Today in High Prairie: April 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 4, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 4, 2023

1818 – Thomas Mayne Reid, The Headless Horseman author

1821 – Linus Yale Jr., Yale cylinder lock inventor

1887 – William Rose, Discovered threonine

1895 – Arthur Murray, American ballroom dancer

1906 – Beatrice Benaderet, Petticoat Junction actress

1913 – Muddy Waters, American blues guitarist

1913 – Jules Léger, Canadian Gov.-General

1916 – David White, Bewitched actor

1923 – Peter Vaughan, Game of Thrones actor

1928 – Estelle Harris, Seinfeld actress

1944 – Craig T. Nelson, Poltergeist actor

1945 – Caroline McWilliams, Benson actress

1946 – Dave Hill, Slade guitarist

1948 – David Withers, Dire Straits rocker

1949 – Larry Lingle, The Four Seasons rocker

1951 – Steve Gatlin, Gatlin Brother singer

1956 – Evelyn Hart, Canadian prima ballerina

1963 – Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jet

1964 – Robbie Rist, Brady Bunch actor

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., Avengers actor

1966 – Nancy McKeon, Facts of Life actress

1979 – Heath Ledger, Brokeback Mountain actor

1987 – Sarah Gadon, Flashpoint actress

2012 – Grumpy Cat, US cat Internet celebrity

This Day in Local History – April 4, 2023

April 4, 1914: An engineer says there is no cost difference in putting the railway to Grouard but the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad disagrees citing higher maintenance costs.

April 4, 1968: Seven people die in ahead-on crash 15 miles west of Slave Lake.

April 4, 1969: Fire destroys the McLennan Arena. Damage is estimated at $140,000.

April 4, 1970: The visiting Trochu Midgets defeat High Prairie 7-3 in the second game of the Provincial championship series and win the title 12-3 in the two-game total goals series.

April 4, 1971: Salt Prairie residents Phil Nichols and his son Rodney attend a meeting on rabbit farming held at Joussard.

April 4, 1973: McLean’s Refrigeration and Appliance Service is renamed to reflect the new services offered.

April 4, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie town council agrees to buy a tranquilizer gun to deal with stray dogs in town.

April 4, 1976: Harold Bellerose wins the MVP award but his East Prairie team fails to win the championship at the Metis hockey tournament in High Prairie. Paddle Prairie teams win both titles.

April 4, 1977: Craig Bissell is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 4, 1979: Jack’s Jewellery holds a grand opening to celebrate their expansion.

April 4, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is furious over a tourism report which ignores the west end of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 4, 1984: About 600 people attend the opening of High Prairie Elementary School’s new wing.

April 4, 1984: South Peace News reports the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber is causing concern among citizens. Alberta Environment promises to investigate.

April 4, 1984: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council agrees to build a water line to service Enilda.

April 4, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields denies rumours he is quitting federal politics and instead becoming involved provincially.

April 4, 1999: South Peace News reports Yvonne Willier opens Moostoos Arts and Crafts in Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 4, 1990: A former High Prairie boy is found guilty of shooting his best friend, Clinton Talbot, 13, between the eyes on Dec. 30, 1989 in Yellowknife.

April 4, 1993: Long-time High Prairie businessman Ike Lawrence dies in Edmonton.

April 4, 1998: The High Prairie Agricultural Society burns the mortgage to the Agriplex at a Spring Barn Dance.

April 4, 2001: High Prairie RCMP lay charges against a YAC resident who compiled a “hit list” against staff members.

April 4, 2004: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is honoured with an Aboriginal Achievement Award in Edmonton.

April 4, 2005: A family dog finds a cocaine stash valued at about $10,000 on the Sucker Creek Reserve.

April 4, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith deems a billiard ball as a dangerous weapon and fines John G. Desjarlais $460.

April 4, 2007: Two parcels of land are officially annexed into the Town of High Prairie including the Kryzalka quarter. And another to the town’s northwest.

April 4, 2008: Gordon Buchanan drops the ceremonial puck to officially open the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 4-5, 2008: Sometime during the night, vandals strike the Eagle’s Nest Bingo Hall at Enilda and spray-paint hate literature over the walls of the hall.

April 4, 2009: High Prairie firefighter Mike Caron is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the Emergency Services Ball.

April 4, 2009: ATCO donates $50,000 to the High Prairie Fire Department for construction of the fire-rescue training facility at the airport.

April 4, 2014: Long-time High Prairie resident Pete Zahacy passes away at the age of 98 years. A farmer, he also served the High Prairie Elks for over 70 years.

April 4, 2015: The Peavine Junior Novice Rangers win the 2015 Alberta Native hockey title after winning four straight games in Edmonton.

April 4, 2018: South Peace News publishes the four options presented to council for proposed parks at the Esso site. The public clearly tells council to spend as little money as possible on private property for any future development at the site.

This Day in World History – April 4, 2023

1460 – University of Basel in Swizerland forms.

1558 – Tsar Ivan IV gives parts of North-Russia to fur traders.

1581 – Francis Drake knighted by Queen Elizabeth I.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates for the first time in favour of his son.

1828 – Casparus van Wooden patents chocolate milk powder.

1850 – City of Los Angeles incorporated.

1896 – Announcement of gold discovery in Yukon.

1902 – Cecil Rhodes scholarship fund forms with $10 million.

1912 – Chinese republic proclaimed in Tibet.

1913 – Greek aviator becomes first pilot victim when plane crashes.

1932 – Vitamin C is first isolated.

1947 – Largest group of sunspots on record observed.

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization treaty signed.

1958 – The CND Peace Symbol displayed in public first 1st time.

1960 – Senegal declares independence from France.

1969 – Haskell Karp receives first temporary artificial heart.

1972 – First electric power plant fueled by garbage begins operating.

1973 – World Trade Center, then world’s tallest building, opens.

1974 – Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth’s home-run record of 714.

1975 – Steve Miller is arrested for burning his girlfriend’s clothes.

1975 – Microsoft is founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

1988 – Eddie Hill is world’s first driver to cover 1/4 mile under 5 seconds.

1999 – Jack Ma founds Chinese internet company Alibaba.

2013 – Giant tarantula with a 20-cm leg span, discovered in Sri Lanka.

2017 – Pink Star diamond sets world record price of $71 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Go deeper beneath the surface today. You may get along just fine with the way you now handle things. Keep in mind, however, you are not likely to progress down your path until you turn up the intensity. If you do not, you may find that someone turns it up for you. Suddenly, volatile emotions could catch you by surprise and you will be floundering for support. Stay ahead of the game.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may wonder why it is that you can gain control of so many parts of your life, but nothing seems to go right when it comes to romance? Dismiss the notion you are unworthy of love. Do not try to portray yourself as someone you are not. Perhaps you are confusing the people around you by projecting an image that is completely different from who you really are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to stay on the lighter side today. This may be easier said than done. You are the bridge that connects an island to the shore. The water is rising and the island is about to be completely submerged. People are scrambling to reach you. Be careful the situation does not become an issue of self-sacrifice. The bridge is apt to sag or even break under so much weight and pressure.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be trying to deal with things in a neat, orderly manner today. Try not to get too frustrated if things do not work out exactly the way you would like. Tension may occur when matters of the heart come up for discussion. People may get rather emotional, sending your neat, orderly plan right out the window.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Just when you thought you had love and romance all worked out in your head, something or someone steps in to put your heart in a whirl once again. More than likely, the intensely emotional drama of the day is a passing phase, so try not to get too worked up about it. Situations may seem life or death today, but remember they are not.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be careful of letting your heart get carried away today. Extreme emotions are likely, making you very aware of your environment and what other people are thinking about you. You may want to retreat to the forest and seek council with the fairies and trolls. Fantasy is a terrific way to escape the emotional intensity that is likely to be in the air on a day like this.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be prepared for an emotional backlash that is likely today if you get too possessive about your romantic partner. Issues about freedom versus commitment could arise whether you are involved in a close relationship or not. Perhaps these feelings are simply internal and you are trying to figure out your position on the matter before you proceed.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel blocked on all sides today, with no escape hatch. There is a strong set of forces acting in such a way as to make you feel responsible for some mess that has occurred in your life. Remember when it comes to partnerships, it takes two to make or break a situation. Do not blame everything on yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your emotions could be quite strong today. You may find it difficult to act without having intense feelings come into the picture. Be careful about speaking without first thinking how your words will affect other people. It is important for you to be receptive in order to tune into the activity around you. Be open to others’ opinions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Other people may find it difficult to deal with today’s intensity, but you will be quite adept at fitting into whatever situation comes your way. The waters may get quite rough, especially when it comes to love and romance, but know that the boat you are on is seaworthy. There is also room for others, so let more people on board.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Issues of the heart may be a bit difficult to deal with now. Try not to completely shut off the channels of communication while you work on dealing with these issues. It is vital you open the channels wider and bring more of your feelings to the surface. Compassionate people will listen to you and help sort out your emotions if you let them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may get frustrated today when people do not seem to act rationally. To you, the issues may be perfectly cut and dried. Keep in mind not everyone sees the world the way you do. There is an element of strong emotion that is likely to play into the picture, an element you probably failed to take into account. Make note of this as you go through your day.