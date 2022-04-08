Today in High Prairie: April 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 9, 2022

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Northern Rural Chicks Conference in Falher.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Peace River Spring Trade Show at Baytex Energy Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 9, 2022

1795 – Theobald Boehm, Inventor of modern flute

1883 – Frank King, Gasoline Alley cartoonist

1898 – Curly Lambeau, Green Bay Packers coach

1903 – Gregory Pincus, Birth control pill inventor

1903 – Ward Bond, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1917 – Brad Dexter, The Magnificent Seven actor

1920 – Alexander Moulton, Folding bicycle inventor

1926 – Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, publisher

1932 – Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes singer

1932 – Paul Krassner, MAD Magazine cartoonist

1932 – Cheetah, Chimp actor [1930s Tarzan]

1939 – Michael Learned, The Waltons actress [Olivia]

1943 – Terry Knight, Grand Funk Railroad singer

1946 – Philip Wright, Paper Lace rocker

1953 – Hal Ketchum, Country singer

1954 – Dennis Quaid, The Day After Tomorrow actor

1966 – Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City actress

1971 – Austin Peck, Days of Our Lives actor

1971 – Jacques Villeneuve, Canadian race car driver

1979 – Keshia Knight Pulliam, The Cosby Show actress

1990 – Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga actress

This Day in Local History – April 9, 2022

April 9, 1914: F.W.G. Gaudette purchases the Grouard Drug Store from Dr. M. Hall.

April 9, 1968: Ann Holt is elected High Prairie Royal Purple Honoured Royal Lady.

April 9, 1969: Dennis Weissner’s Slave Lake rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

April 9, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ed Sherington and the 12 1/2 pound pike he caught at Snipe Lake.

April 9, 1969: South Peace News reports on the latest tool used by local teachers: closed circuit television.

April 9, 1969: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News that a contract is awarded to North American Road Limited for the grading and widening of the road between Enilda and High Prairie.

April 9, 1973: Prairie River School principal William Buck is elected by acclamation to High Prairie town council.

April 9, 1975: South Peace News reports that the MITAA Society is set up and a Detox Centre planned for the town which is expected to open in 90 days.

April 9, 1978: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Fort St. John Flyers 8-5 thus losing the All-Peace Cup playoff series. One night earlier, Fort St. John blasted the Regals 13-4.

April 9, 1978: Olds defeats High Prairie 8-2 in the final of the Peewee Provincial B playoffs to win the title.

April 9, 1978: Pat Monahan places third in a motorcycle scramble race in Grande Prairie.

April 9, 1979: Barry Talbot opens a Mutual Life Insurance office in High Prairie.

April 9, 1980: Buchanan Lumber and Bissell Brothers Lumber go on record saying good help is hard to find.

April 9, 1980: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Flyers sweep the best-of-seven High Prairie and District Hockey League final over the Gift Lake Islanders.

April 9, 1984: East Prairie Councillor Joe Courtepatte tells the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce East Prairie is getting a new townsite.

April 9, 1994: High Prairie holds its first bull sale at the Agriplex.

April 9, 1997: South Peace News reports Brian and Judy Glenn are leaving High Prairie and Blake Noecker takes over managing Fountain Tire.

April 9, 1997: Marigold Enterprises is upset after High Prairie town council sells the RCMP Building to Dan Kachnic of Dangill Investments for its market value of $160,401. Schell’s Carpets and KBS-TV are eventually moved into the building.

April 9, 1998: Enilda residents consider forming a Citizens on Patrol committee to fight crime.

April 9, 2002: Students at St. Andrew’s School join forces and break the world record for most participants in the Hokey Pokey at one time.

April 9, 2002: Students in Slave Lake, Donnelly and Kinuso walk out of classes in support of teachers in their ongoing contract dispute with the Alberta government. High Prairie students join the protest eight days later.

April 9, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith dies at his home from a heart attack. He is remembered as a man of honour and compassion.

April 9, 2005: Six teenagers are charged with various crimes after trashing Atikameg School. School is closed the next day to clean up the mess.

April 9, 2008: Serafina Jorquera, 9, attends a High Prairie town council meeting asking for $1,200 to give to schools to clean the town. Town council says they support the idea but give no money.

April 9, 2008: Ray Johnson, director of health care for the High Prairie Health Region, promises all complaints will be taken seriously if presented in the proper fashion by letter.

April 9, 2009: Tilly Emily Gagnon passes away at the age of 96 years.

April 9, 2014: South Peace News features Faust Harbour Estates development on Lesser Slave Lake and reports that 44 lakefront lots will be on the market this coming spring.

April 9, 2014: High Prairie town council hears from its auditor that it records a $1.8 million surplus from 2013 operations.

April 9, 2016: Well-known High Prairie businessman Allan Smith passes away in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 78 years. He opened Allan’s Welding in 1981.

April 9, 2016: James Willier is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball at Triangle.

April 9, 2017: Dorine St. Pierre passes away at the age of 56 years. Born in McLennan, she worked at ATB Financial for over 25 years.

April 9, 2018: The Loyie Brissenden Archives open at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dedicated to local authors Larry Loyie and Constance Brissenden, the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre is part of the archives.

April 9, 2019: Long-time area farmer Grant Gaschnitz passes away at the age of 75 years. He was active in the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association and Pioneer Threshermans Association.

This Day in World History – April 9, 2022

1241 – Battle of Liegnitz: Mongol armies defeat Poles & Germans.

1682 – Robert La Salle claims lower Mississippi [Louisiana] for France.

1869 – Hudson Bay Company cedes its territory to Canada.

1872 – Samuel R. Percy patents dried milk.

1914 – “World, the Flesh & the Devil”, the first colour film, shown in London.

1917 – Vimy Ridge in France stormed by Canadian troops.

1918 – Latvia proclaims independence.

1941 – PGA establishes Golf Hall of Fame.

1950 – Bob Hope makes his first TV appearance.

1959 – NASA names first seven astronauts for Project Mercury.

1963 – Winston Churchill becomes first honorary US citizen.

1965 – First game at Houston Astrodome [indoor baseball stadium].

1967 – First Boeing 737 makes its maiden flight.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr., buried in Atlanta.

1986 – “Dallas” announces it will revive killed Bobby Ewing character.

1997 – NFL announces it will give $3 million to CFL.

2002 – Funeral of “Queen Mother” occurs at Westminster Abbey, UK.

2003 – Baghdad falls to U.S. forces, ending the invasion of Iraq.

2018 – Tammy Duckworth is first US senator to give birth while in office.

2018 – Fleetwood Mac announce new members after firing Lindsey Buckingham.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your energy is probably pretty low today. You will not feel like socializing, nor will you feel like staying in and reading or watching TV. Chances are you will not know what to do with yourself all day. Under these circumstances, the best thing to do is find a distraction. Go work out, read a thrilling book, go to a funny movie. Get your mind off your lethargy and it could well disappear!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Career and financial goals could seem completely stalled, and this could have you depressed, frustrated, and in something of a panic. Do not fall into this trap. This is not a permanent condition. You will be back on track in a few days. In the meantime, be good to yourself. Go to your favourite restaurant, buy yourself a present, or spend the afternoon in a bookstore. If nothing else, you will feel better!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A colleague could be in a very bad mood, and therefore not the easiest person in the world to deal with. In fact, today he or she could resist working at all, and you might feel obligated to take up the slack. Only do it if the tasks are urgent. It is not fair to you to have to do someone else’s job. Do not feel guilty if you leave it unfinished!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Plans to go away on vacation or perhaps a business trip could be put on hold today. Events you might have been scheduled to attend could be temporarily postponed. This could leave you feeling somewhat at a loss because you had planned to be away and now you do not know what to do with yourself in the meantime. Be your usual ingenious self and you will find something! Go to it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is not a good day to visit the racetrack, Las Vegas, or any store that sells lottery tickets. Stay away from the stock market, too. Speculation of any kind now could be risky at best and disastrous at worst. Romance is also likely to be blocked today, since you are probably feeling a bit lethargic and not very sociable. Read a good book. That is the most productive thing you could do today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to want to retreat into your bedroom and slam the door today. You will not feel like talking or socializing with anyone, not even those closest to you. Too much work could have you in a state of near exhaustion and almost total burnout, which means getting some rest is probably the best thing you could do right now. Relax now, and get yourself going again tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This might prove to be one of those days in which it is very hard to get anything related to work or communication off the ground. You could find excuses to stop working more often than usual, particularly if it involves calling people on the phone. Do not fight it. Take care of the most urgent tasks. The world will not come to an end if you put the rest off a while!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might have planned to make a particular purchase today, but a quick check of your financial situation could reveal it would be better if you waited until your next payday. This could prove disappointing and frustrating, but look at it this way – you have waited this long for this item. It is not urgent, so waiting a little longer certainly will not hurt. Do something else today!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lack of physical and mental energy as well as motivation could have you in a lethargic mood today. You will not feel like doing much of anything. You might get extremely irritated at the thought of having to work in any way. It might be a good idea to go to a movie in the evening, preferably a thriller or action movie. This will get your juices flowing again!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Usually you enjoy talking with others, but today you will not even want to answer the phone. Your physical stamina and mental energy are low, and you could feel out of sorts. It might help if you go for a walk sometime in the afternoon. You will not want to waste your evening lying around the house. Get the endorphins going and then go to a movie. You will soon be your old self again!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group of friends might want you to go out with them today, but you probably will not feel up to it. Your financial situation could also require a little belt-tightening now, so you may not feel you can justify the expense. In any case, you are not going to want to spend the evening alone. Invite a friend or love partner over to watch a movie with you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could feel full of energy and eager to get out for some exercise, but other responsibilities might threaten to keep you from doing it. The resulting frustration could zap all your energy and put you in a lethargic mood. Do not fall into this trap! Get the most urgent tasks done and then get the exercise you need. This way, you can recoup both your physical and mental energy.