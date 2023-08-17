Today in High Prairie: August 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 18, 2023

11 a.m. – Kapown Centre Grand Opening at Grouard.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 18, 2023

1597 – Virginia Dare, First English Child Born in North America

1685 – Brook Taylor, Taylor’s Theorem Discoverer

1917 – Casper Weinberger, US Secretary of Defense

1927 – Rosalynn Smith Carter, American First Lady

1928 – Marge Schott, Cincinnati Reds Owner

1932 – William R. Bennett, Premier of British Columbia

1933 – Roman Polanski, Rosemary’s Baby Director

1934 – Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirate

1936 – Robert Redford, Great Gatsby Actor

1939 – Johnny Preston, Running Bear Musician

1950 – Dennis Elliott, Foreigner Drummer

1952 – Patrick Swayze, Dirty Dancing Actor

1957 – Ron Strykert, Men at Work Guitarist

1969 – Christian Slater, Robin Hood Actor

1970 – Malcolm Jamal Warner, Cosby Show Actor

1994 – Jessie Flower, Avatar Actress

This Day in Local History – August 18, 2023

Aug. 18, 1914: Grouard town council decides to take no action on the Rex Theatre opening on Sunday as long as they comply with all other laws.

Aug. 18, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Ed Houssian takes over managing Wes’s Men’s Wear.

Aug. 18, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Independents defeat the Public Utilities team 23-13 in High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League action to increase its league-leading record to 4-1-0.

Aug. 18, 1971: South Peace News reports Stan Daniels is running as a Liberal candidate in the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the upcoming Aug. 30 provincial election.

Aug. 18, 1973: Stan Daniels is re-elected head of the Metis Association of Alberta at meetings in High Prairie.

Aug. 18, 1973: The High Prairie Information Booth opens for the season. Earlier, it was decided the booth would not open due to lack of funds.

Aug. 18, 1973: Fire destroys the High Prairie home of Mickey Flaata, who was away on vacation.

Aug. 18, 1981: Terry Gauchier of the East Prairie Eagles leads his team to a 7-6 win in the Lesser Slave Lake Men’s Fastball League All-Star Game as he hits three home runs and collects five RBIs.

Aug. 18, 1981: Vern Cunningham of the league champion East Prairie Eagles is named MVP of the Lesser Slave Lake Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 18, 1982: South Peace News reports that the Town of High Prairie and the I.D. agree to pay off the recreation board’s accumulated debt of $70,000.

Aug. 18, 1985: Twenty-four High Prairie Dolphins qualify for the Alberta Swim Meet in Calgary after qualifying at the Regional Swim Meet in Grande Prairie.

Aug. 18, 1985: The High Prairie Selects defeat the host Grouard Wolves 13-12 in the final of a slo-pitch tournament in Grouard.

Aug. 18, 1990: Leanne Savard and Joanne Savard, of Grimshaw, sweep all women’s titles at the High Prairie Waterski Club’s second annual competition.

Aug. 18, 1994: Delbert Alex Patenaude, 28, is charged with second-degree murder after repeatedly stabbing his sister, Lana May Patenaude, 26, to death at the Crazy Horse Saloon in High Prairie.

Aug. 18, 1999: UGG celebrates the opening of their grain handling facility.

Aug. 18, 1999: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with the selection, purchase and preliminary engineering of land for the new water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – August 18, 2023

293 BC – The oldest known Roman temple to Venus is founded.

1769 – Italy: Lightning ignites 90 tonnes of gunpowder, killing 3,000.

1817 – 60-70-foot sea serpent sightings reported in Massachusetts.

1835 – Last Pottawatomie Indians leave Chicago.

1868 – Pierre Janssen discovers helium in solar spectrum during eclipse.

1872 – First mail-order catalog issued by A.M. Ward.

1873 – First ascent of Mount Whitney, California.

1909 – Mayor of Tokyo presents Washington, D.C. with 2,000 cherry trees.

1926 – Weather map televised for first time.

1937 – First FM radio construction permit issued for Boston station.

1938 – FDR dedicates Thousand Islands Bridge connecting US & Canada.

1940 – Battle of Britain: Germany and UK lose 139 planes.

1945 – Sukarno elected first president of Indonesia.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” and “Don’t Be Cruel” reach No. 1.

1957 – Amelia Wershoven record of female throwing baseball [252 feet].

1958 – Perez Prado “Mambo King” receives one of first gold records.

1962 – Peter, Paul & Mary release their first hit “If I Had a Hammer”.

1964 – South Africa banned from Olympic Games due to apartheid policies.

1969 – Woodstock Music & Art Fair closes.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini demands Saint War against Kurds.

1981 – Jerry Lewis appears on “Donahue” to defend telethons.

1985 – Suisei launch [Halley’s Comet Flyby].

1994 – 15th Commonwealth Games open in Victoria, Canada.

1996 – Record 6,654 tap at Macy’s Tap-o-mania in New York.

2005 – Power blackout at Indonesian island of Java, 100 million affected.

2011 – The “West Memphis Three” released from prison after 18 years.

2017 – Sunken USS Indianapolis discovered below Pacific after 72 years.

2018 – Archaeologists confirm first ever cheese found in 3,200-year-old tomb.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do you wonder whether other people are attracted to you? If you would like to reassure yourself, you could work on your outward appearance today. You may have an inclination to change something, but you do not have to overdo it. The energy of the day is about adding one special touch that makes all the difference when combined with your natural charm.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are probably looking for new objectives in your career and personal life. Today you will get the opportunity to share some dynamic ideas with new people. If you can, you should try to set up regular meetings with them. This could be your new group for brainstorming. These new friendships could be very productive in terms of personal fulfillment.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This will be a great day for you! Your children, grandchildren, or siblings may have a lot of excess energy. It is up to you to take care of them. It is your turn to plan things in the family. You will not have any trouble with this task. Have you ever thought about being a planner or organizer for a living?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A wonderful day lies ahead. Life is giving you more space and freedom at the moment. You could take advantage of this space to do something with your creativity. It is the perfect time to sign up for some art classes or just begin something on your own, like singing, painting, or writing. What would you like to do? Do it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you feel like you are in a video game and about to get eaten by a monster? Today you should try a new game – avoiding stress! Whether this concerns your career or personal life, you need to find some neutral territory where you can relax. How about going to a friend’s house?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – After a few days of moving in slow motion, today you will get back all of your energy. Your instincts will be excellent and draw you to the people who can help you. It might be an excellent day to write any reports – or even your memoirs. Do not be afraid to grab a pen and paper – you will be wonderfully prolific!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have encountered a lot of resistance on some of your projects, you should probably let them go. It is possible you are still doing something a certain way even though your goals have changed. All you used to think about was getting ahead in your career. Is that what you still want? Think about it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The planetary positions are telling you to watch what you eat. Why don’t you think about eating more fruit? Buy the nicest fruit you can find and really be good to yourself. What you do for your body will bring great benefits in a week or two. It is time to get a lot of sleep, too!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What a perfect day to go to a spa, get a massage, or enjoy a sauna! You have accumulated a lot of tension and stress lately, and you may have had a hard time trying to calm down. You need some peace and quiet. Do not even pick up a newspaper. Try not to even think! Just tune out and take care of yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have been hesitant about whether you should go on a diet, this would be a great day to start. If you are one of those people who really does not have to watch what you eat, good for you! However, you should still stay away from rich foods. Do not drink too much alcohol, and stay away from a lot of chocolate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you do not feel you make enough money, this is the time to do something about it. Are you sure you are doing everything you can to earn as much as possible? Perhaps you have wanted to change jobs for quite some time but something is holding you back. What do you think? Try to figure it out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you will have a banker’s precision. You will recheck everything from your expenses to your investments to your children’s pocket money, not to mention how much you have paid back on your loans. Keep at it! This is the time to do it. Despite what others think, it is important.