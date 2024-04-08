Today in High Prairie; April 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 8, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 8, 2024

1460 – Juan Ponce de León, Spanish explorer

1892 – Mary Pickford, Poor Little Rich Girl actress

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater

1923 – Edward Mulhare, Knight Rider actor

1930 – John B. Tucker, Candid Camera TV host

1946 – Stuart Pankin, Striptease actor

1947 – Steve Howe, Asia guitarist

1947 – Larry Norman, Pioneer of Christian rock

1951 – Mel Schacher, Grand Funk Railroad bassist

1954 – Gary Carter, Montreal Expo

1954 – John Schneider, Dukes of Hazzard actor [Bo]

1963 – Julian Lennon, Musician, son of John Lennon

1974 – Chris Kyle, Navy SEAL sniper [160 kills]

1981 – Taylor Kitsch, Canadian actor and model

1984 – Taran Noah Smith, Home Improvement actor

1986 – Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – April 8, 2024

April 8, 1963: Peace River constituency MP Gerald Baldwin wins his seat in the federal election getting 16,018 votes, or more than twice his next opponent. The Liberals win the election but the PCs win 14 of 17 seats in Alberta.

April 8, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new TD Bank.

April 8, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club receives its charter with Dennis Spence as president.

April 8, 1976: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title as they defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6 in the sixth game of the final. Jim McLean scores the game-winner with only 31 seconds remaining in the game.

April 8, 1987: South Peace News reports Kelowna developer Marcel Gal plans on building a 15-unit condo building south of Green Acres Apartments.

April 8, 1987: A young offender pleads guilty to assaulting MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986. Sentencing is postponed.

April 8, 1991: Diana Oliver is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year by the local chamber of commerce.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Trout Lake and Peerless Lake are without doctors as the government fights service providers over flight costs. The issue is quickly settled.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Kinuso farmer Marcel Abel loses 31 elk due to TB.

April 8, 1994: Rollie Briand celebrates the grand opening of Rollie’s Sports Plus.

April 8, 1994: Janet E. Lalonde, 21, of High Prairie, dies after her vehicle leaves the road and rolls in the ditch 8 1/2 kilometres south of McLennan.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich says Buchanan Lumber is stalling in regard to replacing their beehive burner by 1999 after council hears an extension may be granted if a “firm plan” is in place.

April 8, 2000: Blake Noecker is named High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year.

April 8, 2000: Prices are the highest ever as the High Prairie Cattlemen’s Select Bull Sale closes. In all, 62 bulls sell for an average price of $2,095.

April 8, 2002: Garth Basarab is awarded a certificate by local RCMP for his seven years of auxiliary service.

April 8, 2003: Janelle Nichols opens Pratt-ically Heaven beauty shop.

April 8, 2005: Thieves strike Medi-Save at about 2 a.m. after smashing the front window and stealing cigarettes.

April 8, 2006: Grade 8 Prairie River Junior High School student Jordan Lewis competes at the Great Canadian Geography Quiz in Calgary and reaches the semifinals.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Allin Chalifoux wins free gas for one year [valued at up to $2,500] after winning a promotion at McLennan’s Kimiwan Konfectionary.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie receives a $1.3 million grant from the Alberta government to upgrade the 27 existing units at the lodge.

April 8, 2009: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells South Peace News he is alarmed over the fact that 50 per cent of fire calls to the department are false alarms.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes residential mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie has the highest mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2015: South Peace News publishes industrial [non-residential] mill rate comparisons between towns in Alberta with populations between 2,000 and 3,400. It shows High Prairie was second highest in 2012 and 2013, and fifth highest in 2014. The town did rank first in decreasing its non-residential mill rate from 2012-14.

April 8, 2017: David Martinson is presented with the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year Award at the annual Firemen’s Ball.

This Day in World History – April 8, 2024

1093 – The new Winchester Cathedral is dedicated.

1766 – First fire escape patented, wicker basket on a pulley & chain.

1783 – Catherine II of Russia annexes the Crimea.

1820 – Famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo, discovered on Milos.

1862 – John D. Lynde patents aerosol dispenser.

1869 – American Museum of Natural History opens in New York City.

1879 – Milk sold in glass bottles for the first time.

1893 – The Critic reports ice cream soda is America’s national drink.

1913 – Opening of China’s first parliament takes place in Peking.

1946 – League of Nations assembles for last time.

1964 – Unmanned Gemini 1 launched.

1966 – OAO 1, the first orbiting astronomical observatory, launched.

1966 – Time publishes its “Is God Dead” issue.

1969 – First MLB baseball game by Canadian team; Expos beats NY Mets 10-9.

1969 – Baseball expansion teams Royals, Expos, Padres & Pilots win their first games.

1974 – Hank Aaron hits 715th HR, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1979 – 204th & final episode of “All in the Family.”

1979 – People’s Republic of China joins IOC.

1985 – India files suit against Union Carbide over Bhopal disaster.

1990 – King Birendra of Nepal lifts 30-year ban on political parties.

1991 – Michael Landon announces he has inoperable cancer of the pancreas.

1991 – Oakland A’s stadium becomes first outdoor arena in USA to ban smoking.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4 Beta.

2008 – Construction of world’s first building to use wind turbines completed.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Career and financial goals could seem completely stalled, and this could have you depressed, frustrated, and in something of a panic. Do not fall into this trap. This is not a permanent condition. You will be back on track in a few days. In the meantime, be good to yourself. Go to your favourite restaurant, buy yourself a present, or spend the afternoon in a bookstore. If nothing else, you will feel better.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A colleague could be in a very bad mood, and therefore not the easiest person in the world to deal with. In fact, today he or she could resist working at all, and you might feel obligated to take up the slack. Only do it if the tasks are urgent. It is not fair to you to have to do someone else’s job. Do not feel guilty if you leave it unfinished.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Plans to go away on vacation or perhaps a business trip could be put on hold today. Events you might have been scheduled to attend could be temporarily postponed. This could leave you feeling somewhat at a loss because you had planned to be away and now you do not know what to do with yourself in the meantime. Be your usual ingenious self and you will find something! Go to it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is not a good day to visit the racetrack, Las Vegas, or any store that sells lottery tickets. Stay away from the stock market, too! Speculation of any kind now could be risky at best and disastrous at worst. Romance is also likely to be blocked today, since you are probably feeling a bit lethargic and not very sociable. Read a good book. That is the most productive thing you could do today!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are likely to want to retreat into your bedroom and slam the door today. You will not feel like talking or socializing with anyone, not even those closest to you. Too much work could have you in a state of near exhaustion and almost total burnout, which means that getting some rest is probably the best thing you could do right now. Relax now, and get yourself going again tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This might prove to be one of those days in which it is very hard to get anything related to work or communication off the ground. You could find excuses to stop working more often than usual, particularly if it involves calling people on the phone. Do not fight it. Take care of the most urgent tasks. The world will not come to an end if you put the rest off a while.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might have planned to make a particular purchase today, but a quick check of your financial situation could reveal it would be better if you waited until your next payday. This could prove disappointing and frustrating, but look at it this way – you have waited this long for this item. It is not urgent, so waiting a little longer certainly will not hurt. Do something else today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lack of physical and mental energy as well as motivation could have you in a lethargic mood today. You will not feel like doing much of anything. You might get extremely irritated at the thought of having to work in any way. It might be a good idea to go to a movie in the evening, preferably a thriller or action movie. This will get your juices flowing again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Usually you enjoy talking with others, but today you will not even want to answer the phone. Your physical stamina and mental energy are low, and you could feel out of sorts. It might help if you go for a walk sometime in the afternoon. You will not want to waste your evening lying around the house. Get the endorphins going and then go to a movie. You will soon be your old self again!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A group of friends might want you to go out with them today, but you probably will not feel up to it. Your financial situation could also require a little belt-tightening now, so you may not feel you can justify the expense. In any case, you are not going to want to spend the evening alone. Invite a friend or love partner over to watch a movie with you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could feel full of energy and eager to get out for some exercise, but other responsibilities might threaten to keep you from doing it. The resulting frustration could zap all your energy and put you in a lethargic mood. Do not fall into this trap! Get the most urgent tasks done and then get the exercise you need. This way, you can recoup both your physical and mental energy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your energy is probably pretty low today. You will not feel like socializing, nor will you feel like staying in and reading or watching TV. Chances are you will not know what to do with yourself all day. Under these circumstances, the best thing to do is find a distraction. Go work out, read a thrilling book, go to a funny movie. Get your mind off your lethargy and it could well disappear.