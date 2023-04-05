Today in High Prairie: April 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 6, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall. Bring lunch and your project.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 6, 2023

1483 – Raphael, Italian painter, builder

1883 – Walter Huston, Maltese Falcon actor

1898 – Bobby Gilbert, Some Like It Hot actor

1928 – James Watson, Co-discovered DNA structure

1931 – Ivan Dixon, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, Empire Strikes Back actor

1937 – Merle Haggard, US Country singer

1947 – John Ratzenberger, Cheers actor [Cliff]

1947 – Tony Cooner, Hot Chocolate drummer

1951 – Ralph Cooper, Air Supply drummer

1952 – Marilu Henner, Taxi actor

1960 – Warren Haynes, Allman Brothers guitarist

1969 – Ari Meyers, Kate & Allie actress

1969 – Paul Rudd, The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor

1976 – Candace Cameron Bure, Full House actress

1983 – Jade Seah, Singaporean model, actress

This Day in Local History – April 6, 2023

April 6, 1962: Carole Bannister, who taught in the community for 23 years, officially opens Faust School.

April 6, 1968: An open house is held to announce that Mullen Motors is the new Massey-Ferguson dealership in High Prairie. Rollie Mullen and Al Stuvey run the dealership.

April 6, 1970: Construction starts on High Prairie’s new water treatment plant.

April 6, 1971: Dave McNabb is elected president of the Metis Local 159.

April 6, 1972: The postal code system comes into effect in High Prairie with the selection of T0G 1E0 over T0G 1A0.

April 6, 1983: South Peace News reports that a group of Slave Lake businessmen are attempting to purchase the Drumheller Miners junior hockey club and move them to their town.

April 6, 1985: Rick Dumont scores the game-winning goal in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-4 in overtime to win the NPHL title in the seventh and deciding game. The Huskies had hit the goalpost in the first minute of overtime.

April 6, 1989: A proposal to put fluoride in the town’s water supply is defeated by High Prairie town council in a special meeting.

April 6, 1994: South Peace News reports Widewater’s Lance Rensfelt is charged by the SPCA after 70 animals are found dead at his residence. About 200 others are found diseased and starved.

April 6, 2002: Trevor Cisaroski is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at their Firemens/RCMP Ball at the Elks Stampede Grounds.

April 6, 2002: Prairie River Junior High School Grade 9 student Clinton Stevens places second in the Alberta portion of the Great Canadian Geography Challenge and wins a trip to the national finals in Ottawa.

April 6, 2002: The ninth annual Cattlemen Select Multibreed Bull Sale attracts hundreds to the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 6, 2003: The Sucker Creek Panthers ladies’ hockey club wins three straight games and the Treaty 8 hockey championships in Slave Lake.

April 6, 2003: Joel Bembridge in chosen High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighters/RCMP Ball.

April 6, 2004: The Driftpile Cemetery is vandalized including damage to a six-foot granite memorial.

April 6, 2006: Tyrel Lynch shoots a second arrow directly into his first arrow during archery practice at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 6, 2009: The RCMP announce the Faust detachment will not be closing.

April 6, 2011: Norma Mary Calliou passes away at the age of 63 years. She was a long-time employee at the MITAA Centre.

April 6, 2014: High Prairie Victory Life Church celebrates the opening of its new sanctuary.

April 6, 2016: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw plans to retire effective July 29.

April 6, 2017: The new $228.3 million High Prairie Health Complex opens one week ahead of schedule with initial services.

April 6, 2019: Michael Belyan is voted High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Spring Ball. Retiring fire chief Ken Melnyk receives his 22-year and 32-year service medals from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

This Day in World History – April 6, 2023

1320 – Scots reaffirm independence by signing the Declaration of Arbroath.

1652 – Cape Colony, the first European settlement in South Africa, established.

1722 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia, ends tax on men with beards.

1830 – Joseph Smith and five others organize Mormon church in Seneca Co, NY.

1886 – City of Vancouver, BC incorporated.

1889 – George Eastman begins selling Kodak flexible rolled film.

1893 – Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City is dedicated.

1896 – First modern Olympic Games open in Athens.

1909 – North Pole reached by Robert Peary & Matthew Henson.

1912 – Electric starter first appears in cars.

1919 – Gandhi orders a General Strike in India.

1924 – Four planes leave Seattle on first successful around-the-world flight.

1925 – First film shown on an airplane [British Air].

1930 – Hostess Twinkies invented by bakery executive James Dewar.

1938 – Teflon invented by Roy J. Plunkett.

1945 – Massive kamikaze attack on US battle fleet near Okinawa.

1957 – New York City ends trolley car service.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched toward Jupiter & Saturn.

1977 – Judge rules Beatles 1962 Hamburg album can be released.

1980 – Post It Notes introduced.

1984 – First time 11 people in space.

1986 – Soccer ball juggled non-stop for 14:14 hours.

1992 – Microsoft announces Windows 3.1, upgrading Windows 3.0

2005 – Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani becomes Iraqi president.

2016 – France passes legislation making it illegal to pay for sex.

2016 – First baby born with DNA from 3 parents.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In order to reach your destination, you may have to take an unusual route today. Zigzag your way to the finish line. Do not automatically assume this is a bad thing. You may find this is the preferred path. You are likely to experience many side adventures and make some wonderful discoveries. Try to remember how you got there so you can find these spots again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Get out of the doldrums and enjoy life. The situation is such that if you remain stagnant for a little while, you will soon sink into a spiral of depression and downward thinking. If you stay afloat and focused on your dreams, you will remain active in your pursuit of all your life’s goals. You will have the power of the universe behind you, supporting you all the way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This morning is your time to shine. You should be in a good mood, with a positive outlook that helps you attack the day’s tasks with vitality. Elements of the unexpected may pop up and remind you that things do not always go according to plan. This should be fine, however. You will find your easygoing approach to life will come in handy when the scheduled route does not work.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may get a bit frustrated in the morning because of a lack of commitment on the part of others. You may find it hard to pin down an answer when everything seems to be up in the air. The good news is things should run much more smoothly by this evening and well into tonight. Note a major boost in emotional self-confidence now. After dark is definitely your time to shine.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The energy you put out today will most definitely fuel the fire, so make sure you have an extinguisher within reach. There is a spark of excitement in the air indicating that something new and different is coming around the bend. You may feel anxiety building up. Be patient and you will find that good things naturally come your way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel indecisive today, especially in the morning. Other people’s actions may confuse you. Do not worry. Concentrate on your projects and goals. Other people can take care of themselves. Do not feel like you need to make sure everyone is attended to before you start your day. In fact, you may be the one who needs to be cared for by others. Ask for a shoulder to lean on if you need it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotionally, you should be feeling quite good today. This is important since you may get thrown off balance by a strange, unexpected force. The more stable you are on the inside, the less disruption this foreign energy will cause. Keep in mind that unexpected things usually happen for a reason. There might be a key opportunity waiting for you now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Free your mind and consider alternative options. This is a time to throw away the old to make room for the new. There is a distinct advance in original and forward thinking today. You should make it a point to go to higher levels of thought now. The more idealistic in your approach to people and situations, the better off you will be.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find your energy comes in strong, erratic bursts today. Do not be surprised if you are high as a kite one moment and down in the dumps the next. Even if you are driving everyone crazy with your yo-yo behaviour, do not let this stop you from keeping on in this fashion. You are probably able to keep very good track of the dozens of things going on around you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a tendency to do things the same old way today simply because it is what feels most comfortable. Even though the familiar route may be tempting now, it is actually better if you seek a different way to go. Things may feel chaotic, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Still, do not automatically resist things that are new and different.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An extra log has been thrown on your fire today, so do not be surprised if you burn especially hot. Use your internal furnace to make some breakthroughs and bring matters to a higher level. Turn up the intensity on certain issues that require more life. You will bring a great deal of positive energy to just about everything you touch, so use it wisely.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not feel like you have to rationalize everything. Accept the fact there are some things in life that occur without a specific logical explanation. More than likely these are the most interesting events and experiences that add the most spice to your routine existence. Embrace the unknown and encourage more spontaneity and playfulness in your world.