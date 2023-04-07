Today in High Prairie: April 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 8, 2023

10 a.m – Easter Egg Hunt at High Prairie Jaycee Park.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 8, 2023

1460 – Juan Ponce de León, Spanish explorer

1892 – Mary Pickford, Poor Little Rich Girl actress

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater

1923 – Edward Mulhare, Knight Rider actor

1930 – John B. Tucker, Candid Camera TV host

1946 – Stuart Pankin, Striptease actor

1947 – Steve Howe, Asia guitarist

1947 – Larry Norman, Pioneer of Christian rock

1951 – Mel Schacher, Grand Funk Railroad bassist

1954 – Gary Carter, Montreal Expo

1954 – John Schneider, Dukes of Hazzard actor [Bo]

1963 – Julian Lennon, Musician, son of John Lennon

1974 – Chris Kyle, Navy SEAL sniper [160 kills]

1981 – Taylor Kitsch, Canadian actor and model

1984 – Taran Noah Smith, Home Improvement actor

1986 – Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – April 8, 2023

April 8, 1963: Peace River constituency MP Gerald Baldwin wins his seat in the federal election getting 16,018 votes, or more than twice his next opponent. The Liberals win the election but the PCs win 14 of 17 seats in Alberta.

April 8, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new TD Bank.

April 8, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club receives its charter with Dennis Spence as president.

April 8, 1976: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title as they defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6 in the sixth game of the final. Jim McLean scores the game-winner with only 31 seconds remaining in the game.

April 8, 1987: South Peace News reports Kelowna developer Marcel Gal plans on building a 15-unit condo building south of Green Acres Apartments.

April 8, 1987: A young offender pleads guilty to assaulting MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986. Sentencing is postponed.

April 8, 1991: Diana Oliver is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year by the local chamber of commerce.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Trout Lake and Peerless Lake are without doctors as the government fights service providers over flight costs. The issue is quickly settled.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Kinuso farmer Marcel Abel loses 31 elk due to TB.

April 8, 1994: Rollie Briand celebrates the grand opening of Rollie’s Sports Plus.

April 8, 1994: Janet E. Lalonde, 21, of High Prairie, dies after her vehicle leaves the road and rolls in the ditch 8 1/2 kilometres south of McLennan.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich says Buchanan Lumber is stalling in regard to replacing their beehive burner by 1999 after council hears an extension may be granted if a “firm plan” is in place.

April 8, 2000: Blake Noecker is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year.

April 8, 2000: Prices are the highest ever as the High Prairie Cattlemen’s Select Bull Sale closes. In all, 62 bulls sell for an average price of $2,095.

April 8, 2002: Garth Basarab is awarded a certificate by local RCMP for his seven years of auxiliary service.

April 8, 2003: Janelle Nichols opens Pratt-ically Heaven beauty shop.

April 8, 2005: Thieves strike Medi-Save at about 2 a.m. after smashing the front window and stealing cigarettes.

April 8, 2006: Grade 8 Prairie River Junior High School student Jordan Lewis competes at the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary and reaches the semifinals.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Allin Chalifoux wins free gas for one year [valued at up to $2,500] after winning a promotion at McLennan’s Kimiwan Konfectionary.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie receives a $1.3 million grant from the Alberta government to upgrade the 27 existing units at the lodge.

April 8, 2009: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells South Peace News he is alarmed over the fact that 50 per cent of fire calls to the department are false alarms.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes residential mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie has the highest mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes industrial [non-residential] mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie was second highest in 2012 and 2013, and fifth highest in 2014. The town did rank first in decreasing its non-residential mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2017: David Martinson is presented with the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year Award at the annual Firemen’s Ball.

This Day in World History – April 8, 2023

1093 – The new Winchester Cathedral is dedicated.

1766 – First fire escape patented, wicker basket on a pulley & chain.

1783 – Catherine II of Russia annexes the Crimea.

1820 – Famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo, discovered on Milos.

1862 – John D. Lynde patents aerosol dispenser.

1869 – American Museum of Natural History opens in New York City.

1879 – Milk sold in glass bottles for the first time.

1893 – The Critic reports ice cream soda is America’s national drink.

1913 – Opening of China’s first parliament takes place in Peking.

1946 – League of Nations assembles for last time.

1964 – Unmanned Gemini 1 launched.

1966 – OAO 1, the first orbiting astronomical observatory, launched.

1966 – Time publishes its “Is God Dead” issue.

1969 – First MLB baseball game by Canadian team; Expos beats NY Mets 10-9.

1969 – Baseball expansion teams Royals, Expos, Padres & Pilots win their first games.

1974 – Hank Aaron hits 715th HR, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1979 – 204th & final episode of “All in the Family.”

1979 – People’s Republic of China joins IOC.

1985 – India files suit against Union Carbide over Bhopal disaster.

1990 – King Birendra of Nepal lifts 30-year ban on political parties.

1991 – Michael Landon announces he has inoperable cancer of the pancreas.

1991 – Oakland A’s stadium becomes first outdoor arena in USA to ban smoking.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4 Beta.

2008 – Construction of world’s first building to use wind turbines completed.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Make sure you keep up your end of the bargain today. People are counting on you whether you realize it or not. You may get the idea you can sneak out of responsibility if you lay low and not say a word. The fact of the matter is people are watching you and they will know when you have not upheld your promises to the group.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel tension in your world today without really knowing why. This feeling of conflict may have your stomach in knots, making it difficult to deal with anything or anyone in a rational manner. Try not to take everything personally when people disapprove of your actions. Their reaction is to your behaviour, not necessarily to you as a person.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not downplay your abilities now. You are on the brink of greatness, so act like it. Things should go quite well if you let them. Do not clog up the works by thinking you are unworthy of the good luck that is sure to come your way. If things do not work out exactly the way you want them to, take it as a sign that the situation was not right for you anyway.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a leap of faith today. Consider taking two or three. Trust that things will follow through perfectly. You will be drawn to those who put a smile on your face. These are the people you need to stick close to now. A positive attitude will lead you in a positive direction. Have fun with your life instead of getting depressed by it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When others can not seem to decide which way to proceed, it will become crucial you stand up and be the deciding force. Be as aggressive as you need to be today in order to set things in motion. The elements are already in place. What is needed now is a bit of follow-through. You are in the perfect position to provide this missing piece of the puzzle.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your head may be going in a thousand different directions today. You may not have much time to stop and think about your next move. Things will come up suddenly and you will need to be able to react quickly. The faster you move, the less time you will have to react. For this reason, you may want to consider a side route where things are flowing a bit more slowly.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are apt to feel emotionally brave today, so take advantage of this feeling by extending it to the people around you. Try not to get anxious or jump ahead of yourself. Enjoy where you are at this very moment. Do not get stressed about things you feel you need to do. Be happy with yourself regardless of what you end up accomplishing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your biggest dream is in front of you, yet there is a large object standing in your path. When you peer around one way, the goal is only partly visible. When you peer around the other way, the other side of the dream becomes clear, but you still do not have the complete picture. Instead of working with obscured vision, get rid of the thing that is lying directly in your path.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Luck and prosperity lie within your grasp now. The only problem is you might not notice because you are so caught up in some emotional drama that occupies your entire being. Do not concern yourself with issues that do not directly pertain to you. Your time and energy are too precious. Keep your mind focused on your biggest goals.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may fall into a bottomless pit today. Be careful about offering so much of yourself that you drain your internal resources. You might think other people will be equally generous about offering themselves to you. Do not assume this. You are better off assuming you will get nothing in return. Play your cards from this standpoint and you may be a bit more conservative.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not just talk about grand trips around the world – start planning them. If you do not start saving your resources and reserving blocks of time for your dreams, they may never come true. Today is a good time to set things in motion. Your attitude is likely to be more flexible, and you will find that this way of thinking will bring you to the people and places that can help you the most.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Think of yourself as a great pioneer crossing the frontier for the first time. Acknowledge yourself as the important person you are. Believe in yourself and your rights and opinions. Indecision could hinder your actions. Do not let it. Take an active stance at all times. Be brave in the face of hardships that you might confront today. You will be greatly rewarded when you do.