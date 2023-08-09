Today in High Prairie: August 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 10, 2023

2 – 4 p.m. – High Prairie Library Penny Carnival.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 – 9 p.m. – Kinuso Indoor Roller Rink opens. Join the fun! $2 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 10, 2023

1296 – John the Blind, King of Bohemia

1814 – Henri Nestlé, Founder of Nestle Foods

1856 – Edward L. Doheny, American Oil Tycoon

1856 – William Willett, Daylight Saving Time Inventor

1889 – Charles Darrow, Monopoly Inventor

1897 – Jack Haley, Wizard of Oz Actor

1909 – Leo Fender, Fender guitars inventor

1913 – Noah Berry, Rockford Files Actor

1913 – Steven Nagy, First to bow 300 on TV

1918 – Eugene Wilkinson, First Nuclear Sub Commander

1923 – Rhonda Fleming, “Queen of Technicolor”

1927 – Vernon Washington, Roots Actor

1928 – Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean Show

1928 – Gus Mercurio, The Blue Lagoon Actor

1933 – Doyle Brunson, American Poker Player

1940 – Bobby Hatfield, Righteous Brothers Singer

1947 – Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull Musician

1949 – Gene Johnson, Diamond Rio Singer

1959 – Florent Vollant, Innu-Canadian Musician

1960 – Antonio Banderas, Evita Actor

1961 – Jon Farriss, INXS Vocalist/Drummer

1967 – Riddick Bowe, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1979 – Ted Geoghegan, American Filmmaker/Author

1997 – Kylie Jenner, American Model

This Day in Local History – August 10, 2023

Aug. 10, 1912: The first issue of the Grouard News rolls off the press with Roy S. Burns as publisher. The four-page broadsheet costs five cents per paper. Subscriptions are $2 per year.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News reports W.H. Johnson will open a new barber shop in the Grouard Western Hotel.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News reports architect A.D. Johns of Medford, Oregon, arrives in town to scout the area for 20 families to relocate.

Aug. 10, 1912: It costs adults 35 cents and children 25 cents to see a motion picture at the Grouard Memorial Hall with C.H. Chaffer as proprietor.

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard Board of Trade takes a full page ad in the Grouard News citing the area as “The Coming Metropolis of the Peace River Country with millions of acres of the finest farmland in the world.”

Aug. 10, 1912: The Grouard News publishes the following list of businessmen: physician and surgeon J. Boulange M.D.; photographer I.H. Biron; surveyor and enginner Cote and Smith; Diamond P. Logging Company; blacksmith J.O. Gariepy; general merchant Vernor Maurice; auctioneer W.C. Blair; Grouard Bakery and Confectionary owners A. Bosich and A. Schaffer; real estate’s owner Kee and Burbidge; Gem Bakery’s owner J. McFadyen; jewelry and watch repair owner J.O. Gariepy; Grouard Painting Shop owner C.M. Roath; barber shop and pool room owner E.J. Ryopelle.

Aug. 10, 1913: William Gardner’s son sets fire to mosquito netting causing $150 damage to his house.

Aug. 10, 1914: Mr. Cowley boards the Lily of the Lake at Grouard for Edmonton to enroll in the cavalry corps making him the first Grouard man to join the army. Fred Marshall was already in Edmonton and W.T.M. King left Aug. 9.

Aug. 10, 1972: Almer W. Wolfe and Henry Lindstrom, both 81, die in a head-on car crash on the highway to Winagami Lake. No liquor is involved and conditions foggy. Wolfe is the driver of one car, Lindstrom a passenger in the other.

Aug. 10, 1972: The High Prairie Rockettes win the Smoky River Ladies Fastball League title defeating the crosstown Cougarettes 14-2 in the final.

Aug. 10, 1977: South Peace News reports that Don Powney takes over as High Prairie’s regional recreation consultant.

Aug. 10, 1979: One of Spendiff Transport’s trucks is hit by a train in High Prairie. No injuries occurred.

Aug. 10, 1983: South Peace News reports Sawridge Holdings of Edmonton is awarded the contract to build the $800,000 Kapown Centre’s addictions treatment facility at Grouard.

Aug. 10, 1983: South Peace News reports the Alberta government approves funding for an outlet control structure on the Lesser Slave River near Slave Lake to control lake levels.

Aug. 10, 1984: A fire causes considerable damage at Peyre Farm Equipment. A tractor is destroyed; a second tractor and two combines damaged.

Aug. 10, 1992: A 14-year-old boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to setting fire to Beaver Lumber on Sept. 28, 1991 and is sentenced to 40 hours of community service work.

Aug. 10, 1992: Augustin Cardinal, 81, of High Prairie is sent to Edmonton for a 60-day psychiatric assessment. Cardinal was charged with manslaughter in the death of John Gilbert Gladue, 91, on July 9, 1992.

Aug. 10, 1992: Pegasus Books moves into the former Bay Building.

Aug. 10, 1997: Corinne Willier purchases the Cresting Factory, moves it into Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut, and renames it Creative Cresting.

This Day in World History – August 10, 2023

70 – Second Temple in Jerusalem set on fire by Roman army.

610 – In Islam, traditional date when Muhammad began to receive Qur’an.

1497 – John Cabot tells King Henry VII of his trip to “Asia”.

1500 – Portugal’s Diego Diaz is first European to sight Madagascar.

1675 – Construction of Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London begins.

1743 – Earliest recorded prize fighting rules formulated.

1793 – Louvre palace officially opens in Paris.

1809 – Ecuador declares independence from Spain.

1827 – Race riots in Cincinnati; 1,000 blacks leave for Canada.

1833 – Chicago incorporates as a village of about 200.

1869 – O.B. Brown patents moving picture projector.

1889 – Dan Rylands patents screw cap.

1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffman first synthesizes aspirin.

1907 – Prince Borchesi wins Beijing to Paris, 7,500-mile auto rally.

1920 – Allies recognize Poland, Czechoslovakia & Romania.

1921 – FDR stricken with polio.

1932 – A 5.1-kg 11.2-pound meteorite lands near Archie, Missouri.

1943 – Adolf Hitler watches lynching of allied pilots.

1944 – US troops recapture Guam from the Japanese.

1945 – Japan announces willingness to surrender to Allies.

1948 – ABC enters network TV at 7 p.m. EST.

1948 – Allen Funt’s “Candid Camera” TV debut on ABC.

1950 – “Sunset Boulevard” starring William Holden premieres.

1954 – Groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway held.

1960 – Discoverer 13 launched into orbit; returned first object from space.

1966 – Meteor enters Earth’s atmosphere, then leaves. Only known case.

1972 – One million kg meteorite grazes atmosphere above Canada.

1977 – Phillies & Expos play a doubleheader that ends at 3:23 a.m.

1977 – Postal employee David Berkowitz arrested [Son of Sam killer].

1981 – Richard Nixon Museum in San Clemente closes.

1985 – Michael Jackson buys ATV Music [every Beatle song] for $47 million.

1985 – Uno Lindstron of Sweden juggles a soccer ball 13.11 miles.

1988 – UN estimates Asia’s population hits 3 billion.

1990 – NASA’s Magellan spacecraft lands on Venus.

1994 – Last British troops leave Hong Kong [been there since 1841].

2003 – Highest temperature ever recorded in UK: 38.5C in Kent.

2013 – Six people are killed after Paluweh volcano erupts in Indonesia.

2017 – 100-year-old fruit cake deemed “almost eatable”.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keeping things in balance may be more trouble than it is worth, so do not force the issue. Sometimes it is necessary for our personal growth to let the pendulum swing all the way to one side. The more you can let go and accept everything is not going to always be peaceful and harmonious, the better able you will be to deal with the sudden emotional turmoil that is bound to arise.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is one day when you feel on the edge of either an emotional breakdown or a triumphant epiphany. To ensure a positive outcome, do not take yourself too seriously. There is a degree of intensity to the day that is likely to make everyone feel they are wound up like a spring. One careless move could set off disaster. Do what you can to ease the tension rather than add to it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Just because everyone else is walking on eggshells does not mean you need to. Your upbeat spirit will be more welcome than usual due to the drama around you. Be careful of falling into the role you know others want you to play. It is easy to take on the role that is in front of you, but this does not always help the situation. Read from your own script, not someone else’s.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your tremendous sensitivity in a certain situation could be causing you to jump to conclusions that are keeping you from seeing the truth. Your tendency is to assume things before you have all the facts. You may assume the worst, making you more stressed about the situation than you need to be. Do not worry about things you do not know to be true.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel like you are doomed if you do and doomed if you don’t. You may feel very opinionated about a certain issue, but you know that expressing yourself is likely to cause someone else to feel threatened or upset. But if you keep these thoughts to yourself, you are going to feel resentful and perhaps even used. You are better off expressing yourself honestly.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find yourself bursting into tears for no apparent reason today. Seek comfort in sitting by a body of water where you can let your emotions flow. Tension builds as the storm draws near. Once it has passed, however, there is calm as the sunshine pierces the clouds. This time of peace and serenity may seem far off, but it is closer than you think.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unexpected emotions are going to come out of nowhere and cause havoc. Be prepared to deal with the expected. The key is not to overreact. The calmer and more stable you can stay, the better off you will be. Dealing with the situation in a reactive outburst will only turn the scene into an explosive rage. Count to ten or sit by yourself for a while before you deal with the problem.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may want more freedom in a certain situation. Perhaps it is your emotions you want to distance yourself from, or it feels like someone is smothering you. On the one hand, you long for company and intimacy to fill an inner void. On the other, you resent having to be so needy. Make sure you are whole before you sink too deeply into a relationship.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may need to use charm and wit to ease a tense situation. Gridlock could be making you feel uncomfortable. Your solution to the problem is to put on a happy face and divert attention from the difficulty by telling some jokes. Realize this technique will delay having to face a particular situation for a while, but it certainly will not keep you from ever having to deal with it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your emotions are active, and could be popping up in powerful outbursts. There is momentum building within that you should not ignore or suppress. Perhaps you feel that what you have to say is not appropriate for the situation. More than likely, it will do more harm than good to ignore these feelings rather than get them out, even when it seems disruptive to do so.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have a feeling if you do not have something positive to say, you should not say anything. This idea could keep you tongue-tied today. If you are frustrated, angry, or hurt, address the issue openly. Do not feel like you have to be the one who cheers up everyone else. Let someone else have a turn for a change. You are only harming yourself by pretending that everything is OK when it is not.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not skimp when it comes to taking care of your physical health. In an effort to save money, you may not bother getting dental checkups, or you could opt for the least expensive doctor in the book. Nothing is more important than your health. Treat your body with the honour and respect it deserves. You may have no trouble doing for others what you know you should be doing for yourself.