Today in High Prairie – August 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 18, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 18, 2020

Bethany Cunningham

Courtney Friesen

Eileen Pardell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 18, 2020

Dalton James

Hailey E. Greene

Heath Fedoruk

Suzie Jammer

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 18

1597 – Virginia Dare, 1st English Child Born in North America

1685 – Brook Taylor, Taylor’s Theorem Discoverer

1927 – Rosalynn Smith Carter, American 1st Lady

1928 – Marge Schott, Cincinnati Reds Owner

1932 – William R. Bennett, Premier of British Columbia

1933 – Roman Polanski, Rosemary’s Baby Director

1934 – Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirate

1936 – Robert Redford, Great Gatsby Actor

1939 – Johnny Preston, Running Bear Musician

1952 – Patrick Swayze, Dirty Dancing Actor

1957 – Ron Strykert, Men at Work Guitarist

1969 – Christian Slater, Robin Hood Actor

1970 – Malcolm Jamal Warner, Cosby Show Actor

1994 – Jessie Flower, Avatar Actress

This Day in Local History – August 18

Aug. 18, 1914: Grouard town council decides to take no action on the Rex Theatre opening on Sunday as long as they comply with all other laws.

Aug. 18, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Ed Houssian takes over managing Wes’s Men’s Wear.

Aug. 18, 1963: George and Grace Bishop, of High Prairie, drown just off of Shaw’s Point. George was an agent for United Grain Growers and later operated International and B.A. Oil.

Aug. 18, 1965: Fred Dumont, Dr. A. Armstrong and Rev. Hoskins attend a High Prairie town council meeting asking them to consider fluoridation of the town’s water supply. The first step is council approving a bylaw to send the matter to a plebiscite.

Aug. 18, 1973: Fire destroys the High Prairie home of Mickey Flaata, who was away on vacation.

Aug. 18, 1981: Vern Cunningham of the league champion East Prairie Eagles is named MVP of the Lesser Slave Lake Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 18, 1990: Leanne Savard and Joanne Savard, of Grimshaw, sweep all ladies’ titles at the High Prairie Waterski Club’s second annual competition.

Aug. 18, 1999: UGG celebrates the opening of their grain handling facility.

Aug. 18, 2005: Michael and Darla Smith take over ownership of the Park Theatre.

Aug. 18, 2009: A meeting is held at the High Prairie Aquatics Centre to discuss a new skateboard park. Support is described as strong.

Aug. 18, 2009: Albert Joseph Duchesneau passes away in High Prairie at the age of 78 years.

Aug. 18, 2012: Three High Prairie Dolphins win medals at the Alberta Summer Swim Meet championships. Nicole Perye wins bronze in the girl’s 15-17 50-metre freestyle; Koreena Geertsma wins bronze in the girl’s 18 and over 1,500-metre freestyle and J.J. Jorquera wins bronze in the boy’s 1517 100-metre breaststroke.

Aug. 18, 2013: Driftpile resident Sean Beaver receives an award for Best Instrumental CD at the 2013 Aboriginal People’s Choice Awards in Winnipeg.

Aug. 18, 2013: Sucker Creek singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham receives two awards at the 2013 Aboriginal People’s Choice Awards in Winnipeg. He was awarded Best Country Album and Male Entertainer-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – August 18

1769 – Italy: Lightning ignites 90 tonnes of gunpowder, killing 3,000.

1817 – 60-70-foot sea serpent sightings reported in Massachusetts.

1835 – Last Pottawatomie Indians leave Chicago.

1868 – Pierre Janssen discovers helium in solar spectrum during eclipse.

1872 – 1st mail-order catalog issued by A.M. Ward.

1909 – Mayor of Tokyo presents Washington, D.C. with 2,000 cherry trees.

1926 – Weather map televised for 1st time.

1937 – 1st FM radio construction permit issued for Boston station.

1940 – Battle of Britain: Germany and UK lose 139 planes.

1945 – Sukarno elected 1st president of Indonesia.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” and “Don’t Be Cruel” reaches No. 1.

1957 – Amelia Wershoven record of female throwing baseball [252 feet].

1958 – Perez Prado “Mambo King” receives one of 1st gold records.

1962 – Peter, Paul & Mary release their first hit “If I Had a Hammer”.

1964 – South Africa banned from Olympic Games due to apartheid policies.

1969 – Woodstock Music & Art Fair closes.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini demands Saint War against Kurds.

1981 – Jerry Lewis appears on “Donahue” to defend telethons.

1985 – Suisei launch [Halley’s Comet Flyby].

1994 – 15th Commonwealth Games open in Victoria, Canada.

1996 – Record 6,654 tap at Macy’s Tap-o-mania in New York.

2005 – Power blackout at Indonesian island of Java, 100 million affected.

2011 – The “West Memphis Three” released from prison after 18 years.

2017 – Sunken USS Indianapolis discovered below Pacific after 72 years.

2018 – Archaeologists confirm 1st-ever cheese found in 3,200-year-old tomb.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 18

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Consider that artistic expression can happen in many ways. It isn’t always about drawing a picture, singing a song, playing music, or acting. The way you arrange your home or workspace is an artistic expression, as are how you dress and do your hair. Each thing you do is an expression of your style. You are uniquely artistic. Enjoy this gift today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may find today brings great physical strength and energy. You may want to do some really challenging, physical work. This is the day for it, so why not go to it? Do some yard work or clean out closets, cupboards, drawers, and filing cabinets. Consider donating items you don’t use anymore or sell things online to make a couple bucks.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get into doing things today. Activities that require focus or creativity are supported. Your physical strength and energy will compel you to do something active. If you’ve been feeling tired or under the weather, this can put an end to it. Consider artistic projects that take strength, such as building something out of wood or carving. Make something special for someone.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your active side may really show today. While you can be extremely focused on “thinking” work, you can also love keeping active and enjoy physical work. When you have a project like cleaning your home, you can be quick when you put your mind to it. This is a good day to get a lot accomplished. You’ll probably enjoy it very much and bask in the satisfaction afterwards.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you’ve been feeling tired or sick lately, this will probably turn around for you today. Bouts of moodiness can be a real drain. Your emotional state has a pronounced effect on the way your body feels. Be sure to take care of your feelings as well as your body. If there are things that need to be worked out, do that now. The two really do go together.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’ll probably be busy today, and this may suit you just fine. This can really work in favour if you have some tasks to catch up on. Being energetic, active, and productive is natural for you. In fact, when you have to sit too long you probably feel restless or anxious. You may fidget, too. If you find yourself doing this, go find something active to do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, your ability to stand up for your decisions and not let others sway you may be enhanced. This will be especially strong if you’ve solved a problem. You may find that others often try to change your decisions, but not today. Things are working in your favour and you’ll feel new strength as a result. Follow your heart.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a need to get moving today. Almost everyone at times prefers quiet activities, books, art, and even just sitting around to physical activity. But your health can suffer if you’re too inactive. Fresh air, exercise, and sunshine are vital to your well-being. Don’t resist the urge to get up and do something active. Chances are good you’ll really enjoy it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’ll probably find you have a ton of energy to put into all kinds of activities. Finish any work that still needs completion, consider doing some cleaning and organizing, or see about getting out for a little warm weather fun. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s active. You’ll need a place for all that energy to go and quiet activities won’t cut it today.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is an excellent day to express your natural creativity. The arts will more than likely be very important to you. You may find that nothing brings you more pleasure on days like this. Consider putting this to good use by painting, sculpting, or doing crafts. You’ll find the perfect thing for you is engaging in art activities with a focus on giving.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you feel tired, you may need to close your eyes and listen to soothing music. You work hard most of the time, so do your body and mind some good and just relax and listen to your favourite music. Even a few minutes will make a difference. You can always use the quiet time to plan if you feel you need to accomplish something.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today could bring some strong feelings. This may not be new, as you generally tend to feel things deeply. Finding a way to express this could sometimes be tough for you. While you’re creative, it isn’t always easy to find the right activity to get you going. Visit an online bookstore and look for some appealing craft or art books. They may spark ideas for expressing yourself.