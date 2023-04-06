Today in High Prairie: April 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 7, 2023

Good Friday! Get ready for Easter!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 7, 2023

1506 – Francis Xavier, Saint/Jesuit missionary

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet laureate

1859 – Walter Camp, “Father of American football”

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, US cereal manufacturer

1891 – Ole Kirk Christiansen, Inventor of Lego

1908 – Percy Faith, Conductor of “Summer Place”

1915 – Billie Holiday, “Lady Sings the Blues” singer

1928 – James Garner, Rockford Files actor

1933 – Wayne Rogers, M*A*S*H actor [Trapper John]

1937 – Charlie Thomas, Drifters singer

1938 – Yvonne Lime, Father Knows Best actress

1949 – John Oates, Hall & Oates vocalist

1952 – Bruce Gary, The Knack drummer

1954 – Jackie Chan, Rumble in the Bronx actor

1956 – Christopher Darden, O.J. Simpson prosecutor

1964 – Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind actor

1971 – Victor Kraatz, Canadian figure skater

This Day in Local History – April 7, 2023

April 7, 1914: Hughie Hunter announces the bridge on the West Prairie River will be completed by month’s end.

April 7, 1914: Sigmond Wegh and A. Schaffer purchase motion picture equipment from Mr. Kee and plan to build a theatre on Main Street in Grouard.

April 7, 1969: Providence Hospital holds its first disaster plan exercise.

April 7-10, 1969: The University of Alberta’s Clare Drake runs a hockey school in High Prairie.

April 7, 1970: Al Oeming visits E.W. Pratt High School with his cheetah Tawana.

April 7, 1971: South Peace News prints a photo of Nick Shybunia in a boat on 48 St. and 50 Ave. on one of the town’s flooded streets during the spring thaw.

April 7, 1973: Tom Iannone and Rod Berg each net hat-tricks as the High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title with an 8-5 win over the hometown Grimshaw Huskies to sweep the final.

April 7, 1975: A settlement is reached between the Alberta Hospitals Association and 45 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees thus averting a medical strike at hospitals, including High Prairie’s.

April 7, 1981: The visiting Falher Pirates sweep the NPHL final after defeating the High Prairie Regals 3-1. The Pirates went undefeated in the playoffs as they swept the Manning Comets in the semifinal.

April 7, 1982: South Peace News reports that Kathy Martinson, Michele Courtepatte, Lorraine Cardinal and Sherry Lambert are competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 7, 1983: The visiting High Prairie Regals win their ninth NPHL title after defeating the Manning Comets 6-2 to win the series in six games.

April 7, 1985: The High Prairie Thunderbirds come through the B Event by defeating the Grouard Wranglers twice to win a recreation hockey tournament in High Prairie.

April 7, 1990: A 13-year-old girl is shot in the chest at Enilda by another 13-year-old youth. She recovers.

April 7, 1990: Brush is cleared to make way for construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 7, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Peewee team defeats Enoch 7-1 in Sturgeon Lake to win the Native Provincial title.

April 7, 1993: Sandford and Angela Gauchier of Peavine win just over $141,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 7, 1993: An unnamed parent attends a High Prairie School Division meeting asking that all junk food be banned from schools.

April 7, 1998: RCMP find human remains along a cut line near Gift Lake. They are later confirmed to be Edward Courtoreille’s, who was missing since Dec. 29, 1997.

April 7, 2000: Grouard’s John Edwards is viciously attacked by four individuals in his own home after responding to an alarm in his garage.

April 7, 2000: Peter Kushner receives a plaque of appreciation from the Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association for his efforts in promoting senior citizens involvement in sport.

April 7, 2001: Mel Beaudette is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-year at the annual Spring Ball.

April 7, 2002: The All Peace Minor Hockey League meets and discusses a possible amalgamation with the Trumpeter Hockey League. A decision is postponed until fall.

April 7, 2002: The East Prairie Accords win the Alberta Native Midget B hockey title winning five straight games at the tournament held in Edmonton.

April 7, 2008: Freson IGA celebrates a grand opening after the March 15 fire closes the store. Gwen Stout is the first customer to pass through the doors.

April 7, 2009: East Prairie’s Hillview School holds its first spring concert.

April 7, 2009: The Alberta government announces in its budget that money has been set aside to construct the new High Prairie Hospital. “We didn’t get rejected, thank goodness,” says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

April 7, 2009: A Kinuso School student, 12, who was being bullied, stabs a classmate and is charged with assault with a weapon.

April 7, 2012: Long-time Faust resident Robert Heroux passes away at the age of 76 years. He was an avid curler, baseball player and commercial fisherman, and was president of the Faust Harbour Authority for many years.

April 7, 2015: Former Prairie Echo resident Winnifred Cox passes away at the age of 100.

April 7, 2018: Edith Rebecca Guild passes away in Points West Hospice in Grande Prairie at the age of 79 years after a battle with cancer. She was the former owner of E.G. Frames in High Prairie and an accomplished artist and musician.

April 7, 2018: A “putrid pussycat” is blamed for a false alarm attended to by High Prairie firefighters. A strong ammonia smell is found to be from the cat’s litter box which had not been cleaned for months.

This Day in World History – April 7, 2023

1348 – Prague University, the first university in central Europe, is formed.

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan’s fleet reaches Cebu [Philippines].

1795 – France adopts the metre as the basic measure of length.

1827 – English chemist John Walker invents wooden matches.

1902 – Texas Oil Company [Texaco] forms.

1906 – First animated cartoon “Humorous Phases of Funny Faces” released.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1921 – Sun Yat-sen elected president of China [Father of Modern China].

1923 – First brain tumour operation under local anesthetic performed.

1948 – World Health Organization formed by the United Nations.

1959 – Radar is first bounced off Sun.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1966 – US recovers lost H-bomb from Mediterranean floor.

1969 – The Internet’s symbolic birth date: publication of RFC 1.

1977 – Toronto Blue Jays first game, they beat Chicago 9-5.

1978 – Guttenberg Bible sells for $2 million in New York City.

1978 – US President Jimmy Carter defers production of neutron bomb.

1983 – Oldest human skeleton, aged 80,000 years, discovered in Egypt.

1988 – Russia announces it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

1992 – Bosnian Serb Republic announces its independence.

1994 – Vatican commemorates The Holocaust for the first time.

2001 – Mars Odyssey is launched.

2003 – U.S. troops capture Baghdad; Hussein’s regime falls two days later.

2009 – Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori sentenced to 25 years.

2016 – Longest-ever captured python found in Malaysia: 26 feet.

2018 – Canadian Humboldt Broncos bus crash kills 16.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People may have missed your company lately. Make an appearance where you know it will be noticed and appreciated. Look for the good points in others instead of being so judgmental about the bad points. People are not going to miss you at all if you talk about them behind their backs and only mention the unappealing parts of their personalities.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not act like you have all the answers today. This attitude will get you nowhere. Remember everyone you encounter has something to teach you, so do not disregard that homeless person on the street. The looks you exchange with a stranger may make or break your attitude for the afternoon. Maintain a positive demeanour instead of a sour one and you will be quite successful.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a special power to your words today, and an internal confidence that rarely comes around this strongly. You should notice strength in your emotions and personality. Take this opportunity to get one step ahead of the game. You have a special influence that can not be matched by anyone. Do not let others convince you of anything you are not 100 per cent sure of yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Break open any door that seems to block you today. It will not take a great deal of effort on your part to accomplish this. The key is to be more flexible in your approach and merge with the group effort instead of trying to fight against it. You will find when you open yourself to the people around you, there are a significant number who want to break down that same door.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you feel like you are running on reserve battery power, remember you always have a reserve tank ready to kick in. Do not disregard this. It might help you to know that there is only a little time left on the clock. You work more efficiently under pressure. Just remain calm and remember it is not the end of the world if things do not work out exactly the way you would like.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Add a bit of spark to your day. Get yourself into gear. It might feel like there is a great deal of anticipation in the air, but do not get ahead of yourself. Enjoy the day you have been given, and make sure you use every minute to its fullest potential. Small annoyances may turn into large headaches unless you maintain an honest mind and neutral standpoint.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Fire up your energy today, and demonstrate your power to conquer. Create a bonfire of activity that gives off a great deal of heat to the people around you. Some might not be able to stand too close now. Do not worry – that is their problem, not yours. The key for you now is to be yourself. In this way, you will attract those who enjoy the intense heat.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get out of “gimme” mode, in which every new toy or gadget you see calls out your name. If you keep thinking you need these material things in order to be happy, you will never be truly satisfied no matter how much you have. In this same vein, do not think you need to buy tangible things for others in order to demonstrate your love for them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is important to turn your attention to more spiritual matters now. Consider enrolling in a yoga class that combines meditation with the physical practice. It is vital to link your mind, body, and soul together. The more you can integrate these three parts of your being, the healthier you will feel. A high-energy dance class would also be a good way to achieve this goal.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Reach out to those people you know will make you feel better today. There is no reason to sit in your room alone and depressed when you know there are people who would love to hear from you. Do not think others are too busy to listen to your thoughts and feelings. Your emotions are strong, and your incredibly sensitive mind can offer a great deal of insight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not get bogged down by past events today. It is time to move forward. Leap out of bed as if it were your first day on the planet. Realize how lucky you are to be alive and how much power and influence you have. Use your power wisely, for you will find it is stronger than usual. Note that relationships with women are apt to be especially rewarding on a day like this.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Emotional conflict is likely to ensue today if you are not careful. People may step on your toes if you give them the opportunity. Make sure you are not vulnerable to attack. Someone may be ready to confront you, so you must be ready to defend yourself. The best way to combat whatever force tries to shoot you down is to have confidence in yourself even if you do not have everything perfectly planned.