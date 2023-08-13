Today in High Prairie: Aug. 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 14, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 14, 2023

1842 – Henry Duff Traill, Marquis of Salisbury Author

1851 – Doc Holliday, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

1863 – Ernest Thayer, Casey at the Bat Author

1888 – John Logie Baird, Inventor/Father of the TV

1903 – John Ringling, Ringling Brothers Circus

1923 – Alice Ghostley, Bewitched Singer/Actress

1930 – Earl Weaver, Baltimore Orioles Manager

1940 – Dash Crofts, Seals & Crofts Singer

1941 – David Crosby, Crosby, Stills & Nash Singer

1945 – Steve Martin, American Comedian

1946 – Antonio Fargas, Starsky & Hutch Actor

1946 – Susan Saint James, Kate & Allie Actress

1950 – Gary Larson, Far Side Cartoonist

1951 – Carl Lumbly, Cagney & Lacey Actor

1956 – Rusty Wallace, American Race Car Driver

1959 – Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Laker

1961 – Susan Olson, Brady Bunch Actress – Susan

1966 – Halle Berry, X-Men Actress

1976 – Steve Braun, Canadian Actor

1987 – Tim Tebow, American Football Player

1990 – Jaydee Bixby, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – August 14, 2023

Aug. 14, 1912: Alberta Premier Sifton announces 600 miles of new railway will be built in Alberta.

Aug. 14, 1912: Grouard Dominion Lands officer Clegg is surprised after saying his office interviewed 265 people wanting to come to the Peace River district although it was late summer.

Aug. 14, 1930: Father Henri Giroux departs Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission after 11 years as Superior. Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., replaces him temporarily.

Aug. 14, 1969: Fire destroys the entire planing mill complex at Buchanan Lumber. Cost of the blaze is $40,000 and 16 men are put out of work.

Aug. 14, 1974: Nine nurses at the High Prairie Hospital threaten to quit because they can not find suitable living conditions in town.

Aug. 14, 1976: The High Prairie rugby team places third among 11 teams at a B Division tournament in Edmonton.

Aug. 14, 1977: The High Prairie Dolphins finish in second place at their annual swim meet behind Grande Prairie.

Aug. 14, 1980: Fire destroys High Prairie’s No. 1 UGG elevator and its two annexes causing over $1 million in damages.

Aug. 14, 1982: High Prairie mourns the loss of one of its leading merchants after Victor W. Chodzicki, 56, dies of a heart attack while square dancing at the Ag Fair. He owned and operated Vic’s Super A.

Aug. 14, 1983: Andy Kryvenchuk heads off to the Alberta Summer Games to compete in swimming and returns with a gold medal, but not in his specialty of swimming. He decides to enter the 5,000-metre race and wins.

Aug. 14, 1983: Dan Cardinal tops most of the events at a gymkhana held in conjunction with the annual High Prairie Agricultural Fair.

Aug. 14, 1983: Driftpile holds its annual rodeo under rainy conditions. Danny Bellerose, of Driftpile, wins the bull riding event.

Aug. 14, 1985: South Peace News reports on the drought and its effect on the area’s agriculture industry.

Aug. 14, 1985: South Peace News reports Arnold Paterson quits after 6 1/2 years as funeral director at the Chapel of Memories. He sells his interest in the business to Vern Webber.

Aug. 14, 1986: A 27-month-old child drowns in a farm dugout north of town.

Aug. 14, 1990: High Prairie town council votes 6-1 to pull out of the Community Futures economic program.

Aug. 14, 1991: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will not build any tree nurseries in the province. Faust and McLennan were competing for the facility.

Aug. 14, 1991: South Peace News reports High Prairie Hospital administrator Len Hough saying the 1962 building has shifted.

Aug. 14, 1991: The I.D. council agrees to purchase land on the outskirts of town to erect their administration building.

Aug. 14, 1994: Robert Jezewsky and Tamara Nielsen return from Toronto with bronze medals from the Junior Nationals Taekwondo Meet.

Aug. 14, 1996: High Prairie town council agrees to decrease the number of RCMP officers serving the area by one.

Aug. 14, 1999: A delegation from Haiki, Japan tours town. The idea of the two communities “twinning” is discussed.

Aug. 14, 2001: High Prairie’s Michael Stafford, 17, places 30th in the National Junior Optimist Golf Tournament in Ontario.

This Day in World History – August 14, 2023

1281 – Kublai Khan’s fleet of 3,500 ships disappears in typhoon near Japan.

1498 – Christopher Columbus lands at mouth of Orinoco River.

1585 – Queen Elizabeth I of England refuses sovereignty of Netherlands.

1782 – Suriname forbids selling slave mothers without their babies.

1846 – Cape Girardeau meteorite [2.3 kg] falls in Missouri.

1873 – “Field & Stream” magazine begins publishing.

1880 – Construction of Cologne Cathedral completed after it began in 1248.

1885 – Japan’s first patent issued to inventor of a rust-proof paint.

1901 – SS Islander hits iceberg near Alaska & sinks killing 70.

1908 – The first beauty contest is held in Folkestone, England.

1917 – China declares war on Germany & Austria.

1925 – Mount Rushmore Monument first proposed.

1932 – Philips makes 1 millionth radio.

1944 – Operation Tractable: new Canadian offensive in WWII.

1947 – Pakistan gains independence from Great Britain.

1962 – US mail truck in Plymouth, Mass robbed of more than $1.5 million.

1965 – Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” hits No. 1.

1966 – First US lunar orbiter begins orbiting moon.

1968 – Montreal Expos officially become a member of National League.

1971 – Bahrain proclaims independence after 110 years of British rule.

1973 – US ends secret bombing of Cambodia.

1975 – Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich is buried in Moscow.

1980 – Strike at Gdansk, Poland; Solidarity movement begins.

1984 – IBM releases PC DOS version 3.0.

1990 – Denver votes for a 1% sales tax to pay for baseball franchise.

1994 – Space telescope Hubble photographs Uranus with rings.

1998 – Winnie Mandela sued by the South African government.

2003 – Widescale power blackout in NE USA and Canada.

2017 – Cholera infects more than 500,000 people in Yemen.

2126 – Comet Swift-Tuttle approach is closest to Earth.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ideas are intriguing today. You might feel like a kid in a candy store seeing new treats for the first time. New concepts are pulling you in, and you love every minute of it. Run with it. Your mind is exploring new realms, and you should not try to hold it back. Collect the data now and sort through it later. This is a time for adventure.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You pick up information quickly. Someone only needs to explain something to you once for you to grasp the concept. Your questions are concise. No one can accuse you of not paying attention to his or her words or actions. At the same time, you may be too sensitive to the information around you. An overload of stimuli could eventually overwhelm you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have independent views about everything. People would be wrong to try to box you into thinking a certain way. Do not let others convince you to accept something you are skeptical of. You know what you believe so do not be afraid to express it even if they go against the grain. Independence is important to you. You want others to feel this freedom that is so critical to a healthy lifestyle.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you know you have wronged another, admit it immediately. People are often quick to point out when others make mistakes, but it is the rare individual who points out their own mistakes. Demonstrate you are strong and honourable enough to say when you have done wrong. Integrity will get you far in life, whereas deception and retreating from difficult situations will not.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a great urge to dive headfirst into a project. Perhaps there is a plot of ground you want to turn into a garden. Dig your hands into the soil. Maybe there is a craft or art form you can not wait to learn about and develop. Be careful you do not start too many different projects and leave them all unfinished.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The connection between your thoughts and words is strong today, and communication with others goes especially well. If there is something important to be said, you will not hesitate to say it, unlike your usual tendency to refrain from speaking to the person who really needs to hear you the most. You are doing people a favour by letting them share your incredible wisdom.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your words will flow smoothly today, and you certainly will not lack things to say. Conversations about higher learning and greater spirituality are likely. You may be more aggressive when it comes to getting your opinion across, but that is good. It is important you make your position known so others know where you stand. Together you can come up with something greater than you could alone.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If someone says something you disagree with or disapprove of, speak up. The person might assume you agree unless you say something. Your words can be forceful without being offensive, your approach assertive and not argumentative. State the facts as you see them. Do not act in a condescending way toward others. This will only make the dynamic more difficult to deal with.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are likely to be even quicker on the uptake than usual. Conversation will be brisk and lively. You may feel like the conductor of a symphony. You are able to understand and follow all the different harmonies and melody lines while keeping your own steady beat running through your head. The music you make with others will be magical.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are in a debate, do not back down. The major advantage you have over your opponents is your keen power of observation. It enables you to pick up on the energy around you. You know exactly what other people are thinking and where their arguments are going. You will be able to keep explosive issues from getting out of hand. Be aggressive if you feel it is needed to control the situation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Once you start talking about a certain topic, it might be hard to stop, especially if the topic is you or one of your activities. A question about one aspect of your life may come up and you could have a sudden desire to tell your whole life story. Other people are going to want to voice their opinions, too, so take a breath and give them a chance.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mental activity is more pronounced than usual. It may be difficult to stop the barrage of thoughts streaming through your head. You may be able to accomplish a lot, but you might drive yourself crazy with the internal chatter that does not give you the opportunity to mentally sit still. Your thinking will be much clearer if you take time to slow down and meditate.