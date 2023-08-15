Today in High Prairie: August 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 15, 2023

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 15, 2023

1717 – John Metcalf, First Pro Roadbuilder

1769 – Napoléon Bonaparte, French Military Leader

1771 – Walter Scott, Lady of the Lake Author

1803 – James Douglas, “Father of British Columbia”

1865 – Mikao Usui, Japanese Founder of Reiki

1879 – Ethel Barrymore, Classic Film Actress

1885 – Edna Ferber, Cimarron Author

1900 – Estelle Brody, Safari Actress

1923 – Rose Marie, Dick Van Dyke Show Singer

1925 – Billy Pinkney, Drifters Singer/Bassist

1925 – Mike Connors, Mannix Actor

1925 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian Jazz Pianist

1931 – Richard F. Heck, Heck Reaction Discoverer

1933 – Bobby Helms, Jingle Bell Rock Singer

1946 – Jimmy Webb, MacArthur Park Singer

1947 – Geraldo Velez, Spyro Gyra Musician

1948 – Patsy Gallant, Canadian Pop Singer

1948 – Charles Johnston, Doobie Brothers Vocalist

1955 – Larry Mathews, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1956 – Peter-John Vettese, Jethro Tull Keyboardist

1964 – Debi Mazar, LA Law Actress

1968 – Debra Messing, Will & Grace Actress

1972 – Ben Affleck, Armageddon Actor

This Day in Local History – August 15, 2023

Aug. 15, 1913: Frank Anderson sells 24 fur pelts for $5,000 to Lee Rellis and F.J. Graham making it the largest recorded sale in the Grouard area’s history.

Aug. 15, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will reach the Smoky River before the end of the year.

Aug. 15, 1914: A Grouard News editorial predicts the demise of weekly newspapers unless “the long-suffering public comes generously forward. . .” He adds several papers have already folded and predicts some will follow suit. The issue is the new postal regulations regarding the transmission of papers in the mail.

Aug. 15, 1973: Advertising manager and sports reporter Dan Kachnic leaves South Peace News.

Aug. 15, 1973: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark the beginning of construction of a new swimming pool in High Prairie.

Aug. 15, 1976: The High Prairie Golf Club hosts the first Native Golf Association Tournament. Mike Mungall wins with a gross score of 69.

Aug. 15, 1982: Seventeen High Prairie Dolphins qualify for the Alberta Swim Meet after qualifying at the Regional Swim Meet in Grande Prairie. Jason Rich, Charlie Kryvenchuk, Joe Ludwig and Cathy Hubar receive most points in their age group.

Aug. 15, 1987: Ten High Prairie Dolphins qualify for the Alberta Swim Meet after qualifying at the Regional Swim Meet in Grande Prairie.

Aug. 15, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board discusses the possibility of a performance bond for users of the arena. The idea stems from the board’s disgust of $7,275 in unpaid rentals.

Aug. 15, 1990: South Peace News reports Alberta Environment will conduct a water quality study on Lesser Slave Lake.

Aug. 15, 1991: Fish and Wildlife predicts an estimated 20,000 waterfowl die at Utikuma Lake due to avian botulism.

Aug. 15, 1993: High Prairie Dolphins excel at the Regional Swim Meet in Slave Lake and qualify 19 swimmers for provincials.

Aug. 15, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to spend about $100,000 on Sports Palace roof repairs.

Aug. 15, 1994: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Mike Williamson tells the board that he will begin an ad campaign to inform arena users on the new non-smoking policy.

Aug. 15-16, 1998: The High Prairie Agricultural Society holds its 25th annual fair.

Aug. 15, 2001: The Town of High Prairie announces plans to purchase 130 acres of land owned by John Kryzalka just west of town to streamline development.

Aug. 15, 2001: The Town of High Prairie announces it has hired Brad Foote as its first special constable.

This Day in World History – August 15, 2023

1248 – Construction of Cologne Cathedral begun.

1457 – Earliest dated book, “Mainz Psalter,” completed.

1548 – Mary Queen of Scotland arrives in France, aged 6.

1620 – Mayflower sets sail from Southampton, England, with 102 Pilgrims.

1824 – Freed American slaves establish Liberia.

1848 – M. Waldo Hanchett patents dental chair.

1891 – First all-steel church in Asia [Manila] officially inaugurated.

1893 – US no longer allowed exclusive rights in Bering Sea.

1911 – Procter & Gamble unveils its Crisco shortening.

1914 – Panama Canal opens.

1918 – First full length cartoon [Sinking of Lusitania].

1925 – Norway annexes Spitsbergen.

1939 – “The Wizard of Oz” starring Judy Garland premieres.

1947 – India gains independence from Great Britain.

1948 – Republic of Korea [South Korea] proclaimed.

1950 – 8.6 earthquake in India kills 20,000 to 30,000.

1950 – Sukarno proclaims the unitary Republic of Indonesia.

1957 – David Simons reaches 30,942 metres in Man High 2 balloon.

1957 – USAF Capt Joe B. Jordan reaches 31,513 metres in F-104 jet fighter.

1960 – Congo declares Independence from France.

1960 – UFO is sighted by 3 California patrolmen.

1966 – Radio Free Asia [South Korea] begins radio transmission.

1969 – Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in New York State.

1971 – Bahrain gains independence from Britain.

1977 – “Wow” possible alien radio signal from deep space received.

1979 – “Apocalypse Now” starring Marlon Brando released.

1989 – F.W. de Klerk becomes president of South Africa.

1991 – 750,000 attend Paul Simon’s free concert in Central Park.

1994 – Terrorist Carlos the Jackal, captured in Khartoum, Sudan.

1995 – “Macarena” single is released by Los del Rio.

2015 – North Korea creates its own time zone.

2017 – Falling tree kills 13, injures 49 on Portuguese island of Madeira.

2018 – Record 72,000 Americans killed by drug overdoses in 2017.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not poke your nose into other people’s business today. Give others their space and let them work things out for themselves. Do not feel like you have to gain the attention of everyone. Do what you need to do and your rewards will come in due time. Your actions might be thrown off course by the unexpected. Be on the lookout for something wild and bizarre that could be coming your way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Ask for what you need and you will get it. Do not wait around for the rewards to come to you. This is one of those days in which actions speak louder than words. Do not expect others to read your mind. If you want something, go after it. There may be an element of the unexpected working its way into your day so be on guard.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Watch the sunrise today. Open your eyes to the beauty around you and let it inspire you to take action. Someone may be trying to throw you a curve ball, so be ready. You have a generous heart that you should share freely. Your helpful nature will draw others to you and help you skate effortlessly through your day. Teach someone a lesson that you know they need to learn.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Get in touch with a friend you have not heard from in a while. Someone is waiting to hear from you. Surprise him or her with an unexpected expression of love. Rely on your inner map and do not let others throw you off course. Do not waste time. Keep an eye on your goals at all times. Other people play key parts in making this day go smoothly, but do not let them manipulate you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Mind your manners, and open doors you have never opened before. Maintain your principles and integrity as you venture forth into worlds unknown. Do not write people off without giving them a fair chance. Do not judge others. Give them an equal amount of respect. It may be hard to maintain a solid footing today, but you should try.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may go in many different directions today, so try to stay focused. Spend some time by water, even if it is just your bathtub, and reconnect with your true self. The more you integrate your inner nature with your outer demeanour, the more you will attract the people and situations that can help you in your journey.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your actions may take a sudden turn today, so beware. This may seem like an annoying bend in the road at first, but if you keep walking, you will see this course of action is exactly the one you need to take. This is not a day to sit back and watch. Get your act together and do something before you are the one who gets acted upon.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are able to get quite a bit accomplished today as long as you are the one taking action. Do not let other people be in charge. Your power may come in energetic, erratic bursts, so use this to your advantage. Maintain a level head and you will be able to cut through your day’s work like a warm knife through butter. Whatever you do, do not give up.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Maintain your integrity. Other people may suspect your motives, so make sure you give them no reason to doubt you. Be confident in your actions and follow through with your promises. There is a great deal of power under your belt, but it is erratic. Take breaks during the day to collect your energy and refocus.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Slow and steady actions are likely to win the race today. Unexpected situations may crop up to throw you off course, but do not let them. Stay on your path and try not to give in to the wild, erratic energy around you. Stick to traditional methods and beware of peddlers trying to sell you wooden nickels. You are smarter than that!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you do not agree with what the group is doing today, do not feel like you have to join in. Earn their respect in your own way, not by forcing yourself into a mold you do not fit into. Maintain your integrity and act with confidence. If you are confident about your actions, others will put their confidence in you. Do not compromise your beliefs.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get the rest you need! Prevent sickness and maintain full control of your mind and body by making sure you get the proper amount of sleep. Your actions today should be methodical. Do not try to experiment with something you know nothing about. Make sure you understand the situation completely before you jump in with both feet.