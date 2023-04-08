Today in High Prairie: April 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 9, 2023

Easter Sunday!

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 9, 2023

1795 – Theobald Boehm, Inventor of modern flute

1883 – Frank King, Gasoline Alley cartoonist

1898 – Curly Lambeau, Green Bay Packers coach

1903 – Gregory Pincus, Birth control pill inventor

1903 – Ward Bond, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1917 – Brad Dexter, The Magnificent Seven actor

1920 – Alexander Moulton, Folding bicycle inventor

1926 – Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, publisher

1932 – Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes singer

1932 – Paul Krassner, MAD Magazine cartoonist

1932 – Cheetah, Chimp actor [1930s Tarzan]

1939 – Michael Learned, The Waltons actress [Olivia]

1943 – Terry Knight, Grand Funk Railroad singer

1946 – Philip Wright, Paper Lace rocker

1953 – Hal Ketchum, Country singer

1954 – Dennis Quaid, The Day After Tomorrow actor

1966 – Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City actress

1971 – Austin Peck, Days of Our Lives actor

1971 – Jacques Villeneuve, Canadian race car driver

1979 – Keshia Knight Pulliam, The Cosby Show actress

1990 – Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga actress

This Day in Local History – April 9, 2023

April 9, 1914: F.W.G. Gaudette purchases the Grouard Drug Store from Dr. M. Hall.

April 9, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ed Sherington and the 12 1/2 pound pike he caught at Snipe Lake.

April 9, 1969: South Peace News reports on the latest tool used by local teachers: closed circuit television!

April 9, 1969: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News that a contract is awarded to North American Road Limited for the grading and widening of the road between Enilda and High Prairie.

April 9, 1973: Prairie River School principal William Buck is elected by acclamation to High Prairie town council.

April 9, 1975: South Peace News reports that the MITAA Society is set up and a Detox Centre planned for the town which is expected to open in 90 days.

April 9, 1978: Pat Monahan places third in a motorcycle scramble race in Grande Prairie.

April 9, 1979: Barry Talbot opens a Mutual Life Insurance office in High Prairie.

April 9, 1980: Buchanan Lumber and Bissell Brothers Lumber go on record saying good help is hard to find.

April 9, 1980: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Flyers sweep the best-of-seven High Prairie and District Hockey League final over the Gift Lake Islanders.

April 9, 1984: East Prairie Councillor Joe Courtepatte tells the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce East Prairie is getting a new townsite.

April 9, 1994: High Prairie holds its first bull sale at the Agriplex.

April 9, 1997: South Peace News reports Brian and Judy Glenn are leaving High Prairie and Blake Noecker takes over managing Fountain Tire.

April 9, 1997: Marigold Enterprises is upset after High Prairie town council sells the RCMP Building to Dan Kachnic of Dangill Investments for its market value of $160,401. Schell’s Carpets and KBS-TV are eventually moved into the building.

April 9, 1998: Enilda residents consider forming a Citizens on Patrol committee to fight crime.

April 9, 2002: Students at St. Andrew’s School join forces and break the world record for most participants in the Hokey Pokey at one time.

April 9, 2002: Students in Slave Lake, Donnelly and Kinuso walk out of classes in support of teachers in their ongoing contract dispute with the Alberta government. High Prairie students join the protest eight days later.

April 9, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith dies at his home from a heart attack. He is remembered as a man of honour and compassion.

April 9, 2005: Six teenagers are charged with various crimes after trashing Atikameg School. School is closed the next day to clean up the mess.

April 9, 2008: Serafina Jorquera, 9, attends a High Prairie town council meeting asking for $1,200 to give to schools to clean the town. Town council says they support the idea but give no money.

April 9, 2014: South Peace News features Faust Harbour Estates development on Lesser Slave Lake and reports that 44 lakefront lots will be on the market this coming spring.

April 9, 2014: High Prairie town council hears from its auditor that it records a $1.8 million surplus from 2013 operations.

April 9, 2016: Well-known High Prairie businessman Allan Smith passes away in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 78 years. He opened Allan’s Welding in 1981.

April 9, 2016: James Willier is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball at Triangle.

April 9, 2018: The Loyie Brissenden Archives open at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dedicated to local authors Larry Loyie and Constance Brissenden, the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre is part of the archives.

April 9, 2019: Long-time area farmer Grant Gaschnitz passes away at the age of 75 years. He was active in the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association and Pioneer Threshermans Association.

This Day in World History – April 9, 2023

1241 – Battle of Liegnitz: Mongol armies defeat Poles & Germans.

1682 – Robert La Salle claims lower Mississippi [Louisiana] for France.

1869 – Hudson Bay Company cedes its territory to Canada.

1872 – Samuel R. Percy patents dried milk.

1914 – “World, the Flesh & the Devil”, the first colour film, shown in London.

1917 – Vimy Ridge in France stormed by Canadian troops.

1918 – Latvia proclaims independence.

1941 – PGA establishes Golf Hall of Fame.

1950 – Bob Hope makes his first TV appearance.

1959 – NASA names first seven astronauts for Project Mercury.

1963 – Winston Churchill becomes first honorary US citizen.

1965 – First game at Houston Astrodome [indoor baseball stadium].

1967 – First Boeing 737 makes its maiden flight.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr., buried in Atlanta.

1986 – “Dallas” announces it will revive killed Bobby Ewing character.

1997 – NFL announces it will give $3 million to CFL.

2002 – Funeral of “Queen Mother” occurs at Westminster Abbey, UK.

2003 – Baghdad falls to U.S. forces, ending the invasion of Iraq.

2018 – Tammy Duckworth is first US senator to give birth while in office.

2018 – Fleetwood Mac announce new members after firing Lindsey Buckingham.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Taking care of chores around the house might bring some home matters to your attention that need to be taken care of. Perhaps there are a few minor repairs to make, or maybe you need a new piece of equipment or furniture. You should be optimistic about the future and confident enough to get back into your daily routine without feeling any letdown.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A group you are associated with but have been neglecting may be on your mind today. You might want to fulfill your obligations to it. You could also consider completing a long-term project that was put on hold over the past week or so. Tying up loose ends may take up much of your time today and keep you busy. Do not forget to take a little time for yourself. You are your first priority!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money may be coming your way through a contract of some kind. This is a positive development. Make sure you read every word in the document before you commit to anything. This is a good time to ask for a loan or fill out paperwork regarding scholarships, grants, or other forms of financial support. The process is going to be less complicated than you imagined. Things should manifest quickly.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you sometimes afraid of appearing silly in front of people? The fear of failing in the eyes of others might be holding you back from real progress. The celestial energies are asking you to think about this carefully today. With all of your analytical strengths and abilities, just think of all that you could accomplish if you had the courage to take more risks!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You usually like to think of yourself as being a scientific, logical person, but today you may think more like a mystic. Your intuition is more active than usual, and you might come up with the same words as someone close to you. You might also be feeling especially inspired to work in an innovative way. Use your intuition and go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Social invitations or opportunities to participate in group activities should come your way for a few weeks. Your phone could ring off the hook. Relations with others should be warm, friendly, and congenial, so any sort of get-together you schedule or attend today should go well and be informative. In the evening, plan a romantic encounter with the special person in your life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are thinking about your future career development, and you are not happy with your current situation. Advancement is on your mind. Perhaps you seek a promotion or you want another job or you prefer to change careers entirely. This is the time to get your head together and firm up your plans. Success is on the horizon, but only if you work toward it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day to take time out for the small, sensual pleasures. Perhaps this is a day for dessert, particularly chocolate or cheesecake. Do not forget about the pleasures that nature can bring. You may want to spend time in a park or forest or next to a lake, breathing in the fresh air and soaking up the beauty. You may also enjoy indulging in a massage.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some time alone with a special person is definitely called for today. The social whirl of recent weeks has put you in touch with a lot of old friends and enabled you to make new ones. Now it is time to relax at home. You might discuss your plans for your future together, perhaps regarding possible changes in your living situation. You might also give some thought to your career.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The possibility of moving out of your neighbourhood may have occurred to you before, but events today might have you finally making up your mind to do it. Perhaps too many good neighbours have moved away, or maybe some good fortune has made it possible for you to move to a bigger place. There is much to consider and decide before it happens, but if this is what you really want, go for it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might be pleasantly surprised to realize you are in far better financial shape than you thought. You could discover a hidden talent for money management you did not think you had. You might also be anticipating a raise or some other increase in income. Optimism and enthusiasm are what drive you today. Your hopes for the future seem more grounded in reality than ever.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might decide to sequester yourself at home, catch your breath, get your thoughts together, and recall the events of the past several days. You will also plan for the future, as you feel especially optimistic and energetic enough to pursue whatever goals you have. At some point you are likely to share this with a close friend and seek his or her support and opinion.