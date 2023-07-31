Today in High Prairie: August 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 1, 2023

HP Elks Pro Rodeo.

11 a.m. – HP Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

1:30 p.m. – HP Elks Pro Rodeo Performance.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 1, 2023

1770 – William Clark, Led the Lewis & Clark Expedition

1779 – Francis Scott Key, Wrote the “Star-Spangled Banner”

1819 – Herman Melville, Moby Dick Author

1889 – John Friend Mahoney, Pioneered Syphilis Treatment

1911 – Jackie Ormes, Torchy Brown Cartoonist

1912 – Henry Jones, Vertigo Actor

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American Folk Singer

1933 – Dom DeLuise, Cannonball Run Actor

1942 – Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead Musician

1943 – Dennis Cordell, Moody Blues Musician

1947 – Rick Anderson, Tubes Bassist

1951 – Tim Bachman, BTO Vocalist,

1952 – Brian Patrick Clarke, Eight is Enough Actor

1955 – Trevor Berbick, Jamaican Pro Boxer

1957 – Glen Gorbous, Tossed a Baseball 445’ 10”

1958 – Joe Elliott, Def Leppard Vocalist

1972 – D-Von Dudley, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1973 – Tempestt Bledsoe, Cosby Show Actress

1979 – Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Actor

This Day in Local History – August 1, 2023

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad’s Edmonton chief engineer W.R. Smith says Edmonton to Grouard rail service will take only 14 hours.

Aug. 1, 1914: Mr. Riopel’s brick factory at Grouard produces 1,500 bricks per day. He adds 20,000 more are drying and awaiting the kiln.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports prisoner W. Spelman is sentenced to seven years for house breaking. He escaped from Const. Noakes at the Heart River on his way down from Peace River Crossing.

Aug. 1, 1914: Dr. McLennan, secretary of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad, concludes a stay on his way to Round Lake where he will arrange surveying of a new railway townsite to be known as McLennan.

Aug. 1, 1914: Oil exploration is shifted to the north from the south. The Grouard News reports “Grouard is the centre of the oil industry,” says capitalist Fred Graham.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the board of trade will petition for the establishment of a courthouse and Lands and Titles office.

Aug. 1, 1962: The Big Meadow United Farmers of Alberta appoints a committee consisting of Charlie Rose, Lloyd DeWinter and Harry Walker. They make arrangements to seek the support of MLA Roy Ells to form what would become Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

Aug. 1, 1967: Fred Dumont is named superintendent of HPSD taking over from Harold Jepson.

Aug. 1, 1967: Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton begin construction on the new High Prairie police building.

Aug. 1, 1967: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.25 per hour.

Aug. 1, 1968: High Prairie tops Peace River in the blood donor challenge. In High Prairie, 201 donors attended compared to Peace River’s 261. However, when High Prairie’s population of 3,000 is taken into account against Peace River’s 5,000 High Prairie was declared the winner.

Aug. 1, 1968: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce produces the most donors at a blood clinic in High Prairie, defeating the Jaycees and Optimists 92 to 60 to 42 respectively.

Aug. 1, 1969: High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson accepts a job at NAIT and leaves town.

Aug. 1, 1970: High Prairie hosts another success Jaywalker’s Jamboree. Children’s rides, sales and other activities highlight the event.

Aug. 1, 1973: Buchanan Lumber wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with the annual parade.

Aug. 1, 1974: About 4,000 people attend the second day of the Elks Stampede. Coupled with the first day’s attendance of 4,500 people, a new attendance record is set.

Aug. 1, 1977: Steve Ribar replaces Alex Komisar as the new I.D. chairman.

Aug. 1, 1980: Brenda Laboucan, 16, is chosen Slave Lake Friendship Centre princess.

Aug. 1, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys place third at the Alberta Fastball Championships in Lethbridge.

Aug. 1, 1984: Peyre Chrysler wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 1, 1987: Dan Vandermeulen is named president of AVC-Grouard.

Aug. 1, 1990: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is designated a vocational college.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports over 400 area citizens sign a petition asking for the widening of Highway 750.

Aug. 1, 1990: Dolly Wally is born. The mascot is not officially recognized by High Prairie town council until later. She is born by the chamber of commerce, Elks and Lions clubs.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports the beach area at Winagami Lake is closed due to an algae bloom.

Aug. 1, 1993: Lee Hunt wins the men’s title and Marian Marston the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both win their respective titles in a playoff.

Aug. 1, 1994: Mane Cuts moves to the upper floor of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

Aug. 1, 1995: Bob Robinson opens R&R Trading Post in High Prairie.

Aug. 1, 1997: Ken Riegel starts his job as HPSD superintendent.

Aug. 1, 2005: High Prairie Mormon Church Elder Chris Jamieson passes away at the age of 47 years.

Aug. 1, 2006: The names of Ray Duchesneau, Helen Henderson, Margaret Jacobsen and Tammy Kaleta are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 1, 2006: Devon Canada wins Best Parade Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade. Paying a visit to the rodeo is founder Raleigh Perry.

Aug. 1, 2007: Former High Prairian Mary Borsky visits High Prairie and is interviewed on her new book Cobalt Blue.

Aug. 1, 2009: Carillion Canada begins its seven-year contract in the region to maintain highways.

Aug. 1, 2012: Harold “Sonny” Payne passes away at the age of 70 years. He had many jobs during his life and enjoyed music.

Aug. 1, 2012: Samantha Stokes is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 1, 2014: The Alberta government shuts down the commercial fishing industry citing lack of viability.

Aug. 1, 2017: The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade is held to kick off festivities. The High Prairie and Area Football Society honours the recent deaths of John Linteris and Montana Blackwell.

Aug. 1, 2017: High Prairie’s Brooke Monteith is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

This Day in World History – August 1, 2023

30 BC – Octavian enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under Roman control.

1291 – Everlasting League forms, basis of Swiss Confederation.

1498 – Christopher Columbus lands on Venezuela.

1711 – Surrounded Tsar Peter the Great flees Azov.

1774 – Joseph Priestley, chemist and author, discovers oxygen.

1785 – Caroline Herschel becomes the first woman to discover a comet.

1793 – France becomes first country to use the metric system.

1798 – Battle of the Nile starts: British Royal Navy decimates the French fleet.

1831 – London Bridge opens to traffic.

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire.

1893 – Henry Perky and William Ford patent shredded wheat.

1896 – George Samuelson completes rowing Atlantic Ocean.

1914 – Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany declares war on nephew Tsar Nicholas.

1936 – Adolf Hitler opens 11th Olympic Games in Berlin.

1941 – The first Jeep is produced.

1944 – Anne Frank’s last diary entry; three days later she is arrested.

1950 – American Bowling Congress ends all-white-males rule.

1953 – Fidel Castro arrested in Cuba.

1957 – First commercial building heated by sun declared in Albuquerque, NM.

1957 – Ex-MLB outfielder Glen Gorbous throws a baseball a record 445 feet.

1957 – US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1960 – Aretha Franklins begins her first recording session.

1960 – Benin [Dahomey] gains independence from France.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases “The Twist”.

1960 – Islamabad declared the federal capital of Pakistan.

1964 – Beatles’ single “A Hard Day’s Night” goes No. 1.

1964 – Dan Garlits is the first drag racer to run 1/4 mile at over 200 mph.

1968 – Canada begins replacing silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Mariner 6 sends close-up photos of Mars.

1976 – 21st Summer Olympic Games in Montreal close.

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 a.m.

1987 – Crossbow flight record [2,005 yards] set by Harry Drake.

1991 – Actress Hedy Lamarr, 77, is arrested for shoplifting in Florida.

1995 – Westinghouse purchases CBS-TV network.

1996 – M2, MTV’s second TV channel is launched.

2004 – A supermarket fire kills 396 people and injures 500 in Paraguay.

2016 – Anthrax outbreak in Siberia kills one and infects 8 others.

2018 – Swedish crown jewels stolen in heist.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Set aside some time today explicitly for you. Unexpected events are likely to pop up and cause a stir in your emotions. Giving yourself personal space to digest and deal with these events will help keep you from suppressing your reaction to them. Make sure you have your internal maelstrom of thoughts settled before you get tangled up in others’ affairs.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try not to be so serious and intense today. Walk with a lighter step and do not feel like you always need to be in control of every single thing you contact. Take on an attitude of going with the flow and you will be right in the place you need to be. Extreme actions will lead to extreme consequences. There is no need for that sort of behaviour on a day like this.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not miss any opportunities today. No matter how tired you may be, this is not the time to rest. This is one of those days in which it is simply easier to be you. There is no need to shy away or hide your true desires. Say what you want and you will get it. There is no reason to beat around the bush. Keep in mind that unexpected energies will get thrown into the mix.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your plans may be upended today, but this does not mean you should give up hope in any way. Sometimes it is necessary to let go of control and simply let things happen as they will. Adopt a spirit of adventure and take risks you normally may not want to take. There is a distinct advantage in spontaneity and working harmoniously with the unexpected events that are bound to occur.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is one of those days in which you have a terrific opportunity to break free of normal, everyday life. Do not feel badly if you do not know exactly which way to go. Follow your gut feeling. Whichever way you decide to go will probably be right. Your forceful, erratic approach may actually be the perfect method to use in order to get exactly where you need to be.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sometimes your daydreaming leads you way out of your body and into a place well beyond time and space. Your romantic nature wants to escape and never touch back down to the real world. Take a giant step toward that which tickles your fancy. Take the loftier approach and encourage others to share your dreams instead of letting them weigh you down.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Generally speaking, today should be a good day for you. You should have no problem setting a fast-paced tone for the day and sticking to it. There are opportunities in the strange and bizarre. Do not limit yourself by thinking narrowly. Let the electricity of the day lighten the atmosphere and give your attitude the jolt it needs to get back on track. Be open to new ideas.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things may be moving a bit too quickly for your liking today. Make sure you continue at your own pace so you do not get pushed into something you do not want to do. Eliminate all fear from your being. The more receptive and accepting you are, the more opportunities will come your way. Have faith in yourself and your actions by not falling prey to whatever the crowd is doing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There are several opportunities open now that were not there before. The key is to take advantage of them. Find freedom in the strange and new. Be a pioneer today and venture into the unknown. This is a day to expand and reach new heights by having more confidence in your abilities. Things will get stale and boring if you keep doing the same things over and over.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be brazen and bold in your actions today. This may be a hard direction for you at first, but it is the most effective way to get where you need to go. Unexpected ripples of emotion may cause you to go in an unconventional direction. Let yourself flow freely. This is an important time to get up and moving in response to these powerful emotions.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The name of the game for you today is emotional freedom. Your senses are heightened and the smallest things capture your eye. Do not delay your response to these events, whether they are big or small. Even the smallest event may blossom into a new world of people and situations. Let your creativity explode into every part of your being.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is no time to be a stick in the mud. Do not be the weak link in the chain. The energy of the day is “get up and go.” So either lead, follow, or get out of the way. There are no excuses for backing down. When opportunity knocks, you need to be ready with your bags packed. Your emotions could lead you down new and unexpected paths.