Today in High Prairie: April 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 5, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 5, 2024

1588 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher

1698 – Georg Wagner, German composer

1827 – Joseph Lister, Pioneer antiseptic surgery

1830 – Alexander Muir, Maple Leaf Forever composer

1900 – Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous actor

1908 – Bette Davis, Jezebel actress

1911 – Gordon Jones, Green Hornet actor

1916 – Bernard Baily, Co-creator of DC Comics

1916 – Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird actor

1939 – Ronnie White, The Miracles singer

1941 – Michael Moriarty, Law & Order actor

1942 – Allan Clarke, Hollies vocalist

1943 – Max Gail, Barney Miller

1946 – Jennifer Penney, Canadian ballerina

1948 – Dave Holland, Judas Priest rocker

1950 – Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA singer

1952 – Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files actor

1956 – Diamond Dallas Page, American pro wrestler

1958 – Cammie Lusko, World’s Strongest Woman

1970 – Thea Gill, Canadian actress

1989 – Lily James, Cinderella actress

2173 – “Fenton” Mudd, Star Trek actor

This Day in Local History – April 5, 2024

April 5, 1913: Grouard continues to boom as the Dominion Land Office reports a 100 per cent increase in the fiscal year and 60 per cent increase since February. Eighty locations are registered in a 30-day period.

April 5, 1913: The Grouard News reports the current year is expected to be the biggest year of construction on record.

April 5, 1917: St. Mark’s Anglican Church is moved to a new site in High Prairie.

April 5, 1939: The first meeting of the Women’s Auxiliary [hospital] is held in High Prairie.

April 5, 1957: The Leicester [Peavine] post office closes.

April 5, 1978: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL championship in six games after defeating the visiting Fairview Elks 7-5 in overtime.

April 5, 1981: The Peavine Flyers win their own recreation hockey tournament defeating Gift Lake in the final 12-6.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports on the collapse of Utikuma Lake due to winter fish kill.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Rodeo Association decides to move the spring rodeo outdoors to the Stampede Grounds after attempts to resolve disputes with the recreation board fail.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is debating weekend pay for firefighters on standby.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports on High Prairie athletes Nicole Vandermeulen, Clinton Stevens, Ryan Penchuk and Cara Mazurek, who return home from the Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse with seven Ulus [medals].

April 5, 2003: Nathan Lewis competes in the Alberta segment of the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary following his brother’s footsteps. Clinton Lewis competed in the same event two years earlier.

April 5, 2004: James Richard Parker continually pleads guilty to charges in High Prairie provincial court but Judge L.E. Nemirsky strikes the guilty plea saying he may be not guilty.

April 5-9, 2006: High Prairie Repertoire Dancers return from the Dance Extreme Festival in Sherwood Park with 10 high gold, 13 gold, 13 high silver, eight silver and four high bronze medals.

April 5, 2008: Jason Cottingham is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the Emergency Services Ball at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds.

April 5, 2008: The High Prairie Agriplex hosts the 15th annual Cattlemen Select Bull Sale. In all, 48 bulls were up for sale with prices ranging from $1,500 to $4,000.

April 5, 2011: Erica Stewart opens a Few of Your Favorite Things. The store features giftware to home décor.

April 5, 2011: Jennifer Woodcock moves Flowers ‘n’ Things into a new location across from Macleods Hardware in a building owned by Darrell Shewchuk. The move almost doubles the store’s space.

April 5, 2013: Helen Lines has an encounter with a cougar near her home northwest of High Prairie but is able to run back to her house in safety.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie Councillor Arlen Quartly votes against a staff increase for town employees after citing he had to slash wages at his business, Sunstone Energy. The wage increase passes.

April 5, 2016: Town of High Prairie treasurer Hermann Minderlein says council “under recovered” $111,051.25 in school tax levy in 2015, meaning the amount must be recovered in 2016 tax bills.

April 5, 2017: Leona Marge Keshen passes away in Edmonton from complications from cancer at the age of 79 years. She worked at the hospital, Park Hotel, Merner’s IDA and Medicine Bottle.

This Day in World History – April 5, 2024

1621 – Mayflower sails from Plymouth on a return trip to England.

1722 – Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen discovers Easter Island.

1803 – First performance of Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony in D.

1804 – High Possil Meteorite is first recorded meteorite in Scotland to fall.

1806 – Isaac Quintard patents apple cider.

1879 – Chile declares war on Bolivia and Peru, starting War of the Pacific.

1923 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company starts producing inflatable tires.

1939 – Membership of Hitler Youth becomes obligatory.

1943 – Poon Lim found off the coast of Brazil after being adrift 133 days.

1955 – Anthony Eden succeeds Winston Churchill as PM of UK.

1958 – Ripple Rock in Seymour Narrows in Canada is destroyed.

1965 – Lava Lamp Day celebrated.

1967 – ‘76er Wilt Chamberlain sets NBA record of 41 rebounds.

1971 – Fran Phipps is the first woman to reach North Pole.

1971 – Mount Etna erupts in Sicily.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched to Jupiter.

1986 – Record for a throw-and-return boomerang set at 121 meters.

1987 – Fox TV network premieres showing “Married With Children.”

1987 – Wayne Gretzky wins 7th straight NHL scoring title.

1989 – Solidarity granted legal status in Poland.

1993 – Construction begins on Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – Steve Irwin’s “The Crocodile Hunter” debuts.

2013 – Japan’s Nikkei 225 reaches its highest level in five years.

2016 – San Francisco becomes the first US city to mandate paid parental leave.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A person with whom you work, probably a woman, could leave suddenly without notice or stated reason. This could be confusing, and you might find yourself wondering if there are changes within the company you know nothing about. Try to learn exactly why this person left. If you can not ask him or her directly, discreetly ask someone who might know. It is important, if nothing else, for relieving your anxiety.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone you have wanted to hear from for a long time, perhaps an old friend who lives far away, could ring you up today while you are out. You will be happy to get the message, but it could result in a frustrating game of phone tag throughout the day. Do not get so irritated you give up. Keep trying. You will eventually touch base, and you will be glad you did!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rather upsetting dream could disturb your sleep tonight. When you wake up and focus on the real world, it could seem so bizarre as to not be worthy of serious consideration. Nonetheless, write it down. After some time has passed, go over the symbols and see what they suggest to you. The dream is trying to tell you something about a specific situation in your life, albeit in a weird way!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A colleague or possibly a romantic partner could be in a rather touchy mood today. Therefore, you might find this person difficult to deal with. You could get a bit irritated and wonder if this person is worth the aggravation he or she is causing you. Do not do anything foolish. This mood will pass. Try to stay out of your friend’s way, if possible. All should be back to normal by tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be very intuitive, but today you could find your psychic abilities short-circuit. If you give readings, do not schedule any for today. This is not to say your abilities are blocked, but they are not as dependable as they usually are. Likewise, your imagination is not as reliable either. Do not worry. This is just typical writer’s or artist’s block. You will be back to normal by tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some rather upsetting news about a friend could come to you today, probably over the phone. This could be the truth, but more likely the facts have been distorted in the retelling. In fact, what you are hearing may actually be nothing more than gossip. Phone someone who might know what is really going on, preferably the friend you heard about, and check the facts before driving yourself crazy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could receive a lucky career break of some kind that brings some extra money your way. The downside is you might have to put in many extra hours. Your good fortune could cause temporary problems in your personal life. Your significant other and family members could be disgruntled. Point out that it may be inconvenient now, but everyone will be better off in the long run.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An unexpected visit from someone who lives far away is likely to throw your schedule off kilter. Even though you will be glad to see your friend, the visit could require a lot of calls to break appointments and postpone meetings. Once that is done, however, you will have a good visit. You and your friend should each have a lot to report. You will talk for hours. Relax and have some fun!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected financial setback could have you reeling at first. Perhaps an emergency, such as a toothache or car breakdown, requires a substantial expenditure that you had not planned for. You can probably find a way to deal with the crisis. You may have resources to draw upon that you are not aware of now. Go over all your finances and you could be pleasantly surprised. Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could be feeling restless and frustrated due to a temporary separation from a partner, perhaps a business partner but more likely a romantic one. Phone contact could be difficult as well, because you could both be busy and keep missing each other. Find something fascinating to do that will take your mind off the situation. Get together with friends and have some fun. The time will pass more quickly.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A rather disconcerting rumour about your job could reach your ears. Perhaps you will hear that the company is being sold or undergoing a shakeup in the hierarchy. You might get caught up in a frenzy of worry about whether or not you will stay on. Before jumping to any conclusions, phone someone who knows what is going on and find out the truth. What you have heard is probably just gossip.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A number of great ideas either for new creative projects or enhancing ongoing ones could pop into your head during the day. If you do not write them down immediately, they could just as easily pop right out again, never to return! With all your responsibilities, you could have a rather frantic day as your mind constantly shifts from one focus to another. Stay with it. You can handle it!