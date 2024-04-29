Today in High Prairie: April 30, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 30, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 30, 2024

1770 – David Thompson, English/Canadian explorer

1908 – Eve Arden, Our Miss Brooks actress

1921 – Roger Easton, GPS inventor

1923 – Al Lewis, The Munsters actor

1925 – Johnny Horton, Country singer

1926 – Cloris Leachman, Phyllis actress

1940 – Burt Young, Rocky actor

1943 – Bobby Vee, US pop singer

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, Unmarried Woman actress

1953 – Merrill Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1959 – Paul Gross, Due South actor

1975 – Johnny Galecki, Big Bang Theory actor

1981 – Kunal Nayyar, Big Bang Theory actor

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man actress

1982 – Cleo Higgins, Cleopatra actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman actress

This Day in Local History – April 30, 2024

April 30, 1968: A sod turning ceremony is held lo to mark construction of the $949,000 E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1969: High Prairie town council takes a full page ad in South Peace News asking the people of town to support their proposal to buy the gas utility system.

April 30, 1971: The Alberta Ballet Company performs at E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1975: It is reported that Kirk Boucher, 20, formerly of Faust, wins the Variety Division in the finals of the 1974-75 Search for Talent Show co-sponsored by CFRN-TV.

April 30, 1980: Retired High Prairie farmer Lucien Lizee, 70, wins $100,000 in the Western Express lottery.

April 30 1990: Philip and Diana Chung celebrate their purchase and the grand opening of Red Basket.

April 30, 1990: ForAlta Resources is fined $3,000 in court for failure to ensure health and safety of workers and failure to ensure work done on site was done by a competent worker. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 16, 1988 accident that claimed the lives of Patricia Greentree and Gwen Ward.

April 30, 1991: Aero Aviation Centre writes the I.D. council expressing an interest in providing air service to the town.

April 30, 1995: Marie Savill leaves her job as FCSS director to become one of two facilitators for children’s services in the region.

April 30, 1997: South Peace News reports Traci Hansen relocates Sign-o-Graphics to a new location across from the Toronto Dominion Bank.

April 30, 1999: Kozie’s Auction Mart ceases operation after the death of owner Stan Kozie Dec. 31, 1998.

April 30, 1999: Central Peace Distributors celebrates its grand opening with Jeff Hannem as manager.

April 30, 2001: Canada Post opens a new outlet in High Prairie at the old Boyt Building.

April 30, 2001: Bridge Crew member Floyd Nelson Laboucan asks a not-so-amused provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson if has tried hairspray or Listerine.

April 30, 2005: High Prairie’s Colette Larose, 16, is awarded Ringette Alberta’s Player-of-the-Year award.

April 30, 2005: Four DVD players, a Panasonic audio/video player and Panasonic mini stereo system are stolen during a break-in at Basarab’s House of Furniture.

April 30, 2006: The Alberta Forestry office in High Prairie is broken into. Vandals steal various electronic equipment.

April 30, 2007: Long-time Faust resident Frank Madsen dies at the age of 91 years. He operated a fur farm, worked in the lumber industry and farmed.

April 30, 2007: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul scolds the Town of High Prairie over a senseless dog control bylaw. “It seems a terrible shame to put everyone to that trouble,” says Judge G.W. Paul. Town CAO Larry Baran says council is rewriting the bylaw.

April 30, 2008: A tender is released by Peace Country Health for the groundwork of the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 30, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Paul Charles Hartman at the age of 89 years. He was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things. His wife, Dorothy, passed away 59 days earlier.

April 30, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes suddenly closes the Mission Creek Bridge at Joussard citing unsafe conditions.

April 30, 2011: The High Prairie Fields store re-opens under the name of Field$ Dollar Depot.

April 30, 2013: Braden Springer is named High Prairie Firefight-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighter’s Ball. Trevor Cisaroski receives the Fire Chief’s Award for outstanding service.

April 30, 2014: HPSD director of transportation Gordon Jessome retires.

This Day in World History – April 30, 2024

1483 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit until July 23, 1503.

1722 – Game of Billiards is mentioned in New England Courant.

1772 – John Clais patents first scale.

1803 – Louisiana Purchase Treaty signed $15 million; size of USA doubles.

1808 – First practical typewriter finished by Italian Pellegrini Turri.

1859 – Charles Dickens’ “A Tale Of Two Cities: is first published.

1859 – Paul Morphy returns from 10-month chess tour of Europe, retires.

1864 – New York becomes first state to charge a hunting license fee.

1904 – Ice cream cone makes its debut.

1916 – Germany passes Daylight Saving Time – first country in the world.

1939 – NBC/RCA first public TV demo with FDR at opening of NY World’s Fair.

1942 – First submarine built on Great Lakes launched.

1945 – Red Army opens attack on German Reichstag building in Berlin.

1945 – Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his new wife, Eva Braun.

1947 – Boulder Dam renamed in honor of Herbert Hoover.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head is first toy advertised on TV.

1961 – Premier Fidel Castro of Cuba receives Lenin-Peace Prize.

1967 – Ostankino Tower, highest free-standing structure in world, finished.

1970 – US troops invade Cambodia.

1975 – North Vietnamese troops capture Saigon, ending the Vietnam War.

1976 – Royal Canadian Mint opens a branch in Winnipeg.

1976 – “Silly Love Songs” single released by Wings – Song-of-the-Year.

1980 – Juliana, Queen of the Netherlands, abdicates.

1984 – 1,700 skiers participate in an alpine event at Are, Sweden.

1986 – Ashrita Furman peformed 8,341 somersaults over 12 miles.

1988 – Largest banana split ever, at 4.5 miles long, is made.

1989 – Critics Siskel & Ebert film their 500th TV movie-review show.

1989 – World Wide Web is first launched in the public domain.

1992 – 208th & final episode of “The Cosby Show” on NBC-TV.

1993 – World Wide Web source code is released, software available to all.

1995 – After 120 years the last 15 A & S department stores close.

1997 – 42 million watch Ellen DeGeneres publicly declare she is gay.

1997 – Big Ben clock stops at 12:11 p.m. for 54 minutes.

2009 – Chrysler automobile company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2009 – The United Kingdom formally ends combat operations in Iraq.

2013 – Willem-Alexander is first male Monarch of Netherlands in 123 years.

2018 – New species of water beetle named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

2018 – World’s oldest known spider, 43, dies, killed by a wasp sting.

2018 – Etienne Terrus art museum reveals half of its collection are fakes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 30, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, you can at last express the secrets that have been troubling you. You may be seething with anger inside and afraid to let it show for fear it may explode on contact. Or you may be steaming with a concealed passion for some lucky special someone. The head will rule the heart today, and your mind will be unclouded by any haze of emotion. Perhaps you should take advantage of it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind is in great turmoil right now, so it is not surprising you can not pay much attention to anything. It is as though your concept of the world has been inexorably changed and you see your love life and career with new eyes. Even so, you feel compelled to pick up the pieces of the past and save them. The day ahead should help you let go of the old world.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The day will be fairly quiet for you. You are likely to yoke yourself to a task and continue working on it until evening. If someone tries to persuade you to take a break, it will not be all that difficult to resist. This is one day when you should follow your instincts, keep your head down, and focus on the task at hand.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should use the day to ponder your professional future. Many forces seem to be working together to clarify your ideas on the subject. Rather than rebelling at the slightest provocation, as you have been doing lately, it would be much more reasonable for you to think first about the basic material needs of you and your family.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is no time for dreaming! Quite the contrary! You can expect to have to settle a number of minor technical problems involving communications or transmissions. On the whole, it will be a somewhat trying day, but at least your mind will be occupied, leaving no room for the difficult internal questions that have been bothering you so much lately.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you getting hit with obstacles? Could it be you simply need to allot yourself more time to complete the monumental tasks you take on? This might be difficult for you to tolerate. You do not know how to deal with times like these when you must continue doing the same thing over and over until you get results. There is a lesson here for you. Remember that patience is a virtue.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you having some problems with authority? Are you having a hard time making yourself understood? If so, have you thought about explaining your projects in detail to the people you hope will follow you in your adventure? You can not expect others to follow you blindly. They, too, have their lives to live, as well as their own objectives and priorities.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Yes, your projects have taken some time to get set up. This is because you have not been concentrating hard enough. You are doing several things at once, with the result that things have been moving more slowly than you expected. Your change in orientation requires you to focus your energy in a single direction. However, the question remains – what direction?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You do not have to create everything alone. Life is not an individual sport. To live life fully, you must participate. Often this involves interacting with other people. This is an exercise in confidence. Do you want to be with us – yes or no? Regardless of your answer, outside events will lead you in a direction that you can neither predict nor imagine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When we have found our path, we naturally want to start to walk down it. The reverse is not true despite what you seem to believe. It is quite futile to learn how to walk when you do not know which path to walk upon. This may seem a little obscure to you, and yet it is true. Desire is what creates aptitude, not the reverse.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The astral energy is encouraging you to open up more to your world, culture, and ways of thinking. You do not have to go off alone in the desert to reinvent everything. For you, this would be the easy way out, because it would allow you to hide! Develop your curiosity about what exists in this society. Your opinion will carry weight later on.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – How focused you are! You are so calm and collected. Of course, the mood is especially hospitable to sobriety, reasonableness, and hard work. The horizon is clear, and you have all the information you require to navigate the seas of life. All you need is a little more faith and courage. If you do not succeed today, you’ll have no one to blame but yourself.