everyone welcome!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 30, 2023

1770 – David Thompson, English/Canadian explorer

1908 – Eve Arden, Our Miss Brooks actress

1921 – Roger Easton, GPS inventor

1923 – Al Lewis, The Munsters actor

1925 – Johnny Horton, Country singer

1926 – Cloris Leachman, Phyllis actress

1940 – Burt Young, Rocky actor

1943 – Bobby Vee, US pop singer

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, Unmarried Woman actress

1953 – Merrill Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1959 – Paul Gross, Due South actor

1975 – Johnny Galecki, Big Bang Theory actor

1981 – Kunal Nayyar, Big Bang Theory actor

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man actress

1982 – Cleo Higgins, Cleopatra actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman actress

This Day in Local History – April 30, 2023

April 30, 1968: A sod turning ceremony is held lo to mark construction of the $949,000 E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1969: High Prairie town council takes a full page ad in South Peace News asking the people of town to support their proposal to buy the gas utility system.

April 30, 1971: The Alberta Ballet Company performs at E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1975: It is reported that Kirk Boucher, 20, formerly of Faust, wins the Variety Division in the finals of the 1974-75 Search for Talent Show co-sponsored by CFRN-TV.

April 30, 1980: Retired High Prairie farmer Lucien Lizee, 70, wins $100,000 in the Western Express lottery.

April 30 1990: Philip and Diana Chung celebrate their purchase and the grand opening of Red Basket.

April 30, 1990: ForAlta Resources is fined $3,000 in court for failure to ensure health and safety of workers and failure to ensure work done on site was done by a competent worker. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 16, 1988 accident that claimed the lives of Patricia Greentree and Gwen Ward.

April 30, 1991: Aero Aviation Centre writes the I.D. council expressing an interest in providing air service to the town.

April 30, 1995: Marie Savill leaves her job as FCSS director to become one of two facilitators for children’s services in the region.

April 30, 1997: South Peace News reports Traci Hansen relocates Sign-o-Graphics to a new location across from the Toronto Dominion Bank.

April 30, 1999: Kozie’s Auction Mart ceases operation after the death of owner Stan Kozie Dec. 31, 1998.

April 30, 1999: Central Peace Distributors celebrates its grand opening with Jeff Hannem as manager.

April 30, 2001: Canada Post opens a new outlet in High Prairie at the old Boyt Building.

April 30, 2001: Bridge Crew member Floyd Nelson Laboucan asks a not-so-amused provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson if has tried hairspray or Listerine.

April 30, 2005: High Prairie’s Colette Larose, 16, is awarded Ringette Alberta’s Player-of-the-Year award.

April 30, 2005: Four DVD players, a Panasonic audio/video player and Panasonic mini stereo system are stolen during a break-in at Basarab’s House of Furniture.

April 30, 2006: The Alberta Forestry office in High Prairie is broken into. Vandals steal various electronic equipment.

April 30, 2007: Long-time Faust resident Frank Madsen dies at the age of 91 years. He operated a fur farm, worked in the lumber industry and farmed.

April 30, 2007: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul scolds the Town of High Prairie over a senseless dog control bylaw. “It seems a terrible shame to put everyone to that trouble,” says Judge G.W. Paul. Town CAO Larry Baran says council is rewriting the bylaw.

April 30, 2008: A tender is released by Peace Country Health for the groundwork of the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 30, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Paul Charles Hartman at the age of 89 years. He was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things. His wife, Dorothy, passed away 59 days earlier.

April 30, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes suddenly closes the Mission Creek Bridge at Joussard citing unsafe conditions.

April 30, 2011: The High Prairie Fields store re-opens under the name of Field$ Dollar Depot.

April 30, 2013: Braden Springer is named High Prairie Firefight-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighter’s Ball. Trevor Cisaroski receives the Fire Chief’s Award for outstanding service.

April 30, 2014: HPSD director of transportation Gordon Jessome retires.

This Day in World History – April 30, 2023

1483 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit until July 23, 1503.

1722 – Game of Billiards is mentioned in New England Courant.

1772 – John Clais patents first scale.

1803 – Louisiana Purchase Treaty signed $15 million; size of USA doubles.

1808 – First practical typewriter finished by Italian Pellegrini Turri.

1859 – Charles Dickens’ “A Tale Of Two Cities: is first published.

1859 – Paul Morphy returns from 10-month chess tour of Europe, retires.

1864 – New York becomes first state to charge a hunting license fee.

1904 – Ice cream cone makes its debut.

1916 – Germany passes Daylight Saving Time – first country in the world.

1939 – NBC/RCA first public TV demo with FDR at opening of NY World’s Fair.

1942 – First submarine built on Great Lakes launched.

1945 – Red Army opens attack on German Reichstag building in Berlin.

1945 – Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his new wife, Eva Braun.

1947 – Boulder Dam renamed in honor of Herbert Hoover.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head is first toy advertised on TV.

1961 – Premier Fidel Castro of Cuba receives Lenin-Peace Prize.

1967 – Ostankino Tower, highest free-standing structure in world, finished.

1970 – US troops invade Cambodia.

1975 – North Vietnamese troops capture Saigon, ending the Vietnam War.

1976 – Royal Canadian Mint opens a branch in Winnipeg.

1976 – “Silly Love Songs” single released by Wings – Song-of-the-Year.

1980 – Juliana, Queen of the Netherlands, abdicates.

1984 – 1,700 skiers participate in an alpine event at Are, Sweden.

1986 – Ashrita Furman peformed 8,341 somersaults over 12 miles.

1988 – Largest banana split ever, at 4.5 miles long, is made.

1989 – Critics Siskel & Ebert film their 500th TV movie-review show.

1989 – World Wide Web is first launched in the public domain.

1992 – 208th & final episode of “The Cosby Show” on NBC-TV.

1993 – World Wide Web source code is released, software available to all.

1995 – After 120 years the last 15 A & S department stores close.

1997 – 42 million watch Ellen DeGeneres publicly declare she is gay.

1997 – Big Ben clock stops at 12:11 p.m. for 54 minutes.

2009 – Chrysler automobile company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2009 – The United Kingdom formally ends combat operations in Iraq.

2013 – Willem-Alexander is first male Monarch of Netherlands in 123 years.

2018 – New species of water beetle named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

2018 – World’s oldest known spider, 43, dies, killed by a wasp sting.

2018 – Etienne Terrus art museum reveals half of its collection are fakes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take care you do not spend beyond your means. There is no doubt about it – you like to shop! Today you are at risk of buying too much on impulse, leaving you with a closet full of clothes that may not suit you. Instead, fulfill your shopping tendencies in other ways. Browse a library or museum where you can enjoy all the artistic riches without having to spend any money.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a good day to join a group that shares your interests. You will find comfort in numbers, as well as some real intellectual stimulation that comes from discovering new things with like-minded people. You may have an interest in family history. If you join a genealogy group, you could learn how to trace your roots and make friends at the same time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a sharp, inquisitive mind. Today you are likely to put it to good use exploring some arcane fields. It is likely your chief area of interest is scientific. You will find if you get online, your research will be particularly fruitful. See if you can link to university sites for some real high-level information.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The astral configuration indicates you can expect a financial windfall of some sort! This is great, but do not celebrate just yet. While it seems likely your income is going to increase through a raise or bonus, there are signs the money is not immediately forthcoming. Continue to live as usual, though with the satisfaction of knowing that things are going to improve soon.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and romance are in the air. The flame is going to be turned up a bit in an existing relationship. Perhaps you and your partner have been in a rut lately. Today you may see your friend in a new light. Your sweetie may do something unexpected like send you flowers or romantic email messages that open your eyes to who this person really is. You remember again why you fell in love.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a creative soul, and today it is working overtime. You can not stop all sorts of imaginative ideas. Even if you have never written fiction, today you will have many clever ideas for stories and screenplays. Jot them down because they are not likely to stay in your head for long. Refer to them later when you have some time to capture their essence more fully.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have been feeling like you want to do more to help the world, today is the day to put those thoughts into action. There is a lot you can do locally. Sign up to help one morning per week at a soup kitchen, or volunteer to help a child learn to read. By touching the life of just one person you have an impact on many. Do not discount the power of a single act of generosity.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you have had a longstanding interest in film or photography, today is a good day to explore that interest further. You will likely receive an opportunity to learn some of the intricacies of the craft. Who knows? Maybe you will decide to go into the business professionally. If this is your true love, you should find a way to incorporate it into your life in whatever way possible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may need to take the day off to replenish your soul. You have been working exceptionally hard lately. While your output is impressive, it is coming at a high personal cost. Take some time today to let your mind and body rest and relax. Cuddle up in your favourite chair with a book, some tea, and a quilt. Let your mind wander. You may be surprised where it lands.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Pay attention to your dreams today. They are likely to be interesting! If possible, write down your impressions the moment you wake up. They may not mean much at first, but after a few days you can review your notes and you may be surprised by what they reveal. You are in the mood for a major change in your life, and your dreams may point you in the right direction.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel great about yourself. It is no mystery why. You are looking better than you have in months. People are responding to you very favourably. You will get some admiring glances as you walk down the street. You can not help but draw attention to yourself. Your good feeling applies not only to you but also to those around you. Your loved ones are especially dear to your heart right now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This may not be the most energetic day. You have been working hard lately and your body needs time to refuel. Spend some quiet time at home. Curl up with some tea and a good book and let your mind travel where it may. Even though your body slows, your mind is more active than ever. This would be a fruitful time to strategize creative changes you would like to make at home or work.