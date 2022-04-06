Today in High Prairie: April 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 7, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at the Homesteaders’ Hall. Bring lunch and a project!

1:30 p.m. – Pleasantview Lodge, Easter Tea at HP Museum.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Play With Lego Time.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Baskets.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

7 p.m. – Smoky River Chamber of Commerce Special Meeting at McLennan Victory Life Church.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 7, 2022

1506 – Francis Xavier, Saint/Jesuit missionary

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet laureate

1859 – Walter Camp, “Father of American football”

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, US cereal manufacturer

1891 – Ole Kirk Christiansen, Inventor of Lego

1908 – Percy Faith, Conductor of “Summer Place”

1915 – Billie Holiday, “Lady Sings the Blues” singer

1928 – James Garner, Rockford Files actor

1933 – Wayne Rogers, M*A*S*H actor [Trapper John]

1937 – Charlie Thomas, Drifters singer

1938 – Yvonne Lime, Father Knows Best actress

1949 – John Oates, Hall & Oates vocalist

1952 – Bruce Gary, The Knack drummer

1954 – Jackie Chan, Rumble in the Bronx actor

1956 – Christopher Darden, O.J. Simpson prosecutor

1964 – Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind actor

1971 – Victor Kraatz, Canadian figure skater

This Day in Local History – April 7, 2022

April 7, 1914: Hughie Hunter announces the bridge on the West Prairie River will be completed by month’s end.

April 7, 1914: Sigmond Wegh and A. Schaffer purchase motion picture equipment from Mr. Kee and plan to build a theatre on Main Street in Grouard.

April 7, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Nancy McLaughlin is appointed as district home economist to serve the Berwyn and High Prairie areas.

Aril 7, 1968: Ken Evans wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel, contested by 48 rinks. Al Swanson wins the Second Event, Ray Joberty the Third Event and Dennis Weisser the Fourth Event.

April 7, 1969: Providence Hospital holds its first disaster plan exercise. Civil Defense co-ordinator Bill Smith hails it a success.

April 7-10, 1969: The University of Alberta’s Clare Drake runs a hockey school in High Prairie.

April 7, 1970: Al Oeming visits E.W. Pratt High School with his cheetah Tawana.

April 7, 1971: South Peace News prints a photo of Nick Shybunia in a boat on 48 St. and 50 Ave. on one of the town’s flooded streets during the spring thaw.

April 7, 1972: The gym built at St. Bruno Mission by Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., is renovated and moved closer to the school.

April 7, 1973: Tom Iannone and Rod Berg each net hat-tricks as the High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title with an 8-5 win over the hometown Grimshaw Huskies to sweep the final.

April 7, 1975: A settlement is reached between the Alberta Hospitals Association and 45 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees thus averting a medical strike at hospitals, including High Prairie’s.

April 7, 1981: The visiting Falher Pirates sweep the NPHL final after defeating the High Prairie Regals 3-1. The Pirates went undefeated in the playoffs as they swept the Manning Comets in the semifinal.

April 7, 1982: South Peace News reports that Kathy Martinson, Michele Courtepatte, Lorraine Cardinal and Sherry Lambert are competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 7, 1983: The visiting High Prairie Regals win their ninth NPHL title after defeating the Manning Comets 6-2 to win the series in six games.

April 7, 1985: The High Prairie Thunderbirds come through the B Event by defeating the Grouard Wranglers twice to win a recreation hockey tournament in High Prairie.

April 7, 1990: A 13-year-old girl is shot in the chest at Enilda by another 13-year-old youth. She recovers.

April 7, 1990: Brush is cleared to make way for construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 7, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Peewee team defeats Enoch 7-1 in Sturgeon Lake to win the Native Provincial title.

April 7, 1993: Sandford and Angela Gauchier of Peavine win just over $141,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 7, 1993: An unnamed parent attends a High Prairie School Division meeting asking that all junk food be banned from schools.

April 7, 1998: RCMP find human remains along a cut line near Gift Lake. They are later confirmed to be Edward Courtoreille’s, who was missing since Dec. 29, 1997.

April 7, 1999: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber “is on track” with plans to replace their beehive burner.

April 7, 2000: Grouard’s John Edwards is viciously attacked by four individuals in his own home after responding to an alarm in his garage.

April 7, 2000: Operation Bronx nets over $28,000 in fines against five Grouard poachers as matters conclude in a Peace River courtroom.

April 7, 2000: Peter Kushner receives a plaque of appreciation from the Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association for his efforts in promoting senior citizens involvement in sport.

April 7, 2001: Mel Beaudette is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-year at the annual Spring Ball.

April 7, 2002: The All Peace Minor Hockey League meets and discusses a possible amalgamation with the Trumpeter Hockey League. A decision is postponed until fall.

April 7, 2002: The East Prairie Accords win the Alberta Native Midget B hockey title winning five straight games at the tournament held in Edmonton.

April 7, 2005: St. Andrew’s School students present a cheque for $1,873.41 for two charities in India.

April 7, 2005: The NPHL holds its spring meeting in Fairview and tables a request from the High Prairie Regals to host an All-Star game next season. The Regals’ request is approved at the fall meeting.

April 7, 2008: Freson IGA celebrates a grand opening after the March 15 fire closes the store. Gwen Stout is the first customer to pass through the doors.

April 7, 2009: East Prairie’s Hillview School holds its first spring concert.

April 7, 2009: The Alberta government announces in its budget that money has been set aside to construct the new High Prairie Hospital. “We didn’t get rejected, thank goodness,” says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

April 7, 2009: A Kinuso School student, 12, who was being bullied, stabs a classmate and is charged with assault with a weapon.

April 7, 2012: Long-time Faust resident Robert Heroux passes away at the age of 76 years. He was an avid curler, baseball player and commercial fisherman, and was president of the Faust Harbour Authority for many years.

April 7, 2014: High Prairie town council elevates fire chief Ken Melnyk’s status to part-time role to meet the demands of the job. He becomes the town’s first part-time paid fire chief.

April 7, 2015: Former Prairie Echo resident Winnifred Cox passes away at the age of 100.

April 7, 2018: Edith Rebecca Guild passes away in Points West Hospice in Grande Prairie at the age of 79 years after a battle with cancer. She was the former owner of E.G. Frames in High Prairie and an accomplished artist and musician.

April 7, 2018: A “putrid pussycat” is blamed for a false alarm attended to by High Prairie firefighters. A strong ammonia smell is found to be from the cat’s litter box which had not been cleaned for months.

This Day in World History – April 7, 2022

1348 – Prague University, the first university in central Europe, is formed.

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan’s fleet reaches Cebu [Philippines].

1795 – France adopts the metre as the basic measure of length.

1827 – English chemist John Walker invents wooden matches.

1902 – Texas Oil Company [Texaco] forms.

1906 – First animated cartoon “Humorous Phases of Funny Faces” released.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1921 – Sun Yat-sen elected president of China [Father of Modern China].

1923 – First brain tumour operation under local anesthetic performed.

1948 – World Health Organization formed by the United Nations.

1959 – Radar is first bounced off Sun.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1966 – US recovers lost H-bomb from Mediterranean floor.

1969 – The Internet’s symbolic birth date: publication of RFC 1.

1977 – Toronto Blue Jays first game, they beat Chicago 9-5.

1978 – Guttenberg Bible sells for $2 million in New York City.

1978 – US President Jimmy Carter defers production of neutron bomb.

1983 – Oldest human skeleton, aged 80,000 years, discovered in Egypt.

1988 – Russia announces it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

1992 – Bosnian Serb Republic announces its independence.

1994 – Vatican commemorates The Holocaust for the first time.

2001 – Mars Odyssey is launched.

2003 – U.S. troops capture Baghdad; Hussein’s regime falls two days later.

2009 – Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori sentenced to 25 years.

2016 – Longest-ever captured python found in Malaysia: 26 feet.

2018 – Canadian Humboldt Broncos bus crash kills 16.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today your mind should be especially quick and penetrating. You could decide to tackle some in-depth research you have been considering doing for a while on a subject that fascinates you. You might also want to discuss the subject with someone close to you who shares this interest. Do not be surprised if you come up with some intriguing insights. Write everything down. You may want to make use of it later!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some vivid, beautiful dreams or visions could awaken you and make you aware of new opportunities. They could be creative in nature, and you should consider taking advantage of them. This revelation could have been there, unnoticed, for a long time. Do not write it off because of the unorthodox way it appeared. Look into it and see where it leads you. Your destiny might lie just around the corner!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might decide to attend a group activity that is primarily concerned with an intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interest of yours. You might meet a charismatic person whose conversation stimulates your mind and causes you to come up with new insights. During the course of the day, you might notice this person is very appealing to you, and you could imagine getting romantically involved at some point!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A public figure, perhaps an author, might capture your interest in some way today. This person could have a lot to say that appeals to you on a number of different levels. You will want to acquaint yourself with as much of this person’s work as possible. You could experience some valuable personal insights. Do not worry if your practical mind chides you for this obsession. Sometimes it is a good thing!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might attend a party or group activity that puts you in touch with some interesting people from faraway places. You could find their conversation intellectually stimulating. You are apt to learn a lot from them. Books could be involved in some way. You will want to stay in touch with them, so be sure to get names, phone numbers or email addresses. This could open up some new doors for you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some big upheaval in your career could take you by surprise, but it is apt to make a very positive difference to you. Your public standing and income could both skyrocket. Legal papers might be involved in some way. This could happen so suddenly it has you in a daze, but try to remain focused and go with the flow. You will not want this opportunity to pass you by!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A social event could bring you into contact with a very intense, fascinating person in an intriguing profession. You could find him or her very charming and sexy. If you are not romantically involved at the moment, there could be potential here! If nothing else, this person might steer you in a new intellectual or spiritual direction. You could seem somewhat transformed when you leave the party tonight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You always tend to have good powers of concentration, but today you are more focused than usual, probably on a project that means a lot to you. This could be job related, it might involve helping a friend, or it may just be a personal project. Whatever it is, you should accomplish a lot today. The downside is you might forget to eat, sleep, or take any breaks. Take care!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An intense conversation with your romantic partner could take place today. This could involve taking the relationship to the next commitment level, and the subject of marriage could come up. If you are already married, this could mean taking on a new responsibility, such as a house or child. If you are not currently involved, expect to meet someone new and exciting who appeals to you on a number of levels!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you and the other members of your household might discuss the possibility of making some changes. This could involve some redecorating or remodeling or even something as mundane as a thorough cleaning. However, it could also involve the possibility of moving to a completely different place. The need for change in your surroundings is apparent, so do not hesitate. Go ahead and initiate the first steps!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might feel the urge to write. This could involve nothing more than a lengthy letter or email to a friend, but it could also be creative work, such as a novel, essay, screenplay, or poem. Whatever it is, you are likely to express some intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual concerns you hope to shed some light on. Do not be surprised if you come up with more questions than answers!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Paperwork involving money needs to be executed today. It could be a settlement, new commission, or bonus of some kind. This is likely to be a joyous occasion because money is coming your way, even though the paperwork itself might be a drag. Try to concentrate and get it done quickly so you and those close to you can go out and celebrate. Make a reservation at your favourite restaurant!