Today in High Prairie: August 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 12, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Show & Shine at Donnelly.

Noon – 4 p.m. – Big Lakes County Dop Adoption at BLC Animal Care Facility in HP.

8 p.m. – Summer Dance at Faust Multicultural Gathering Place. Midnight Thunder playing.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 12, 2023

1774 – Robert Southey, Story of the 3 Bears Author

1781 – Robert Mills, Washington Monument Architect

1848 – Macellus Emants , Along the Nile Author

1859 – Katharine Lee Bates, America the Beautiful Author

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, The Ten Commandments Director

1885 – Marion Lorne, The Graduate Actress

1886 – Keith Murdoch, Australian Newspaper Magnate

1889 – Zerna Sharp, Dick and Jane Author

1898 – Oscar Homolka, Seven Year Itch Actor

1904 – Alexei Nikolaevich, Last Tsarevich of Russia

1907 – Joe Besser, Three Stooges Actor

1910 – Jane Wyatt, Father Knows Best Actress

1910 – Yusof bin Ishak, First President of Singapore

1914 – Ruth Lowe, Canadian Pianist/Composer

1918 – Sid Bernstein, Beatles Producer

1925 – Norris McWhirter, Guinness Book Co-Founder

1925 – Ross McWhirter, Guinness Book Co-Founder

1927 – Porter Wagoner, Discovered Dolly Parton

1941 – Jennifer Warren, Slap Shot Actress

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Dire Straits Musician

1954 – Sam J. Jones, Flash Gordon Actor

1961 – Roy Hay, Culture Club Guitarist

1971 – Pete Sampras, American Tennis Pro

1973 – Jonathan Coachman, WWE Announcer

1978 – Hayley Wickenheiser, Canadian Ice Hockey Player

1979 – Cindy Klassen, Canadian Speed Skater

This Day in Local History – August 12, 2023

Aug. 12, 1912: About 50 people attend a meeting at Cunningham’s Pool Hall to discuss incorporating Grouard into a town from a village. A census is commissioned to support the project.

Aug. 12, 1914: T.R. Bunfield concludes his feasibility study report on the draining of Stinking Lake. He was considering draining the lake and opening the land to settlement.

Aug. 12, 1933: The Governor-General of Canada and his wife, Lord and Lady Bessborough, visit St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Aug. 12, 1962: The visiting High Prairie Peewees lose to Barrhead 17-9 in the first game of their best-of-three provincial playoff series.

Aug. 12, 1968: The Salt Prairie post office closes.

Aug. 12, 1973: The Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Playboys 4-3 to win a fastball tournament in High Prairie.

Aug. 12, 1979: The High Prairie Playboys win $600 after placing first at a fastball tournament in Slave Lake.

Aug. 12, 1979: Roy Kreiger wins Best All-Round Cowboy as the Salt Creek Riding Club hosts its annual rodeo.

Aug. 12, 1981: South Peace News reports water from the new raw water reservoir is being treated at the upgraded water treatment plant.

Aug. 12, 1981: South Peace News reports that the East Prairie Eagles win the Lesser Slave Lake Men’s Fastball League defeating the High Prairie Playboys in the final three games to two.

Aug. 12, 1984: The Peavine Smokers defeat the Driftpile Swingers to win the slo-pitch tournament portion of Driftpile Sports Days.

Aug. 12, 1992: The I.D. council agrees to build a $1 million administration building just outside High Prairie’s boundaries on the west end.

Aug. 12, 1993: Allen Leroy Cooper, 49, of Vermilion, dies on Highway 750 south of Gift Lake after falling off the tailgate of a truck and hitting his head on the pavement.

Aug. 12, 1998: High Prairie town council finally admits the new log tourist booth will not open until 1999. Earlier they had targeted a June 1 opening.

Aug. 12, 1999: Randy and Crystal Winterburn open R.J.’s Meats across from the post office.

Aug. 12, 1999: Jack Burley receives a Life Commitment Award from Alberta Museums.

Aug. 12, 2001: High Prairie Dolphin Nicole Vandermeulen breaks a 16-year Alberta record in the girl’s 17 years and over 50-metre butterfly in a time of 31.24 seconds at the Grande Prairie Regional Swim Meet. In all, 11 Dolphins qualify for the provincial swim meet.

This Day in World History – August 12, 2023

1336 – English King Edward III ends wool export to Flanders.

1492 – Christopher Columbus arrives in Canary Islands on first voyage.

1676 – First war between American colonists & Indians ends in New England.

1833 – The town of Chicago is incorporated [population 350].

1851 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents the sewing machine.

1856 – Anthony Fass patents accordion.

1863 – First cargo of lumber leaves Burrard Inlet [Vancouver].

1865 – Joseph Lister performs first antiseptic surgery.

1877 – Thomas Edison completes first model for the phonograph.

1883 – The last quagga [zebra subspecies] dies.

1898 – Hawaii is formally annexed to US.

1908 – Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car.

1927 – “Wings” – 1 of 2 silent films to win Oscars best picture – opens.

1930 – Patent granted for method for quick freezing food.

1943 – Alleged date of the first Philadelphia Experiment.

1944 – Pipeline under ocean [Pluto] begins operating.

1953 – Ann Davison becomes first woman to sail solo across Atlantic.

1953 – Soviet Union conducts secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.

1960 – Echo 1, first communications satellite, is launched by NASA.

1962 – First time 2 people are in space.

1972 – Last American combat ground troops leave Vietnam.

1979 – Iranian press censors start massive book burnings.

1981 – IBM introduces its first personal computer.

1983 – General Manuel A Noriega becomes commander of Panamanian army.

1988 – Movie “Last Temptation of Christ” is released.

1988 – Nelson Mandela is treated for tuberculosis at hospital.

1992 – Canada, Mexico, and USA end NAFTA negotiations.

2000 – Russian submarine K-141 Kursk explodes and sinks.

2014 – Ebola outbreak death toll exceeds 1,000.

2016 – Cannes becomes first French resort to ban the burkini.

2018 – NASA launches the Parker Space Probe, its first mission to the sun.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 12, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be a little selfish! Be honest and straightforward with what you want. There is no need to beat around the bush simply because you want to spare someone’s feelings. You will do everyone a favour by laying it out clearly. Refrain from playing mind games just to see how much you can twist people into knots. Such actions will later come back to haunt you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your dander might be up today in reaction to someone’s strong opinion. You do not want to back down. The fire burns hot within you. Use this power wisely. Try not to use it in an aggressive, manner toward those you do not want to offend. Watch your back and keep your energy pure. You have the power to affect quite a number of people.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Move boldly toward your dreams today. Your sense of reality may not be perfectly in tune with the actual situation, but do not worry about it. Put wings on your shoes and fly into the stratosphere. Push the boundaries. The only way you are going to grow is if you go beyond your normal mode of existence. This is your day to soar into the great beyond.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is extra action in your day today, so go with it. Do not fight against the wave of unconventional support that is brewing at your back door. There is a great deal of potential energy at your disposal. The only thing keeping you from harnessing it is your own mind. Do not be so scared of that which can actually help you out. Open your mind and let the new into your life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a great day for you. You should communicate a lot. Talk in riddles and say your sentences backward. Be fanciful and outlandish. Most of the information will be relayed in a nonverbal manner. Let your wild side shine through. Wear the wackiest thing in your closet. Do not give in to the social norm just because it is the thing that has been done repeatedly.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions and fantasies are strongly tied today. Let your feelings revel in a surreal state. Let your daydreams filter into your decisions. You might feel electricity in the air, so go with it. There is a great deal of creative energy available to you that is extremely potent. This energy has an activating effect that will help you get off the couch.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should enjoy a good mood today, so head toward something you believe in. There will most certainly be a magical element to this day that you should not only believe in but also encourage. Miracles are possible if you believe. Let your fanciful mind realize something out of thin air. Lean toward the new and unconventional. The times are changing rapidly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Not much will happen until you decide to give up a few vices that have a serious effect on your well-being. Realize if there are certain things that control you, you do not have complete control over your life. Try not to fight this truth. Simply accept these things exist in your world, and understand that you can coexist without having to surrender to their power.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a whirlwind day for you. You will finally feel like you are getting things back on track. Any lag you have felt in the past few days will be eliminated. Your engine is in high gear. You have more of a sense of what you want. Do not be so concerned with how you are going to get it. Focus more on defining it precisely.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try not to rock the boat too much today! Hold fast to your point of view, but do not get down when other people do not share your sentiments. You might feel the urge to snap at people, but realize you are probably better off holding your tongue. Let your daydreams carry you away from the present reality. Your imaginary world will be your closest ally.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Let the child within come out and play! Return to and relish your most primal state. Some of life’s most important lessons are the ones you learned when you were a child. Return to that state of mind and embrace the simplicity of life you experienced then. Life is only complicated because you make it so. Remember what it was like to live without care and live that way again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to be a stick in the mud today! Other people are not going to want to take the time to drag you along. Take the initiative. If you want to have fun, create it. The biggest part of this equation is your attitude. Other people can sense your jealous nature, so do not think you are fooling anyone. Let others live their lives. You need to concentrate on your own.