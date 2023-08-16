Today in High Prairie: August 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 17, 2023

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Town of HP Community Barbecue at Regional Aquatic Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 – 9 p.m. – Kinuso Indoor Roller Rink opens. Join the fun! $2 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 17, 2023

1607 – Pierre de Fermat, Fermat’s Last Theorem

1786 – Davy Crockett, American Frontiersman

1786 – Princess Victoria, Mother of Queen Victoria

1870 – Frederick Russell, First Typhoid Vaccine

1888 – Monty Wooley, Man Who Came to Dinner Actor

1893 – Mae West, American Actress/Singer

1913 – W. Mark Felt, “Deep Throat” Informant

1921 – Maureen O’Hara, Miracle on 34th St. Actress

1923 – Chaleo Yoovidhya, Co-Creator of Red Bull Drink

1943 – Robert De Niro, Raging Bull Actor

1944 – Larry Ellison, Oracle Billionaire Founder

1947 – Gary Talley, Box Tops Guitarist

1949 – Sib Hashian, Boston Drummer

1952 – Guillermo Vilas, Argentinian Tennis Pro

1953 – Kevin Rowlands, Come on Eileen Singer

1958 – Belinda Carlisle, Go Gos Lead Singer

1959 – David Koresh, Branch Davidian Leader

1960 – Sean Penn, American Actor

1962 – Gilby Clarke, Guns n’ Roses Guitarist

1970 – Jim Courier, American Tennis Pro

1983 – Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox

1986 – Bryton McClure, Family Matters Actor

2000 – Lil Pump, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – August 17, 2023

Aug. 17, 1912: The Grouard News reports that 25 buildings valued at $100,000 have been built in the last six months in the town. Shortage of lumber is a drawback to contractors despite one sawmill’s production of 20,000 board feet per day.

Aug. 17, 1912: Butter sells for 50 cents a pound, eggs for 75 cents per dozen and oats for $1 to $1.25 a bushel in Grouard.

Aug. 17, 1912: The Grouard News reports that Cole and Britsch clothing store will open in the McEwan Building.

Aug. 17, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. advertises in the Grouard News that “We Believe in Grouard” citing it will be the largest and most important city in the Peace River Country.

Aug. 17, 1974: Darcy P. Mahon, 15, of Enilda, drowns while swimming in a dugout with his brother east of Enilda.

Aug. 17, 1977: Dave Heggie opens High Prairie Pharmacy in the hospital.

Aug. 17, 1980: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers excel at the regional swim meet finals as 18 swimmers qualify for provincials in Edmonton.

Aug. 17, 1983: South Peace News reports East Prairie is looking at a new townsite and school.

Aug. 17, 1984: A hailstorm rips through the area west of town causing considerable damage to crops.

Aug. 17, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win their first High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title with a 16-6 win over the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 17, 1986: Beaverlodge’s Roger Jewitt wins a triathlon held in High Prairie.

Aug. 17, 1986: The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 21 swimmers for provincials in Calgary after the regional swim meet concludes in Grande Prairie.

Aug. 17, 1986: Sunshine and good weather bring only mid-sized crowds to the final day of the two-day Kinuso 4-H Light Horse Club’s Amateur Horse Show and Gymkhana.

Aug. 17, 1995: Ron Penner, 34, of Edmonton dies after his boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake near Spruce Point Park.

Aug. 17, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, appears in court and sets a preliminary inquiry date for Dec. 16 in the May 26 murder of Riana Otto, 32.

Aug. 17, 2000: Two people are hit by a car during a rainstorm in High Prairie and suffer serious injuries.

Aug. 17, 2000: Vandals break into the museum and library but steal little after discovering there was little money to take. Several windows are damaged.

Aug. 17, 2000: Four solo home runs propel the High Prairie Playboys to a 4-1 win over the nine-time champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles and the championship of the Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League.

This Day in World History – August 17, 2023

1563 – King Charles IX of France declared an adult at 13.

1787 – Jews are granted permission in Budapest to pray in groups.

1834 – Charles Darwin reaches the top of Campana in Chile.

1835 – Solymon Merrick patents wrench.

1836 – Charles Darwin leaves South America for last time on HMS Beagle.

1870 – First ascent of Mt Rainier, Washington.

1877 – Asaph Hall discovers Mars’ moon Phobos.

1891 – Electric self-starter for automobile patented.

1897 – W.B. Purvis patents electric railway switch.

1908 – First projection in Paris of animated cartoon, Fantasmagorie.

1918 – Bolshevik revolutionary leader Moisei Uritsky is assassinated.

1940 – FDR & Canadian PM William M. King agree to joint defense commission.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders a total blockade of Great Britain.

1943 – Gen. Patton enters Messina, completing conquest of Sicily by Allies.

1944 – 4th Canadian Armoured division occupiers Trun, Normandy.

1944 – Canadian 2nd division conquers Falaise, Normandy.

1945 – Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declare Indonesia independent.

1945 – Korea is divided into North and South Korea along the 38th parallel.

1946 – George Orwell publishes “Animal Farm” in the UK.

1950 – Indonesia gains independence from Netherlands.

1952 – Word “fallout” [nuclear] is first used in New York Times.

1953 – Addiction: first meeting of Narcotics Anonymous in California.

1960 – Gabon gains independence from France.

1960 – Indonesia drops diplomatic relations with Netherlands.

1966 – NASA satellite Pioneer 7 launched into solar orbit.

1969 – Hurricane Camille strikes US coastline and kills 259 people.

1970 – Venera 7 [US], first soft-landing on Venus, launched.

1976 – An earthquake & tsunami in the Philippines kills up to 8,000.

1977 – Russian nuclear sub “Artika” is first to North Pole.

1978 – First successful crossing of the Atlantic by balloon.

1982 – First compact discs [CDs] released to public in Germany.

1986 – Bronze pig statue unveiled at Pike Place Market, Seattle.

1988 – New York City’s first case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

1998 – Monica Lewinsky scandal: US President Bill Clinton admits.

2012 – Gay pride events are banned for a century in Moscow.

2017 – Collision of two neutron stars witnessed for the first time.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Something or someone may urge you to make a major move. Be sure you make it in the right direction. Remember that strength lies in numbers. To conquer, people must unite. Factions of people continuing to fight among themselves only aggravate the problem. The key is to accept one another’s differences and work together on the larger issues that affect us all.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ego is strong today, and you have a strong will. This is a good time to put your plan for world domination into effect. Be sure you channel your powerful emotions into positive outlets. Create rather than destroy. Energy that is not used in a positive way will end up manifesting as accidents or hostility toward people who do not deserve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Focus more of your power on your home and family life. Take care of domestic issues and stick to household chores and duties. The more you do to your home, the more others will be inspired to pitch in and help. You may find it difficult to connect with certain people, so it might be best to give yourself some time alone.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be surprised if emotions flare up between you and someone close on a professional or social level. The issue may be difficult to resolve now. People feel rather sensitive. If they hear something they do not like, especially an opinion that may seem too critical, they are likely to shut down. You might want to consider saving anything of a sensitive nature for tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People may be coming on strong, but you will be right there to meet them with an equally powerful rebuttal. The problem is, the person who confronts you is talking about apples and you are talking about oranges. Get off your soapbox for a minute and listen to the real issue. Do not get caught in misunderstandings or things could backfire later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If something does not make sense to you, question it. Be strong and confident. Do not let others take advantage of your sensitive and nurturing personality. Your general tendency is to give more than you receive, but this may leave you feeling depleted. Put an end to this cycle. Be conscious of how you distribute your energy. Do something for yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try to control your aggression. People are likely to be a bit more sensitive than usual. You can use your powerful nature in positive ways by turning your energy inward and conquering the demons within. It may feel like others are trying to put a monkey wrench in your gears, so be careful.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is time to be more aggressive regarding your needs. Think of your heart as a powerful muscle that needs a tough workout. You will want to surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and support your efforts. Pump yourself up with vitality and self-confidence. Make time for exercise and meditation. Bring more balance and harmony to your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are in the hot seat today. Other people might put you on the spot for no apparent reason. This uncomfortable feeling could lead to tension if you overreact. Be careful you have all the facts on the issue before you react. The whole situation may be a big misunderstanding. Maintain a level head tempered with kindness and respect.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If there is something you need to fight for, this is the time to do it. For a while now you have been doing research on the best way to proceed. The time has come to take action. You have an extra boost of vitality, and your warrior instinct is strong. You feel like a volcano ready to expel boiling hot lava. Trust and follow your instincts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may not feel in the mood to fight today. If someone challenges you, talk your way out of it. You will probably be able to win any battle with your words. Try sensitive reasoning instead of open combat. Listen carefully to the concerns of the opposing side and make your move accordingly. This is not a contest. It is a conversation among friends.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take pride in your nurturing instincts. Rescue an injured bird or join a conservation group. Do something to help save the whales. Take a more active role in the preservation of the planet. Become a concerned citizen who regularly speaks out for what you believe in. Do not let other people’s political agendas get in the way of your true purpose.