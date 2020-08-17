Today in High Prairie – August 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 17, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 17, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 17, 2020

Brenton Bellerose

Erica Swenson

Rodney Cook

Zoe Fillion

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 17

1607 – Pierre de Fermat, Fermat’s Last Theorem

1786 – Davy Crockett, American Frontiersman

1786 – Princess Victoria, Mother of Queen Victoria

1870 – Frederick Russell, Developed 1st Typhoid Vaccine

1888 – Monty Wooley, Man Who Came to Dinner Actor

1893 – Mae West, American Actress/Singer

1913 – W. Mark Felt, “Deep Throat” Informant

1921 – Maureen O’Hara, Miracle on 34th St. Actress

1923 – Chaleo Yoovidhya, Co-Creator of Red Bull Drink

1943 – Robert De Niro, Raging Bull Actor

1944 – Larry Ellison, Oracle Billionaire Founder

1952 – Guillermo Vilas, Argentinian Tennis Pro

1953 – Kevin Rowlands, Come on Eileen Singer

1958 – Belinda Carlisle, Go Gos Lead Singer

1959 – David Koresh, Branch Davidian Leader

1960 – Sean Penn, American Actor

1970 – Jim Courier, American Tennis Pro

1986 – Bryton McClure, Family Matters Actor

This Day in Local History – August 17

Aug. 17, 1912: The Grouard News reports that 25 buildings valued at $100,000 have been built in the last six months in the town. Shortage of lumber is a drawback to contractors despite one sawmill’s production of 20,000 board feet per day.

Aug. 17, 1912: Butter sells for 50 cents a pound, eggs for 75 cents per dozen and oats for $1 to $1.25 a bushel in Grouard.

Aug. 17, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. advertises in the Grouard News that “We Believe in Grouard” citing it will be the largest and most important city in the Peace River Country.

Aug. 17, 1974: Darcy P. Mahon, 15, of Enilda, drowns while swimming in a dugout with his brother east of Enilda.

Aug. 17, 1977: Dave Heggie opens High Prairie Pharmacy in the hospital.

Aug. 17, 1983: South Peace News reports East Prairie is looking at a new townsite and school.

Aug. 17, 1984: A hailstorm rips through the area west of town causing considerable damage to crops.

Aug. 17, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win their first High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title with a 16-6 win over the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 17, 1995: Ron Penner, 34, of Edmonton dies after his boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake near Spruce Point Park.

Aug. 17, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, appears in court and sets a preliminary inquiry date for Dec. 16 in the May 26 murder of Riana Otto, 32.

Aug. 17, 2000: Four solo home runs propel the High Prairie Playboys to a 4-1 win over the nine-time champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles and the championship of the Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 17, 2005: Extra Foods shows an interest in building in High Prairie.

Aug. 17, 2005: South Peace News publishes a supplement recognizing Freson IGA’s 50th anniversary.

Aug. 17, 2006: A lunch is held at the High Prairie United Church to congratulate Allan and Enid Helander for 60 years of marriage.

Aug. 17, 2015: Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Ray Dupres resigns his seat at Big Lakes County.

Aug. 17, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades football team opens training camp in preparation for their first game in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Aug. 17, 2016: Keith Stewart passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked on the Alaska Highway and for Grimshaw Trucking. He also operated the Petro-Can station in town for over 20 years, then the former I.D. and Monahan Ford.

This Day in World History – August 17

1563 – King Charles IX of France declared an adult at 13.

1835 – Solymon Merrick patents wrench.

1836 – Charles Darwin leaves South America for last time on HMS Beagle.

1870 – 1st ascent of Mt Rainier, Washington.

1877 – Asaph Hall discovers Mars’ moon Phobos.

1891 – Electric self-starter for automobile patented.

1897 – W.B. Purvis patents electric railway switch.

1908 – 1st projection in Paris of animated cartoon, Fantasmagorie.

1918 – Bolshevik revolutionary leader Moisei Uritsky is assassinated.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders a total blockade of Great Britain.

1943 – Gen. Patton enters Messina, completing conquest of Sicily by Allies.

1944 – 4th Canadian Armoured division occupiers Trun, Normandy.

1944 – Canadian 2nd division conquers Falaise, Normandy.

1945 – Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declare Indonesia independent.

1945 – Korea is divided into North and South Korea along the 38th parallel.

1946 – George Orwell publishes “Animal Farm” in the UK.

1950 – Indonesia gains independence from Netherlands.

1952 – Word “fallout” [nuclear] 1st used in New York Times.

1953 – Addiction: 1st meeting of Narcotics Anonymous in California.

1966 – NASA satellite Pioneer 7 launched into solar orbit.

1969 – Hurricane Camille strikes US coastline and kills 259 people.

1970 – Venera 7 [US], 1st softlanding on Venus, launched.

1976 – An earthquake & tsunami in the Philippines kills up to 8,000.

1977 – Russian nuclear sub “Artika” is 1st to North Pole.

1978 – 1st successful crossing of the Atlantic by balloon.

1982 – 1st compact discs [CDs] released to public in Germany.

1986 – Bronze pig statue unveiled at Pike Place Market, Seattle.

1988 – NYC 1st case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

2012 – Gay pride events are banned for a century in Moscow.

2017 – Collision of two neutron stars witnessed for 1st time.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 17

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Welcome to another great day! The energy from the planetary aspects is positive and encouraging, especially when it comes to communicating and interacting with others. Take advantage of this. Get together with friends and family for a pleasant visit, if possible. Consider inviting people over for games or dinner or do it virtually if need be. A potluck can be fun. You work hard all the time, so play gently today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be really interested in getting out and doing something with the special people in your life. You can thank the day’s planetary aspects, which are conspiring to make this a perfect time to spend time together. Is there a place you’re curious about and want to visit? Go today, if possible. Pack up the family and go for a fun day to check it out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Consider channeling your philosophical inspirations into creative writing. It’s probably something you’ll enjoy. Even if you haven’t expressed yourself in this way before, there’s no better day than today to give it a whirl. Try your hand at poetry or fiction. If that seems too daunting, start a journal. This will give you a place to collect your thoughts and insights.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might need to be alone today. You’re probably surrounded by people most of the time. It can be unhealthy if you can’t occasionally be alone with your thoughts and feelings. It’s critical to take care of your emotional well-being, since you have a deeply sensitive nature. With all the continuous activity around you, make time to connect with this important part of you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may want to go your own way regardless of what anyone else wants. Your independence is important to you, but compromise might be needed in order to avoid conflict. Consider splitting your time between those close to you and yourself. Explain to your loved ones why you need alone time. If it’s done with grace and humour, they’ll undoubtedly support you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today may find you in the mood for an adventure or a visit, if possible. When was the last time you took a day for something like this? It’s probably been too long. Not only will you enjoy it, but others will be thrilled to spend time with you, too. Whether you invite a friend along or go alone, seize the opportunity to visit people or see someplace new.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Serious thinking and communication are enhanced today. They’re already strong qualities in you, and with this added boost, you’ll need an outlet for expression. A journal is an excellent vehicle. Talking is another. If you have issues or worries, consider getting together with all involved and airing your thoughts. It’s a perfect day to resolve problems.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might feel cornered into doing something you don’t want to do today. Perhaps you made a promise to handle a project. Maybe someone decides it’s the day to call in an IOU. Either way, say so if you aren’t comfortable following through. Today’s energy enhances your ability to express yourself and be understood. Rescheduling may be far better than potential resentment.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might find someone close to you needs a hand today. They could be too proud to ask for help. Don’t let that stop you. If you see a situation in which you can help, do it! Don’t wait for an invitation or request. Simply assess the situation and do what you can. Your efforts will be appreciated, and you’ll feel good about making a difference.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – When was the last time you used a pen and paper? The keyboard has all but replaced these wonderful tools. In the same way that walking provides more than fresh air, the kinesthetic value of writing’s rhythmic motion is far more soothing and healing than people realize. Moving your hand across the page can feel good. It unlocks places within that typing can’t access. Try it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today could bring a keen sense of empathy and understanding. Verbal communication is likely to be enhanced. Take advantage of this by talking through any problems or issues with important people in your life. Go to visit or call to work things out. Most importantly, express your affection for those closest to you by telling them straight out what they mean to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t be surprised if your mind goes a thousand miles a second today. Slowing down will be difficult, and you’ll have to find a way to express what’s in your head. The planetary aspects lend strength to communication. Perhaps talking out your ideas or writing to someone whose insight you value will help. Even doodling can give you a place to put your thoughts.