Today in High Prairie: April 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 5, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders card games at the Homesteaders Hall.

6 – 8:30 p.m. – ABO Wind Canada Open House at Falher Regional Rec Complex.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 5, 2023

1588 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher

1698 – Georg Wagner, German composer

1827 – Joseph Lister, Pioneer antiseptic surgery

1830 – Alexander Muir, Maple Leaf Forever composer

1900 – Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous actor

1908 – Bette Davis, Jezebel actress

1911 – Gordon Jones, Green Hornet actor

1916 – Bernard Baily, Co-creator of DC Comics

1916 – Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird actor

1939 – Ronnie White, The Miracles singer

1941 – Michael Moriarty, Law & Order actor

1942 – Allan Clarke, Hollies vocalist

1943 – Max Gail, Barney Miller

1946 – Jennifer Penney, Canadian ballerina

1948 – Dave Holland, Judas Priest rocker

1950 – Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA singer

1952 – Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files actor

1956 – Diamond Dallas Page, American pro wrestler

1958 – Cammie Lusko, World’s Strongest Woman

1970 – Thea Gill, Canadian actress

1989 – Lily James, Cinderella actress

2173 – “Fenton” Mudd, Star Trek actor

This Day in Local History – April 5, 2023

April 5, 1913: Grouard continues to boom as the Dominion Land Office reports a 100 per cent increase in the fiscal year and 60 per cent increase since February. Eighty locations are registered in a 30-day period.

April 5, 1913: The Grouard News reports the current year is expected to be the biggest year of construction on record.

April 5, 1917: St. Mark’s Anglican Church is moved to a new site in High Prairie.

April 5, 1939: The first meeting of the Women’s Auxiliary [hospital] is held in High Prairie.

April 5, 1957: The Leicester [Peavine] post office closes.

April 5, 1978: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL championship in six games after defeating the visiting Fairview Elks 7-5 in overtime.

April 5, 1981: The Peavine Flyers win their own recreation hockey tournament defeating Gift Lake in the final 12-6.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports on the collapse of Utikuma Lake due to winter fish kill.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Rodeo Association decides to move the spring rodeo outdoors to the Stampede Grounds after attempts to resolve disputes with the recreation board fail.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is debating weekend pay for firefighters on standby.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports on High Prairie athletes Nicole Vandermeulen, Clinton Stevens, Ryan Penchuk and Cara Mazurek, who return home from the Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse with seven Ulus [medals].

April 5, 2003: Nathan Lewis competes in the Alberta segment of the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary following his brother’s footsteps. Clinton Lewis competed in the same event two years earlier.

April 5, 2004: James Richard Parker continually pleads guilty to charges in High Prairie provincial court but Judge L.E. Nemirsky strikes the guilty plea saying he may be not guilty.

April 5-9, 2006: High Prairie Repertoire Dancers return from the Dance Extreme Festival in Sherwood Park with 10 high gold, 13 gold, 13 high silver, eight silver and four high bronze medals.

April 5, 2008: Jason Cottingham is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the Emergency Services Ball at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds.

April 5, 2008: The High Prairie Agriplex hosts the 15th annual Cattlemen Select Bull Sale. In all, 48 bulls were up for sale with prices ranging from $1,500 to $4,000.

April 5, 2011: Erica Stewart opens a Few of Your Favorite Things. The store features giftware to home décor.

April 5, 2011: Jennifer Woodcock moves Flowers ‘n’ Things into a new location across from Macleods Hardware in a building owned by Darrell Shewchuk. The move almost doubles the store’s space.

April 5, 2013: Helen Lines has an encounter with a cougar near her home northwest of High Prairie but is able to run back to her house in safety.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie Councillor Arlen Quartly votes against a staff increase for town employees after citing he had to slash wages at his business, Sunstone Energy. The wage increase passes.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie treasurer Hermann Minderlein says council “under recovered” $111,051.25 in school tax levy in 2015, meaning the amount must be recovered in 2016 tax bills.

April 5, 2017: Leona Marge Keshen passes away in Edmonton from complications from cancer at the age of 79 years. She worked at the hospital, Park Hotel, Merner’s IDA and Medicine Bottle.

This Day in World History – April 5, 2023

1621 – Mayflower sails from Plymouth on a return trip to England.

1722 – Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen discovers Easter Island.

1803 – First performance of Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony in D.

1804 – High Possil Meteorite is first recorded meteorite in Scotland to fall.

1806 – Isaac Quintard patents apple cider.

1879 – Chile declares war on Bolivia and Peru, starting War of the Pacific.

1923 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company starts producing inflatable tires.

1939 – Membership of Hitler Youth becomes obligatory.

1943 – Poon Lim found off the coast of Brazil after being adrift 133 days.

1955 – Anthony Eden succeeds Winston Churchill as PM of UK.

1958 – Ripple Rock in Seymour Narrows in Canada is destroyed.

1965 – Lava Lamp Day celebrated.

1967 – ‘76er Wilt Chamberlain sets NBA record of 41 rebounds.

1971 – Fran Phipps is the first woman to reach North Pole.

1971 – Mount Etna erupts in Sicily.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched to Jupiter.

1986 – Record for a throw-and-return boomerang set at 121 meters.

1987 – Fox TV network premieres showing “Married With Children.”

1987 – Wayne Gretzky wins 7th straight NHL scoring title.

1989 – Solidarity granted legal status in Poland.

1993 – Construction begins on Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – Steve Irwin’s “The Crocodile Hunter” debuts.

2013 – Japan’s Nikkei 225 reaches its highest level in five years.

2016 – San Francisco becomes the first US city to mandate paid parental leave.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are likely to be giving a lot of thought to your future. You are probably wondering how best to increase your financial standing. You may be thinking in terms of making some investments in land or property. If you have been considering buying a home, this is a good time to do it. Any paperwork involved now should be finalized swiftly and smoothly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If communication has been difficult for you in the past, today you may find things a bit different. You may have a deeper understanding of the motives of others, making it easier for you to deal with them. Your intuitive abilities are operating at a high level, so you are likely to form new bonds based on what you sense about others. Celebrate tonight! You need the lift.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Inside information may come your way today that starts you thinking about improving your financial standing. You might hear of career and investment opportunities that you have never considered before. You are an adventurous soul. You might consider jobs that would have your grandmother reeling! The coming months show promise for you. Good fortune lies over the horizon. Go for it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could meet new friends at a social gathering, people who could become valuable business contacts. You might learn of new and different investment opportunities that reflect the changing times, and these could capture your imagination. Your understanding of others runs deep, so relations should be congenial. You are in the right mood to make the necessary decisions unhesitatingly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are by nature a person who likes to look toward the future. Today is a very special day for you. You might wonder what the next few months hold. You are trying to answer this question by looking within and coming up with insights about you and your goals that you have been too busy to see before. These will work for you and guide you in the right direction.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your spiritual and career goals may come together, enabling you to make a living without compromising your ideals. New opportunities may come your way to make new friends with people who share your beliefs and interests. You might reflect nostalgically on the past and yet look to the future with great optimism. Good luck!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are looking forward to making a new start. Your intellect is working in harmony with your intuition. Your mind is clearer and more focused than it was, and you are thinking of expanding your horizons and creating new career opportunities for yourself. You are feeling passionate about life, ready to face just about anything. The only challenge right now is to stay grounded in reality.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The position of the planets could have you doing a lot of soul searching. You are looking deep within to discern your true goals. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you find. Increased communication and deeper understanding enhance your relationships. Many of your aims are likely to be spiritual in nature. Write them down.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might take time out from all the recent excitement to take a good look at your working life. Is it satisfying? Is it contributing not only to your own well-being but also to that of the planet? You are likely to decide to change your profession in some way, either through augmenting the job you have or taking on an entirely new one.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Increased communication between you and those around you, particularly the partner in your life, brings a new understanding between you. Your head and heart seem to be in better accord, so you are feeling especially optimistic right now. This optimism is not just related to career and financial matters but to private matters, especially your romantic life, too.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Plans to work at home at least part of the time might be firming up for you. Your mind is very much on home and family right now, so you might be thinking in terms of leaving the rat race of the city and creating your own office. Success is highly indicated, so it is well worth going for. If you start planning today, you might have it worked out soon.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Information about possible careers and investments might come to your attention today. You may give a lot of thought to these matters, especially since your thinking is changing along with the times. This is a good day to explore new avenues your life could take over the next six months, and make final decisions, if appropriate. Give this some thought before you act on your plans.