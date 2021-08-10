Today in High Prairie: August 10, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 10, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

7 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 10, 2021

Tammy Henkel

Tyson Fjeld

Jason Robinson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 10, 2021

Abby Donald

Aiden McLaughlin

Jordy Thunder

Rynleigh Johnson

Ron Wild

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 10, 2021

1296 – John the Blind, King of Bohemia

1814 – Henri Nestlé, Founder of Nestle Foods

1856 – Edward L. Doheny, American Oil Tycoon

1856 – William Willett, Daylight Saving Time Inventor

1889 – Charles Darrow, Monopoly Inventor

1897 – Jack Haley, Wizard of Oz Actor

1909 – Leo Fender, Fender guitars inventor

1913 – Noah Berry, Rockford Files Actor

1913 – Steven Nagy, First to bowl 300 on TV

1918 – Eugene Wilkinson, First Nuclear Sub Commander

1923 – Rhonda Fleming, “Queen of Technicolor”

1927 – Vernon Washington, Roots Actor

1928 – Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean Show

1928 – Gus Mercurio, The Blue Lagoon Actor

1933 – Doyle Brunson, American Poker Player

1940 – Bobby Hatfield, Righteous Brothers Singer

1947 – Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull Musician

1949 – Gene Johnson, Diamond Rio Singer

1959 – Florent Vollant, Innu-Canadian Musician

1960 – Antonio Banderas, Evita Actor

1961 – Jon Farriss, INXS Vocalist/Drummer

1967 – Riddick Bowe, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1979 – Ted Geoghegan, American Filmmaker/Author

1997 – Kylie Jenner, American Model

This Day in Local History: August 10, 2021

Aug. 10, 1912: The first issue of the Grouard News rolls off the press with Roy S. Burns as publisher. The four-page broadsheet costs five cents per paper. Subscriptions are $2 per year. It’s the first paper in the Peace Country.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News reports W.H. Johnson will open a new barber shop in the Grouard Western Hotel.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News reports architect A.D. Johns of Medford, Oregon, arrives in town to scout the area for 20 families to relocate.

Aug. 10, 1912: It costs adults 35 cents and children 25 cents to see a motion picture at the Grouard Memorial Hall with C.H. Chaffer as proprietor.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard Board of Trade takes a full page ad in the Grouard News citing the area as “The Coming Metropolis of the Peace River Country with millions of acres of the finest farmland in the world.”

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News publishes the following list of businessmen: physician and surgeon J. Boulange M.D.; photographer I.H. Biron; surveyor and enginner Cote and Smith; Diamond P. Logging Company; blacksmith J.O. Gariepy; general merchant Vernor Maurice; auctioneer W.C. Blair; Grouard Bakery and Confectionary owners A. Bosich and A. Schaffer; real estate’s owner Kee and Burbidge; Gem Bakery’s owner J. McFadyen; jewelry and watch repair owner J.O. Gariepy; Grouard Painting Shop owner C.M. Roath; barber shop and pool room owner E.J. Ryopelle.

Aug. 10, 1913: William Gardner’s son sets fire to mosquito netting causing $150 damage to his house.

Aug. 10, 1914: Mr. Cowley boards the Lily of the Lake at Grouard for Edmonton to enroll in the cavalry corps making him the first Grouard man to join the army. Fred Marshall was already in Edmonton and W.T.M. King left Aug. 9.

Aug. 10, 1972: Almer W. Wolfe and Henry Lindstrom, both 81, die in a head-on car crash on the highway to Winagami Lake. No liquor is involved and conditions foggy. Wolfe is the driver of one car, Lindstrom a passenger in the other.

Aug. 10, 1972: The High Prairie Rockettes win the Smoky River Ladies Fastball League title defeating the crosstown Cougarettes 14-2 in the final.

Aug. 10, 1977: South Peace News reports that Don Powney takes over as High Prairie’s regional recreation consultant.

Aug. 10, 1979: One of Spendiff Transport’s trucks is hit by a train in High Prairie. No injuries occurred.

Aug. 10, 1983: South Peace News reports Sawridge Holdings of Edmonton is awarded the contract to build the $800,000 Kapown Centre’s addictions treatment facility at Grouard.

Aug. 10, 1983: South Peace News reports the Alberta government approves funding for an outlet control structure on the Lesser Slave River near Slave Lake to control lake levels.

Aug. 10, 1984: A fire causes considerable damage at Peyre Farm Equipment. A tractor is destroyed; a second tractor and two combines damaged.

Aug. 10, 1992: A 14-year-old boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to setting fire to Beaver Lumber on Sept. 28, 1991 and is sentenced to 40 hours of community service work.

Aug. 10, 1992: Pegasus Books moves into the former Bay Building.

Aug. 10, 1997: Corinne Willier purchases the Cresting Factory, moves it into Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut, and renames it Creative Cresting.

Aug. 10, 2005: News that a rare bird is halting repair work on Highway 749 south of High Prairie has Councilor Alvin Billings angry. The bird’s nesting area cannot be damaged, say government officials.

Aug. 10, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes postpones a decision on whether or not to hire an economic development officer until December budget meetings.

Aug. 10, 2005: Alberta Infrastructure and Transportation denies a plan from the M.D. of Big Lakes to expand the fishing area at the Grouard Bridge.

Aug. 10, 2005: High Prairie town council discusses fly-by-night businesses after a furniture store rents the curling rink for one month. Councillors did not agree with the business but add they could do nothing as bylaws permit such activity. Increasing the fees to $1,000 from the current $50 is discussed.

Aug. 10, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Ken Killeen tells council that the are ready to proceed with construction of a new Agriplex once the M.D. releases the $100,000 promised.

Aug. 10, 2005: High Prairie town council rejects a proposed bylaw regulating pawn shops.

Aug. 10, 2007: Baron Oilfield holds Customer Appreciation Day for its customers.

Aug. 10, 2007: Communities in Bloom judges Jane Stadel and Marie Wegner come to High Prairie to judge High Prairie in the annual competition. Both praise the town’s volunteer commitment.

Aug. 10, 2008: Jessie Wilson a long-time resident of the Salt Prairie and High Prairie areas, dies at the age of 90 years. She worked at AVC-Grouard for many years and well-known by many.

Aug. 10, 2009: Protestors take over the East Prairie Metis Settlement office but are forced by court order to leave five days later. They oppose actions taken by council and administration.

Aug. 10, 2011: Local caterer Audrey Carlson publishes a cookbook called The Hills are Alive and Still Cookin’.

Aug. 10, 2011: High Prairie town council offers 20 acres of land to The Power Alternative in Warren, Michigan to build a biodiesel plant. In return, town council would receive equity.

Aug. 10, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes applies to the Alberta government for disaster declaration which would allow farmers to apply for special funding.

Aug. 10, 2016: Big Lakes County awards a tender for construction of the House Mountain Road to Martoshev Logging Ltd. of Plamondon, Alta., for $5.77 million.

Aug. 10-11. 2018: A truck is stripped of its tires while parked on 51 Avenue and 48 Street in High Prairie. Police were asking the public’s help for clues.

Aug. 10-12, 2018: The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 47 swimmers for Provincials, a club record, at the conclusion of the Peace Regional Swim Meet.

This Day in World History – August 10, 2021

70 – Second Temple in Jerusalem set on fire by Roman army.

610 – In Islam, traditional date when Muhammad began to receive Qur’an.

1497 – John Cabot tells King Henry VII of his trip to “Asia”.

1500 – Portugal’s Diego Diaz is first European to sight Madagascar.

1675 – Construction of Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London begins.

1743 – Earliest recorded prize fighting rules formulated.

1793 – Louvre palace officially opens in Paris.

1809 – Ecuador declares independence from Spain.

1827 – Race riots in Cincinnati; 1,000 blacks leave for Canada.

1833 – Chicago incorporates as a village of about 200.

1869 – O.B. Brown patents moving picture projector.

1889 – Dan Rylands patents screw cap.

1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffman first synthesizes aspirin.

1907 – Prince Borchesi wins Beijing to Paris, 7,500-mile auto rally.

1920 – Allies recognize Poland, Czechoslovakia & Romania.

1921 – FDR stricken with polio.

1932 – A 5.1-kg 11.2-pound meteorite lands near Archie, Missouri.

1943 – Adolf Hitler watches lynching of allied pilots.

1944 – US troops recapture Guam from the Japanese.

1945 – Japan announces willingness to surrender to Allies.

1948 – ABC enters network TV at 7 p.m. EST.

1948 – Allen Funt’s “Candid Camera” TV debut on ABC.

1950 – “Sunset Boulevard” starring William Holden premieres.

1954 – Groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway held.

1960 – Discoverer 13 launched into orbit; returned first object from space.

1966 – Meteor enters Earth’s atmosphere, then leaves. Only known case.

1972 – 1 million kg meteorite grazes atmosphere above Canada.

1977 – Phillies & Expos play a doubleheader that ends at 3:23 a.m.

1977 – Postal employee David Berkowitz arrested [Son of Sam killer].

1981 – Richard Nixon Museum in San Clemente closes.

1985 – Michael Jackson buys ATV Music [every Beatle song] for $47 million.

1985 – Uno Lindstron of Sweden juggles a soccer ball 13.11 miles.

1988 – UN estimates Asia’s population hits 3 billion.

1990 – NASA’s Magellan spacecraft lands on Venus.

1994 – Last British troops leave Hong Kong [been there since 1841].

2003 – Highest temperature ever recorded in UK: 38.5C in Kent.

2013 – Six people are killed after Paluweh volcano erupts in Indonesia.

2017 – 100 year-old fruit cake deemed “almost eatable”.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 10, 2021

