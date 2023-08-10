Today in High Prairie: August 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 11, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Heart River Housing Pleasantview Lodge Addition Grand Opening.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7 p.m. – Faust Charity Association meeting at Faust Gathering Place.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 11, 2023

1778 – Friedrich Ludwig Jahn, Founder of Gymnastics

1836 – Cato M. Guldberg, Law of Mass Action Founder

1862 – Carrie Jacobs Bond, I Love You Truly Songwriter

1897 – Enid Blyton, Fifth Most Popular Author

1902 – Lloyd Nolan American, Peyton Place Actor

1915 – Jean Parker, Little Women Actress

1917 – Dik Browne, Hi & Lois Cartoonist

1921 – Alex Haley, Roots Author

1926 – Bernard Ashley, Founder of Laura Ashley

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American TV Evangelist

1937 – Allegra Kent, Addams Family Actress

1942 – Mike Huggs, Manfred Mann Drummer

1943 – Denis Payton, Glad All Over Musician

1943 – James Kale, Guess Who Rocker

1946 – Marilyn Vos Savant, World’s Highest IQ [228]

1949 – Eric Carmen, All By Myself Rocker

1949 – Ian Charleson, Chariots of Fire Actor

1950 – Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple Computer

1953 – Hulk Hogan, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1954 – Joe Jackson, Steppin’ Out Musician

1957 – Richie Ramone, Ramones Drummer

1965 – Shinji Mikami, Resident Evil Game Designer

1965 – Embeth Davidtz, Schindler’s List Actress

1967 – Joe Rogan, Fear Factor Host

1976 – Will Friedle, Boy Meets World Actor

1983 – Chris Hemsworth, Thor Actor

This Day in Local History – August 11, 2023

Aug. 11, 1912: The Grouard Royal Hotel opens under new management.

Aug. 11, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade meets in Maurice Hall to try to entice a canoe and boat construction firm from eastern Canada to locate in Grouard.

Aug. 11, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports a delay by the CBC until mid-October to transmit TV programming is the result of transmitter equipment problems. TV in the Peace River district would have to wait until mid-October.

Aug. 11, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Murray Couch and Mel Zachary, both of Grouard, have established Bayview Air Service. The Cessna 180 will use floats in summer and skis on winter.

Aug. 11, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the calf of I. Kiceniuk, of Sunset House, is killed by a black bear.

Aug. 11, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Lloyd Rohloff is developing a new trailer park in town called the Pioneer Trailer Park. Thirty trailers with water and sewer will be ready by October.

Aug. 11, 1971: The Alberta government announces $96,300 in funding for a new addition to Joussard School.

Aug. 11, 1974: A small fire closes Denny’s Drive-In in High Prairie. Only smoke damage occurred and the restaurant was reopened the next day.

Aug. 11, 1976: South Peace News reports Mike’s Saddlery opens in town with Mike Redlak as owner.

Aug. 11, 1979: Denis and Gwen Roy open the High Prairie Swap Shop.

Aug. 11, 1982: The East Prairie Eagles sweep a doubleheader from the High Prairie Playboys by scores of 3-0 and 5-0 to win their third straight championship in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. The Eagles had also won a doubleheader the previous night thus winning the series in four straight games.

Aug. 11, 1984: Gordon Olson, Blair Kuchuk and Wade Kuchuk win a three-on-three basketball tournament at the Sports Palace parking lot.

Aug. 11, 1984: Janet Arnold conducts a synchronized swimming clinic at the pool. Attendance is low but the clinic is still viewed a success as it introduces swimmers to the sport.

Aug. 11, 1985: Pitcher Jesse Smith homers and tosses a shutout as the High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Intermediate C Fastball championship with a 12-0 win over Kitscoty in Wetaskiwin.

Aug. 11, 1988: Steven Cunningham, 17, of Peavine, drowns at the Faust wharf after falling from the structure.

Aug. 11, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is treated for whiplash following a three-vehicle accident in Edmonton.

Aug. 11, 1990: The California Cuties, featuring men dressed in drag, play a comedy fastball game against the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 11, 1992: A sod turning ceremony is held to signal construction of the new track at E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School.

Aug. 11, 1992: The Driftpile Swingers blast the Peavine Rangers 12-4 in the first game of the Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series. After the game, Peavine forfeits the series.

Aug. 11, 1993: The California Cuties comedy fastball team, featuring men dressed in drag, entertains a small but appreciative crowd in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – August 11, 2023

1114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by Mayans, begins.

1718 – Battle of Cape Passaro: British fleet destroys Spanish off Sicily.

1772 – Eruption blows 4,000 feet off volcano in Java, kills 3,000.

1858 – First ascent of the Eiger in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland.

1863 – Cambodia becomes French protectorate.

1866 – World’s first roller rink opens.

1874 – Harry Parmelee patents sprinkler head.

1877 – Asaph Hall discovers Mars’s moon Deimos.

1896 – Harvey Hubbell patents electric light bulb socket with pull chain.

1914 – John Bray patents animation.

1919 – Green Bay Packers football club founded by Curly Lambeau.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes first pro baseball player to hit 500 homers.

1934 – First federal prisoners arrive at Alcatraz.

1936 – Chaing Kai-shek’s troops conquers Kanton.

1944 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo head of Lyon, France, leaves for Auschwitz.

1951 – First televised baseball game in colour.

1956 – First flight 4-motor Cessna 620.

1956 – Elvis Presley releases “Don’t Be Cruel”.

1960 – Chad declares Independence from France.

1965 – Watts riots begin in Southeast Los Angeles, lasts 6 days.

1966 – Last Beatle concert tour of US begins.

1971 – Construction begins on Louisiana Superdome.

1973 – “American Graffiti” directed by George Lucas, opens.

1978 – Funeral of Pope Paul VI held in the Vatican.

1978 – Legionnaire’s disease bacteria isolated in Atlanta.

1987 – France & Great-Britain send minesweepers to Persian Gulf.

1988 – Al-Qaeda formed at a meeting involving Osama bin Laden.

1989 – Voyager 2 discovers two partial rings of Neptune.

1991 – 400,000 demonstrate for democracy in Madagascar, 31 killed.

1997 – Benin legalizes Jan 10th as a voodoo holiday.

2003 – Heat wave in Paris kills 144.

2012 – Lightning strike kills 13 at Mosque in Bangladesh.

2015 – Spain’s top matador Francisco Ordóñez is gored and injured.

2015 – Largest ever outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in New York.

2015 – Sendai nuclear power plant restarts after 2011 tsunami.

2016 – Shark declared oldest vertebrate animal in the world at 392 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 11, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find yourself running in a million different directions. This is a good day to do errands. You can juggle many things at once, so continue with confidence. Make sure you do each task thoroughly instead of skimming over them. Others are likely to notice your work. Do work that makes you proud.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions are likely to be pulled to extremes. A key aspect of today is communication, and it wields a great deal of power. People are fighting for knowledge today so be sure of your facts before you start tossing them out there. You will command respect from others, thanks to your solid commitment to the truth.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not underestimate people’s sensitivity to certain situations. You may work with a detachment that is healthy on a day like this. You can deal with issues in a level-headed way without getting caught up in emotional drama. Meanwhile, others might take things very personally. Be aware of their needs. These people are some of your most valuable resources. Treat them with respect.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Talking things over with friends is likely to be a nourishing exercise for you. Instead of trying to work things out in your head, say them aloud and ask others for their perspectives. A tremendous amount of healing can take place when you confess what is bothering you. Find the relief that comes from having a willing listener.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Engage in lively activities with friends who keep you abreast of the latest in culture. See a movie, go to a bookstore, or visit a museum. This should be a fun time in which you can bounce ideas around and explore your thoughts and feelings. Be careful your conversation does not lapse into gossip. Do not let everyone else’s affairs suddenly become more important than yours.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may think few people understand you. Even if you try to explain your thought process and where you are emotionally, it still seems like others are more concerned with themselves. Only you can really understand how you feel. Be your own cheerleader. It is not necessary for everyone to understand everything about you. An air of mystery is part of what makes you intriguing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mood is likely to be malleable, depending on the people you are with and situation you are in. One minute you may be high as a kite and the next you are down in the dumps. There is likely to be very little middle ground. The key for you now is to align yourself with those with a positive attitude who can bring helpful working solutions to the issues.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Try not to spend too much time on one issue today. It is possible you will get so wrapped up in it that that you will find it hard to deal with anything else. Take care of one issue the best you can and move to the next without dwelling on the first. Your focus is strong, and you can tackle many issues efficiently.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things should be going well for you. Stay on track and you will have a clear runway. If you deviate from where you need to be, you might get a harsh reminder from something or someone. There are powerful forces at work. You will benefit if you work with instead of against them. Maintain your focus on the truth and those aspects that align with your soul.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like you are walking a tightrope. One wrong step will cause you to tumble to the ground. Do not put so much pressure on yourself. You may see things as life or death situations when what is required now is an upbeat attitude. If you insist on making things more complicated than they need to be, you may turn away the very people who can help you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone or something may intimidate you and make you want to retreat. But this person or situation is the very thing you need now in order to do what you have to do. Opportunities are there for you even though they may be disguised. Once you find them you will know. Have confidence you are ready for the next step in your journey.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There may be power struggles brewing beneath the surface that become evident in your interactions. Your first reaction may be to get upset and make your viewpoint even more rigid. It is important you be more laid back. Accept that other people have different perspectives on the situation. Work with instead of against them. Walk away if others are unreasonable.