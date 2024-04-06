Today in High Prairie: April 7, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 7, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 6-12 years. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 7, 2024

1506 – Francis Xavier, Saint/Jesuit missionary

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet laureate

1859 – Walter Camp, “Father of American football”

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, US cereal manufacturer

1891 – Ole Kirk Christiansen, Inventor of Lego

1908 – Percy Faith, Conductor of “Summer Place”

1915 – Billie Holiday, “Lady Sings the Blues” singer

1928 – James Garner, Rockford Files actor

1933 – Wayne Rogers, M*A*S*H actor [Trapper John]

1937 – Charlie Thomas, Drifters singer

1938 – Yvonne Lime, Father Knows Best actress

1949 – John Oates, Hall & Oates vocalist

1952 – Bruce Gary, The Knack drummer

1954 – Jackie Chan, Rumble in the Bronx actor

1956 – Christopher Darden, O.J. Simpson prosecutor

1964 – Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind actor

1971 – Victor Kraatz, Canadian figure skater

This Day in Local History – April 7, 2024

April 7, 1914: Hughie Hunter announces the bridge on the West Prairie River will be completed by month’s end.

April 7, 1914: Sigmond Wegh and A. Schaffer purchase motion picture equipment from Mr. Kee and plan to build a theatre on Main Street in Grouard.

April 7, 1969: Providence Hospital holds its first disaster plan exercise.

April 7-10, 1969: The University of Alberta’s Clare Drake runs a hockey school in High Prairie.

April 7, 1970: Al Oeming visits E.W. Pratt High School with his cheetah Tawana.

April 7, 1971: South Peace News prints a photo of Nick Shybunia in a boat on 48 St. and 50 Ave. on one of the town’s flooded streets during the spring thaw.

April 7, 1973: Tom Iannone and Rod Berg each net hat-tricks as the High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title with an 8-5 win over the hometown Grimshaw Huskies to sweep the final.

April 7, 1975: A settlement is reached between the Alberta Hospitals Association and 45 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees thus averting a medical strike at hospitals, including High Prairie’s.

April 7, 1981: The visiting Falher Pirates sweep the NPHL final after defeating the High Prairie Regals 3-1. The Pirates went undefeated in the playoffs as they swept the Manning Comets in the semifinal.

April 7, 1982: South Peace News reports that Kathy Martinson, Michele Courtepatte, Lorraine Cardinal and Sherry Lambert are competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 7, 1983: The visiting High Prairie Regals win their ninth NPHL title after defeating the Manning Comets 6-2 to win the series in six games.

April 7, 1985: The High Prairie Thunderbirds come through the B Event by defeating the Grouard Wranglers twice to win a recreation hockey tournament in High Prairie.

April 7, 1990: A 13-year-old girl is shot in the chest at Enilda by another 13-year-old youth. She recovers.

April 7, 1990: Brush is cleared to make way for construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

April 7, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Peewee team defeats Enoch 7-1 in Sturgeon Lake to win the Native Provincial title.

April 7, 1993: Sandford and Angela Gauchier of Peavine win just over $141,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 7, 1993: An unnamed parent attends a High Prairie School Division meeting asking that all junk food be banned from schools.

April 7, 1998: RCMP find human remains along a cut line near Gift Lake. They are later confirmed to be Edward Courtoreille’s, who was missing since Dec. 29, 1997.

April 7, 2000: Grouard’s John Edwards is viciously attacked by four individuals in his own home after responding to an alarm in his garage.

April 7, 2000: Peter Kushner receives a plaque of appreciation from the Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association for his efforts in promoting senior citizens involvement in sport.

April 7, 2001: Mel Beaudette is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-year at the annual Spring Ball.

April 7, 2002: The All Peace Minor Hockey League meets and discusses a possible amalgamation with the Trumpeter Hockey League. A decision is postponed until fall.

April 7, 2002: The East Prairie Accords win the Alberta Native Midget B hockey title winning five straight games at the tournament held in Edmonton.

April 7, 2008: Freson IGA celebrates a grand opening after the March 15 fire closes the store. Gwen Stout is the first customer to pass through the doors.

April 7, 2009: East Prairie’s Hillview School holds its first spring concert.

April 7, 2009: The Alberta government announces in its budget that money has been set aside to construct the new High Prairie Hospital. “We didn’t get rejected, thank goodness,” says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

April 7, 2009: A Kinuso School student, 12, who was being bullied, stabs a classmate and is charged with assault with a weapon.

April 7, 2012: Long-time Faust resident Robert Heroux passes away at the age of 76 years. He was an avid curler, baseball player and commercial fisherman, and was president of the Faust Harbour Authority for many years.

April 7, 2015: Former Prairie Echo resident Winnifred Cox passes away at the age of 100.

April 7, 2018: Edith Rebecca Guild passes away in Points West Hospice in Grande Prairie at the age of 79 years after a battle with cancer. She was the former owner of E.G. Frames in High Prairie and an accomplished artist and musician.

April 7, 2018: A “putrid pussycat” is blamed for a false alarm attended to by High Prairie firefighters. A strong ammonia smell is found to be from the cat’s litter box which had not been cleaned for months.

This Day in World History – April 7, 2024

1348 – Prague University, the first university in central Europe, is formed.

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan’s fleet reaches Cebu [Philippines].

1795 – France adopts the metre as the basic measure of length.

1827 – English chemist John Walker invents wooden matches.

1902 – Texas Oil Company [Texaco] forms.

1906 – First animated cartoon “Humorous Phases of Funny Faces” released.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1921 – Sun Yat-sen elected president of China [Father of Modern China].

1923 – First brain tumour operation under local anesthetic performed.

1948 – World Health Organization formed by the United Nations.

1959 – Radar is first bounced off Sun.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1966 – US recovers lost H-bomb from Mediterranean floor.

1969 – The Internet’s symbolic birth date: publication of RFC 1.

1977 – Toronto Blue Jays first game, they beat Chicago 9-5.

1978 – Guttenberg Bible sells for $2 million in New York City.

1978 – US President Jimmy Carter defers production of neutron bomb.

1983 – Oldest human skeleton, aged 80,000 years, discovered in Egypt.

1988 – Russia announces it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

1992 – Bosnian Serb Republic announces its independence.

1994 – Vatican commemorates The Holocaust for the first time.

2001 – Mars Odyssey is launched.

2003 – U.S. troops capture Baghdad; Hussein’s regime falls two days later.

2009 – Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori sentenced to 25 years.

2016 – Longest-ever captured python found in Malaysia: 26 feet.

2018 – Canadian Humboldt Broncos bus crash kills 16.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 7, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could have a strong desire to get out and socialize. You could spend a lot of time on the phone trying to reach some friends, but not have much luck with it. If they are busy, a frustrating game of phone tag could result. You might try just dropping by. Even if he or she can not see you right then, you can make arrangements for later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could receive an invitation to a social event you will really want to attend. People could be there who might turn out to be important contacts. Nonetheless, you might find other responsibilities interfere with your plans, and experience a wave of disappointment. If you are creative, you will find a way to fulfill your obligations and attend the event, too. Think about it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An opportunity to travel to a place you have always wanted to visit, perhaps for business reasons, could come your way today. This could be very exciting, but you might have some difficulty making the arrangements. Flights could be full, hotels too costly, and responsibilities at home might need attention. But you can find a way to deal with any obstacle. Think creatively and get busy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Daydreams full of adventure, perhaps involving travel, could take up a lot of your time today. You are probably bored with your situation and longing to do something to break your routine. You might have no idea how you can escape from everything right now. Do not force it. Spend the afternoon in a place you do not usually visit. You will come up with a workable idea in due time. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your desire to see a romantic partner could be very strong today. However, if you ask, you might be turned down. Do not jump to the conclusion that your friend does not want to see you. If he or she says there are responsibilities to attend to, believe it! You might have to wait until another day, but that is probably the worst that will happen. Have a little faith and hang in there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Overindulgence in food and drink over the past few days could be causing you to feel a little out of sorts today. You might even wonder if the fun was worth it! A little careful attention to yourself will have you back to normal in no time. Do not be surprised, however, if another opportunity to live it up presents itself! Take care. You do not want to feel this way again.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A strong desire to meet with a romantic partner could come over you today. However, you might not be able to reach your friend. He or she could be busy and unable to respond to phone messages or emails. Nonetheless, do not get too frustrated. If you persist, the two of you will eventually touch base. If you can not see each other today, make arrangements for tomorrow. Better late than never!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A moody family member could have you confused, and you might not be able to discern the best way to find out what is bothering him or her. Do not overanalyze the situation. The best way is probably just to come right out and tactfully speak your mind. You will probably find this person simply has some minor problems to work through – nothing serious enough to worry about.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might want to spend most of today outside, perhaps taking a walk through a park. You could have some serious thinking to do and feel the best recourse is to be by yourself for a while. Decisions will not come easily today, so do not try to force them. Just enjoy being out in the fresh air. Sometimes things come together more quickly if you forget about them for a while.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Money problems could be on your mind, perhaps more so than necessary. You might have a tendency to blow them out of proportion and think they are worse than they are. Try to make a special effort to be objective. You might need to cut a few corners and devise a few temporary economy measures, but your situation should be back to normal within a week or two. Relax!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could look in the mirror and panic about your appearance. You might be feeling a little under the weather and look a little tired. Nonetheless, you probably look a lot better than you think you do. Do not fall into the trap of blowing every little flaw out of proportion. A little rest is probably all you need in order to look like yourself again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your artistic abilities could seem a bit blocked today. You could be anxious to complete a half-finished project, but at this point you may have no idea where to go with it. Do not panic! Do something else for a day or two and ideas will probably flow as if by magic. If you do not have a tight deadline, there is no rush to complete the work now. Give it some time!