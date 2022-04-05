Today in High Prairie: April 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 6, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Craft: Golden Bracelets.

3:30 p.m. – Donnelly Youth Group meets at Donnelly Sportex.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

7 p.m. – Smoky River Chamber of Commerce Special Meeting & AGM at McLennan Victory Life Church.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 6, 2022

1483 – Raphael, Italian painter, builder

1883 – Walter Huston, Maltese Falcon actor

1898 – Bobby Gilbert, Some Like It Hot actor

1928 – James Watson, Co-discovered DNA structure

1931 – Ivan Dixon, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, Empire Strikes Back actor

1937 – Merle Haggard, US Country singer

1947 – John Ratzenberger, Cheers actor [Cliff]

1947 – Tony Cooner, Hot Chocolate drummer

1951 – Ralph Cooper, Air Supply drummer

1952 – Marilu Henner, Taxi actor

1960 – Warren Haynes, Allman Brothers guitarist

1969 – Ari Meyers, Kate & Allie actress

1969 – Paul Rudd, The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor

1976 – Candace Cameron Bure, Full House actress

1983 – Jade Seah, Singaporean model, actress

This Day in Local History – April 6, 2022

April 6, 1962: Carole Bannister, who taught in the community for 23 years, officially opens Faust School.

April 6, 1968: An open house is held to announce that Mullen Motors is the new Massey-Ferguson dealership in High Prairie. Rollie Mullen and Al Stuvey run the dealership.

April 6, 1969: Slave Lake’s Dennis Weisser wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel on Easter Sunday. Jerry McIntosh’s Faust rink wins the Second Event, Neil Myers’s High Level rink the Third Event, and High Prairie’s Reg Williscroft the Fourth Event.

April 6, 1970: Construction starts on High Prairie’s new water treatment plant.

April 6, 1971: Dave McNabb is elected president of the Metis Local 159.

April 6, 1972: The postal code system comes into effect in High Prairie with the selection of T0G 1E0 over T0G 1A0.

April 6, 1976: The Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3 in overtime to force a sixth game in the NPHL final.

April 6, 1983: South Peace News reports that a group of Slave Lake businessmen are attempting to purchase the Drumheller Miners junior hockey club and move them to their town.

April 6, 1985: Rick Dumont scores the game-winning goal in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-4 in overtime to win the NPHL title in the seventh and deciding game. The Huskies had hit the goalpost in the first minute of overtime. After the game, the Regals announce they will not defend their Proctor and Gamble Cup title because the ice was already out of the Beaverlodge arena.

April 6, 1989: A proposal to put fluoride in the town’s water supply is defeated by High Prairie town council in a special meeting.

April 6, 1990: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Bobby Cox is suspended by the NPHL for one year for his double match penalty in the first game of the NPHL final against the Grimshaw Huskies.

April 6, 1994: South Peace News reports Widewater’s Lance Rensfelt is charged by the SPCA after 70 animals are found dead at his residence. About 200 others are found diseased and starved.

April 6, 2001: The High Prairie Food Bank hosts a fashion show to raise money but loses $340.

April 6, 2002: Trevor Cisaroski is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at their Firemens/RCMP Ball at the Elks Stampede Grounds.

April 6, 2002: Prairie River Junior High School Grade 9 student Clinton Stevens places second in the Alberta portion of the Great Canadian Geography Challenge and wins a trip to the national finals in Ottawa.

April 6, 2002: The ninth annual Cattlemen Select Multibreed Bull Sale attracts hundreds to the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 6, 2003: The Sucker Creek Panthers ladies’ hockey club wins three straight games and the Treaty 8 hockey championships in Slave Lake.

April 6, 2003: Joel Bembridge in chosen High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighters/RCMP Ball.

April 6, 2004: The Driftpile Cemetery is vandalized including damage to a six-foot granite memorial.

April 6, 2006: Tyrel Lynch shoots a second arrow directly into his first arrow during archery practice at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 6, 2009: The RCMP announce the Faust detachment will not be closing.

April 6, 2010: Grouard mourns the death of Nelson Auger, 38.

April 6, 2011: Norma Mary Calliou passes away at the age of 63 years. She was a long-time employee at the MITAA Centre.

April 6, 2014: High Prairie Victory Life Church celebrates the opening of its new sanctuary.

April 6, 2016: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw plans to retire effective July 29.

April 6, 2017: The new $228.3 million High Prairie Health Complex opens one week ahead of schedule with initial services.

April 6, 2017: Brett William Jackson passes away at the age of 24 years. He made his living as a welder.

April 6, 2019: Michael Belyan is voted High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Spring Ball. Retiring fire chief Ken Melnyk receives his 22-year and 32-year service medals from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

This Day in World History – April 6, 2022

1320 – Scots reaffirm independence by signing the Declaration of Arbroath.

1652 – Cape Colony, the first European settlement in South Africa, established.

1722 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia, ends tax on men with beards.

1830 – Joseph Smith and five others organize Mormon church in Seneca Co, NY.

1886 – City of Vancouver, BC incorporated.

1889 – George Eastman begins selling Kodak flexible rolled film.

1893 – Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City is dedicated.

1896 – First modern Olympic Games open in Athens.

1909 – North Pole reached by Robert Peary & Matthew Henson.

1912 – Electric starter first appears in cars.

1919 – Gandhi orders a General Strike in India.

1924 – Four planes leave Seattle on first successful around-the-world flight.

1925 – First film shown on an airplane [British Air].

1930 – Hostess Twinkies invented by bakery executive James Dewar.

1938 – Teflon invented by Roy J. Plunkett.

1945 – Massive kamikaze attack on US battle fleet near Okinawa.

1957 – New York City ends trolley car service.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched toward Jupiter & Saturn.

1977 – Judge rules Beatles 1962 Hamburg album can be released.

1980 – Post It Notes introduced.

1984 – First time 11 people in space.

1986 – Soccer ball juggled non-stop for 14:14 hours.

1992 – Microsoft announces Windows 3.1, upgrading Windows 3.0

2005 – Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani becomes Iraqi president.

2016 – France passes legislation making it illegal to pay for sex.

2016 – First baby born with DNA from 3 parents.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A number of great ideas either for new creative projects or enhancing ongoing ones could pop into your head during the day. If you do not write them down immediately, they could just as easily pop right out again, never to return! With all your responsibilities, you could have a rather frantic day as your mind constantly shifts from one focus to another! Stay with it. You can handle it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A person with whom you work, probably a woman, could leave suddenly without notice or stated reason. This could be confusing, and you might find yourself wondering if there are changes within the company you know nothing about. Try to learn exactly why this person left. If you can not ask him or her directly, discreetly ask someone who might know. It is important, if nothing else, for relieving your anxiety!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Someone you have wanted to hear from for a long time, perhaps an old friend who lives far away, could ring you up today while you are out. You will be happy to get the message, but it could result in a frustrating game of phone tag throughout the day. Do not get so irritated you give up! Keep trying! You will eventually touch base, and you will be glad you did!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A rather upsetting dream could disturb your sleep tonight. When you wake up and focus on the real world, it could seem so bizarre as to not be worthy of serious consideration. Nonetheless, write it down. After some time has passed, go over the symbols and see what they suggest to you. The dream is trying to tell you something about a specific situation in your life, albeit in a weird way!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A colleague or possibly a romantic partner could be in a rather touchy mood today. Therefore, you might find this person difficult to deal with. You could get a bit irritated and wonder if this person is worth the aggravation he or she is causing you. Do not do anything foolish. This mood will pass. Try to stay out of your friend’s way, if possible. All should be back to normal by tomorrow!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You tend to be very intuitive, but today you could find your psychic abilities short-circuit. If you give readings, do not schedule any for today. This is not to say your abilities are blocked, but they are not as dependable as they usually are. Likewise, your imagination is not as reliable either. Do not worry. This is just typical writer’s or artist’s block. You will be back to normal by tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some rather upsetting news about a friend could come to you today, probably over the phone. This could be the truth, but more likely the facts have been distorted in the retelling. In fact, what you are hearing may actually be nothing more than gossip. Phone someone who might know what is really going on, preferably the friend you heard about, and check the facts before driving yourself crazy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could receive a lucky career break of some kind that brings some extra money your way. The downside is you might have to put in many extra hours. Your good fortune could cause temporary problems in your personal life. Your significant other and family members could be disgruntled. Point out that it may be inconvenient now, but everyone will be better off in the long run!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected visit from someone who lives far away is likely to throw your schedule off kilter. Even though you will be glad to see your friend, the visit could require a lot of calls to break appointments and postpone meetings. Once that is done, however, you will have a good visit. You and your friend should each have a lot to report. You will talk for hours. Relax and have some fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An unexpected financial setback could have you reeling at first. Perhaps an emergency, such as a toothache or car breakdown, requires a substantial expenditure you had not planned for. You can probably find a way to deal with the crisis. You may have resources to draw upon you are not aware of now. Go over all your finances and you could be pleasantly surprised. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could be feeling restless and frustrated due to a temporary separation from a partner, perhaps a business partner but more likely a romantic one. Phone contact could be difficult as well, because you could both be busy and keep missing each other. Find something fascinating to do that will take your mind off the situation. Get together with friends and have some fun. The time will pass more quickly!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A rather disconcerting rumour about your job could reach your ears. Perhaps you will hear the company is being sold or undergoing a shakeup in the hierarchy. You might get caught up in a frenzy of worry about whether or not you will stay on. Before jumping to any conclusions, phone someone who knows what is going on and find out the truth. What you have heard is probably just gossip.