Today in High Prairie: August 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 16, 2023

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 16, 2023

1397 – Albrecht von Habsburg, King of Bohemia

1831 – Ebenezer Cobb Morley, Drafted First Football Association Rules

1846 – Justus van Maurik, Dutch Cigar Maker

1892 – Otto Mesmer, Felix the Cat Creator

1899 – Glenn Strange, Sam the Bartender-Gunsmoke

1904 – Wendell Stanley, First to Crystallize a Virus

1910 – Mae Clarke, Frankenstein Actress

1913 – Menachem Begin, Israeli PM

1915 – Al Hibbler, Unchained Melody Singer

1925 – Fess Parker, Old Yeller Actor

1929 – Fritz Von Erich, Pro Wrestler

1931 – Forrest E. Mars Jr., Mars Bar Maker

1933 – Julie Newmar, Batman Actress [Catwoman]

1936 – Anita Gillette, Quincy ME Actress

1937 – Lorraine Gary, Jaws Actress

1940 – Bruce Beresford, Driving Miss Daisy Director

1945 – Lesley Ann Warren, Mission Impossible Actress

1949 – Bill Spooner, The Tubes Rocker

1950 – Stockwell Day, Canadian Politician

1952 – Reginald Veljohnson, Family Matters Actor

1953 – James Taylor, Kool & The Gang Rocker

1953 – Kathie Lee Gifford, TV Host

1954 – James Cameron, Titanic & Avatar Director

1957 – Laura Innes, ER Actress

1958 – Jonathan Prince, Alice Actor [Danny]

1958 – Madonna, Like a Virgin Singer

1960 – Timothy Hutton, Ordinary People Actor

1970 – Bonnie Bernstein, American Sportscaster

1972 – Emily Robinson, Dixie Chicks Singer

1972 – Frankie Boyle, Scottish Comedian

This Day in Local History – August 16, 2023

Aug. 16, 1915: A 50-ton haystack belonging to the Roman Catholic Mission burns on the west side of Buffalo Bay at Grouard. The cause is unknown.

Aug. 16, 1946: The Royal Bank of Canada in High Prairie reopens.

Aug. 16, 1972: South Peace News reports High Prairie has the highest number of V.D. cases, 55, in the Peace Country.

Aug. 16, 1972: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Drop-In Centre is in danger of closing due to finances.

Aug. 16, 1977: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-2 in the first game of the best-of-five High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final.

Aug. 16, 1978: Dale Rogers opens the Bodhi Shop in Joussard.

Aug. 16, 1978: South Peace News reports that the Alberta government built the McGowan bridge at a cost of $141,651.27 although there were no roads leading south after the bridge.

Aug. 16, 1989: I.D. 17 Central announces plans to purchase land at the Lions campsite and build a new administration building. The idea later fails and they build on the town’s west end.

Aug. 16, 1992: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 44 medals at the Zone A Regional Swim Meet in Grande Prairie. In all, the Dolphins win 21 gold medals, 18 qualify for provincials.

Aug. 16, 1992: Steve Boettger, Kelly Masson, Tyler Shantz and Heather Marston win trophies at the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 16, 1998: High Prairie RCMP arrest two men in different stabbing incidents.

Aug. 16, 2000: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber’s special projects manager John Brodrick says everything is on schedule to replace the beehive burner in June 2001 with a dry kiln heating facility.

Aug. 16, 2000: Athabasca MP David Chatters is declared the winner by acclamation as no one contests him for the Canadian Alliance nomination.

This Day in World History – August 16, 2023

1743 – “Rules of the Ring” – earliest boxing code published.

1829 – Siamese twins Chang & Eng Bunker arrive in Boston to be exhibited.

1858 – Britain’s Queen Victoria telegraphs US President James Buchanan.

1865 – Dominican Republic regains its independence after four years.

1870 – Fred Goldsmith demonstrates curve ball isn’t an optical illusion.

1896 – Gold is first discovered in Klondike at Bonanza Creek, gold rush begins.

1898 – Edwin Prescott patents roller coaster.

1904 – New York begins building Grand Central Station.

1920 – Cleveland’s Ray Chapman hit in head by pitcher; dies next day.

1930 – First colour sound TV cartoon “Fiddlesticks” is released.

1930 – First British Empire Games open in Hamilton.

1944 – Second Canadian Division occupies Falaise, Normandy.

1954 – “Sports Illustrated” magazine begins publishing.

1960 – Britain grants independence to crown colony of Cyprus.

1960 – Joseph Kittinger parachutes from balloon at 84,700 feet.

1960 – Republic of Congo forms.

1961 – 250,000 West Berliners demonstrate against East Berlin.

1962 – Ringo Starr replaces Pete Best as Beatles’ drummer.

1969 – First performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

1975 – Peter Gabriel quits band Genesis.

1984 – Sunken liner Andrea Doria’s safe opened.

1986 – Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” goes No. 1 for 2 weeks.

1986 – Madonna’s “True Blue” album goes No. 1 for 5 weeks.

1988 – IBM introduces software for artificial intelligence.

1989 – Sun’s solar flare creates geomagnetic storm; micro chips affected.

1991 – Belgium census is 10,000,963 inhabitants.

1997 – For only the second time, Stanley Cup leaves North America [Russia].

2012 – Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, given political asylum by Ecuador.

2018 – World’s first floating dairy farm opens in Netherlands.

2018 – BC declares State of Emergency with 566 wildfires burning.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keeping things balanced today will prove challenging. Take this seriously because it is probably needed more than ever. You might be the arbiter in situations where a battle exists between old and new. Take advantage of opportunities. Make sure you are in on the deal. Use your communicative powers to help bridge the gap.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Passions may run high, and you could be right in the thick of things. Today may be a bit more intense than usual. Conflicting energies will butt up against each other in your head, and you might need to make an important decision now. You have done all the prep work you need to do. It is time to act.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Indecision may leave you standing at the station after all the trains have left. Hop on one that is going in your direction. Add your name to the roster of active participants. Today is not a day to wait for opportunity to come to you. If you see something you believe in, move toward it. Act spontaneously and do not worry about the consequences.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Something might be shaking the very ground you stand on. Just when you thought everything was calm and stable, suddenly the ground begins to rumble. Secure your footing, hold on, and stay flexible. A few steps in a different direction may position you in a safe area where you can ride out the storm with no problem. Becoming too fixed and rigid would be a bad idea.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Follow your heart instead of your wallet. Start with yourself and choose where to spend your resources. Take an active role and be on the lookout for opportunities to grab hold of and profit from. You may find a conflict going on in your world. Stand up for what you believe in and do not be afraid to rock the boat.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your adaptable nature will be put to the test today. Try to go with the flow. Remember you have a rudder with which to steer. You can float down the river freely, but do not think this means you have to give up all control. You have the power of choice, so use it. Take an active role in events or you might as well stay in bed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a significant day, astrologically speaking. It may be an affirmation of your pioneering spirit. Be the champion of the new and bizarre. There is a window of opportunity opening to reveal a golden chance. Forces that seem to conflict may actually work well together. Remember to balance old traditions with new information. The integration of these is key.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There may be some tension in the air for you. Large forces are moving through your life that are suddenly coming into conflict. People who have been on a certain path for a long time now have to face the music. How well have you physically and mentally prepared? The strength of your framework is now being tested against the prevailing winds.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your ability to juggle many tasks is going to come in handy. Information may fly and you could be asked to step up and contribute your wealth of knowledge. You may come into opposition with someone with a superior attitude. Remember the old ways are not always best. They may have worked in the past, but things have changed.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You feel like a scared child who wants to hide under the bed today. Keep in mind there are just as many monsters under the bed as there are out in the world. At least you can see the ones outside and perhaps even enlist the help of others to combat them. Do not shut yourself in during this time of great upheaval. Your opinion is just as valid as anyone else’s.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today may feel like everything’s coming to a head for you. Even the slightest action might face resistance. The more stubborn your attitude, the harder it will be to progress. Your job is to infuse playfulness into every situation. Remind people we are all on this stage together. We need to make the most of it, not shove each other out of the spotlight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You would do well to discipline your actions today and keep a level head. Unexpected events may rise to challenge established authority. Do not jump to any sweeping conclusions. Make sure you gather the facts before you act. Do not simply recoil and shrink into a cave. If you do not take action, you will be acted upon.