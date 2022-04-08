Today in High Prairie: April 8, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 8, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

4 – 9 p.m. – Peace River Spring Trade Show at Baytex Energy Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Movie Time: Aladdin.

7 p.m. – Free Retro Movie Night at Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 8, 2022

1460 – Juan Ponce de León, Spanish explorer

1892 – Mary Pickford, Poor Little Rich Girl actress

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater

1923 – Edward Mulhare, Knight Rider actor

1930 – John B. Tucker, Candid Camera TV host

1946 – Stuart Pankin, Striptease actor

1947 – Steve Howe, Asia guitarist

1947 – Larry Norman, Pioneer of Christian rock

1951 – Mel Schacher, Grand Funk Railroad bassist

1954 – Gary Carter, Montreal Expo

1954 – John Schneider, Dukes of Hazzard actor [Bo]

1963 – Julian Lennon, Musician, son of John Lennon

1974 – Chris Kyle, Navy SEAL sniper [160 kills]

1981 – Taylor Kitsch, Canadian actor and model

1984 – Taran Noah Smith, Home Improvement actor

1986 – Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – April 8, 2022

April 8, 1963: Peace River constituency MP Gerald Baldwin wins his seat in the federal election getting 16,018 votes, or more than twice his next opponent. The Liberals win the election but the PCs win 14 of 17 seats in Alberta.

April 8, 1968: Ed Hussian is elected president of High Prairie Minor Hockey.

April 8, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new TD Bank.

April 8, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club receives its charter with Dennis Spence as president.

April 8, 1972: An Appreciation Award is presented to Stan and Olga Parker at the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association Banquet.

April 8, 1976: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title as they defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6 in the sixth game of the final. Jim McLean scores the game-winner with only 31 seconds remaining in the game.

April 8, 1979: The High Prairie H&S Juniors win the Grouard Northern Lites Recreation Hockey Tournament held in High Prairie.

April 8, 1987: South Peace News reports Kelowna developer Marcel Gal plans on building a 15-unit condo building south of Green Acres Apartments.

April 8, 1987: A young offender pleads guilty to assaulting MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986. Sentencing is postponed.

April 8, 1990: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

April 8, 1990: Jordan Duguay and Ryan Sawchyn each score four goals as the High Prairie Atoms win the All Peace League title with an 8-2 win over Nampa.

April 8, 1991: Diana Oliver is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year by the local chamber of commerce.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Trout Lake and Peerless Lake are without doctors as the government fights service providers over flight costs. The issue is quickly settled.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Kinuso farmer Marcel Abel loses 31 elk due to TB.

April 8, 1994: Rollie Briand celebrates the grand opening of Rollie’s Sports Plus.

April 8, 1994: Janet E. Lalonde, 21, of High Prairie, dies after her vehicle leaves the road and rolls in the ditch 8 1/2 kilometres south of McLennan.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie town council decides it’s time to do something about the Bridge Crew. A meeting is set for May 7 but is eventually cancelled.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich says Buchanan Lumber is stalling in regard to replacing their beehive burner by 1999 after council hears an extension may be granted if a “firm plan” is in place.

April 8, 2000: Blake Noecker is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year.

April 8, 2000: Prices are the highest ever as the High Prairie Cattlemen’s Select Bull Sale closes. In all, 62 bulls sell for an average price of $2,095.

April 8, 2000: The High Prairie Swingers indoor soccer team wins a tournament in Slave Lake by defeating the hometown Strikers 4-1 in the final.

April 8, 2002: Garth Basarab is awarded a certificate by local RCMP for his seven years of auxiliary service.

April 8, 2003: Janelle Nichols opens Pratt-ically Heaven beauty shop.

April 8, 2005: Thieves strike Medi-Save at about 2 a.m. after smashing the front window and stealing cigarettes.

April 8, 2006: Grade 8 Prairie River Junior High School student Jordan Lewis competes at the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary and reaches the semifinals.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Allin Chalifoux wins free gas for one year [valued at up to $2,500] after winning a promotion at McLennan’s Kimiwan Konfectionary.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie receives a $1.3 million grant from the Alberta government to upgrade the 27 existing units at the lodge.

April 8, 2009: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells South Peace News he is alarmed over the fact that 50 per cent of fire calls to the department are false alarms.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes residential mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie has the highest mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes industrial [non-residential] mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie was second highest in 2012 and 2013, and fifth highest in 2014. The town did rank first in decreasing its non-residential mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2017: David Martinson is presented with the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year Award at the annual Firemen’s Ball.

This Day in World History – April 8, 2022

1093 – The new Winchester Cathedral is dedicated.

1766 – First fire escape patented, wicker basket on a pulley & chain.

1783 – Catherine II of Russia annexes the Crimea.

1820 – Famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo, discovered on Milos.

1862 – John D. Lynde patents aerosol dispenser.

1869 – American Museum of Natural History opens in New York City.

1879 – Milk sold in glass bottles for the first time.

1893 – The Critic reports ice cream soda is America’s national drink.

1913 – Opening of China’s first parliament takes place in Peking.

1946 – League of Nations assembles for last time.

1964 – Unmanned Gemini 1 launched.

1966 – OAO 1, the first orbiting astronomical observatory, launched.

1966 – Time publishes its “Is God Dead” issue.

1969 – First MLB baseball game by Canadian team; Expos beats NY Mets 10-9.

1969 – Baseball expansion teams Royals, Expos, Padres & Pilots win their first games.

1974 – Hank Aaron hits 715th HR, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1979 – 204th & final episode of “All in the Family.”

1979 – People’s Republic of China joins IOC.

1985 – India files suit against Union Carbide over Bhopal disaster.

1990 – King Birendra of Nepal lifts 30-year ban on political parties.

1991 – Michael Landon announces he has inoperable cancer of the pancreas.

1991 – Oakland A’s stadium becomes first outdoor arena in USA to ban smoking.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4 Beta.

2008 – Construction of world’s first building to use wind turbines completed.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 8, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your artistic abilities could seem a bit blocked today. You could be anxious to complete a half-finished project, but at this point you may have no idea where to go with it. Do not panic! Do something else for a day or two and ideas will probably flow as if by magic. If you do not have a tight deadline, there is no rush to complete the work now. Give it some time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could have a strong desire to get out and socialize. You could well spend a lot of time on the phone trying to reach some friends, but not have much luck with it. If they are busy, a frustrating game of phone tag could result. You might try just dropping by. Even if he or she can not see you right then, you can make arrangements for later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could receive an invitation to a social event that you will really want to attend. People could be there who might turn out to be important contacts. Nonetheless, you might find that other responsibilities interfere with your plans, and experience a wave of disappointment. If you are creative, you will find a way to fulfill your obligations and attend the event, too. Think about it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An opportunity to travel to a place you have always wanted to visit, perhaps for business reasons, could come your way today. This could be very exciting, but you might have some difficulty making the arrangements. Flights could be full, hotels too costly, and responsibilities at home might need attention. But you can find a way to deal with any obstacle. Think creatively and get busy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Daydreams full of adventure, perhaps involving travel, could take up a lot of your time today. You are probably bored with your situation and longing to do something to break your routine. You might have no idea how you can escape from everything right now. Do not force it. Spend the afternoon in a place you do not usually visit. You will come up with a workable idea in due time. Go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your desire to see a romantic partner could be very strong today. However, if you ask, you might be turned down. Do not jump to the conclusion your friend does not want to see you. If he or she says there are responsibilities to attend to, believe it! You might have to wait until another day, but that is probably the worst that will happen. Have a little faith and hang in there!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Overindulgence in food and drink over the past few days could be causing you to feel a little out of sorts today. You might even wonder if the fun was worth it! A little careful attention to yourself will have you back to normal in no time. Do not be surprised, however, if another opportunity to live it up presents itself! Take care. You do not want to feel this way again!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A strong desire to meet with a romantic partner could come over you today. However, you might not be able to reach your friend. He or she could be busy and unable to respond to phone messages or emails. Nonetheless, do not get too frustrated. If you persist, the two of you will eventually touch base. If you can not see each other today, make arrangements for tomorrow. Better late than never!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A moody family member could have you confused, and you might not be able to discern the best way to find out what is bothering him or her. Do not overanalyze the situation. The best way is probably just to come right out and tactfully speak your mind. You will probably find this person simply has some minor problems to work through – nothing serious enough to worry about!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to spend most of today outside, perhaps taking a walk through a park. You could have some serious thinking to do and feel the best recourse is to be by yourself for a while. Decisions will not come easily today, so do not try to force them. Just enjoy being out in the fresh air. Sometimes things come together more quickly if you forget about them for a while!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Money problems could be on your mind, perhaps more so than necessary. You might have a tendency to blow them out of proportion and think they are worse than they are. Try to make a special effort to be objective. You might need to cut a few corners and devise a few temporary economy measures, but your situation should be back to normal within a week or two. Relax!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could look in the mirror and panic about your appearance. You might be feeling a little under the weather and look a little tired. Nonetheless, you probably look a lot better than you think you do. Do not fall into the trap of blowing every little flaw out of proportion. A little rest is probably all you need in order to look like yourself again.