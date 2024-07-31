Today in High Prairie: August 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 1, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 1, 2024

1770 – William Clark, Led the Lewis & Clark Expedition

1779 – Francis Scott Key, Wrote the “Star-Spangled Banner”

1819 – Herman Melville, Moby Dick Author

1889 – John Friend Mahoney, Pioneered Syphilis Treatment

1911 – Jackie Ormes, Torchy Brown Cartoonist

1912 – Henry Jones, Vertigo Actor

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American Folk Singer

1933 – Dom DeLuise, Cannonball Run Actor

1942 – Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead Musician

1943 – Dennis Cordell, Moody Blues Musician

1947 – Rick Anderson, Tubes Bassist

1951 – Tim Bachman, BTO Vocalist,

1952 – Brian Patrick Clarke, Eight is Enough Actor

1955 – Trevor Berbick, Jamaican Pro Boxer

1957 – Glen Gorbous, Tossed a Baseball 445’ 10”

1958 – Joe Elliott, Def Leppard Vocalist

1972 – D-Von Dudley, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1973 – Tempestt Bledsoe, Cosby Show Actress

1979 – Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Actor

This Day in Local History – August 1, 2023

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad’s Edmonton chief engineer W.R. Smith says Edmonton to Grouard rail service will take only 14 hours.

Aug. 1, 1914: Mr. Riopel’s brick factory at Grouard produces 1,500 bricks per day. He adds 20,000 more are drying and awaiting the kiln.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports prisoner W. Spelman is sentenced to seven years for house breaking. He escaped from Const. Noakes at the Heart River on his way down from Peace River Crossing.

Aug. 1, 1914: Dr. McLennan, secretary of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad, concludes a stay on his way to Round Lake where he will arrange surveying of a new railway townsite to be known as McLennan.

Aug. 1, 1914: Oil exploration is shifted to the north from the south. The Grouard News reports “Grouard is the centre of the oil industry,” says capitalist Fred Graham.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the board of trade will petition for the establishment of a courthouse and Lands and Titles office.

Aug. 1, 1962: The Big Meadow United Farmers of Alberta appoints a committee consisting of Charlie Rose, Lloyd DeWinter and Harry Walker. They make arrangements to seek the support of MLA Roy Ells to form what would become Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

Aug. 1, 1967: Fred Dumont is named superintendent of HPSD taking over from Harold Jepson.

Aug. 1, 1967: Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton begin construction on the new High Prairie police building.

Aug. 1, 1967: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.25 per hour.

Aug. 1, 1968: High Prairie tops Peace River in the blood donor challenge. In High Prairie, 201 donors attended compared to Peace River’s 261. However, when High Prairie’s population of 3,000 is taken into account against Peace River’s 5,000 High Prairie was declared the winner.

Aug. 1, 1968: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce produces the most donors at a blood clinic in High Prairie, defeating the Jaycees and Optimists 92 to 60 to 42 respectively.

Aug. 1, 1969: High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson accepts a job at NAIT and leaves town.

Aug. 1, 1970: High Prairie hosts another success Jaywalker’s Jamboree. Children’s rides, sales and other activities highlight the event.

Aug. 1, 1973: Buchanan Lumber wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with the annual parade.

Aug. 1, 1974: About 4,000 people attend the second day of the Elks Stampede. Coupled with the first day’s attendance of 4,500 people, a new attendance record is set.

Aug. 1, 1977: Steve Ribar replaces Alex Komisar as the new I.D. chairman.

Aug. 1, 1980: Brenda Laboucan, 16, is chosen Slave Lake Friendship Centre princess.

Aug. 1, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys place third at the Alberta Fastball Championships in Lethbridge.

Aug. 1, 1984: Peyre Chrysler wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 1, 1987: Dan Vandermeulen is named president of AVC-Grouard.

Aug. 1, 1990: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is designated a vocational college.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports over 400 area citizens sign a petition asking for the widening of Highway 750.

Aug. 1, 1990: Dolly Wally is born. The mascot is not officially recognized by High Prairie town council until later. She is born by the chamber of commerce, Elks and Lions clubs.

Aug. 1, 1990: South Peace News reports the beach area at Winagami Lake is closed due to an algae bloom.

Aug. 1, 1993: Lee Hunt wins the men’s title and Marian Marston the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both win their respective titles in a playoff.

Aug. 1, 1994: Mane Cuts moves to the upper floor of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

Aug. 1, 1995: Bob Robinson opens R&R Trading Post in High Prairie.

Aug. 1, 1997: Ken Riegel starts his job as HPSD superintendent.

Aug. 1, 2005: High Prairie Mormon Church Elder Chris Jamieson passes away at the age of 47 years.

Aug. 1, 2006: The names of Ray Duchesneau, Helen Henderson, Margaret Jacobsen and Tammy Kaleta are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 1, 2006: Devon Canada wins Best Parade Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade. Paying a visit to the rodeo is founder Raleigh Perry.

Aug. 1, 2007: Former High Prairian Mary Borsky visits High Prairie and is interviewed on her new book Cobalt Blue.

Aug. 1, 2009: Carillion Canada begins its seven-year contract in the region to maintain highways.

Aug. 1, 2012: Harold “Sonny” Payne passes away at the age of 70 years. He had many jobs during his life and enjoyed music.

Aug. 1, 2012: Samantha Stokes is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 1, 2014: The Alberta government shuts down the commercial fishing industry citing lack of viability.

Aug. 1, 2017: The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade is held to kick off festivities. The High Prairie and Area Football Society honours the recent deaths of John Linteris and Montana Blackwell.

Aug. 1, 2017: High Prairie’s Brooke Monteith is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

This Day in World History – August 1, 2023

30 BC – Octavian enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under Roman control.

1291 – Everlasting League forms, basis of Swiss Confederation.

1498 – Christopher Columbus lands on Venezuela.

1711 – Surrounded Tsar Peter the Great flees Azov.

1774 – Joseph Priestley, chemist and author, discovers oxygen.

1785 – Caroline Herschel becomes the first woman to discover a comet.

1793 – France becomes first country to use the metric system.

1798 – Battle of the Nile starts: British Royal Navy decimates the French fleet.

1831 – London Bridge opens to traffic.

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire.

1893 – Henry Perky and William Ford patent shredded wheat.

1896 – George Samuelson completes rowing Atlantic Ocean.

1914 – Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany declares war on nephew Tsar Nicholas.

1936 – Adolf Hitler opens 11th Olympic Games in Berlin.

1941 – The first Jeep is produced.

1944 – Anne Frank’s last diary entry; three days later she is arrested.

1950 – American Bowling Congress ends all-white-males rule.

1953 – Fidel Castro arrested in Cuba.

1957 – First commercial building heated by sun declared in Albuquerque, NM.

1957 – Ex-MLB outfielder Glen Gorbous throws a baseball a record 445 feet.

1957 – US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1960 – Aretha Franklins begins her first recording session.

1960 – Benin [Dahomey] gains independence from France.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases “The Twist”.

1960 – Islamabad declared the federal capital of Pakistan.

1964 – Beatles’ single “A Hard Day’s Night” goes No. 1.

1964 – Dan Garlits is the first drag racer to run 1/4 mile at over 200 mph.

1968 – Canada begins replacing silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Mariner 6 sends close-up photos of Mars.

1976 – 21st Summer Olympic Games in Montreal close.

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 a.m.

1987 – Crossbow flight record [2,005 yards] set by Harry Drake.

1991 – Actress Hedy Lamarr, 77, is arrested for shoplifting in Florida.

1995 – Westinghouse purchases CBS-TV network.

1996 – M2, MTV’s second TV channel is launched.

2004 – A supermarket fire kills 396 people and injures 500 in Paraguay.

2016 – Anthrax outbreak in Siberia kills one and infects 8 others.

2018 – Swedish crown jewels stolen in heist.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things in the love and beauty department should be going rather well for you now, so it is a good time to make a move toward the object of your desire! Make sure you are being completely realistic in your actions! Realize you may need some discipline in this area! Maintain a healthy structure within which you can work!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Slow down and take a more reserved, sensitive, and calculated approach to things today, especially when it comes to matters involving love and beauty! You will find a greater level of sensuality waiting for you when you are willing to open up the door even wider! Go after the object of your desire, but make sure that your approach is sensitive and disciplined!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be at a rather climactic point now in the department of love and beauty! Your creative levels are peaking, and you might feel a strong urge to create something on a giant canvas! Realize that discipline is needed to get those artistic juices flowing! Do not let fear stop you! Initiate your dreams and let the details fall into place later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Pieces of your life you have tried to avoid for some time may come to the surface today and cause you a bit of trouble! That which is not organized or structured is getting more and more chaotic just to teach you a lesson! Take care of things now! Put things in order and become more aware of the ticking of the clock! There is a reason you need to take care of business!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Cupid has fired his arrow into your heart today, so snuggle up with the object of your desire! You will feel more sensual and romantic than usual! Gourmet foods and fine wines should grace your plate tonight! Realize there may be an element of restraint that needs to get worked into the equation, but do not let this stop you from having a good time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a bit of a creative block now, but do not view this as a signal to stop pursuing your artistic goals! The truth of the matter is discipline is all that is needed to manifest the things you really want! Do not let other people’s energies get in the way of where you are now and where you want to be! Get back in the flow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is an important day in which you can breathe creative energy into a structured situation! You will find that bolstering the aesthetics of your surroundings will help inspire you to be more disciplined and eager to keep things neat and tidy! Take your time and do not let other people’s anxiety cause you to rush into anything you are not ready for!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be a bit more selective in terms of where you put your energy today! Do not waste your time with situations that are not healthy or conducive to your aims! You may find it hard to get motivated, but this is fine! This is a good day to lay low! Your energy is apt to feel rather sluggish, so be conservative with how you use it! Pace yourself throughout the day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Love and romance are coming your way today, but it is important to be practical! Do not take your relationships for granted! Realize love does not necessarily mean everything is perfect! Structure and discipline are often required in order to maintain a healthy partnership! You should be able to incorporate these elements rather well, so make the most of this energy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably should settle down a bit today in the love and romance department! Realize your relationships with others are not a show or stage act to perform! This is a day when you should listen to feedback from your partner and think about restructuring certain elements of your relationship in order to make things flow more smoothly!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Sit back and observe others’ behaviour today! Take a look at the people around you and figure out what makes them tick! You will find you can learn a great deal from their actions and mistakes! Consider your role models and people you wish to emulate! Think about the traits that attract you to certain people and work to adopt those traits yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your love life might be a little fragile, and you will find your partner is more sensitive than usual! A more caring, emotional approach to a situation will help you form a better connection with your partner! Today you will find that clear boundaries need to be established in order to keep things running smoothly between you and your loved ones.