Today in High Prairie – August 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 19, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 19, 2020

Dutch Degner

Sandrine Griffon

Logan Anderson

Blake Williscroft

Rachelle Lemay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 19, 2020

Arron Seppola

Easton Quick

Shelly Fedoruk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 19

1580 – Pierre Vernier, Inventor of Vernier Caliper

1785 – Seth Thomas, First Mass Clock Producer

1790 – Edward John Dent, Commissioned to make Big Ben

1808 – James Jasmyth, Inventor of Steam Hammer

1830 – Julius Lothar Meyer, Developed 1st Periodic Table

1851 – Charles E. Hires, Inventor of Hires Root Beer

1871 – Orville Wright, Built 1st Airplane

1878 – Manuel L. Quezon, 2nd President of Philippines

1883 – Coco Chanel, French Fashion Designer

1899 – Franz C. Schmelkes, Discovered Wound Disinfectant

1906 – Philo T. Farnsworth, Invented Eectronic TV

1913 – Richard Simmons, Sgt. Preston of Yukon Actor

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, Forbes Magazine Publisher

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek Executive Producer

1931 – Bill Shoemaker, Won 8,833 Horse Races

1934 – Renee Richards, Transsexual Tennis Player

1938 – Diana Muldaur, LA Law Actress

1940 – Jill St. John, Diamonds are Forever Actress

1940 – Johnny Nash, I Can See Clearly Now Singer

1945 – Ian Gillan, Deep Purple Singer

1946 – Bill Clinton, 42nd US President

1948 – Susan Jacks, Poppy Family Singer

1951 – John Deacon, Queen Guitarist

1963 – Joey Tempest, Europe Rocker

1963 – John Stamos, Full House Actor

1965 – Kevin Dillon, Platoon Actor

1966 – Lilian Garcia, WWE Announcer

1967 – Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

1969 – Matthew Perry, Friends Actor

1971 – Mary Joe Fernandez, US Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 19

Aug. 19, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere is elected the first mayor of the Town of Grouard. He defeats Verner Maurice by 12 votes 55-43. Councillors elected include G.T. Johnston, A.B. Hodgson, G.N. Hoddler, I.H. Biron, Frank Pottage and F. Leslie Body.

Aug. 19, 1913: The first election for the Grouard town council is contested as more than the 10 required affidavits are filed.

Aug. 19, 1914: Steel laying commences on the ED&BC railroad at Fish Camp West. Chief engineer W.R. Smith says the company will rush the line to the Smoky River before Christmas. This is later found out to be false.

Aug. 19, 1915: The Grouard News reports H.A. Thompson, Supt. of Fisheries for Alberta, submits plans for a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake to be located at Shaw’s Point.

Aug. 19, 1960: The Triangle post office closes.

Aug. 19, 1970: The sale of the school land, formerly the site of St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, is sold to George Hallderson.

Aug. 19, 1970: South Peace News reports the Falher Goldies defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes to win the Smoky River Ladies Fastball League title.

Aug. 19, 1984: Nicole Davis is crowned Ag Fair Queen at the Kinuso Fair.

Aug. 19, 1987: High Prairie town council votes 3-2 allowing Enilda to hook a water distribution line to the town line.

Aug. 19, 1989: Sucker Creek hosts an all-native rodeo. Local resident Colin Willier performs in bull riding.

Aug. 19, 1990: Kerdessa Perry wins the 25-metre backstroke and the gold medal at the Alberta Swimming Championships in Calgary.

Aug. 19, 1990: Mary Lillo and Ena Franics win gold medals in bowling at the Alberta Senior Games in Hinton.

Aug. 19, 2001: High Prairie Dolphin Nicole Vandermeulen wins the outstanding female swimmer award at the Alberta Swim Meet after winning six gold medals and one silver. She breaks the Alberta record in both the 50-metre butterfly and 100-metre freestyle.

Aug. 19, 2001: High Prairie’s Brad Whalen fires a 114 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament by nine strokes. Meanwhile, Freda Steele, of Wetaskiwin, wins the ladies title shooting 187, 12 shots ahead of Merle Johnson of Valleyview.

Aug. 19, 2001: Kim and Dana Seppola win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort on Lesser Slave Lake with a catch of 23.00 pounds.

Aug. 19, 2007: Kinuso concludes a three-day celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Aug. 19, 2007: Nicole Peyre, 12, is part of the gold medal winning team in the girl’s 11-12 100-metre medley at the Alberta Summer Swimming Association Provincials in Calgary.

Aug. 19, 2007: Dr. Raymond Howard, formerly of High Prairie, accepts an Honorary Membership in the Canadian Medical Association at a ceremony in Vancouver.

Aug. 19-20, 2010: Whitefish Lake First Nation celebrates the 111th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 8. Chief Eddie Tallman reminds everyone of the importance of the document in his address to band members and guests.

Aug. 19, 2017: The 1967 time capsule is opened at a ceremony at the High Prairie and District Museum. Parts of the concrete encasing the capsule are packaged and given away as souvenirs.

Aug. 17, 2018: The Driftpile Lady Rebels win gold medals at the Alberta Indigenous Games in Edmonton.

Aug. 17-19, 2018: High Prairie Dolphin Celine Troster wins five medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships in Edmonton in the girl’s 18 years and over division. In all, Dolphins win seven medals.

Aug. 19, 2018: Jordan Relling wins the men’s title and Judy Hamelin the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Relling shoots a 36-hole total of 143 while Hamelin shoots 176.

This Day in World History – August 19

1263 – King James I of Aragon censors Hebrew writing.

1561 – Mary Queen of Scots arrives in Leith, Scotland to assume throne.

1692 – 5 people hanged for witchcraft [20 in all] in Salem, Massachusetts.

1826 – Canada Company chartered to colonize Upper Canada [Ontario].

1839 – Details of 1st practical photographic process are released.

1887 – Dmitri Mendeleev makes solo ascent by balloon to 11,500 feet.

1891 – William Huggins describes astronomical application of spectrum.

1909 – Indianapolis 500 race track opens.

1919 – Afghanistan declares independence from UK.

1944 – Last Japanese troops driven out of India.

1947 – J. Arens & D. van Dorpen synthetise vitamin A.

1950 – ABC begins Saturday morning kid shows.

1955 – Hurricane Diane kills 200: becomes 1st billion dollar storm.

1955 – US raises import duty on bicycles 50%.

1957 – US Major David Simons reaches 30,933 meters in a balloon.

1960 – Soviet Sputnik 5 launched; returns 1st animals live from orbit.

1962 – Homer Blancos plays finest round in golf, shooting a 55.

1965 – Auschwitz trials end with 6 life sentences.

1967 – Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” single goes #1.

1979 – “My Sharonna” by the Knack hits #1 and stays for 42 days.

1979 – Soviet Cosmonauts return to Earth after record 175 days in space.

1993 – Mattel & Fisher Price toy companies merge.

2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends; US crosses border to Kuwait.

2014 – Eastern basin of the Aral Sea dries up.

2015 – Female Viagra libido pill Addyi approves.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 19

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Follow your instincts. Even if you tend to listen more to your reason, put that aside. While your ears can hear words, your intuition can hear what’s between the lines and provide you with a much bigger picture. If something sounds right but feels wrong, you’ll be better off trusting your feelings. Act with careful consideration and caution.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feed your mind with new knowledge. Visit an Internet bookstore or read some interesting information online. If you have more time, visit the library, if possible, or explore courses you might like. There is knowledge to be had everywhere you look, provided you’re open to receiving it. People are often the best resource. Ask someone to explain something, if that’s what you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try to see nightmares as safe ways to understand feelings. No one likes to experience them, and we’d sooner forget them once awake, the quickest way to ensure they don’t return is to understand what they’re saying. Fear, pain, and anxiety are the most common ingredients of nightmares. What frightens you? Do you feel insecure? Consider the questions and probe for answers.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you living your dreams? Are you still in touch with them? The energy from today’s planetary aspects can lend strength and encouragement to this part of your life. Take hold of the things you want most of all. Ask yourself, “What do I want people to say about me when I’m gone?” Get back on the road to a fulfilled life by taking steps toward your desires.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s a good day to check into advancing your career or education. The energy favours expansion and growth. When was the last time you learned a new skill? It doesn’t have to be work related, either. If arranging flowers, skydiving, or programming websites is something that appeals to you, go for it. Never stop looking for ways to expand your knowledge.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do you recognize your intuition as a valuable asset? Some people do and some don’t. Which group are you in? It can be easy to trust more in concrete, factual reality than in the things you can’t touch, yet your intuition can serve you more than you may realize. That gut feeling you experience can guide you toward greatness and alert you to danger. Trust it more.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Use your creativity to make things happen today. This doesn’t have to take the form of a finished product. You can come up with new and innovative ways to approach a task, project, or problem. Trust your ability to discover such things. You’re known for your sharp thinking and creative abilities. Combining them can make you unstoppable when finding solutions to almost any problem.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Find new ways to expand your horizons. The web has an infinite number of resources and information to explore. Not only that, but your community and local colleges offer various online courses to choose from. Think about what you’d enjoy learning – perhaps a new job skill or craft. Whether it’s judo or Italian or woodworking that strikes your fancy, it’s out there. Find it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Step out of your usual role. Doing this every now and then can add knowledge and expand your life. The day’s planetary aspects favour such growth. Your willingness to walk a different path can give you far more than you imagine. Try something you’ve never considered before. Go to a new place. Change your desk around. See what you can discover about yourself and the world.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you satisfied with your current career? If not, start by making a plan. There are specific steps you can take to give you the greatest advantage in the opportunities available. Consider visiting online career sites. There are wonderful articles and tips for the taking. Don’t settle for less than you deserve. See what’s out there and find a more fulfilling career.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Don’t fear change. Even if you think you don’t adjust well, you have far more adaptability than you realize. Without change, life would become stagnant and lifeless. It wouldn’t be long before you grew unsatisfied and bored with the same old thing. Try to see change as an adventure and a gateway to greater happiness and fulfillment. Trust in your versatility, too.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Make your dreams valuable tools for insight. Back in the old days, great rulers believed so strongly in the insight of dreams they employed interpreters. Whether you think dreams are mystical insights or random thoughts, you can gain a lot from them. Reoccurring dreams are significant and can point to something that needs addressing. Consider exploring this area.