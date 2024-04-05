Today in High Prairie: April 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 6, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 6, 2024

1483 – Raphael, Italian painter, builder

1883 – Walter Huston, Maltese Falcon actor

1898 – Bobby Gilbert, Some Like It Hot actor

1928 – James Watson, Co-discovered DNA structure

1931 – Ivan Dixon, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, Empire Strikes Back actor

1937 – Merle Haggard, US Country singer

1947 – John Ratzenberger, Cheers actor [Cliff]

1947 – Tony Cooner, Hot Chocolate drummer

1951 – Ralph Cooper, Air Supply drummer

1952 – Marilu Henner, Taxi actor

1960 – Warren Haynes, Allman Brothers guitarist

1969 – Ari Meyers, Kate & Allie actress

1969 – Paul Rudd, The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor

1976 – Candace Cameron Bure, Full House actress

1983 – Jade Seah, Singaporean model, actress

This Day in Local History – April 6, 2024

April 6, 1962: Carole Bannister, who taught in the community for 23 years, officially opens Faust School.

April 6, 1968: An open house is held to announce that Mullen Motors is the new Massey-Ferguson dealership in High Prairie. Rollie Mullen and Al Stuvey run the dealership.

April 6, 1970: Construction starts on High Prairie’s new water treatment plant.

April 6, 1971: Dave McNabb is elected president of the Metis Local 159.

April 6, 1972: The postal code system comes into effect in High Prairie with the selection of T0G 1E0 over T0G 1A0.

April 6, 1983: South Peace News reports that a group of Slave Lake businessmen are attempting to purchase the Drumheller Miners junior hockey club and move them to their town.

April 6, 1985: Rick Dumont scores the game-winning goal in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-4 in overtime to win the NPHL title in the seventh and deciding game. The Huskies had hit the goalpost in the first minute of overtime.

April 6, 1989: A proposal to put fluoride in the town’s water supply is defeated by High Prairie town council in a special meeting.

April 6, 1994: South Peace News reports Widewater’s Lance Rensfelt is charged by the SPCA after 70 animals are found dead at his residence. About 200 others are found diseased and starved.

April 6, 2002: Trevor Cisaroski is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at their Firemens/RCMP Ball at the Elks Stampede Grounds.

April 6, 2002: Prairie River Junior High School Grade 9 student Clinton Stevens places second in the Alberta portion of the Great Canadian Geography Challenge and wins a trip to the national finals in Ottawa.

April 6, 2002: The ninth annual Cattlemen Select Multibreed Bull Sale attracts hundreds to the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 6, 2003: The Sucker Creek Panthers ladies’ hockey club wins three straight games and the Treaty 8 hockey championships in Slave Lake.

April 6, 2003: Joel Bembridge in chosen High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Firefighters/RCMP Ball.

April 6, 2004: The Driftpile Cemetery is vandalized including damage to a six-foot granite memorial.

April 6, 2006: Tyrel Lynch shoots a second arrow directly into his first arrow during archery practice at Prairie River Junior High School.

April 6, 2009: The RCMP announce the Faust detachment will not be closing.

April 6, 2011: Norma Mary Calliou passes away at the age of 63 years. She was a long-time employee at the MITAA Centre.

April 6, 2014: High Prairie Victory Life Church celebrates the opening of its new sanctuary.

April 6, 2016: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw plans to retire effective July 29.

April 6, 2017: The new $228.3 million High Prairie Health Complex opens one week ahead of schedule with initial services.

April 6, 2019: Michael Belyan is voted High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual Spring Ball. Retiring fire chief Ken Melnyk receives his 22-year and 32-year service medals from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

This Day in World History – April 6, 2024

1320 – Scots reaffirm independence by signing the Declaration of Arbroath.

1652 – Cape Colony, the first European settlement in South Africa, established.

1722 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia, ends tax on men with beards.

1830 – Joseph Smith and five others organize Mormon church in Seneca Co, NY.

1886 – City of Vancouver, BC incorporated.

1889 – George Eastman begins selling Kodak flexible rolled film.

1893 – Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City is dedicated.

1896 – First modern Olympic Games open in Athens.

1909 – North Pole reached by Robert Peary & Matthew Henson.

1912 – Electric starter first appears in cars.

1919 – Gandhi orders a General Strike in India.

1924 – Four planes leave Seattle on first successful around-the-world flight.

1925 – First film shown on an airplane [British Air].

1930 – Hostess Twinkies invented by bakery executive James Dewar.

1938 – Teflon invented by Roy J. Plunkett.

1945 – Massive kamikaze attack on US battle fleet near Okinawa.

1957 – New York City ends trolley car service.

1973 – Pioneer 11 launched toward Jupiter & Saturn.

1977 – Judge rules Beatles 1962 Hamburg album can be released.

1980 – Post It Notes introduced.

1984 – First time 11 people in space.

1986 – Soccer ball juggled non-stop for 14:14 hours.

1992 – Microsoft announces Windows 3.1, upgrading Windows 3.0

2005 – Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani becomes Iraqi president.

2016 – France passes legislation making it illegal to pay for sex.

2016 – First baby born with DNA from 3 parents.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 6, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some vivid, beautiful dreams or visions could awaken you and make you aware of new opportunities. They could be creative in nature, and you should consider taking advantage of them. This revelation could have been there, unnoticed, for a long time. Do not write it off because of the unorthodox way it appeared. Look into it and see where it leads you. Your destiny might lie just around the corner!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might decide to attend a group activity that is primarily concerned with an intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interest of yours. You might meet a charismatic person whose conversation stimulates your mind and causes you to come up with new insights. During the course of the day, you might notice this person is very appealing to you, and you could imagine getting romantically involved at some point.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A public figure, perhaps an author, might capture your interest in some way today. This person could have a lot to say that appeals to you on a number of different levels. You will want to acquaint yourself with as much of this person’s work as possible. You could experience some valuable personal insights. Do not worry if your practical mind chides you for this obsession. Sometimes it is a good thing!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might attend a party or group activity that puts you in touch with some interesting people from faraway places. You could find their conversation intellectually stimulating. You are apt to learn a lot from them. Books could be involved in some way. You will want to stay in touch with them, so be sure to get names, phone numbers or email addresses. This could open up some new doors for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some big upheaval in your career could take you by surprise, but it is apt to make a very positive difference to you. Your public standing and income could both skyrocket. Legal papers might be involved in some way. This could happen so suddenly it has you in a daze, but try to remain focused and go with the flow. You will not want this opportunity to pass you by.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A social event could bring you into contact with a very intense, fascinating person in an intriguing profession. You could find him or her very charming and sexy. If you are not romantically involved at the moment, there could be potential here! If nothing else, this person might steer you in a new intellectual or spiritual direction. You could seem somewhat transformed when you leave the party tonight.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You always tend to have good powers of concentration, but today you are more focused than usual, probably on a project that means a lot to you. This could be job related, it might involve helping a friend, or it may just be a personal project. Whatever it is, you should accomplish a lot today. The downside is you might forget to eat, sleep, or take any breaks. Take care!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An intense conversation with your romantic partner could take place today. This could involve taking the relationship to the next commitment level, and the subject of marriage could come up. If you are already married, this could mean taking on a new responsibility, such as a house or child. If you are not currently involved, expect to meet someone new and exciting who appeals to you on a number of levels.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you and the other members of your household might discuss the possibility of making some changes. This could involve some redecorating or remodeling or even something as mundane as a thorough cleaning. However, it could also involve the possibility of moving to a completely different place. The need for change in your surroundings is apparent, so do not hesitate. Go ahead and initiate the first steps!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel the urge to write. This could involve nothing more than a lengthy letter or email to a friend, but it could also be creative work, such as a novel, essay, screenplay, or poem. Whatever it is, you are likely to express some intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual concerns you hope to shed some light on. Do not be surprised if you come up with more questions than answers.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Paperwork involving money needs to be executed today. It could be a settlement, new commission, or bonus of some kind. This is likely to be a joyous occasion because money is coming your way, even though the paperwork itself might be a drag. Try to concentrate and get it done quickly so you and those close to you can go out and celebrate. Make a reservation at your favourite restaurant.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today your mind should be especially quick and penetrating. You could decide to tackle some in-depth research you have been considering doing for a while on a subject that fascinates you. You might also want to discuss the subject with someone close to you who shares this interest. Do not be surprised if you come up with some intriguing insights. Write everything down. You may want to make use of it later.