Today in High Prairie: April 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 5, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yearrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots meets at Falher Fieldhouse.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Video Games Activity.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 5, 2022

1588 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher

1698 – Georg Wagner, German composer

1827 – Joseph Lister, Pioneer antiseptic surgery

1830 – Alexander Muir, Maple Leaf Forever composer

1900 – Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous actor

1908 – Bette Davis, Jezebel actress

1911 – Gordon Jones, Green Hornet actor

1916 – Bernard Baily, Co-creator of DC Comics

1916 – Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird actor

1939 – Ronnie White, The Miracles singer

1941 – Michael Moriarty, Law & Order actor

1942 – Allan Clarke, Hollies vocalist

1943 – Max Gail, Barney Miller

1946 – Jennifer Penney, Canadian ballerina

1948 – Dave Holland, Judas Priest rocker

1950 – Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA singer

1952 – Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files actor

1956 – Diamond Dallas Page, American pro wrestler

1958 – Cammie Lusko, World’s Strongest Woman

1970 – Thea Gill, Canadian actress

1989 – Lily James, Cinderella actress

2173 – “Fenton” Mudd, Star Trek actor

This Day in Local History – April 5, 2022

April 5, 1913: Grouard continues to boom as the Dominion Land Office reports a 100 per cent increase in the fiscal year and 60 per cent increase since February. Eighty locations are registered in a 30-day period.

April 5, 1913: The Grouard News reports the current year is expected to be the biggest year of construction on record.

April 5, 1917: St. Mark’s Anglican Church is moved to a new site in High Prairie.

April 5, 1939: The first meeting of the Women’s Auxiliary [hospital] is held.

April 5, 1957: The Leicester [Peavine] post office closes.

April 5, 1963: Goaltender Lorne Boivin wins the High Prairie Regals MVP award at an awards and appreciation banquet.

April 5, 1978: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL championship in six games after defeating the visiting Fairview Elks 7-5 in overtime.

April 5, 1979: The Grande Prairie Athletics defeat the High Prairie Regals 3-2 thus sweeping the Proctor and Gamble Cup series.

April 5, 1981: The Peavine Flyers win their own recreation hockey tournament defeating Gift Lake in the final 12-6.

April 5, 1983: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 4-1 to take a 3-2 lead the NPHL final. It was the first time a home team had won a game in the series.

April 5, 1987: The High Prairie Thunderbirds defeat a team from Buchanan Lumber 6-4 to win first place in the High Prairie Metis Recreation Hockey Tournament.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports on the collapse of Utikuma Lake due to winter fish kill.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Rodeo Association decides to move the spring rodeo outdoors to the Stampede Grounds after attempts to resolve disputes with the recreation board fail.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is debating weekend pay for firefighters on standby.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports on High Prairie athletes Nicole Vandermeulen, Clinton Stevens, Ryan Penchuk and Cara Mazurek, who return home from the Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse with seven Ulus [medals].

April 5, 2003: Nathan Lewis competes in the Alberta segment of the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary following his brother’s footsteps. Clinton Lewis competed in the same event two years earlier.

April 5, 2004: James Richard Parker continually pleads guilty to charges in High Prairie provincial court but Judge L.E. Nemirsky strikes the guilty plea saying he may be not guilty.

April 5-9, 2006: High Prairie Repertoire Dancers return from the Dance Extreme Festival in Sherwood Park with 10 high gold, 13 gold, 13 high silver, eight silver and four high bronze medals.

April 5, 2008: Jason Cottingham is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the Emergency Services Ball at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds.

April 5, 2008: The High Prairie Agriplex hosts the 15th annual Cattlemen Select Bull Sale. In all, 48 bulls were up for sale with prices ranging from $1,500 to $4,000.

April 5, 2011: Erica Stewart opens a Few of Your Favorite Things. The store features giftware to home décor.

April 5, 2011: Jennifer Woodcock moves Flowers ‘n’ Things into a new location across from Macleods Hardware in a building owned by Darrell Shewchuk. The move almost doubles the store’s space.

April 5, 2013: Helen Lines has an encounter with a cougar near her home northwest of High Prairie but is able to run back to her house in safety.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie Councillor Arlen Quartly votes against a staff increase for town employees after citing he had to slash wages at his business, Sunstone Energy. The wage increase passes.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie treasurer Hermann Minderlein says council “under recovered” $111,051.25 in school tax levy in 2015, meaning the amount must be recovered in 2016 tax bills.

April 5, 2017: Leona Marge Keshen passes away in Edmonton from complications from cancer at the age of 79 years. She worked at the hospital, Park Hotel, Merner’s IDA and Medicine Bottle.

This Day in World History – April 5, 2022

1621 – Mayflower sails from Plymouth on a return trip to England.

1722 – Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen discovers Easter Island.

1803 – First performance of Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony in D.

1804 – High Possil Meteorite is first recorded meteorite in Scotland to fall.

1806 – Isaac Quintard patents apple cider.

1879 – Chile declares war on Bolivia and Peru, starting War of the Pacific.

1923 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company starts producing inflatable tires.

1939 – Membership of Hitler Youth becomes obligatory.

1943 – Poon Lim found off the coast of Brazil after being adrift 133 days.

1955 – Anthony Eden succeeds Winston Churchill as PM of UK.

1958 – Ripple Rock in Seymour Narrows in Canada is destroyed.

1965 – Lava Lamp Day celebrated.

1967 – ‘76er Wilt Chamberlain sets NBA record of 41 rebounds.

1971 – Fran Phipps is the first woman to reach North Pole.

1971 – Mount Etna erupts in Sicily.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched to Jupiter.

1986 – Record for a throw-and-return boomerang set at 121 meters.

1987 – Fox TV network premieres showing “Married With Children.”

1987 – Wayne Gretzky wins 7th straight NHL scoring title.

1989 – Solidarity granted legal status in Poland.

1993 – Construction begins on Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – Steve Irwin’s “The Crocodile Hunter” debuts.

2013 – Japan’s Nikkei 225 reaches its highest level in five years.

2016 – San Francisco becomes the first US city to mandate paid parental leave.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have grievances about your love life, today is the day to speak up. Indeed, today requires only total honesty and forthrightness in all areas. You can expect to confront “the other,” whether it is your mate or co-worker, on the basis of truth and righteousness. Rest assured you will command his or her attention! Be careful the weight of your words does not surpass that of your thoughts!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you thinking of switching careers or traveling to the other side of the world, Taurus? Or perhaps you just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay at home alone with the shades drawn tight. A series of small incidents at work is likely to inspire you with the most outlandish of ideas. It might just be you sense your inner need for a change of scene!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to find people somewhat irritating today. It is as though nothing is good enough, and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You will reign supreme within this maze of overt conflict and dissatisfaction. You might even be asked to step in and restore order. If the conflict is domestic, go ahead. But tread carefully if you are asked to be the sheriff at the office!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When you woke up this morning, you may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes this an ideal time to speak up about anything that is bothering you! Do not be shy about going on the warpath today. If you do not, you are likely to be the target of a surprise attack!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The mood you are in today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You will be wary at first, perhaps even somewhat hostile, to anyone who dares intrude on your freedom. Then suddenly you will realize this person is someone special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary. Finally, you will realize the qualities he or she offers just happen to be those you need the most right now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – More than ever before, you will feel as though it is time to take matters into your own hands and build your own career future. You are fed up with living on hope and putting off your happiness until tomorrow. Your determination will be so strong you could even surprise yourself. Tomorrow you will refine your approach and make it more concrete. Today is the first day of a new life for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is the ideal moment to address once and for all the questions that have been on your mind for the last three weeks. Pay particular attention to questions that touch on your sentimental side. If you are currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, do not be afraid to leave them behind. And if you are fretting about a request you made that has yet to be answered, let it go. No response is forthcoming!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Like your compatriots, something is coming to an end concerning the lack of confidence you have in yourself. You have been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, feeling you are not quite ready. Well, no more excuses! Ready or not, you are going to have to push forward. The only thing you risk losing is your pride, and that, is your most resilient asset!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is possible the last few weeks have allowed you to gain a little clarity on certain questions you may have about your vocation. You might even be a little clearer about your feelings concerning what your destiny might be. The planetary energy makes this a good time to stop thinking about such questions and let your life take over. You are well prepared for this kind of thing!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – These past three weeks were rather good for your equilibrium. It was just a matter of getting a bit more involved in life than is usual for you, and showing what you are capable of. It is likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady. You might have noticed something about you needed improvement, but is not that true for everyone?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is not always pleasant to have to question oneself, but this is the main objective of today’s planetary energies – to launch you into new adventures. So take advantage of the configuration to look inside and find the source of some of your setbacks. This is not an easy exercise, to be sure, but it will do you an enormous amount of good. Just be honest with yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is not a day for meditation! The planetary energies are asking you to step outside of yourself and get back into the world again! You have been doing an awful lot of thinking about your image recently, and now you are going to have to test out how the “new and improved” you operates in your daily life. You can expect some pleasant feedback and truly lasting changes!