Today in High Prairie: August 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 13, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation & Culture meeting at bowling alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 13, 2023

1422 – William Caxton, First English Printer

1655 – Johann Denner, Inventor of the Clarinet

1802 – Nikolaus Lenau, Faust Author

1860 – Annie Oakley, American Sharp Shooter

1866 – Giovanni Agnelli, Fiat Auto Maker

1895 – Bert Lahr, The Wizard of Oz Actor

1898 – Regis Toomey, Petticoat Junction Actor

1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English Horror Film Director

1902 – Felix Wankel, Rotary-Piston Engine Inventor

1912 – Ben Hogan, American Pro Golfer

1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban PM/President

1929 – Pat Harrington Jr., Danny Thomas Show Actor

1941 – Erin Fleming, Groucho Marx’s Companion

1947 – Gretchen Corbett, Rockford Files Actress

1947 – John Stocker, Canadian Voice Actor

1948 – Cliff Fish, Paper Lace Bassist

1949 – Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyer

1951 – Dan Fogelberg, Longer Author/Singer

1955 – Betsy King, American Pro Golfer

1958 – Feargal Sharkey, The Undertones Rocker

1959 – Danny Bonaduce, Partridge Family Actor

1960 – Phil Taylor, 16-Time World Darts Champ

1963 – Sridevi Kapoor, India’s “Female Superstar”

1964 – Ian Haughland, The Final Countdown Singer

1970 – Alan Shearer, English Footballer

This Day in Local History – August 13, 2023

Aug. 13, 1904: Haldor Fevang is the first white baby born in the area.

Aug. 13, 1915: Edmonton’s Fred J. McBryan drowns in the West Prairie River while swimming with friends. Cramps is believed to be the reason.

Aug. 13, 1962: An estimated $23,000 in damages to the building and stock occurs as fire breaks out at High Prairie’s Alma’s Cafe on Main Street.

Aug. 13, 1969: Work crews are busy ripping out the interior and laying a new foundation at the old Lily’s Cafe building on Main Street in High Prairie.

Aug. 13, 1985: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Gift Lakers 5-4 in two extra innings in the first game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final.

Aug. 13, 1986: A request for town water from Bissell Brothers Lumber in Enilda is put on hold by High Prairie town council.

Aug. 13, 1988: Scott Greer, 14, of High Prairie, dies after being struck by a car on his ATV.

Aug. 13, 1989: Richard Lee Mullen, 4, is found drowned in five feet of water in a creek near his home at Salt Prairie.

Aug. 13, 1989: The Peavine Rangers clinch first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final with a 2-2 tie against the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 13, 1989: Ryan MacDonald, Ian Griffiths and Patricia Blonsky all win medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Brooks.

Aug. 13, 1989: The High Prairie Golf Club hosts a special afternoon of golf to honour Bruce Thomson’s family for their contribution to golf.

Aug. 13, 1991: Slave Lake resident Dianne Delgatty writes High Prairie town council complaining of the lack of a 24-hour gas station in town.

Aug. 13, 1994: Bernie Poloz purchases the winning bird and captures first place at the High Prairie Racing Pigeon Club’s annual derby race.

Aug. 13, 1997: South Peace News advertises Prairie Pawn is open.

Aug. 13, 1997: The entire Grouard fire department resigns but is back on the job within two days.

Aug. 13, 1997: The regional landfill is placed on hold after tenders come in at 10 per cent over estimated costs.

Aug. 13, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys split a doubleheader with the Wanham Wildcats to open the best-of-five Wheatbelt Baseball League final. The Wildcats won the opener 10-5 but the Bad Boys rallied to win the second game 7-6.

Aug. 13, 2000: The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 31 swimmers for provincials as the Regional Swim Meet concludes in Peace River.

This Day in World History – August 13, 2023

1521 – Hernán Cortés captures Aztec emperor marking end of Aztec Empire.

1642 – Astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Martian south polar cap.

1792 – Revolutionaries imprison French royals, including Marie Antoinette.

1814 – Cape of Good Hope formally ceded to British by the Dutch.

1889 – William Gray patents coin-operated telephone.

1898 – US forces under Admiral George Dewey captures Manila.

1907 – First taxicabs operate in New York City.

1913 – Invention of stainless steel by Harry Brearley.

1914 – Carl Wickman begins Greyhound bus line.

1942 – The ‘Manhattan Project’ begins goal to deliver an atomic bomb.

1960 – USSR withdraws advisors from China.

1961 – Construction of the Berlin Wall begins in East Germany.

1972 – Dutch KRO-TV transmits 440th & last episode of “Bonanza”.

1977 – First test glide of space shuttle.

1977 – Randy Bachman quits BTO, they disband.

1981 – Last broadcast of “The Waltons” on CBS-TV.

1987 – St. Louis outfield sets record of no putouts in 13 inning win.

1991 – US Vice-President Dan Quayle makes a speech attacking lawyers.

1993 – US Court of Appeals rules congress must save all e-mails.

1996 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 3.0.

2015 – US returns to France Picasso’s painting [stolen in 2001].

Today’s Horoscopes – August 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could feel blocked, like you are in a trap. Perhaps your friends are influencing you into believing one thing, while your family has you trained to believe another. You wear different masks in different situations so you may have forgotten the real person underneath. Things are in conflict, and you may be forced to make important decisions. The truth is the only way to escape the trap.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Remember it takes energy to repress and bottle up your feelings. Without realizing it you may be stuffing a great deal of emotion inside while trying to ignore it. The truth is that expressing these feelings – anger, happiness, fear, self-doubt – will energize and free you. The atmosphere around you will lighten up and you will be able to interact more openly with others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Deep inside you know the right thing to do. Perhaps you just saw someone drop money on the ground and you picked it up. Do you return it or pocket it for yourself? You are likely to feel like you have the devil on one shoulder arguing with the angel on the other. It is important you listen to the angel. Do what you know is right.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mastery of your mind and ability to stay disciplined about your goals is impressive. Others recognize and appreciate your efforts much more than usual. You may be called upon to assist in some other project or someone else’s emotional drama because you have the stability required to remedy the situation. Do not downplay your talent in this area.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel as if someone or something has just reformatted your hard drive. Suddenly, things are running much more smoothly. The key now is to find the discipline and organization to understand this new system fully. Streamline your thoughts and be more efficient about how you use your energy. You will be more effective overall if you can keep from scattering your resources.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be forced to put your thoughts into neat little boxes that can be easily understood and processed. Your ideas are abstract and do not always make reasonable sense. It is OK to have a bit of mystery about things that rational minds can not explain. Although you may feel like the goal is to arrange things in an orderly way, do not feel like you have to do it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This may be a difficult day in which you feel pressured to get things done, yet there is indecisiveness and hesitation lingering in your mind. Between a rock and hard place is no easy spot, but you will find your way out. Perhaps the thing you should do is make a move – any move. Once you get the energy flowing, the direction you need to take will be clear.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is tremendous discipline in your way of thinking, which is helping you advance toward your goals. Do not expect you will solve every problem right away. Keep in mind you will be able to sort through issues more efficiently. Once you have things sufficiently fleshed out, it will be easier to put the pieces back together. Stay detached instead of getting emotionally involved.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your thoughts may be strained, and you could find it difficult to process things that are normally no problem. Try not to force answers that do not seem to want to come. If the information flows easily and smoothly, you will know it is meant for you. If you have to pull teeth in order to get at the truth, you may need to back off.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your thinking may have emotional overtones that prevent you from seeing the truth clearly. Do your best to tame your feelings in order to let more rational thoughts rise to the surface. There is a stability that comes when you honour your emotions from a detached perspective instead of immediately taking action in response to how you feel. Think about this as you engage with others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The thing you dread the most could be the very thing you need the most in your life. You are at a point right now when the lessons that come might be hard to swallow, but they are necessary. Do not try to resist what you know you must face. Approach things with courage instead of fear and you can conquer anything. Once you climb the mountain, the rest is downhill.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may look at your orderly closet, well-organized desk, and clean bathroom and be proud. Other people may fret about suddenly having to get their lives in order, but you are already there. Perhaps you do not realize it because you are such a perfectionist. Perhaps you do not give yourself enough credit for all the work you do. Give yourself a pat on the back today.