Today in High Prairie: April 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 4, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 4, 2024

1818 – Thomas Mayne Reid, The Headless Horseman author

1821 – Linus Yale Jr., Yale cylinder lock inventor

1887 – William Rose, Discovered threonine

1895 – Arthur Murray, American ballroom dancer

1906 – Beatrice Benaderet, Petticoat Junction actress

1913 – Muddy Waters, American blues guitarist

1913 – Jules Léger, Canadian Gov.-General

1916 – David White, Bewitched actor

1923 – Peter Vaughan, Game of Thrones actor

1928 – Estelle Harris, Seinfeld actress

1944 – Craig T. Nelson, Poltergeist actor

1945 – Caroline McWilliams, Benson actress

1946 – Dave Hill, Slade guitarist

1948 – David Withers, Dire Straits rocker

1949 – Larry Lingle, The Four Seasons rocker

1951 – Steve Gatlin, Gatlin Brother singer

1956 – Evelyn Hart, Canadian prima ballerina

1963 – Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jet

1964 – Robbie Rist, Brady Bunch actor

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., Avengers actor

1966 – Nancy McKeon, Facts of Life actress

1979 – Heath Ledger, Brokeback Mountain actor

1987 – Sarah Gadon, Flashpoint actress

2012 – Grumpy Cat, US cat Internet celebrity

This Day in Local History – April 4, 2024

April 4, 1914: An engineer says there is no cost difference in putting the railway to Grouard but the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad disagrees citing higher maintenance costs.

April 4, 1968: Seven people die in ahead-on crash 15 miles west of Slave Lake.

April 4, 1969: Fire destroys the McLennan Arena. Damage is estimated at $140,000.

April 4, 1970: The visiting Trochu Midgets defeat High Prairie 7-3 in the second game of the Provincial championship series and win the title 12-3 in the two-game total goals series.

April 4, 1971: Salt Prairie residents Phil Nichols and his son Rodney attend a meeting on rabbit farming held at Joussard.

April 4, 1973: McLean’s Refrigeration and Appliance Service is renamed to reflect the new services offered.

April 4, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie town council agrees to buy a tranquilizer gun to deal with stray dogs in town.

April 4, 1976: Harold Bellerose wins the MVP award but his East Prairie team fails to win the championship at the Metis hockey tournament in High Prairie. Paddle Prairie teams win both titles.

April 4, 1977: Craig Bissell is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 4, 1979: Jack’s Jewellery holds a grand opening to celebrate their expansion.

April 4, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is furious over a tourism report which ignores the west end of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 4, 1984: About 600 people attend the opening of High Prairie Elementary School’s new wing.

April 4, 1984: South Peace News reports the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber is causing concern among citizens. Alberta Environment promises to investigate.

April 4, 1984: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council agrees to build a water line to service Enilda.

April 4, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields denies rumours he is quitting federal politics and instead becoming involved provincially.

April 4, 1999: South Peace News reports Yvonne Willier opens Moostoos Arts and Crafts in Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 4, 1990: A former High Prairie boy is found guilty of shooting his best friend, Clinton Talbot, 13, between the eyes on Dec. 30, 1989 in Yellowknife.

April 4, 1993: Long-time High Prairie businessman Ike Lawrence dies in Edmonton.

April 4, 1998: The High Prairie Agricultural Society burns the mortgage to the Agriplex at a Spring Barn Dance.

April 4, 2001: High Prairie RCMP lay charges against a YAC resident who compiled a “hit list” against staff members.

April 4, 2004: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is honoured with an Aboriginal Achievement Award in Edmonton.

April 4, 2005: A family dog finds a cocaine stash valued at about $10,000 on the Sucker Creek Reserve.

April 4, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith deems a billiard ball as a dangerous weapon and fines John G. Desjarlais $460.

April 4, 2007: Two parcels of land are officially annexed into the Town of High Prairie including the Kryzalka quarter. And another to the town’s northwest.

April 4, 2008: Gordon Buchanan drops the ceremonial puck to officially open the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 4-5, 2008: Sometime during the night, vandals strike the Eagle’s Nest Bingo Hall at Enilda and spray-paint hate literature over the walls of the hall.

April 4, 2009: High Prairie firefighter Mike Caron is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the Emergency Services Ball.

April 4, 2009: ATCO donates $50,000 to the High Prairie Fire Department for construction of the fire-rescue training facility at the airport.

April 4, 2014: Long-time High Prairie resident Pete Zahacy passes away at the age of 98 years. A farmer, he also served the High Prairie Elks for over 70 years.

April 4, 2015: The Peavine Junior Novice Rangers win the 2015 Alberta Native hockey title after winning four straight games in Edmonton.

April 4, 2018: South Peace News publishes the four options presented to council for proposed parks at the Esso site. The public clearly tells council to spend as little money as possible on private property for any future development at the site.

This Day in World History – April 4, 2024

1460 – University of Basel in Swizerland forms.

1558 – Tsar Ivan IV gives parts of North-Russia to fur traders.

1581 – Francis Drake knighted by Queen Elizabeth I.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates for the first time in favour of his son.

1828 – Casparus van Wooden patents chocolate milk powder.

1850 – City of Los Angeles incorporated.

1896 – Announcement of gold discovery in Yukon.

1902 – Cecil Rhodes scholarship fund forms with $10 million.

1912 – Chinese republic proclaimed in Tibet.

1913 – Greek aviator becomes first pilot victim when plane crashes.

1932 – Vitamin C is first isolated.

1947 – Largest group of sunspots on record observed.

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization treaty signed.

1958 – The CND Peace Symbol displayed in public first 1st time.

1960 – Senegal declares independence from France.

1969 – Haskell Karp receives first temporary artificial heart.

1972 – First electric power plant fueled by garbage begins operating.

1973 – World Trade Center, then world’s tallest building, opens.

1974 – Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth’s home-run record of 714.

1975 – Steve Miller is arrested for burning his girlfriend’s clothes.

1975 – Microsoft is founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

1988 – Eddie Hill is world’s first driver to cover 1/4 mile under 5 seconds.

1999 – Jack Ma founds Chinese internet company Alibaba.

2013 – Giant tarantula with a 20-cm leg span, discovered in Sri Lanka.

2017 – Pink Star diamond sets world record price of $71 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you thinking of switching careers or traveling to the other side of the world? Or perhaps you just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay at home alone with the shades drawn tight. A series of small incidents at work is likely to inspire you with the most outlandish of ideas. It might just be that you sense your inner need for a change of scene.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are likely to find people somewhat irritating today. It is as though nothing is good enough, and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You will reign supreme within this maze of overt conflict and dissatisfaction. You might even be asked to step in and restore order. If the conflict is domestic, go ahead. But tread carefully if you are asked to be the sheriff at the office!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – When you woke up this morning, you may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes this an ideal time to speak up about anything that is bothering you! Do not be shy about going on the warpath today. If you do not, you are likely to be the target of a surprise attack.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The mood you are in today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You will be wary at first, perhaps even somewhat hostile, to anyone who dares intrude on your freedom. Then suddenly you will realize this person is someone special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary. Finally, you will realize the qualities he or she offers just happen to be those you need the most right now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – More than ever before, you will feel as though it is time to take matters into your own hands and build your own career future. You are fed up with living on hope and putting off your happiness until tomorrow. Your determination will be so strong you could even surprise yourself. Tomorrow you will refine your approach and make it more concrete. Today is the first day of a new life for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is the ideal moment to address once and for all the questions that have been on your mind for the last three weeks. Pay particular attention to questions that touch on your sentimental side. If you are currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, do not be afraid to leave them behind. And if you are fretting about a request you made that has yet to be answered, let it go. No response is forthcoming.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Like your compatriots, something is coming to an end concerning the lack of confidence you have in yourself. You have been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, feeling you are not quite ready. Well, no more excuses! Ready or not, you are going to have to push forward. The only thing you risk losing is your pride, and that is your most resilient asset.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is possible that the last few weeks have allowed you to gain a little clarity on certain questions you may have about your vocation. You might even be a little clearer about your feelings concerning what your destiny might be. The planetary energy makes this a good time to stop thinking about such questions and let your life take over. You are well prepared for this kind of thing!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – These past three weeks were rather good for your equilibrium. It was just a matter of getting a bit more involved in life than is usual for you, and showing what you are capable of. It is likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady. You might have noticed that something about you needed improvement, but isn’t that true for everyone?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is not always pleasant to have to question oneself, but this is the main objective of today’s planetary energies – to launch you into new adventures. So take advantage of the configuration to look inside and find the source of some of your setbacks. This is not an easy exercise, to be sure, but it will do you an enormous amount of good. Just be honest with yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is not a day for meditation. The planetary energies are asking you to step outside of yourself and get back into the world again! You have been doing an awful lot of thinking about your image recently, and now you are going to have to test out how the “new and improved” you operates in your daily life. You can expect some pleasant feedback and truly lasting changes!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have grievances about your love life, today is the day to speak up. Indeed, today requires only total honesty and forthrightness in all areas. You can expect to confront “the other” whether it is your mate or co-worker, on the basis of truth and righteousness. Rest assured you will command his or her attention! Be careful that the weight of your words does not surpass that of your thoughts.