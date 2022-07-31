Today in High Prairie: August 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 1, 2022

Heritage Day!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 1, 2022

1770 – William Clark, Led the Lewis & Clark Expedition

1779 – Francis Scott Key, Wrote the “Star-Spangled Banner”

1819 – Herman Melville, Moby Dick Author

1889 – John Friend Mahoney, Pioneered Syphilis Treatment

1911 – Jackie Ormes, Torchy Brown Cartoonist

1912 – Henry Jones, Vertigo Actor

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American Folk Singer

1933 – Dom DeLuise, Cannonball Run Actor

1942 – Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead Musician

1943 – Dennis Cordell, Moody Blues Musician

1947 – Rick Anderson, Tubes Bassist

1951 – Tim Bachman, BTO Vocalist,

1952 – Brian Patrick Clarke, Eight is Enough Actor

1955 – Trevor Berbick, Jamaican Pro Boxer

1957 – Glen Gorbous, Tossed a Baseball 445’ 10”

1958 – Joe Elliott, Def Leppard Vocalist

1972 – D-Von Dudley, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1973 – Tempestt Bledsoe, Cosby Show Actress

1979 – Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Actor

This Day in Local History – August 1, 2022

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad’s Edmonton chief engineer W.R. Smith says Edmonton to Grouard rail service will take only 14 hours.

Aug. 1, 1914: Mr. Riopel’s brick factory at Grouard produces 1,500 bricks per day. He adds 20,000 more are drying and awaiting the kiln.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports prisoner W. Spelman is sentenced to seven years for house breaking. He escaped from Const. Noakes at the Heart River on his way down from Peace River Crossing.

Aug. 1, 1914: Dr. McLennan, secretary of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad, concludes a stay on his way to Round Lake where he will arrange surveying of a new railway townsite to be known as McLennan.

Aug. 1, 1914: Oil exploration is shifted to the north from the south. The Grouard News reports “Grouard is the centre of the oil industry,” says capitalist Fred Graham.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the board of trade will petition for the establishment of a courthouse and Lands and Titles office.

Aug. 1, 1962: The Big Meadow United Farmers of Alberta appoints a committee consisting of Charlie Rose, Lloyd DeWinter and Harry Walker. They make arrangements to seek the support of MLA Roy Ells to form what would become Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

Aug. 1, 1967: Fred Dumont is named superintendent of HPSD taking over from Harold Jepson.

Aug. 1, 1967: Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton begin construction on the new High Prairie police building.

Aug. 1, 1967: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.25 per hour.

Aug. 1, 1968: High Prairie tops Peace River in the blood donor challenge. In High Prairie, 201 donors attended compared to Peace River’s 261. However, when High Prairie’s population of 3,000 is taken into account against Peace River’s 5,000 High Prairie was declared the winner.

Aug. 1, 1968: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce produces the most donors at a blood clinic in High Prairie, defeating the Jaycees and Optimists 92 to 60 to 42 respectively.

Aug. 1, 1969: High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson accepts a job at NAIT and leaves town.

Aug. 1, 1970: High Prairie hosts another success Jaywalker’s Jamboree. Children’s rides, sales and other activities highlight the event.

Aug. 1, 1973: Buchanan Lumber wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with the annual parade.

Aug. 1, 1974: About 4,000 people attend the second day of the Elks Stampede. Coupled with the first day’s attendance of 4,500 people, a new attendance record is set.

Aug. 1, 1977: Steve Ribar replaces Alex Komisar as the new I.D. chairman.

Aug. 1, 1980: Brenda Laboucan, 16, is chosen Slave Lake Friendship Centre princess.

Aug. 1, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys place third at the Alberta Fastball Championships in Lethbridge.

Aug. 1, 1984: Peyre Chrysler wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 1, 1987: Dan Vandermeulen is named president of AVC-Grouard.

Aug. 1, 1988: Chris Clegg begins work at South Peace News.

Aug. 1, 1990: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is designated a vocational college.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports over 400 area citizens sign a petition asking for the widening of Highway 750.

Aug. 1, 1990: Dolly Wally is born. The mascot is not officially recognized by High Prairie town council until later. She is born by the chamber of commerce, Elks and Lions clubs.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports the beach area at Winagami Lake is closed due to an algae bloom.

Aug. 1, 1993: Lee Hunt wins the men’s title and Marian Marston the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both win their respective titles in a playoff.

Aug. 1, 1994: Mane Cuts moves to the upper floor of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

Aug. 1, 1995: Bob Robinson opens R&R Trading Post in High Prairie.

Aug. 1, 1997: Ken Riegel starts his job as HPSD superintendent.

Aug. 1, 2005: High Prairie Mormon Church Elder Chris Jamieson passes away at the age of 47 years.

Aug. 1, 2006: The names of Ray Duchesneau, Helen Henderson, Margaret Jacobsen and Tammy Kaleta are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 1, 2006: Devon Canada wins Best Parade Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade. Paying a visit to the rodeo is founder Raleigh Perry.

Aug. 1, 2007: Former High Prairian Mary Borsky visits High Prairie and is interviewed on her new book Cobalt Blue.

Aug. 1, 2009: Carillion Canada begins its seven-year contract in the region to maintain highways.

Aug. 1, 2012: Harold “Sonny” Payne passes away at the age of 70 years. He had many jobs during his life and enjoyed music.

Aug. 1, 2012: Samantha Stokes is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 1, 2014: The Alberta government shuts down the commercial fishing industry citing lack of viability.

Aug. 1, 2017: The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade is held to kick off festivities. The High Prairie and Area Football Society honours the recent deaths of John Linteris and Montana Blackwell.

Aug. 1, 2017: High Prairie’s Brooke Monteith is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

This Day in World History – August 1, 2022

30 BC – Octavian enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under Roman control.

1291 – Everlasting League forms, basis of Swiss Confederation.

1498 – Christopher Columbus lands on Venezuela.

1711 – Surrounded Tsar Peter the Great flees Azov.

1774 – Joseph Priestley, chemist and author, discovers oxygen.

1785 – Caroline Herschel becomes the first woman to discover a comet.

1793 – France becomes first country to use the metric system.

1798 – Battle of the Nile starts: British Royal Navy decimates the French fleet.

1831 – London Bridge opens to traffic.

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire.

1893 – Henry Perky and William Ford patent shredded wheat.

1896 – George Samuelson completes rowing Atlantic Ocean.

1914 – Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany declares war on nephew Tsar Nicholas.

1936 – Adolf Hitler opens 11th Olympic Games in Berlin.

1941 – The first Jeep is produced.

1944 – Anne Frank’s last diary entry; three days later she is arrested.

1950 – American Bowling Congress ends all-white-males rule.

1953 – Fidel Castro arrested in Cuba.

1957 – First commercial building heated by sun declared in Albuquerque, NM.

1957 – Ex-MLB outfielder Glen Gorbous throws a baseball a record 445 feet.

1957 – US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1960 – Aretha Franklins begins her first recording session.

1960 – Benin [Dahomey] gains independence from France.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases “The Twist”.

1960 – Islamabad declared the federal capital of Pakistan.

1964 – Beatles’ single “A Hard Day’s Night” goes No. 1.

1964 – Dan Garlits is the first drag racer to run 1/4 mile at over 200 mph.

1968 – Canada begins replacing silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Mariner 6 sends close-up photos of Mars.

1976 – 21st Summer Olympic Games in Montreal close.

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 a.m.

1987 – Crossbow flight record [2,005 yards] set by Harry Drake.

1991 – Actress Hedy Lamarr, 77, is arrested for shoplifting in Florida.

1995 – Westinghouse purchases CBS-TV network.

1996 – M2, MTV’s second TV channel is launched.

2004 – A supermarket fire kills 396 people and injures 500 in Paraguay.

2016 – Anthrax outbreak in Siberia kills one and infects 8 others.

2018 – Swedish crown jewels stolen in heist.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Something or someone could confront you today. Try not to assume things about the situation before you know all the facts. If a piece of the puzzle is still in question, face the issue right away. Your sensitivity is precious, whether you realize it or not. Small things can slowly eat away at your psyche until they are addressed and dealt with!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have no fear today! You have the power and mental capacity to cut through just about anything. Do not let fear or regret hold you back. Clear the path and be strong in your approach to the new and different. Stay on target and be bold in your actions. You have the ability to conquer new literal and figurative lands. Release mental blocks that might hinder your success!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not worry about not being on the right path, because you are. You seem to always be in the right place at the right time. There’s no need to feel regret or shame about things that have happened in the past. Turn negative experiences into lessons for a better future. Even though you may not be able to change a certain situation, you can at least change your reaction to it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A war could be brewing in your world today. Emotionally charged arguments shoot back and forth with conviction. Try not to get discouraged. Do not burn any bridges either. Remember your words may fall on extremely sensitive ears, so use them with care. There is a very active part of your psyche that needs to be heard. Feel free to say your peace openly and honestly!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An inner voice is warning you to slow down. It is probably best if you take a break and let someone else take the lead. Concentrate on matters at home and take care of issues that crop up among loved ones. It is quite possible an argument is brewing. Whether you realize it or not, there are serious issues that need to be addressed!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is a fantastic day to take action. Your eagerness to strike out for new territory is heightened by a drive to experience the unknown. Take an internal journey and see what kind of wonderful things you can discover. There is a tremendous strength inside you that does not always get to show itself. This is the perfect day to prove your courage to the world!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Think before you act today. Rash moves are likely to get you into trouble. An annoying interruption in your daily routine could throw you off guard. Sit down and think about the situation before you act too hastily. Bumps in the road are often messages from the universe that you are moving too quickly and carelessly. It is time to slow down!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a great day to act on things that have been brewing in your brain for quite some time. Perhaps you have been feeling unsure of yourself. It is OK to surrender and admit you just do not have all the answers. Use this as an opportunity to restructure and rebuild. Embrace the unknown rather than fear or resist it. This is a great time to move toward it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be a bit more sensitive with your words today. Your mind is apt to be especially active and even a bit restless. This is more than likely a signal to get more of your opinions out into the world. As you do, make sure you consider the feelings of others. People might have quite a different reaction to the same situation. Respect opposing viewpoints!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind is clear and your sensitivity focused. Now is a good time to make a move. Do not let insecurity or fear keep you from pursuing your dreams. Realize that action you take today does not need to be a bold outward movement in order to be effective. In truth, quite the contrary is true. You can accomplish a great deal by turning thought and energy inward!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Cool your jets today! This is a good time to stop and focus on you. Make sure to give your body the respect it deserves. Make sure you are fostering the kind of character you wish to become. Base your self-image on something internal rather than an external craving for attention from others. Your true beauty lies within!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your brain and warrior instincts agree today! Team up with others who share similar thoughts and desires. Conversations can be extremely rewarding. You are apt to learn a lot about yourself. Do not be afraid to share deep thoughts and emotions. Your willingness to express yourself demonstrates how comfortable you are with your actions and feelings!